WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Sunday on NBCSN

The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.
It starts with Davidson at Fordham at 3:00 p.m. EST and ends with Saint Joseph’s at UMass at 5:00 p.m. EST
Texas State picked up a win over Little Rock in the Sun Belt on Saturday as Alex Peacock’s three-pointer lifted the Bobcats to a 72-70 win.
Peacock hadn’t scored in the contest before knocking down the game-winning bucket as the junior came through in the clutch with a huge shot.
The win improved Texas State to 5-1 in the Sun Belt on the season as they’re battling with Louisiana and Georgia Southern for the conference title.
Memphis earned an unlikely win off of a broken play on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers knocked down a buzzer-beating three to outlast Temple.
Kareem Brewton Jr. knocked down the game-winning three for the Tigers after ending up with a loose ball on a play that he started. Brewton tried to pass to the low post from the wing, but the ball was deflected. Brewton corralled the loose ball off the deflection and nailed a tough turnaround three-pointer to give Memphis the 73-72 win.
The Tigers have now won three consecutive games in the American as they improved to 12-6 on the season.
As Texas Tech was celebrating its huge home win against West Virginia on Saturday, it appears that a Mountaineers player might have punched one of the Texas Tech fans who rushed the floor.
According to a video from Twitter user Matt Embry, some sort of altercation happened where it appears that a West Virginia player takes a swing at a Texas Tech fan who is running by. Because Embry took his video from the upper deck, it’s very tough to specify which player might be involved and how in-depth the altercation truly was. But you can clearly see from the video that some sort of incident occurred.
Sports Illustrated took Embry’s video and zoomed in on the incident in question in order to get a better look.
Court storming has been a controversial subject throughout college basketball the past few years as player and coach safety has been called into question.
The Big 12 even passed some measures in 2015 that gave league commissioner Bob Bowlsby “broad authority” to punish schools in the form of fines or the forfeiture of future home games if fans took to the floor. The decision came after Kansas head coach Bill Self was concerned about his team following a loss to in-state rival Kansas State in which one of the Jayhawks was targeted by a Wildcat fan. During that same season, an Iowa State beat reporter suffered a broken leg as Cyclones fans stormed the floor after beating in-state rival Iowa.
Texas Tech is also no stranger to fan incidents with opposing players after former Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart shoved a Red Raiders fan.
While it’s hard to speculate on this direct incident since we don’t have more knowledge, this is probably going to lead to a week of court-storming discussions as the sport once again tries to figure out how to safely deal with opposing players and coaches who need to leave the floor.
No. 4 Michigan State has one of, if not the best front line in all of college basketball this season. They are deep, they are talented, they are huge and they are the reason that the Spartans have been one of the best defensive teams in the country this year.
And on Saturday afternoon, Michigan’s Mo Wagner was the best big man on the floor. He finished with 27 points and four boards, shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-4 from three, before fouling out. Those stats weren’t without highlights, either. There was this Dirk fadeaway …
… and this move that left Nick Ward on his backside:
The result was an 82-72 win in the Breslin Center, a win that will go down as one of the best wins that anyone lands this season, a win that essentially locks Michigan into an NCAA tournament berth as long as they do what they’re supposed to do the rest of the season.
We went more in-depth on this game here, including some words about Michigan’s defensive improvement and what is wrong with Michigan State.
No. 8 Texas Tech did what they needed to do if they want to win the Big 12 regular season title this season: They defended their home court, erasing an 11-point second half deficit to knock off No. 2 West Virginia, 72-71, in Lubbock.
The win is the first that anyone has landed against the Mountaineers since the opening night of the season, when Texas A&M beat them in Germany. It’s the second win that Texas Tech has landed against one of the other top four teams in the Big 12 – they also won at Kansas – and it moved the Red Raiders into a first place tie with West Virginia, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 12 Kansas.
It’s hard to believe that Chris Beard, in just his second season as head coach at Texas Tech, is doing this despite being just six years removed from getting fired by Texas Tech and being forced to take a job as the head coach of an ABA expansion team.
No. 12 Kansas has now beaten Kansas State for the sixth straight game – and the 12th straight game at Allen Fieldhouse – but it didn’t come without a fight. Kansas State had a chance to win the back-and-forth affair at the buzzer, but Barry Brown missed a tough three at the buzzer.
The final score was 73-72. Devonte’ Graham led the way with 23 points and five assists.
The Jayhawks got Silvio De Sousa eligible for the first time this season, but the freshman had a limited impact in his debut.
Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t the only one that was sick on Saturday.
No. 7 Duke played without their Hall Of Fame head coach when Wake Forest came to town on Saturday, winning 89-71 behind 30 points, 11 boards, four steals, three blocks and three assists from Marvin Bagley III. But Krzyzewski wasn’t the only one that was sick on Saturday. Apparently freshman Gary Trent Jr. was as well, because he spent one TV timeout puking into a bucket while the team managers held up towels around him.
He still finished with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting from three.
That’s not bad.
Texas A&M was back to full strength for the first time in ages, and it didn’t matter. The Aggies lost their fifth straight game to open SEC play, falling at No. 24 Tennessee, 75-62.
Allonzo Trier went for 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 24 as No. 17 Arizona survived Oregon, 90-83, in the McKale Center. The Ducks were coming off of a win at No. 11 Arizona State, who erased a 12-point second half deficit to beat Oregon State, 77-75, on Saturday.
Trevon Bluiett and No. 10 Xavier took their frustrations out on No. 25 Creighton, whipping the Bluejays 92-70 in the Cintas Center to snap a two-game losing streak. As Bluiett goes, so goes Xavier, and Bluiett snapped himself out of a dreadful slump with a 24-point performance, hitting 9-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three.
It looks like Minnesota may have given up on the season. The Golden Gophers suffered their second-worst home loss in the history of their home on Saturday, falling to No. 5 Purdue, 81-47. The only time Minnesota lost by more in their own building came when John Wooden and Lew Alcindor were at UCLA.
T.J. Gibbs had 19 points and six assists as Notre Dame came agonizingly close to beating
No. 20 North Carolina at home on Saturday. They lost 69-68 because this shot rolled out:
Donte Grantham went for 18 points and Marcquise Reed added 16 points as No. 19 Clemson hit 12-for-21 from three in a 72-63 win over No. 18 Miami. The Hurricanes have now lost two of their last three and three of their last six.
No. 22 Auburn improved to 16-1 on the season after landing a come-from-behind win at Mississippi State, 76-68.
Braian Angola went for 24 points and eight assists and Christ Koumadje added 23 points, eight boards and four blocks off the bench for No. 23 Florida State, who overcame 37 Tyus Battle points to beat Syracuse in double-overtime, 101-90.
A 31-10 run midway through the first half turned a 21-10 deficit into a 42-31 lead as No. 13 Seton Hall knocked off Georgetown, 74-61.
No. 5 Wichita State and No. 14 Cincinnati both avoided a road loss in league play, picking up wins at Tulsa and South Florida, respectively.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Landry Shamet and backcourt mate Conner Frankamp each scored 16 points and No. 5 Wichita State held off Tulsa 72-69 Saturday.
Shamet made the first of two free throws with 8 seconds left for a three-point edge.
After Shamet missed his second foul shot, the Shockers fouled Sterling Taplin. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with 4.9 seconds left, Junior Etou rebounded and passed back to Taplin, whose 3-point try at the buzzer rimmed out.
Taplin scored 26 points. Corey Henderson missed a 3 with 10 seconds left that would have put Tulsa ahead by one.
Markis McDuffie added 10 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference).
Henderson had 14 points and Etou had 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (10-8, 3-3).
Three days after losing 104-71 at Houston, Tulsa jumped on the Shockers early and held a 30-20 lead, helped by a trio of 3-pointers by Taplin. Wichita State rallied with a 12-0 run and held Tulsa to one basket in the final 7:50 to take a 36-32 lead at the break.
The Shockers extended the lead to 45-34 early in the second half on a four-point play by Shamet before Tulsa broke out of its shooting funk with a trio of 3-pointers to pull within 45-43.
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: The Shockers now have a 66-61 lead in the long-running series between the former Missouri Valley Conference rivals. The sellout crowd of 8,355 was fairly evenly divided between Tulsa and WSU fans who made the three-hour drive.
Tulsa: In its three-game conference losing streak, leading scorer Junior Etou has been held to 12, 2 and 12 points. The 6-foot-8 senior came in averaging 16.2.