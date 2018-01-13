VIDEO: Gavin Schilling dunk nearly kills Gus Johnson

Michigan State’s Gavin Schilling threw down a massive dunk off of a lob from Cassius Winston, and it very nearly ended Gus Johnson’s life.
The No. 4 Spartans are in a dogfight with Michigan in the Breslin Center today.
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.
It starts with Davidson at Fordham at 3:00 p.m. EST and ends with Saint Joseph’s at UMass at 5:00 p.m. EST
The Atlantic 10 comes to NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with three games that will air as part of a tripleheader.
It starts with La Salle at Duquesne at 12:30 p.m., continues with Saint Louis playing at George Mason at 2:30 p.m. and concludes with George Washington traveling to Richmond at 4:30 p.m.
Reinforcements are on their way for Kansas.
Silvio De Sousa, a top-25 recruit who enrolled at Kansas for the second semester, was declared eligible by the NCAA and will be in uniform Saturday when the 12th-ranked Jayhawks take on Kansas State, the school announced.
It’s a welcome development for Kansas and coach Bill Self, who have been waiting for weeks on word from the NCAA abou De Sousa’s eligibility after he enrolled. He graduated early from IMG Academy, but the NCAA vetted both his academics and professional status before clearing him.
The 6-foot-9 forward is expected to help shore up Kansas’ thin frontline immediately. The Jayhawks have gotten major contributions from starting center Udoka Azubuike, but little beyond that from their frontcourt despite a recent surge from backup Mitch Lightfoot. They’ve been without top recruit Billy Preston all season due to eligibility concerns raised regarding a car he had been driving.
De Sousa’s availability comes at a time when Kansas looks as vulnerable as it ever has during its 13-year run atop the Big 12. The league is the country’s best, and the Jayhawks are without a star the caliber of an Andrew Wiggins or Josh Jackson like so often populates their roster, and the frontcourt has been a major area of concern. With De Sousa now available – even in short spurts – Kansas’ main weakness apparently has been strengthened.
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner has filed a lawsuit against former friend Ron Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley, claiming the pair attempted to extort and blackmail Pastner and his family.
In November, Bell provided CBS Sports with text messages, receipts and photos as evidence to back up a claim that he provided impermissible benefits to two Georgia Tech basketball players, Josh Okogie and Tardic Jackson. Okogie and Jackson were eventually suspended for six and three games, respectively, by the NCAA.
Bell also claimed that Pastner knew about the violations, which Pastner has denied. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by USA Today, Pastner also claims that Bell alleged that Pastner sexually assaulted Pendley and that Bell threatened to put Pastner into the hospital. The extortion claims stem from Bell’s efforts to get Pastner to pay him to keep him fro providing the NCAA with any information that he had.
“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of these two individuals to whom I showed compassion,’’ Pastner said in a statement released by his attorney. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable.’’
Texas sophomore Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this week, and in the days since it happened, Texas has officially launched a donation drive to “assists with medical and necessary family expenses.”
The drive is perfectly legal under NCAA rules, and the page is is linked here is the only official page where support can be donated.
The Longhorns play at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The day that the Jones news was announced, Texas won a double-overtime game at home against No. 16 TCU. After the emotional win, video of the team holding up Jones’ jersey circulated.