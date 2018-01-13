More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Without a sick Coach K, No. 7 Duke beats Wake Forest 89-71

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 3:18 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A virus kept Mike Krzyzewski from coaching No. 7 Duke. Guard Gary Trent Jr. spent most of a timeout with his head over a bucket.

Even without Coach K, the Blue Devils came away from another Wake Forest game feeling pretty good.

Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke beat the Demon Deacons 89-71 on Saturday in a game the Hall of Fame coach missed.

With longtime assistant Jeff Capel in charge, the short-handed Blue Devils (15-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight and moved their conference record over .500 for the first time this season.

“Great win for our guys in the midst of this adversity,” Capel said.

But the story of this one was the virus that kept Krzyzewski out. School officials announced Krzyzewski’s absence about 40 minutes before tipoff.

Capel said Krzyzewski woke up Saturday feeling ill and decided “he didn’t want to get our guys sick, didn’t want to put anyone else in jeopardy, but he’s better.”

Trent, who spent some quality time with that bucket on the bench, was a game-time decision by the coaches and said he was dealing with light-headedness and nausea.

“Just got to fight through it,” he said.

The Blue Devils were still plenty healthy enough to win their seventh straight in the cross-state series.

Trent added 19 points and six 3-pointers, Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Grayson Allen had a career-best 12 rebounds and reserve Alex O’Connell scored 13 points.

Bryant Crawford scored 21 points and Keyshawn Woods had 15 to lead Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4), which hasn’t won at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 21 years.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Things aren’t getting any easier for the Demon Deacons, who have lost five of six. Five of their next seven opponents appear in the national rankings, and it was asking a lot to expect the Demon Deacons to claim their first victory at Cameron since the Tim Duncan era in 1997. Crawford kept them in it early, scoring 14 points in the first half, but serious foul trouble by the bigs and the lack of an answer for Bagley — not exactly an uncommon problem around the ACC — ultimately did them in.

“Obviously, Duke came out and played the game that they would like to play to a certain extent, just judging by the score,” coach Danny Manning said. “There were a lot of things we need to get better at.”

Duke: Playing without Coach K isn’t exactly a new phenomenon for the Blue Devils — this is the third straight season in which the 70-year-old has missed at least one game due to health reasons. Now Duke faces a quick turnaround with a game Monday night at No. 18 Miami. Duke hasn’t won there since 2014.

INJURY REPORT

In addition to Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils played their second straight game without injured center Marques Bolden (sprained knee) and forward Javin DeLaurier (hamstring).

PLAY OF THE NIGHT

Make it another highlight-reel play for Bagley. Trevon Duval poked the ball away from Terrence Thompson and Bagley snatched it up, whipping the ball behind his back to get past Mitchell Wilbekin near midcourt and then swooping in for a dunk that put the Blue Devils up 54-37 with 17 1/2 minutes left.

THEY SAID IT

In the final moments, the Cameron Crazies chanted “We want Bilas” because Wake Forest reserve Anthony Bilas is the son of former Duke player and current ESPN analyst Jay Bilas. Manning obliged, putting Bilas into the game with 48.5 seconds remaining.

KEY STAT

Duke attempted 34 free throws, making 27. Wake Forest had just nine foul shots and made seven of them.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Makes another cross-state trip to the Triangle to face North Carolina State on Thursday night.

Duke: Travels to No. 18 Miami on Monday night.

No. 13 Seton Hall beats Georgetown

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 4:17 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — On Friday night, after No. 13 Seton Hall practiced for the final time before playing Georgetown on Saturday, the Pirates had a special guest — none other than former Pirates coach P.J. Carlesimo.

Carlesimo, who led Seton Hall from 1982 through 1994, was in town for a special 25th anniversary presentation honoring his 1992-93 Pirates team that won both the Big East regular season and tournament championships. He paid a visit to practice and spoke to the team.

“P.J’s message was if you want to be good in March, you have to be good now,” said Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard, after his team defeated Georgetown 74-61. “It was a really good message for my guys. It was good to be able to pick his brain and listen to the stories he tells. I can’t measure what he’s done for the school. I’m still waiting for us to put up a statue of him for everything he did.”

The Pirates were very good Saturday, coming off a tough 20-point setback to Marquette on Tuesday.

“I thought they played hard against Marquette, but just didn’t have it emotionally,” Willard said. “I’m proud of the way we played today.”

Desi Rodriguez and Myles Powell each scored 19 points to lead the Pirates. Powell was especially fired up after the team’s sluggish performance against Marquette.

“I had a good week of practice,” Powell said. “The four seniors (Rodriguez, Khadeen Carrington, Angel Delgado and Ismael Sanogo) all came to me and told me I had to shoot more, be aggressive, go to the basket. They wanted me to bring some energy and that’s what I did.”

The Pirates (15-3, 4-1 Big East), who remained undefeated at home (11-0), received 11 points and 13 rebounds from Delgado.

The Hoyas (12-5, 2-4) were led by Marcus Derrickson, who scored 18 points. Jahvon Blair and Jessie Govan scored 11 points each.

The Hoyas controlled the action early on, jumping out to a 12-3 lead, but the Pirates outscored the Hoyas 29-10 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a 44-31 lead.

“We got off to a good start, but then we started turning the ball over,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “We let them back into the game. We can’t turn it over that way. We missed layups. We need to get easy baskets. Our offense needs to improve. As a team, we have to stop turning it over.”

The Pirates led by as many as 16 in the second half, but the Hoyas cut the lead to 60-52 with 8 minutes left on a steal and a layup by Trey Dickerson.

But the Pirates got a power move from Delgado who pushed the lead back into double digits at 62-52 with 6:29 remaining.

Rodriguez made a driving shot in the lane with the shot clock set to expire that gave the Pirates a 69-54 lead with 3:28 left.

“I was really impressed with the way we played today,” Willard said. “We had only one practice in five days. Defensively, we picked up our energy. I was impressed with the way they came back after a real sluggish week.”

25 YEARS LATER

The 1992-93 Seton Hall team which won both the Big East regular season championship and the Big East tournament title was honored 25 years after achieving the rare double title feat, the only Seton Hall team to ever win both in the same year.

“It’s a great day,” said Terry Dehere, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,494 points, the Big East Player of the Year that year and the MVP of the Big East Tournament. “I’m excited to see everyone. Some of the guys I haven’t seen in 15 years. When you’re playing basketball, you don’t get the chance to enjoy the moment. I think it means a lot to the Big East to have Seton Hall relevant again.”

“It’s always emotional to be back here,” said Carlesimo, who was teary-eyed when announced with his team during a media timeout. “It’s always great to see these guys. The relationships I created over the years is what I miss the most.”

Carlesimo, now an analyst for ESPN, was a coach in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Also on that Seton Hall team and in attendance was Arturas Karnishovas, who is currently the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

LONG-STANDING RIVALS

The Pirates and Hoyas have been playing each other since Dec. 10, 1909, with the Hoyas holding a 57-47 advantage in the series and a 41-21 lead since both teams joined the Big East. But the Pirates have won the last five meetings, including both of last year’s contests by a total of five points, one in overtime.

LUCKY 13

The Pirates jumped from No. 21 to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It was the biggest jump in the poll since the Pirates won the Big East championship in 1991.

WELCOME BACK

Georgetown assistant coach Louis Orr returned to familiar territory. Orr was the head coach at Seton Hall from 2001 through 2006, leading the Pirates to two NCAA Tournaments in his last three years and posting a mark of 80-63 during his time in South Orange. Orr was the first-ever former Big East player (Syracuse) to become a head coach in the league.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 64th time in his Seton Hall career and the 14th time this season that Delgado collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the country.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Carrington moved to within 17 points of Shaheen Holloway for 14th place on the all-time Seton Hall scoring list. Holloway is currently an assistant coach for the Pirates.

Georgetown: Before Saturday, Georgetown had a 10-5 record against teams ranked No. 13 in the country. The last time the Hoyas played a No. 13 team was Nov. 21, 2016, when the Hoyas defeated Oregon in the Maui Invitational.

No. 5 Purdue wins 13th in a row, 81-47 vs. Minnesota

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vincent Edwards scored 25 points in 29 minutes on 9-for-14 shooting for fifth-ranked Purdue, and the Boilermakers easily beat undermanned Minnesota 81-47 on Saturday for their 13th consecutive victory.

Isaac Haas pitched in 14 points and five rebounds for Purdue (17-2, 6-0), which produced its best Big Ten start since going 8-0 to begin conference play in the 1989-90 season. This is the fourth 6-0 start in the Big Ten in Boilermakers history. They’re tied for the program’s best record at the 19-game overall mark since 1987-88.

Jordan Murphy had 10 points and four rebounds for the Gophers (13-6, 2-4), who have lost all three games since center Reggie Lynch was suspended and small forward Amir Coffey was sidelined by a shoulder injury. This was the second-largest margin of defeat at home in program history, behind only a 90-51 loss to No. 1 UCLA on Dec. 20, 1968.

After a Thanksgiving weekend stumble in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis when they lost by three points to Tennessee and four points to Western Kentucky, Edwards, who shot a combined 7 for 26 in those defeats, and the Boilermakers have bounced back strong.

They began this week with their highest ranking in The Associated Press poll since taking the No. 3 spot on Feb. 22, 2010, a week when they won at Minnesota on a Wednesday and then lost at Michigan State on a Sunday to drop to seventh in the following poll.

Edwards had 20 points by the break and spent much of the second half resting on the bench with the game well in hand. He made four of his five 3-pointers before halftime, as the Boilermakers had their half-court offense humming. They finished with 24 assists and just 11 turnovers.

Carsen Edwards added 14 points and Dakota Mathias scored 12 points for the Boilermakers, who pulled out a 70-69 victory at Michigan on Tuesday night after a go-ahead free throw by Haas with 4 seconds remaining.

The sign that this wasn’t going to be Minnesota’s day appeared almost immediately, when head coach Richard Pitino was whistled for a technical foul just 3:33 into the game. Already angered by an offensive foul called on Murphy 2 minutes earlier, Pitino was livid when Haas appeared to inadvertently hit Gophers point guard Nate Mason in the throat without a whistle. Murphy had to hold Pitino back from charging onto the court.

The Gophers registered their season-low shooting percentage (28.8) for the second straight game. They were outrebounded 46-29.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: With a perfect record through one-third of the conference schedule, the Boilermakers have established themselves as the top contender for the Big Ten title next to Michigan State. They only play the fourth-ranked Spartans once this season, a road game on Feb. 10.

Minnesota: A season that began with high hopes has swiftly spiraled out of control, a slump triggered by sexual assault allegations against the senior Lynch and the untimely injury to the sophomore Coffey. The top three backcourt players for the Gophers had an abysmal afternoon, with Mason, Dupree McBrayer and Isaiah Washington shooting a combined 6 for 29.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday, with the chance to match the program’s longest winning streak in eight years. The Boilermakers won their first 14 games of the 2009-10 season, with the last victory of that streak coming against the Gophers.

Minnesota: Plays at Penn State on Monday, the first of three straight games away from home. The Gophers gave up a home game for the Big Ten’s showcase event in New York on Jan. 20, when they take on Ohio State at Madison Square Garden.

No. 12 Kansas holds on to beat Kansas State 73-72

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 3:19 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devonte Graham had 23 points, Malik Newman hit the go-ahead foul shots with 15 seconds left and No. 12 Kansas held on to beat Kansas State 73-72 in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.

Udoka Azubuike added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks (14-3, 4-1 Big 12), who beat their Interstate 70 rival for the sixth straight time and 12th in a row at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas State (12-5, 2-3) led 67-64 with 3 minutes left when Lagerald Vick knocked down a 3-pointer in front of the Jayhawks’ bench and Newman scored on a put-back to give Kansas the lead.

It was the first of five lead changes in the final 2:18.

Xavier Sneed gave the Wildcats the lead with 30.2 seconds left when he made two free throws, but Newman got to the line at the other end and the 86-percent foul shooter converted both. That gave Kansas State the last shot, but Barry Brown’s rushed 3-pointer from well beyond the arc was no good.

Dean Wade had 22 points to lead the Wildcats. Cartier Diarra added a career-high 18 while Brown finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Jayhawks raced to a 13-4 lead before the Wildcats ratcheted up the defensive intensity. Kansas struggled to get the ball inside and eventually went nearly 10 minutes with just one field goal.

The Wildcats slowly pulled ahead during a 14-3 run, but back-to-back 3s by Svi Mykhailiuk — the last from about 25 feet at the buzzer — knotted the game 34-all at the break.

That’s when Azubuike and Graham went to work.

The big fella scored the first two baskets of the second half, then Graham knocked down a 3, as the pair got an inside-outside game going. They combined for all the Jayhawks’ points during a 15-2 run that turned a 36-34 deficit into a 49-38 lead with about 13 minutes left in the game.

Diarra clawed the Wildcats back once more, at one point scoring 11 straight for them, and the game was tied at 64 at the under-4 media timeout to set up a frantic race to the finish.

DE SOUZA CLEARED

Silvio De Souza, a 6-foot-9 forward from Angola, was cleared by the NCAA before tip to play for Kansas. The five-star prospect graduated from high school last month and has been practicing while waiting for his paperwork to be confirmed. He debuted midway through the first half and played 4 minutes. “I know it’s a big relief to Silvio, who has been very patient throughout this process,” Kansas coach Bill Self.

PRESTON STILL WAITS

Another five-star prospect, Billy Preston, remains sidelined while Kansas looks into the ownership of a car he was driving during an accident last fall. The freshman has not played this season.

STOKES IN A BOOT

Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes, the Wildcats’ third-leading scorer, missed his second straight game with a left foot injury. He was wearing a walking boot and it remains unclear when he will be back.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State has lost nail-biters in its last two trips to the Phog. Last year, it was a missed traveling call on the Jayhawks’ Mykhailiuk that cost them a win over the Wildcats’ biggest rival.

Kansas has followed a league-opening loss to Texas Tech with three Big 12 wins by a combined 10 points. That ability to close games has been a hallmark ever since Self took over the program.

UP NEXT

Kansas State faces No. 9 Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Kansas visits No. 2 West Virginia on Monday night.

Michigan’s win at No. 4 Michigan State a sign of two programs trending in opposite directions

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Last year, the final time that Michigan squared off with Michigan State, the Wolverines pounded the Spartans.

The game was played in the Crisler Center, and it was never really in doubt. Michigan – then considered a team sitting squarely on the bubble – won by 29 points, sparking a three-game winning streak that turned their season around. They won six of their last eight games in the regular season, stormed through the Big Ten tournament, entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed, upset No. 2 Louisville in the second round and came within a missed Derrick Wilson jumper of playing Kansas for the right to go to the Final Four.

When the narrative of the 2017-18 Michigan season gets told, Saturday’s performance at No. 4 Michigan State may be the turning point that we point to once again.

The Wolverines beat up on the No. 4 Spartans, winning 82-72 behind 27 points from Mo Wagner and 16 points and five assists from Zavier Simpson, who thoroughly outplayed counterpart Cassius Winston despite missing four straight free throws in the final two minutes that left the door open for a Michigan State comeback that never materialized.

This is by far the best win for John Beilein’s team this season, and it came in a way that we haven’t exactly become accustomed to: With defense.

Beilein’s built his career around being one of college basketball’s best offensive minds. His teams were built around floor-spacing and taking advantage of the three-ball before it became the trendy way to play. Remember Kevin Pittsnoggle? Remember his West Virginia teams? Remember the way that he surrounded Trey Burke with shooters on shooters on shooters? Even last year’s team finished the season as the fourth-most efficient offense in the country, according to KenPom.

One of the most surprising sub-plots of the college basketball season is that this year’s Michigan team, one that, until Saturday, started Duncan Robinson alongside Wagner on the front line. Neither of those two players are known for their defensive prowess – it’s one of the biggest reasons Wagner is still in school and not playing in the NBA – but Beilein has stil managed to turn this group into the best defensive team that he has ever had.

Michigan State finished with 18 turnovers on Saturday, corralling just eight offensive rebounds and scoring 72 points on 69 possessions, and those numbers are slightly inflate by a flurry of points and possessions that came once the game was already in hand. The Wolverines mixed up their defenses, completely eliminated Nick Ward as an offensive weapon and kept college basketball’s best front line from finding a way to win on the glass or gain advantage in the paint. Winston was flustered throughout, and the Spartans shot just 3-for-13 from beyond the arc.

And with it came the win you can pin at the top of Michigan’s résumé. They’re in third place and two games out of first place in the Big Ten regular season race, so I’m not sure if they can be called a contender to win that just yet, but as long as they don’t do anything stupid over the final seven weeks of the regular season, they’ll be dancing.

But the bigger question to ask here is just what this loss – and Wednesday’s overtime win over Rutgers at home, and last Sunday’s blowout loss at Ohio State – is what’s going on with Spartans. Michigan exposed some issues that have been bubbling underneath the surface for Tom Izzo’s team since as far back as the Champions Classic.

One issue is the lack of an alpha. There is no one on this Michigan State roster that has shown the ability or the willingness to take a game by the balls, or throw the team on his back, or provide the necessary in-game leadership they’re lacking. There are 1,000 clichés that can be used, but the point is simple: When Michigan State is struggling, when there is a lack of confidence on the floor or when they aren’t playing the way that they should be, who is going to make that momentum-changing play? Who is going to be the spark they need?

The easy answer there would be Miles Bridges, but he has not been that guy. Part of the reason for that is that he just simply isn’t wired that way. He’s uber-talented and wildly athletic, a guy that deserves all of the hype that he gets as a potential lottery pick this season, but the truth is that he projects as a role player at the next level.

Hell, he really is a role player at this level.

What I mean by that is that when he’s at his best, he’s not a guy that’s going to get you 30 points on a given night. He’s not a guy that you’re going to run every offensive possession through. That’s just not his game. What makes him special is his ability to impact every aspect of the game. He can score. He can rebound. He can pass. He can defend just about every possession on the floor. He makes threes. He can post up. He score off the dribble.

That’s just a fact.

The problem with Bridges isn’t that he’s not scoring, and it isn’t even that he’s being played out of position, which is an idea that has been bounced around by a number of people this season. The issue is that he has not been the most active player on the floor every time that he has stepped on the floor.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” said one member of a staff that has played against Bridges this season. “Just coasts, and seems quite content.”

Bridges’ impact on a game is directly correlated with the energy that he plays with, whether it’s at the three or the four. There may be some justification to the idea that playing him at the four would make Bridges less inclined to settle for threes – which is a bad habit he’s fallen into – but I don’t necessarily think it’s an automatic fix.

And here’s the most concerning part of it all.

Many of these problems are the same problems we saw with Michigan State last season.

Michigan State has a lot of questions they are going to have to answer in the coming days and months, but the more I watch this group, the more I think that Izzo is not going to like the answers that he gets.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Sunday on NBCSN

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 13, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.

It starts with Davidson at Fordham at 3:00 p.m. EST and ends with Saint Joseph’s at UMass at 5:00 p.m. EST

