WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball tripleheader Saturday on NBCSN

Purdue has won 12 straight, staking its claim as an early No. 1 seed contender. The Boilermakers left the Bahamas with a victory over Arizona and haven’t loss since. In all, they’ve compiled a 6-2 record against the NCAA’s updated “Group 1,” the highest win total of any team against that metric. For their efforts, Purdue sits atop the Midwest Region heading into another busy weekend.
Villanova remains the top overall seed, followed by West Virginia, Purdue, and then Oklahoma. The ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big East dominate the field. Another new bracket arrives on Monday.
UPDATED: January 12, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Notre Dame vs. Missouri | West Region
- LSU vs. NC State | South Region
- SE LOUISIANA vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region
- FLORIDA GULF COAST vs. NC A&T | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|EAST – Boston
|
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|
|Pittsburgh
|1) VILLANOVA
|
|1) WEST VIRGINIA
|16) NC A&T / FL GULF COAST
|
|16) PENN
|8) Texas
|
|8) Florida State
|9) Arkansas
|
|9) Marquette
|
|
|
|Nashville
|
|San Diego
|5) Cincinnati
|
|5) ARIZONA
|12) BUFFALO
|
|12) MID TENNESSEE
|4) North Carolina
|
|4) AUBURN
|13) E. TENNESSEE ST
|
|13) LOUISIANA
|
|
|
|Dallas
|
|Nashville
|6) Creighton
|
|6) TCU
|11) Georgia
|
|11) LSU / NC State
|3) Texas Tech
|
|3) Xavier
|14) RADFORD
|
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|Charlotte
|7) RHODE ISLAND
|
|7) Texas AM
|10) Louisville
|
|10) Houston
|2) Michigan State
|
|2) Duke
|15) RIDER
|
|15) BUCKNELL
|
|
|
|WEST – Los Angeles
|
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|
|Detroit
|1) Oklahoma
|
|1) PURDUE
|16) ST. FRANCIS (PA)
|
|16) SE LOUISIANA / TX-SOUTHERN
|8) Michigan
|
|8) Miami-FL
|9) Butler
|
|9) UCLA
|
|
|
|Boise
|
|Boise
|5) GONZAGA
|
|5) Kentucky
|12) Notre Dame / Missouri
|
|12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|4) Seton Hall
|
|4) Clemson
|13) WILLIAM & MARY
|
|13) VERMONT
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|Wichita
|6) Florida
|
|6) Tennessee
|11) NEW MEXICO ST
|
|11) Providence
|3) Arizona State
|
|3) Kansas
|14) MONTANA
|
|14) BELMONT
|
|
|
|Charlotte
|
|Dallas
|7) NEVADA
|
|7) Ohio State
|10) Baylor
|
|10) Washington
|2) VIRGINIA
|
|2) WICHITA STATE
|15) UC-DAVIS
|
|15) DRAKE
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Purdue, and Oklahoma
Last Four Byes (at large): Louisville, Houston, Providence, Georgia
Last Four IN (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, NC State, Missouri
First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Maryland, Alabama, Saint Mary’s
Next four teams OUT (at large): SMU, Syracuse, Boston College, Minnesota
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Louisville, Notre Dame, NC State,
SEC (9): AUBURN, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Texas AM, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Missouri
BIG 12 (7): WEST VIRGINIA, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Baylor
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence
Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington
American (3): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, Houston
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Drake (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.