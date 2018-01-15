More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
College Basketball Power Rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 2, top ten sees changes

By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 1:21 AM EST
TCU has lost their last three games and four of their last five. They would currently be sitting with a five-game losing streak – an 0-5 start in the Big 12 – had they not outplayed Baylor in overtime at their place a few weeks back.

And yet, I have the Horned Frogs ranked in my top 25 today. They’re 25th, mind you, but they’re there, over the likes of Creighton and Texas A&M and Notre Dame and Florida State and Nevada and Saint Mary’s.

The reason why is simple in my mind: TCU is excruciatingly close to having an absolutely incredible season. They are, as I wrote on Saturday afternoon, the perfect example of just how insanely tough the Big 12 is this season.

TCU lost by one to No. 9 Oklahoma at home in their Big 12 opener after Trae Young sparked a comeback from 11 points down in the final 10 minutes and TCU missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it. They lost by four points at home to Kansas on a night when Kansas shot 55 percent from three. They lost by one in double-overtime at Texas when Jaylen Fisher missed a would-be game-winning layup at the buzzer, and they lost by five in overtime at Oklahoma.

Put another way, their four losses in the Big 12 are by a combined 11 points in a combined three overtimes with a combined two missed game-winners. If those game-winners go down, TCU is 3-2 in the Big 12 with another road win and a win over the Fighting Trae Youngs. If a few more bounces go their way, they’re 4-1 or 5-0 in the league, they’re 16-1 or 17-0 on the season and they’re ranked somewhere in the top five, maybe even No. 1.

I’m not sure TCU would deserve that top five ranking if they had it. And I don’t think they currently deserve to be out of the top 25 altogether.

Results matter. They have to. The whole reason we play the game is to determine a winner and a loser. We want those last-second shots to matter, because if they didn’t, then all the drama and fun in sports would disappear.

But it all has to be relative.

Good teams sometimes lose close games to better teams. Sometimes they lose close games to worse teams on the road. It doesn’t mean that team isn’t good.

And TCU is the perfect example.

Anyway, here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Villanova, 16-1 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Purdue, 17-2 (4)
3. Texas Tech, 15-2 (5)
4. West Virginia, 15-2 (3)
5. Virginia, 16-1 (6)
6. Oklahoma, 14-2 (7)
7. Michigan State, 16-3 (2)
8. Arizona, 14-4 (8)
9. Wichita State, 15-2 (12)
10. Duke, 15-2 (13)
11. Xavier, 16-3 (11)
12. Seton Hall, 15-3 (9)
13. Kansas, 14-3 (14)
14. Arizona State, 14-3 (10)
15. Kentucky, 14-3 (17)
16. Gonzaga, 16-3 (18)
17. North Carolina, 14-4 (19)
18. Auburn, 16-1 (24)
19. Cincinnati, 15-2 (22)
20. Clemson, 15-2 (23)
21. Michigan, 15-4 (NR)
22. Ohio State, 15-4 (NR)
23. Tennessee, 12-4 (NR)
24. Miami, 13-3 (16)
25. TCU, 13-4, (21)

DROPPED OUT: No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 25 Creighton

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 Michigan, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 Tennessee

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Sunday on NBCSN

By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.

It starts with Davidson at Fordham at 3:00 p.m. EST and ends with Saint Joseph’s at UMass at 5:00 p.m. EST

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

VIDEO: Texas State knocks off Little Rock on buzzer-beater

By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Texas State picked up a win over Little Rock in the Sun Belt on Saturday as Alex Peacock’s three-pointer lifted the Bobcats to a 72-70 win.

Peacock hadn’t scored in the contest before knocking down the game-winning bucket as the junior came through in the clutch with a huge shot.

The win improved Texas State to 5-1 in the Sun Belt on the season as they’re battling with Louisiana and Georgia Southern for the conference title.

VIDEO: Memphis broken play buzzer-beater sinks Temple

By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Memphis earned an unlikely win off of a broken play on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers knocked down a buzzer-beating three to outlast Temple.

Kareem Brewton Jr. knocked down the game-winning three for the Tigers after ending up with a loose ball on a play that he started. Brewton tried to pass to the low post from the wing, but the ball was deflected. Brewton corralled the loose ball off the deflection and nailed a tough turnaround three-pointer to give Memphis the 73-72 win.

The Tigers have now won three consecutive games in the American as they improved to 12-6 on the season.

 

VIDEO: Did a West Virginia player punch a Texas Tech fan who rushed the floor?

By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2018, 9:24 AM EST
As Texas Tech was celebrating its huge home win against West Virginia on Saturday, it appears that a Mountaineers player might have punched one of the Texas Tech fans who rushed the floor.

According to a video from Twitter user Matt Embry, some sort of altercation happened where it appears that a West Virginia player takes a swing at a Texas Tech fan who is running by. Because Embry took his video from the upper deck, it’s very tough to specify which player might be involved and how in-depth the altercation truly was. But you can clearly see from the video that some sort of incident occurred.

Sports Illustrated took Embry’s video and zoomed in on the incident in question in order to get a better look.

UPDATE: Another angle of the punch has surfaced:

Court storming has been a controversial subject throughout college basketball the past few years as player and coach safety has been called into question.

The Big 12 even passed some measures in 2015 that gave league commissioner Bob Bowlsby “broad authority” to punish schools in the form of fines or the forfeiture of future home games if fans took to the floor. The decision came after Kansas head coach Bill Self was concerned about his team following a loss to in-state rival Kansas State in which one of the Jayhawks was targeted by a Wildcat fan. During that same season, an Iowa State beat reporter suffered a broken leg as Cyclones fans stormed the floor after beating in-state rival Iowa.

Texas Tech is also no stranger to fan incidents with opposing players after former Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart shoved a Red Raiders fan.

While it’s hard to speculate on this direct incident since we don’t have more knowledge, this is probably going to lead to a week of court-storming discussions as the sport once again tries to figure out how to safely deal with opposing players and coaches who need to leave the floor.

Saturday’s College Basketball Recap: Michigan’s win, West Virginia’s loss, Trae Young

By Rob DausterJan 13, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

No. 4 Michigan State has one of, if not the best front line in all of college basketball this season. They are deep, they are talented, they are huge and they are the reason that the Spartans have been one of the best defensive teams in the country this year.

And on Saturday afternoon, Michigan’s Mo Wagner was the best big man on the floor. He finished with 27 points and four boards, shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-4 from three, before fouling out. Those stats weren’t without highlights, either. There was this Dirk fadeaway …

… and this move that left Nick Ward on his backside:

The result was an 82-72 win in the Breslin Center, a win that will go down as one of the best wins that anyone lands this season, a win that essentially locks Michigan into an NCAA tournament berth as long as they do what they’re supposed to do the rest of the season.

We went more in-depth on this game here, including some words about Michigan’s defensive improvement and what is wrong with Michigan State.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Young tied a career-high with 43 points and set career-highs in rebounds (11) and made threes (10) as the No. 16 Sooners beat No. 9 TCU in overtime, 102-97. Oklahoma moved into a four-way tie for first-place in the Big 12 with the win, but the story of this game may actually be TCU. Why? We break it down here.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: It shouldn’t surprise anyone that, in a win over Wake Forest, Bagley went for 30 points, 11 boards and three assists. What is a great sign is that Bagley also added four steals and three blocks. The knock on him is defense. It’s getting better.
  • SHANNON EVANS II, Arizona State: Evans went for 22 points and seven assists, making big play after big play down the stretch, as Arizona State landed themselves a come-from-behind win over Oregon State.
  • DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova: DiVincenzo loves playing St. John’s. After torching the Red Storm three times as a freshman, he went for 25 points and a career-high six threes on Saturday night in the Garden as No. 1 Villanova won.
  • SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky: Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be Kentucky’s best player. He had 22 points and six assists in Saturday’s win at Vanderbilt, including this beautiful assists to Hamidou Diallo for a three with less than two minutes left.

TEAM OF THE DAY

No. 8 Texas Tech did what they needed to do if they want to win the Big 12 regular season title this season: They defended their home court, erasing an 11-point second half deficit to knock off No. 2 West Virginia, 72-71, in Lubbock.

The win is the first that anyone has landed against the Mountaineers since the opening night of the season, when Texas A&M beat them in Germany. It’s the second win that Texas Tech has landed against one of the other top four teams in the Big 12 – they also won at Kansas – and it moved the Red Raiders into a first place tie with West Virginia, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 12 Kansas.

It’s hard to believe that Chris Beard, in just his second season as head coach at Texas Tech, is doing this despite being just six years removed from getting fired by Texas Tech and being forced to take a job as the head coach of an ABA expansion team.

GAME OF THE DAY

No. 12 Kansas has now beaten Kansas State for the sixth straight game – and the 12th straight game at Allen Fieldhouse – but it didn’t come without a fight. Kansas State had a chance to win the back-and-forth affair at the buzzer, but Barry Brown missed a tough three at the buzzer.

The final score was 73-72. Devonte’ Graham led the way with 23 points and five assists.

The Jayhawks got Silvio De Sousa eligible for the first time this season, but the freshman had a limited impact in his debut.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t the only one that was sick on Saturday.

No. 7 Duke played without their Hall Of Fame head coach when Wake Forest came to town on Saturday, winning 89-71 behind 30 points, 11 boards, four steals, three blocks and three assists from Marvin Bagley III. But Krzyzewski wasn’t the only one that was sick on Saturday. Apparently freshman Gary Trent Jr. was as well, because he spent one TV timeout puking into a bucket while the team managers held up towels around him.

He still finished with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting from three.

That’s not bad.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Texas A&M was back to full strength for the first time in ages, and it didn’t matter. The Aggies lost their fifth straight game to open SEC play, falling at No. 24 Tennessee, 75-62.

Allonzo Trier went for 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 24 as No. 17 Arizona survived Oregon, 90-83, in the McKale Center. The Ducks were coming off of a win at No. 11 Arizona State, who erased a 12-point second half deficit to beat Oregon State, 77-75, on Saturday.

Trevon Bluiett and No. 10 Xavier took their frustrations out on No. 25 Creighton, whipping the Bluejays 92-70 in the Cintas Center to snap a two-game losing streak. As Bluiett goes, so goes Xavier, and Bluiett snapped himself out of a dreadful slump with a 24-point performance, hitting 9-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three.

It looks like Minnesota may have given up on the season. The Golden Gophers suffered their second-worst home loss in the history of their home on Saturday, falling to No. 5 Purdue, 81-47. The only time Minnesota lost by more in their own building came when John Wooden and Lew Alcindor were at UCLA.

T.J. Gibbs had 19 points and six assists as Notre Dame came agonizingly close to beating
No. 20 North Carolina at home on Saturday. They lost 69-68 because this shot rolled out:

Donte Grantham went for 18 points and Marcquise Reed added 16 points as No. 19 Clemson hit 12-for-21 from three in a 72-63 win over No. 18 Miami. The Hurricanes have now lost two of their last three and three of their last six.

No. 22 Auburn improved to 16-1 on the season after landing a come-from-behind win at Mississippi State, 76-68.

Braian Angola went for 24 points and eight assists and Christ Koumadje added 23 points, eight boards and four blocks off the bench for No. 23 Florida State, who overcame 37 Tyus Battle points to beat Syracuse in double-overtime, 101-90.

A 31-10 run midway through the first half turned a 21-10 deficit into a 42-31 lead as No. 13 Seton Hall knocked off Georgetown, 74-61.

No. 5 Wichita State and No. 14 Cincinnati both avoided a road loss in league play, picking up wins at Tulsa and South Florida, respectively.