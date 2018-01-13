More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo

No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats win 2nd straight, beats Vandy 74-67

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kevin Knox scored five straight points to put No. 21 Kentucky ahead to stay in a 74-67 victory Saturday, the Wildcats’ second straight.

With the score tied at 59, Knox hit a jumper with 3:48 left and hit the free throw that put Kentucky ahead for good. He added a layup on the next possession for the Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Wenyon Gabriel added a tip-in, and Hamadou Diallo knocked down a 3-pointer for a 10-2 run clinching the victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky with 22 points. Knox finished with 17 and Diallo and P.J. Washington each had 10.

Jeff Roberson led Vanderbilt (6-11, 1-4) with 20 points, and Saben Lee added 12.

Vanderbilt played most of the second half without senior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis because of an injured right shoulder.

But the Commodores pulled within 70-66 on a layup by Riley LaChance with 34.7 seconds left, and they forced Washington into a turnover. LaChance was fouled on a 3-point attempt, then the senior missed all three free throws despite being an 88.9 percent shooter at the line.

Kentucky never led by more than nine. The Commodores fought back and took their first lead since the opening minutes at 56-55 on a layup by Peyton Willis with 7:58 left. Joe Toye’s three-point play with 5:01 to go tied it for the third time at 59.

Vanderbilt, which thrives off shooting the 3, hit 6 of 25 against Kentucky. They were only 1 of 11 in the first half, staying close by hitting nearly every free throw (12 of 13) until going cold late in the half. Kentucky led 36-27 thanks to a 9-2 spurt where Vanderbilt hit only one field goal after an alley-oop dunk by Lee with 6:11 left.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: With Quade Green out, Gilgeous-Alexander is showing why coach John Calipari had such a hard decision about who to start at point guard. He played 39 minutes along with Diallo.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have lost seven games this season by single digits, and three of their four SEC losses all have been by single digits. … Needing some size in the paint against Kentucky, coach Bryce Drew used 6-foot-10, 234-pound freshman Ejike Obinna for the first time in conference play. He played only 3 minutes, all in the first half, and got one rebound and one point.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Visits South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt: Visits Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Lewis scores 24 points, Duquesne beats La Salle 101-94, 3OT

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Mike Lewis II scored 11 of his 24 points in the third overtime, Tarin Smith, who finished with 21 points, forced a critical La Salle turnover late in the second overtime, and Duquesne beat the Explorers 101-94 in triple overtime on Saturday.

After La Salle’s Pookie Powell hit two free throws to make it 92-all with 2:29 remaining, Lewis scored all of Duquesne’s points in a 9-2 run to close the game. The Explorers (7-11, 1-4 Atlantic 10) missed five of their final six field-goal attempts.

Jamir Moultrie hit a 3 to give La Salle a 73-67 lead early in the first overtime and two free throws by Amar Stukes pushed the lead to four points with 13 seconds left. Tarin Smith hit two foul shots and then deflected a pass which Castro-Caneddy threw off the backboard, as he fell to the ground, and Kellon Taylor’s putback with 4.2 seconds to go forced the third OT.

Powell led La Salle with 22 points.

Jordan Robinson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Williams Jr. added 10 points and 13 boards, for Duquesne (13-5, 4-1).

The Dukes missed 3 of 4 from the free-throw line — including the front end of a 1-and-1 — and La Salle made just 1 of 3 in the final 1 minute, 37 seconds of regulation.

There were 15 ties and 33 lead changes.

No. 17 Arizona uses late run to outlast Oregon 90-83

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona went on a big run, then had a rash of turnovers and defensive mistakes to let Oregon back in it. The Wildcats again went on a big run, again allowed the Ducks to rally.

A third time put Oregon away.

Allonzo Trier scored 25 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 and No. 17 Arizona used that late run to outlast Oregon 90-83 on Saturday.

“It’s a huge win, especially since Oregon is rolling and had a huge win in Phoenix against ASU,” said Arizona’s Rawle Alkins, who had 13 points and six assists. “We had to protect our home court.”

Arizona (14-4, 4-1 Pac-12) grinded out a defense-dominated win over Oregon State on Thursday. It was all about the offense on Saturday, two long, athletic teams trading runs throughout an entertaining game.

Arizona had the last one, scoring eight straight points to go up 84-77 with 72 seconds left. The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field to beat the team that ended their 49-game home-court winning streak a year ago.

Oregon (12-6, 2-3) rallied from double-digit deficits three times, but couldn’t muster a final comeback to leave the desert with a split between the Pac-12’s two Arizona schools.

Elijah Brown scored 25 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 20 for the Ducks.

“The last 4 minutes were the difference,” said Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, who had 12 points and seven assists. “But I think we made a jump this week.”

Oregon had been in a funk before this week, losing two of its first three Pac-12 games, including a disheartening 76-64 setback against rival Oregon State.

The Ducks bounced back on Thursday with a strong all-around game, knocking of No. 11 Arizona State 76-72 for their first win as an unranked team against a top-11 team in 41 years.

Oregon dominated the Sun Devils in the paint, outscoring them by 22 inside while grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.

Arizona, with Ayton and fellow 7-footer Dusan Ristic inside, was literally a much bigger challenge and the Wildcats played it to their advantage early.

Working the ball inside for shots at the rim and kickouts, the Wildcats jumped on the Ducks after opening with consecutive turnovers. Arizona hit its first six shots and blew past Oregon with a 17-2 run to go up 21-9.

“Those are some pretty big guys inside there,” McIntosh said.

The Ducks rallied after Arizona State went on a big first-half run and did the same thing against Arizona — twice. The second one, 12-0, pulled them within 32-31.

Arizona led 41-38 at halftime after both teams shot at least 50 percent.

The Wildcats kept the run trend rolling, scoring eight straight points to go up 51-40 early in the second half. Oregon took its turn, tying the game at 55-all.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon may have lost, but a road win at Arizona State and taking Arizona to the wire at McKale Center could be just what the Ducks need to get some traction after a slow Pac-12 start.

Arizona proved it can win with defense and offense in beating the two Oregon schools this week.

FOULS, FOULS, FOULS

The game was high-scoring with plenty of highlight-reel plays, an amazing feat considering how many times the game was stopped by whistles.

The teams combined for 51 fouls, with Oregon’s McIntosh and Paul White fouling out. Arizona made 34 of 37 free throws and Oregon was 21 for 24.

“Our ability to make free throws was the difference in the game,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

SORKIN SLIDES

Oregon senior forward Roman Sorkin gave his team a big lift in the win over Arizona State, finishing with 13 points after scoring 10 the previous 10 games. He had little impact on this one against Arizona’s massive post players, scoring two points in 2 minutes.

PINDER’S LIFT

Arizona’s Keanu Pinder did not play against Oregon State, but gave the Wildcats a boost of energy off the bench against Oregon. The senior forward from Australia had a blocked shot shortly after entering the game and energized the crowd with a thunderous dunk in the first half. He finished with six points and two blocked shots.

“I just have to stay ready,” Pinder said. “You never know when you’re going to get the opportunity. I got the opportunity and ran with it.”

Bluiett has 24, No. 10 Xavier routs No. 25 Creighton 92-70

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett emerged from his shooting slump with 24 points, Kaiser Gates responded to getting dropped from the starting lineup by scoring 16, and No. 10 Xavier recovered from back-to-back road losses by routing No. 25 Creighton 92-70 on Saturday.

The Musketeers (16-3, 4-2 Big East) shook up their starting lineup and got back in form after losses to Providence and No. 1 Villanova. They pulled ahead by 27 points midway through the second half.

The Bluejays (14-3, 4-2) gave up a season high in points and took their most lopsided loss. All of Creighton’s losses have come against teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time — Baylor, Gonzaga and Seton Hall along with Xavier.

Gates was dropped from the starting lineup after scoring a total of three points and taking only four shots during the two road losses. He came off the bench and had 11 points with seven rebounds as Xavier surged ahead 50-34 by halftime, the most points the Bluejays have allowed in an opening half this season.

Chris Mack got his 202nd win as Xavier’s coach, tying Pete Gillen for the school record.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays lead the Big East in scoring defense, allowing 73 points per game. They’ve held eight teams under 70 points. Xavier hit the 70-point mark with 10 minutes left.

Xavier: The Musketeers need their top scorer to get back in form. Bluiett has fought through shoulder and knee injuries and was shooting only 34 percent from the field in the last four games. He went 9 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

The Bluejays host Seton Hall on Wednesday. They lost at Seton Hall 90-84 on Dec. 28 in their league opener.

The Musketeers host St. John’s on Wednesday.

No. 23 Florida State defeats Syracuse 101-90 in double OT

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Briain Angola scored 24 points, including five in the second overtime, and Christ Koumadje added a career-high 23 as No. 24 Florida State defeated Syracuse 101-90 in double overtime on Saturday.

Tied at 82 at the end of the first overtime, the Seminoles scored the first six points of the second extra session to take control. Two free throws by Tyus Battle cut FSU’s lead to 88-84 but it scored nine of the next 11 points to put it out of reach.

Phil Cofer added 16 points for Florida State (13-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Terance Mann, who missed the game due to a concussion.

Battle, who had five points at halftime, led the Orange (12-6, 1-4) with 37 points and Oshae Brissett added 14.

Florida State had a 10-point lead at halftime but found itself down 48-41 with 10:11 left as Syracuse took advantage of turnovers and cold shooting from the perimeter. The Seminoles, who were 5 of 24 from 3-point range at one point, made five of their last six in regulation.

FSU had a 74-71 lead after CJ Walker made one of two free throws but Battle tied it with a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left. The Seminoles had a chance to win it in regulation but Mfiondu Kabengele missed a driving layup.

The game was close for the first 13 minutes before the Seminoles scored six straight points to lead 20-13 with 5:05 remaining. The Orange got it down to three twice but Florida State closed the half on a 7-0 run, capped off by a dunk by Koumadje with less than a second left.

The Seminoles led 31-21 at halftime and were up 35-26 with 17:38 remaining before the Orange went on a 19-3 run. Battle scored 10 points during the run as the Orange had a 45-38 lead with 11:53 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Battle is the first player to score 30 or more points in an overtime game for the Orange since Rakeem Christmas had 35 against Wake Forest on Jan. 3, 2005.

Florida State: PJ Savoy had 11 points and helped lead the Seminoles back with a pair of 3-pointers in the second half but he appeared to suffer an injury to his right knee with 2:04 remaining as he was battling for position near the basket.

GOING OVERTIME

This was Syracuse’s third overtime game this year but the first time they have gone to double OT since the 76-71 six OT loss against UConn in the Big East Tournament in 2011. It was only Florida State’s third overtime game over the past four seasons and its first in double OT since beating Wake Forest 82-76 on Jan. 28, 2015.

The Orange are 1-2 in overtime this season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Florida State: Travels to Boston College on Monday.

Grantham leads No. 19 Tigers to 72-63 win over No. 18 Canes

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Donte Grantham had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Mark Donnal had 12 points, including two critical second-half 3s, as No. 19 Clemson outlasted 18th-ranked Miami 72-63 on Saturday.

The Tigers (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their best start in nine seasons and bounced back from their first ACC defeat that snapped a 10-game win streak at North Carolina State on Thursday night.

But Clemson used its timely, long-range shooting — a season-high 12 3-pointers — to hold on in the Top 25 matchup.

The game was tied at 44-all when Donnal, the graduate transfer from Michigan, struck for a tie-breaking 3. On Clemson’s next trip down, Donnal did it again with another from behind the arc to give Clemson a 50-44 edge with 9:56 to go.

Donnal had only seven 3s in his first 16 games coming in.

Miami kept things tight most of the way until the Tigers got hot from the outside once more.

Marcquise Reed’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left put Clemson ahead 63-57 and Grantham clinched things a possession later with the last of his 3s. Clemson opened up a 13-point lead in the final minute.

Anthony Lawrence II and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 points each for Miami (13-3, 3-2).

Reed had 16 points for Clemson, nine of those coming in the last 2 minutes.

When the horn sounded, Grantham raised his arms and urged on the cheers from the sort of full house that’s normally the case next door at football’s Death Valley.

It was the second straight game in double figures for Donnal, who had 13 in the Wolfpack loss.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes are loaded with lengthy, mobile players confident in driving to the basket and knowing what to do when they get there. Miami had 30 of its points in the paint. Also, 17 of their 37 rebounds came on the offensive glass, nearly double the nine Clemson had.

Clemson: The Tigers had a short turnaround from their first ACC loss of the season at North Carolina State on Thursday night to their Saturday afternoon contest. And they looked a bit out-of-step early as they fell behind 22-15. But Clemson rallied to close the half on a 19-8 run to lead 34-30 at the break.

UP NEXT

Miami returns home to face No. 7 Duke on Monday night.

Clemson gets its latest chance to break its 0-for-58 mark in Chapel Hill when it goes to North Carolina on Tuesday night.