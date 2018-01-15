More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo

Gary Trent sparks comeback win for No. 5 Duke at No. 25 Miami

By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 of his career-high 30 points in the final 12 minutes as No. 5 Duke overcame a 13-point second half deficit to knock off No. 25 Miami in Coral Gables, 83-75, on Monday night.

Miami was up 66-53 and cruising with less than eight minutes left on the clock when Trent buried threes on back-to-back possessions to spark a 27-4 run that gave the Blue Devils an 80-70 lead with 39 seconds left. Trent also made the biggest shot of the game in that run, a three with 1:18 left that put Duke ahead 76-70.

The story of this game is going to end up being Duke’s defense. After getting torched for the first 32 minutes of the game, Mike Krzyzewski went back to a 2-3 zone that completely took the Hurricanes out of the rhythm that they were in. That is true.

But that is not what changed the game.

Duke had 19 turnovers in the first 32 minutes of the game that led directly to 20 Miami points. In total, the Hurricanes scored 31 of their first 66 points in transition. In the final eight minutes of the game, Duke stopped throwing the ball all over the court and managed to score 30 points during that stretch; for comparison’s sake, Miami outscored Duke 19-4 in the first nine minutes of the second half when the Blue Devils had seven turnovers.

So credit Duke for getting it done on the offensive end against one of college basketball’s stiffest defenses; Miami entered the night ranked 7th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

And credit Coach K for throwing a 2-3 zone at Miami, because it works.

But I don’t think that this performance changes the overarching narrative of Duke’s season – that they are not good enough defensively to win a national title right now – because I think Miami’s struggles against the zone say far more about Miami than they do about Duke.

The Hurricanes are insanely talented. Lonnie Walker and Bruce Brown both look like they are going to play in the NBA and may end up being first round picks. The same can be said for big man Dewan Huell. JaQuan Newton, a senior, and Chris Lykes, a freshman, are both good ACC players. The problem, at least the way that I see it, is that all four of those guards are essentially the same guy: Score-first combo-guards that don’t really shoot it all that well and that don’t really make anyone around them all that much better.

In transition, when Jim Larrañaga’s talented guards can make plays in space, they are really effective. When they play against a man-to-man defense that doesn’t really know how to defend ball-screens, they look great. Against a zone, where trying to beat a man 1-on-1 won’t work, where ball movement and spacing and attacking gaps to create openings for teammates is needed, Miami comes up short.

Duke was not good defensively for the first 32 minutes on Monday night. They were better than they have been, and they do deserve some credit for slowly going from horrendous to just plain bad defensively, but there were still plenty of times where the Blue Devils looked like this trying to slow down Miami:

Duke made the plays they needed to make to come back, and that’s not an easy thing to do. They deserve credit for it.

But it is also fair to say that Miami lost their lead because they were clueless about what to do when faced with a 2-3.

It begs a larger question, one that will be tougher for Hurricane fans to stomach: Was this team overrated coming into the season?

Personally, I don’t think they were. A team with three potential NBA players and a roster full of guards that thrive in a ball-screen heavy offense that Larrañaga runs should be better than they are. But Newton is shooting a career-low from three and losing minutes to Lykes, who is 5-foot-7 and a gambler defensively. Brown did not make anywhere near the improvement many expected him to make – in some ways he’s regressed – and Walker entered Monday shooting under 30 percent from three.

The pieces on the roster aren’t as good as we thought they were and they don’t fit together as well as we had hoped that they would.

We’re now more than halfway through the season and the Hurricanes’ best win came against a Florida State team that has lost three of their last four and four of their last six. They’ve also beaten Minnesota, who has fallen off a cliff recently, and Middle Tennessee State, who probably needs to win their league to get to the NCAA tournament. They’ve now lost two in a row, three of their last four and four of their last seven.

Miami will have plenty of chances to figure this thing out and play their way into the Big Dance, but as of today, the Hurricanes are a bubble team.

Predicting them to win the ACC doesn’t look like my best prediction right now.

VIDEO: West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate hosts block party vs. Kansas

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 15, 2018, 10:46 PM EST
Do not try Sagaba Konate.

The West Virginia big man has no time for anyone – especially Kansas Jayhawks attempting dunks – at the rim.

Konate’s first half against Kansas on Monday night was borderline dominant on the defensive end, with the 6-foot-8 sophomore blocking five shots as the Mountaineers controlled the game against Big 12 favorite Kansas.

The numbers were great, but the actual blocks were even better.

It looked like Konate had submitted his Block of the Year candidate early when Kansas senior Svi Mykhailiuk challenged him on a fast break. Konate wasn’t having any of it.

Konate may have one-upped himself later in the half, though, when Marcus Garrett, despite presumably having eyes and a short-term memory, thought it was a good idea to try to put Konate on a poster with a dunk of his own.

Super bad idea.

The Big 12 has some dominant shot blockers in the 7-footer mold of Texas’ Mo Bamba and Jo Lual-Acuil, but Konate may be the best of the bunch.

Texas Tech fined, WVU’s Harris reprimanded after court-storm

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 15, 2018, 10:05 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The Big 12 fined Texas Tech $25,000 and reprimanded West Virginia forward Wes Harris for hitting a fan who joined thousands of others in storming the court during a weekend postgame celebration.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement Monday that Texas Tech did not ensure the safety and security of West Virginia players following the game in Lubbock, Texas.

Videos posted on social media by fans show Harris and other West Virginia players trying to reach the sideline as Red Raider fans swarmed the court Saturday in celebration of No. 8 Texas Tech’s 72-71 win over then-No. 2 West Virginia.

The videos show Harris striking a fan who had run into him before Harris is pulled away. Other players were involved in a separate skirmish trying to protect a teammate in the swarm.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Bowlsby said. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy, which was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of the visiting team game participants.”

Texas Tech got the win it its first-ever Top 10 matchup on its home court.

Bowlsby noted that although the Big 12 does not have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering the court for postgame celebrations, “it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement that the Red Raiders “admittedly did fail to meet our expectations Saturday in efforts to secure the floor and allow West Virginia to exit without incident.

“We will make the necessary adjustments to continue to ensure that all in attendance have an excellent experience at all of our events.”

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said WVU, the Big 12 and Texas Tech had a “positive and open dialogue” over the incident, and court security, player safety and postgame emotions were taken into account.

“We will revisit with our student-athletes to again reinforce our expectations regarding sportsmanship issues across all sports,” Lyons said in a statement. “The Big 12 has issued its reprimand. We accept it, and I consider the matter closed.”

Harris, a sophomore, is averaging 6.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

“Although the post-game environment did not live up to our expectations, Mr. Harris intentionally striking a fan is contrary to the conference’s sportsmanship standards,” Bowlsby said.

Harris started his 18th straight game Monday night when No. 6 West Virginia (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) faced No. 10 Kansas (14-3, 4-1) in Morgantown.

Texas Tech plays at Texas on Wednesday.

AP Top 25 Poll: Virginia up to No. 2, Purdue rises to No. 3 as Villanova stays at top

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Villanova remained at No. 1 in the AP Poll this week after going 2-0, with a blowout win over Xavier and knocking off St. John’s in New York.

Virginia and Purdue both moved up a spot as West Virginia lost to Texas Tech, while Michigan State dropped to No. 9 with their loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Here is the full AP Poll:

1. Villanova (63-first place votes)
2. Virginia (1)
3. Purdue (1)
4. Oklahoma
5. Duke
6. West Virginia
7. Wichita State
8. Texas Tech
9. Michigan State
10. Kansas
11. Xavier
12. Cincinnati
13. Gonzaga
14. Arizona
15. North Carolina
16. Arizona State
17. Auburn
18. Kentucky
19. Seton Hall
20. Clemson
21. Tennessee
22. Ohio State
23. Michigan
24. TCU
25. Miami

CBT Podcast: Monday Overreactions on Michigan-Michigan State, Texas Tech’s win, West Virginia’s punch

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 11:47 AM EST
Rob Dauster was joined today by Brendan Quinn, the beat writer for both Michigan and Michigan State over at The Athletic, to talk through everything about the bigger story in college basketball from this week: The Wolverines going into the Breslin Center and knocking off No. 4 Michigan State. Before that conversation begins, Rob covers Texas Tech’s win over West Virginia, Purdue turning into the best team in the Big Ten and why West Virginia’s failing to land a punch was the best thing that ever happened to court-storming.

Here are the timecodes for the podcast:

OPEN: Big 12’s strength, and what it means for TCU

5:05: Texas Tech’s win over West Virginia

6:50: Chris Beard and the profile I wrote for NBC Sports on him

11:22: West Virginia’s court storm haymaker

13:05: Purdue’s win say more about Minnesota?

20:10: What does this win mean for Michigan?

32:00: How worried should we be about Michigan State?

Bracketology: Villanova holds on No. 1 spot

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 15, 2018, 10:57 AM EST
The Villanova Wildcats remain the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket.  They also have a favorable upcoming schedule, playing five of their next eight games at home.  Then again, college hoops has been anything but predictable, so who knows.  Purdue continues to build its resume.  The Boilermakers won their road game at Minnesota by 34 points on Saturday.  That’s impressive no matter how you slice it.

Here’s the latest bracket.

UPDATED: January 15, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • NC State vs. Texas AM | East Region
  • Washington vs. Alabama Midwest Region
  • ROBERT MORRIS vs. JACKSON STATE | South Region
  • FLORIDA GULF COAST vs. NC A&T | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston                           SOUTH – Atlanta     
Pittsburgh Detroit
1) VILLANOVA 1) PURDUE
16) NC A&T / FL GULF COAST 16) ROB MORRIS / JACKSON ST
8) Florida State 8) Arkansas
9) Houston 9) Texas
Nashville Boise
5) Michigan State 5) Tennessee
12) BUFFALO 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
4) AUBURN 4) Clemson
13) LOUISIANA 13) E. TENNESSEE ST
Wichita Detroit
6) Cincinnati 6) Ohio State
11) NC State / Texas AM 11) SAINT MARY’S
3) Kansas 3) Xavier
14) VERMONT 14) WRIGHT STATE
Charlotte Dallas
7) Michigan 7) Florida
10) Providence 10) Notre Dame
2) Duke 2) Texas Tech
15) IONA 15) RADFORD
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Pittsburgh Wichita
1) WEST VIRGINIA 1) OKLAHOMA
16) PENN 16) BUCKNELL
8) Louisville 8) Butler
9) Marquette 9) Miami-FL
Boise San Diego
5) Gonzaga 5) Kentucky
12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 12) NEW MEXICO ST
4) Seton Hall 4) ARIZONA
13) S.F. AUSTIN 13) BELMONT
San Diego Nashville
6) TCU 6) RHODE ISLAND
11) Georgia 11) Washington / Alabama
3) Arizona State 3) North Carolina
14) MONTANA 14) WILLIAM & MARY
Charlotte Dallas
7) Creighton 7) NEVADA
10) UCLA 10) LSU
2) VIRGINIA 2) WICHITA STATE
15) CS-FULLERTON 15) DRAKE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Purdue, Oklahoma, and West Virginia

Last Four Byes (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, UCLA, Georgia

Last Four IN (at large): Washington, Alabama, NC State, Texas AM

First Four OUT (at large): Baylor, Missouri, St. Bonaventure, Maryland

Next four teams OUT (at large): Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Boise State, Syracuse

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, NC State

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Texas AM

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence

BIG 12 (6): OKLAHOMA, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, Texas

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (3): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Drake (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Fullerton (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Jackson State (SWAC)