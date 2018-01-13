More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

No. 17 Arizona uses late run to outlast Oregon 90-83

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona went on a big run, then had a rash of turnovers and defensive mistakes to let Oregon back in it. The Wildcats again went on a big run, again allowed the Ducks to rally.

A third time put Oregon away.

Allonzo Trier scored 25 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 and No. 17 Arizona used that late run to outlast Oregon 90-83 on Saturday.

“It’s a huge win, especially since Oregon is rolling and had a huge win in Phoenix against ASU,” said Arizona’s Rawle Alkins, who had 13 points and six assists. “We had to protect our home court.”

Arizona (14-4, 4-1 Pac-12) grinded out a defense-dominated win over Oregon State on Thursday. It was all about the offense on Saturday, two long, athletic teams trading runs throughout an entertaining game.

Arizona had the last one, scoring eight straight points to go up 84-77 with 72 seconds left. The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field to beat the team that ended their 49-game home-court winning streak a year ago.

Oregon (12-6, 2-3) rallied from double-digit deficits three times, but couldn’t muster a final comeback to leave the desert with a split between the Pac-12’s two Arizona schools.

Elijah Brown scored 25 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 20 for the Ducks.

“The last 4 minutes were the difference,” said Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, who had 12 points and seven assists. “But I think we made a jump this week.”

Oregon had been in a funk before this week, losing two of its first three Pac-12 games, including a disheartening 76-64 setback against rival Oregon State.

The Ducks bounced back on Thursday with a strong all-around game, knocking of No. 11 Arizona State 76-72 for their first win as an unranked team against a top-11 team in 41 years.

Oregon dominated the Sun Devils in the paint, outscoring them by 22 inside while grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.

Arizona, with Ayton and fellow 7-footer Dusan Ristic inside, was literally a much bigger challenge and the Wildcats played it to their advantage early.

Working the ball inside for shots at the rim and kickouts, the Wildcats jumped on the Ducks after opening with consecutive turnovers. Arizona hit its first six shots and blew past Oregon with a 17-2 run to go up 21-9.

“Those are some pretty big guys inside there,” McIntosh said.

The Ducks rallied after Arizona State went on a big first-half run and did the same thing against Arizona — twice. The second one, 12-0, pulled them within 32-31.

Arizona led 41-38 at halftime after both teams shot at least 50 percent.

The Wildcats kept the run trend rolling, scoring eight straight points to go up 51-40 early in the second half. Oregon took its turn, tying the game at 55-all.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon may have lost, but a road win at Arizona State and taking Arizona to the wire at McKale Center could be just what the Ducks need to get some traction after a slow Pac-12 start.

Arizona proved it can win with defense and offense in beating the two Oregon schools this week.

FOULS, FOULS, FOULS

The game was high-scoring with plenty of highlight-reel plays, an amazing feat considering how many times the game was stopped by whistles.

The teams combined for 51 fouls, with Oregon’s McIntosh and Paul White fouling out. Arizona made 34 of 37 free throws and Oregon was 21 for 24.

“Our ability to make free throws was the difference in the game,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

SORKIN SLIDES

Oregon senior forward Roman Sorkin gave his team a big lift in the win over Arizona State, finishing with 13 points after scoring 10 the previous 10 games. He had little impact on this one against Arizona’s massive post players, scoring two points in 2 minutes.

PINDER’S LIFT

Arizona’s Keanu Pinder did not play against Oregon State, but gave the Wildcats a boost of energy off the bench against Oregon. The senior forward from Australia had a blocked shot shortly after entering the game and energized the crowd with a thunderous dunk in the first half. He finished with six points and two blocked shots.

“I just have to stay ready,” Pinder said. “You never know when you’re going to get the opportunity. I got the opportunity and ran with it.”

VIDEO: Lewis scores 24 points, Duquesne beats La Salle 101-94, 3OT

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Mike Lewis II scored 11 of his 24 points in the third overtime, Tarin Smith, who finished with 21 points, forced a critical La Salle turnover late in the second overtime, and Duquesne beat the Explorers 101-94 in triple overtime on Saturday.

After La Salle’s Pookie Powell hit two free throws to make it 92-all with 2:29 remaining, Lewis scored all of Duquesne’s points in a 9-2 run to close the game. The Explorers (7-11, 1-4 Atlantic 10) missed five of their final six field-goal attempts.

Jamir Moultrie hit a 3 to give La Salle a 73-67 lead early in the first overtime and two free throws by Amar Stukes pushed the lead to four points with 13 seconds left. Tarin Smith hit two foul shots and then deflected a pass which Castro-Caneddy threw off the backboard, as he fell to the ground, and Kellon Taylor’s putback with 4.2 seconds to go forced the third OT.

Powell led La Salle with 22 points.

Jordan Robinson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Williams Jr. added 10 points and 13 boards, for Duquesne (13-5, 4-1).

The Dukes missed 3 of 4 from the free-throw line — including the front end of a 1-and-1 — and La Salle made just 1 of 3 in the final 1 minute, 37 seconds of regulation.

There were 15 ties and 33 lead changes.

Bluiett has 24, No. 10 Xavier routs No. 25 Creighton 92-70

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett emerged from his shooting slump with 24 points, Kaiser Gates responded to getting dropped from the starting lineup by scoring 16, and No. 10 Xavier recovered from back-to-back road losses by routing No. 25 Creighton 92-70 on Saturday.

The Musketeers (16-3, 4-2 Big East) shook up their starting lineup and got back in form after losses to Providence and No. 1 Villanova. They pulled ahead by 27 points midway through the second half.

The Bluejays (14-3, 4-2) gave up a season high in points and took their most lopsided loss. All of Creighton’s losses have come against teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time — Baylor, Gonzaga and Seton Hall along with Xavier.

Gates was dropped from the starting lineup after scoring a total of three points and taking only four shots during the two road losses. He came off the bench and had 11 points with seven rebounds as Xavier surged ahead 50-34 by halftime, the most points the Bluejays have allowed in an opening half this season.

Chris Mack got his 202nd win as Xavier’s coach, tying Pete Gillen for the school record.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays lead the Big East in scoring defense, allowing 73 points per game. They’ve held eight teams under 70 points. Xavier hit the 70-point mark with 10 minutes left.

Xavier: The Musketeers need their top scorer to get back in form. Bluiett has fought through shoulder and knee injuries and was shooting only 34 percent from the field in the last four games. He went 9 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

The Bluejays host Seton Hall on Wednesday. They lost at Seton Hall 90-84 on Dec. 28 in their league opener.

The Musketeers host St. John’s on Wednesday.

No. 23 Florida State defeats Syracuse 101-90 in double OT

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Briain Angola scored 24 points, including five in the second overtime, and Christ Koumadje added a career-high 23 as No. 24 Florida State defeated Syracuse 101-90 in double overtime on Saturday.

Tied at 82 at the end of the first overtime, the Seminoles scored the first six points of the second extra session to take control. Two free throws by Tyus Battle cut FSU’s lead to 88-84 but it scored nine of the next 11 points to put it out of reach.

Phil Cofer added 16 points for Florida State (13-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Terance Mann, who missed the game due to a concussion.

Battle, who had five points at halftime, led the Orange (12-6, 1-4) with 37 points and Oshae Brissett added 14.

Florida State had a 10-point lead at halftime but found itself down 48-41 with 10:11 left as Syracuse took advantage of turnovers and cold shooting from the perimeter. The Seminoles, who were 5 of 24 from 3-point range at one point, made five of their last six in regulation.

FSU had a 74-71 lead after CJ Walker made one of two free throws but Battle tied it with a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left. The Seminoles had a chance to win it in regulation but Mfiondu Kabengele missed a driving layup.

The game was close for the first 13 minutes before the Seminoles scored six straight points to lead 20-13 with 5:05 remaining. The Orange got it down to three twice but Florida State closed the half on a 7-0 run, capped off by a dunk by Koumadje with less than a second left.

The Seminoles led 31-21 at halftime and were up 35-26 with 17:38 remaining before the Orange went on a 19-3 run. Battle scored 10 points during the run as the Orange had a 45-38 lead with 11:53 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Battle is the first player to score 30 or more points in an overtime game for the Orange since Rakeem Christmas had 35 against Wake Forest on Jan. 3, 2005.

Florida State: PJ Savoy had 11 points and helped lead the Seminoles back with a pair of 3-pointers in the second half but he appeared to suffer an injury to his right knee with 2:04 remaining as he was battling for position near the basket.

GOING OVERTIME

This was Syracuse’s third overtime game this year but the first time they have gone to double OT since the 76-71 six OT loss against UConn in the Big East Tournament in 2011. It was only Florida State’s third overtime game over the past four seasons and its first in double OT since beating Wake Forest 82-76 on Jan. 28, 2015.

The Orange are 1-2 in overtime this season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Florida State: Travels to Boston College on Monday.

Grantham leads No. 19 Tigers to 72-63 win over No. 18 Canes

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Donte Grantham had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Mark Donnal had 12 points, including two critical second-half 3s, as No. 19 Clemson outlasted 18th-ranked Miami 72-63 on Saturday.

The Tigers (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their best start in nine seasons and bounced back from their first ACC defeat that snapped a 10-game win streak at North Carolina State on Thursday night.

But Clemson used its timely, long-range shooting — a season-high 12 3-pointers — to hold on in the Top 25 matchup.

The game was tied at 44-all when Donnal, the graduate transfer from Michigan, struck for a tie-breaking 3. On Clemson’s next trip down, Donnal did it again with another from behind the arc to give Clemson a 50-44 edge with 9:56 to go.

Donnal had only seven 3s in his first 16 games coming in.

Miami kept things tight most of the way until the Tigers got hot from the outside once more.

Marcquise Reed’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left put Clemson ahead 63-57 and Grantham clinched things a possession later with the last of his 3s. Clemson opened up a 13-point lead in the final minute.

Anthony Lawrence II and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 points each for Miami (13-3, 3-2).

Reed had 16 points for Clemson, nine of those coming in the last 2 minutes.

When the horn sounded, Grantham raised his arms and urged on the cheers from the sort of full house that’s normally the case next door at football’s Death Valley.

It was the second straight game in double figures for Donnal, who had 13 in the Wolfpack loss.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes are loaded with lengthy, mobile players confident in driving to the basket and knowing what to do when they get there. Miami had 30 of its points in the paint. Also, 17 of their 37 rebounds came on the offensive glass, nearly double the nine Clemson had.

Clemson: The Tigers had a short turnaround from their first ACC loss of the season at North Carolina State on Thursday night to their Saturday afternoon contest. And they looked a bit out-of-step early as they fell behind 22-15. But Clemson rallied to close the half on a 19-8 run to lead 34-30 at the break.

UP NEXT

Miami returns home to face No. 7 Duke on Monday night.

Clemson gets its latest chance to break its 0-for-58 mark in Chapel Hill when it goes to North Carolina on Tuesday night.

No. 13 Seton Hall beats Georgetown

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 4:17 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — On Friday night, after No. 13 Seton Hall practiced for the final time before playing Georgetown on Saturday, the Pirates had a special guest — none other than former Pirates coach P.J. Carlesimo.

Carlesimo, who led Seton Hall from 1982 through 1994, was in town for a special 25th anniversary presentation honoring his 1992-93 Pirates team that won both the Big East regular season and tournament championships. He paid a visit to practice and spoke to the team.

“P.J’s message was if you want to be good in March, you have to be good now,” said Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard, after his team defeated Georgetown 74-61. “It was a really good message for my guys. It was good to be able to pick his brain and listen to the stories he tells. I can’t measure what he’s done for the school. I’m still waiting for us to put up a statue of him for everything he did.”

The Pirates were very good Saturday, coming off a tough 20-point setback to Marquette on Tuesday.

“I thought they played hard against Marquette, but just didn’t have it emotionally,” Willard said. “I’m proud of the way we played today.”

Desi Rodriguez and Myles Powell each scored 19 points to lead the Pirates. Powell was especially fired up after the team’s sluggish performance against Marquette.

“I had a good week of practice,” Powell said. “The four seniors (Rodriguez, Khadeen Carrington, Angel Delgado and Ismael Sanogo) all came to me and told me I had to shoot more, be aggressive, go to the basket. They wanted me to bring some energy and that’s what I did.”

The Pirates (15-3, 4-1 Big East), who remained undefeated at home (11-0), received 11 points and 13 rebounds from Delgado.

The Hoyas (12-5, 2-4) were led by Marcus Derrickson, who scored 18 points. Jahvon Blair and Jessie Govan scored 11 points each.

The Hoyas controlled the action early on, jumping out to a 12-3 lead, but the Pirates outscored the Hoyas 29-10 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a 44-31 lead.

“We got off to a good start, but then we started turning the ball over,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “We let them back into the game. We can’t turn it over that way. We missed layups. We need to get easy baskets. Our offense needs to improve. As a team, we have to stop turning it over.”

The Pirates led by as many as 16 in the second half, but the Hoyas cut the lead to 60-52 with 8 minutes left on a steal and a layup by Trey Dickerson.

But the Pirates got a power move from Delgado who pushed the lead back into double digits at 62-52 with 6:29 remaining.

Rodriguez made a driving shot in the lane with the shot clock set to expire that gave the Pirates a 69-54 lead with 3:28 left.

“I was really impressed with the way we played today,” Willard said. “We had only one practice in five days. Defensively, we picked up our energy. I was impressed with the way they came back after a real sluggish week.”

25 YEARS LATER

The 1992-93 Seton Hall team which won both the Big East regular season championship and the Big East tournament title was honored 25 years after achieving the rare double title feat, the only Seton Hall team to ever win both in the same year.

“It’s a great day,” said Terry Dehere, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,494 points, the Big East Player of the Year that year and the MVP of the Big East Tournament. “I’m excited to see everyone. Some of the guys I haven’t seen in 15 years. When you’re playing basketball, you don’t get the chance to enjoy the moment. I think it means a lot to the Big East to have Seton Hall relevant again.”

“It’s always emotional to be back here,” said Carlesimo, who was teary-eyed when announced with his team during a media timeout. “It’s always great to see these guys. The relationships I created over the years is what I miss the most.”

Carlesimo, now an analyst for ESPN, was a coach in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Also on that Seton Hall team and in attendance was Arturas Karnishovas, who is currently the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

LONG-STANDING RIVALS

The Pirates and Hoyas have been playing each other since Dec. 10, 1909, with the Hoyas holding a 57-47 advantage in the series and a 41-21 lead since both teams joined the Big East. But the Pirates have won the last five meetings, including both of last year’s contests by a total of five points, one in overtime.

LUCKY 13

The Pirates jumped from No. 21 to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It was the biggest jump in the poll since the Pirates won the Big East championship in 1991.

WELCOME BACK

Georgetown assistant coach Louis Orr returned to familiar territory. Orr was the head coach at Seton Hall from 2001 through 2006, leading the Pirates to two NCAA Tournaments in his last three years and posting a mark of 80-63 during his time in South Orange. Orr was the first-ever former Big East player (Syracuse) to become a head coach in the league.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 64th time in his Seton Hall career and the 14th time this season that Delgado collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the country.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Carrington moved to within 17 points of Shaheen Holloway for 14th place on the all-time Seton Hall scoring list. Holloway is currently an assistant coach for the Pirates.

Georgetown: Before Saturday, Georgetown had a 10-5 record against teams ranked No. 13 in the country. The last time the Hoyas played a No. 13 team was Nov. 21, 2016, when the Hoyas defeated Oregon in the Maui Invitational.