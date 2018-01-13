More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball tripleheader Saturday on NBCSN

By Scott PhillipsJan 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The Atlantic 10 comes to NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with three games that will air as part of a tripleheader.

It starts with La Salle at Duquesne at 12:30 p.m., continues with Saint Louis playing at George Mason at 2:30 p.m. and concludes with George Washington traveling to Richmond at 4:30 p.m.

Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa declared eligible

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 13, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Reinforcements are on their way for Kansas.

Silvio De Sousa, a top-25 recruit who enrolled at Kansas for the second semester, was declared eligible by the NCAA and will be in uniform Saturday when the 12th-ranked Jayhawks take on Kansas State, the school announced.

It’s a welcome development for Kansas and coach Bill Self, who have been waiting for weeks on word from the NCAA abou De Sousa’s eligibility after he enrolled. He graduated early from IMG Academy, but the NCAA vetted both his academics and professional status before clearing him.

The 6-foot-9 forward is expected to help shore up Kansas’ thin frontline immediately. The Jayhawks have gotten major contributions from starting center Udoka Azubuike, but little beyond that from their frontcourt despite a recent surge from backup Mitch Lightfoot. They’ve been without top recruit Billy Preston all season due to eligibility concerns raised regarding a car he had been driving.

De Sousa’s availability comes at a time when Kansas looks as vulnerable as it ever has during its 13-year run atop the Big 12. The league is the country’s best, and the Jayhawks are without a star the caliber of an Andrew Wiggins or Josh Jackson like so often populates their roster, and the frontcourt has been a major area of concern. With De Sousa now available – even in short spurts – Kansas’ main weakness apparently has been strengthened.

Josh Pastner to sue estranged friend Ron Bell for blackmail, extortion, threats

AP Photo/Gary Landers
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2018, 9:32 AM EST
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner has filed a lawsuit against former friend Ron Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley, claiming the pair attempted to extort and blackmail Pastner and his family.

In November, Bell provided CBS Sports with text messages, receipts and photos as evidence to back up a claim that he provided impermissible benefits to two Georgia Tech basketball players, Josh Okogie and Tardic Jackson. Okogie and Jackson were eventually suspended for six and three games, respectively, by the NCAA.

Bell also claimed that Pastner knew about the violations, which Pastner has denied. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by USA Today, Pastner also claims that Bell alleged that Pastner sexually assaulted Pendley and that Bell threatened to put Pastner into the hospital. The extortion claims stem from Bell’s efforts to get Pastner to pay him to keep him fro providing the NCAA with any information that he had.

“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of these two individuals to whom I showed compassion,’’ Pastner said in a statement released by his attorney. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable.’’

Texas launches support fund for Andrew Jones

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
1 Comment

Texas sophomore Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this week, and in the days since it happened, Texas has officially launched a donation drive to “assists with medical and necessary family expenses.”

The drive is perfectly legal under NCAA rules, and the page is is linked here is the only official page where support can be donated.

The Longhorns play at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The day that the Jones news was announced, Texas won a double-overtime game at home against No. 16 TCU. After the emotional win, video of the team holding up Jones’ jersey circulated.

Weekend Preview: Breaking down the weekend’s games with picks against the spread

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 2 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 8 TEXAS TECH (-6), 2:00 p.m.

There will not be a game between two tougher teams all season long. What’s most fascinating to me about this matchup is that it is a battle between two of the nation’s five best turnover inducing teams, but they go about it in totally different ways. West Virginia presses full court. Texas Tech gets after you in the half court.

Either way, I’m not sure that this is going to be the prettiest game. It will be physical, there will be a lot of fouls called and even more fouls that go uncalled. But these just might be the two best teams in the Big 12 this season. So it will certainly be worth the watch.

  • PREDICTION: If you can get West Virginia (+6) I think you need to take West Virginia (+6). I don’t expect the spread to be that high when it is actually released. I think Texas Tech wins a close one. West Virginia (+6)

No. 25 CREIGHTON at No. 10 XAVIER (-2), 2:00 p.m.

Xavier is stuck in a rut. We went over that yesterday. Much of it has to do with the fact that Trevon Bluiett has not been right for a while, and he may end up facing off with Khyri Thomas on Saturday. That is not ideal. That said, the Musketeers have lost two in a row on the road. They’re coming back home in a game they really need to win if they want the pipe dream of unseating Villanova top the Big East to still be within reach.

  • PREDICTION: I think this is the game where the notoriously streaky Bluiett gets it going. Once he gets it going, the Musketeers are a totally different team. Xavier (-2)

No. 16 TCU at No. 9 OKLAHOMA (-6), 1:00 p.m.

Just two weeks ago, Trae Young played his first road game as a member of the Big 12 conference at TCU, going for 39 points and 14 assists as the Sooners erased an 11-point second half deficit to win in Fort Worth. I expect more of the same from Young. His efficiency numbers took a hit the last two games, thanks to matchups with West Virginia and Texas Tech, and this should be the game where he gets right.

  • PREDICTION: I think the Sooners win by double-digits. Oklahoma (-6)

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

Other than the NFL Playoffs?

Quite a bit, actually …

  • MICHIGAN at No. 4 MICHIGAN STATE (-10), 12:00 p.m.: This in-state rivalry has gotten a lot more interesting now that Michigan is playing well and the Spartans are doing things like getting smoked by Ohio State and nearly losing to Rutgers at home. I think the Wolverines keep this close. Michigan (+10)
  • No. 5 PURDUE (-8) at MINNESOTA, 12:00 p.m.: The Golden Gophers are a train wreck right now. I just don’t see them keeping pace with a very good Purdue team. Purdue (-8)
  • OREGON at No. 17 ARIZONA (-9), 2:00 p.m.: Oregon is coming off of a win at Arizona State while Arizona is coming off of a scare at home against Oregon State. I think this is the game where the Wildcats wake-up and run Oregon out of Arizona. Arizona (-9)
  • No. 18 MIAMI at No. 19 CLEMSON (-4), 3:00 p.m.: Miami badly need to right the ship. They’ve struggled on the offensive end of the floor, but with Clemson coming off of a loss at N.C. State on Thursday, the Tigers are going to be trying to avoid a losing streak as well. Miami (+4)
  • No. 21 KENTUCKY (-5) at VANDERBILT, 4:00 p.m.: Vanderbilt has proven to be a tough out at home, and Kentucky hasn’t exactly been a world-beater this season. I think the actual line will be more than (-5), and I like Vandy to keep this close. Vandy (+5)
  • TEXAS A&M at No. 24 TENNESSEE (-5), 6:00 p.m.: Texas A&M will drop to 0-5 in the SEC if they lose this game and are getting to the point where the team with the best roster – when healthy – in the league is in danger of missing the Big Dance. I think the Aggies – who are a couple of fluky plays away from being 2-2 in conference – figure it out. Texas A&M (+5)

Bracketology: Purdue makes its case for a No. 1 seed

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 12, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
4 Comments

Purdue has won 12 straight, staking its claim as an early No. 1 seed contender.  The Boilermakers left the Bahamas with a victory over Arizona and haven’t loss since.  In all, they’ve compiled a 6-2 record against the NCAA’s updated “Group 1,” the highest win total of any team against that metric.  For their efforts, Purdue sits atop the Midwest Region heading into another busy weekend.

Villanova remains the top overall seed, followed by West Virginia, Purdue, and then Oklahoma.  The ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big East dominate the field.  Another new bracket arrives on Monday.

UPDATED: January 12, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Notre Dame vs. Missouri | West Region
  • LSU vs. NC State South Region
  • SE LOUISIANA vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region
  • FLORIDA GULF COAST vs. NC A&T | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston                                 SOUTH – Atlanta     
Pittsburgh Pittsburgh
1) VILLANOVA 1) WEST VIRGINIA
16) NC A&T / FL GULF COAST 16) PENN
8) Texas 8) Florida State
9) Arkansas 9) Marquette
Nashville San Diego
5) Cincinnati 5) ARIZONA
12) BUFFALO 12) MID TENNESSEE
4) North Carolina 4) AUBURN
13) E. TENNESSEE ST 13) LOUISIANA
Dallas Nashville
6) Creighton 6) TCU
11) Georgia 11) LSU / NC State
3) Texas Tech 3) Xavier
14) RADFORD 14) WRIGHT STATE
Detroit Charlotte
7) RHODE ISLAND 7) Texas AM
10) Louisville 10) Houston
2) Michigan State 2) Duke
15) RIDER 15) BUCKNELL
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Detroit
1) Oklahoma 1) PURDUE
16) ST. FRANCIS (PA) 16) SE LOUISIANA / TX-SOUTHERN
8) Michigan 8) Miami-FL
9) Butler 9) UCLA
Boise Boise
5) GONZAGA 5) Kentucky
12) Notre Dame / Missouri 12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
4) Seton Hall 4) Clemson
13) WILLIAM & MARY 13) VERMONT
San Diego Wichita
6) Florida 6) Tennessee
11) NEW MEXICO ST 11) Providence
3) Arizona State 3) Kansas
14) MONTANA 14) BELMONT
Charlotte Dallas
7) NEVADA 7) Ohio State
10) Baylor 10) Washington
2) VIRGINIA 2) WICHITA STATE
15) UC-DAVIS 15) DRAKE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Purdue, and Oklahoma

Last Four Byes (at large): Louisville, Houston, Providence, Georgia

Last Four IN (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, NC State, Missouri

First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Maryland, Alabama, Saint Mary’s

Next four teams OUT (at large): SMU, Syracuse, Boston College, Minnesota

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Louisville, Notre Dame, NC State,

SEC (9): AUBURN, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Texas AM, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Missouri

BIG 12 (7): WEST VIRGINIA, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Baylor

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (3): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, Houston

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Drake (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.