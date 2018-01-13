More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Gary Landers

Josh Pastner to sue estranged friend Ron Bell for blackmail, extortion, threats

By Rob DausterJan 13, 2018, 9:32 AM EST
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner has filed a lawsuit against former friend Ron Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley, claiming the pair attempted to extort and blackmail Pastner and his family.

In November, Bell provided CBS Sports with text messages, receipts and photos as evidence to back up a claim that he provided impermissible benefits to two Georgia Tech basketball players, Josh Okogie and Tardic Jackson. Okogie and Jackson were eventually suspended for six and three games, respectively, by the NCAA.

Bell also claimed that Pastner knew about the violations, which Pastner has denied. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by USA Today, Pastner also claims that Bell alleged that Pastner sexually assaulted Pendley and that Bell threatened to put Pastner into the hospital. The extortion claims stem from Bell’s efforts to get Pastner to pay him to keep him fro providing the NCAA with any information that he had.

“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of these two individuals to whom I showed compassion,’’ Pastner said in a statement released by his attorney. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable.’’

Texas launches support fund for Andrew Jones

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
Texas sophomore Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this week, and in the days since it happened, Texas has officially launched a donation drive to “assists with medical and necessary family expenses.”

The drive is perfectly legal under NCAA rules, and the page is is linked here is the only official page where support can be donated.

The Longhorns play at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The day that the Jones news was announced, Texas won a double-overtime game at home against No. 16 TCU. After the emotional win, video of the team holding up Jones’ jersey circulated.

Weekend Preview: Breaking down the weekend’s games with picks against the spread

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 2 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 8 TEXAS TECH (-6), 2:00 p.m.

There will not be a game between two tougher teams all season long. What’s most fascinating to me about this matchup is that it is a battle between two of the nation’s five best turnover inducing teams, but they go about it in totally different ways. West Virginia presses full court. Texas Tech gets after you in the half court.

Either way, I’m not sure that this is going to be the prettiest game. It will be physical, there will be a lot of fouls called and even more fouls that go uncalled. But these just might be the two best teams in the Big 12 this season. So it will certainly be worth the watch.

  • PREDICTION: If you can get West Virginia (+6) I think you need to take West Virginia (+6). I don’t expect the spread to be that high when it is actually released. I think Texas Tech wins a close one. West Virginia (+6)

No. 25 CREIGHTON at No. 10 XAVIER (-2), 2:00 p.m.

Xavier is stuck in a rut. We went over that yesterday. Much of it has to do with the fact that Trevon Bluiett has not been right for a while, and he may end up facing off with Khyri Thomas on Saturday. That is not ideal. That said, the Musketeers have lost two in a row on the road. They’re coming back home in a game they really need to win if they want the pipe dream of unseating Villanova top the Big East to still be within reach.

  • PREDICTION: I think this is the game where the notoriously streaky Bluiett gets it going. Once he gets it going, the Musketeers are a totally different team. Xavier (-2)

No. 16 TCU at No. 9 OKLAHOMA (-6), 1:00 p.m.

Just two weeks ago, Trae Young played his first road game as a member of the Big 12 conference at TCU, going for 39 points and 14 assists as the Sooners erased an 11-point second half deficit to win in Fort Worth. I expect more of the same from Young. His efficiency numbers took a hit the last two games, thanks to matchups with West Virginia and Texas Tech, and this should be the game where he gets right.

  • PREDICTION: I think the Sooners win by double-digits. Oklahoma (-6)

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

Other than the NFL Playoffs?

Quite a bit, actually …

  • MICHIGAN at No. 4 MICHIGAN STATE (-10), 12:00 p.m.: This in-state rivalry has gotten a lot more interesting now that Michigan is playing well and the Spartans are doing things like getting smoked by Ohio State and nearly losing to Rutgers at home. I think the Wolverines keep this close. Michigan (+10)
  • No. 5 PURDUE (-8) at MINNESOTA, 12:00 p.m.: The Golden Gophers are a train wreck right now. I just don’t see them keeping pace with a very good Purdue team. Purdue (-8)
  • OREGON at No. 17 ARIZONA (-9), 2:00 p.m.: Oregon is coming off of a win at Arizona State while Arizona is coming off of a scare at home against Oregon State. I think this is the game where the Wildcats wake-up and run Oregon out of Arizona. Arizona (-9)
  • No. 18 MIAMI at No. 19 CLEMSON (-4), 3:00 p.m.: Miami badly need to right the ship. They’ve struggled on the offensive end of the floor, but with Clemson coming off of a loss at N.C. State on Thursday, the Tigers are going to be trying to avoid a losing streak as well. Miami (+4)
  • No. 21 KENTUCKY (-5) at VANDERBILT, 4:00 p.m.: Vanderbilt has proven to be a tough out at home, and Kentucky hasn’t exactly been a world-beater this season. I think the actual line will be more than (-5), and I like Vandy to keep this close. Vandy (+5)
  • TEXAS A&M at No. 24 TENNESSEE (-5), 6:00 p.m.: Texas A&M will drop to 0-5 in the SEC if they lose this game and are getting to the point where the team with the best roster – when healthy – in the league is in danger of missing the Big Dance. I think the Aggies – who are a couple of fluky plays away from being 2-2 in conference – figure it out. Texas A&M (+5)

Bracketology: Purdue makes its case for a No. 1 seed

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 12, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
Purdue has won 12 straight, staking its claim as an early No. 1 seed contender.  The Boilermakers left the Bahamas with a victory over Arizona and haven’t loss since.  In all, they’ve compiled a 6-2 record against the NCAA’s updated “Group 1,” the highest win total of any team against that metric.  For their efforts, Purdue sits atop the Midwest Region heading into another busy weekend.

Villanova remains the top overall seed, followed by West Virginia, Purdue, and then Oklahoma.  The ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big East dominate the field.  Another new bracket arrives on Monday.

UPDATED: January 12, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Notre Dame vs. Missouri | West Region
  • LSU vs. NC State South Region
  • SE LOUISIANA vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region
  • FLORIDA GULF COAST vs. NC A&T | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston                                 SOUTH – Atlanta     
Pittsburgh Pittsburgh
1) VILLANOVA 1) WEST VIRGINIA
16) NC A&T / FL GULF COAST 16) PENN
8) Texas 8) Florida State
9) Arkansas 9) Marquette
Nashville San Diego
5) Cincinnati 5) ARIZONA
12) BUFFALO 12) MID TENNESSEE
4) North Carolina 4) AUBURN
13) E. TENNESSEE ST 13) LOUISIANA
Dallas Nashville
6) Creighton 6) TCU
11) Georgia 11) LSU / NC State
3) Texas Tech 3) Xavier
14) RADFORD 14) WRIGHT STATE
Detroit Charlotte
7) RHODE ISLAND 7) Texas AM
10) Louisville 10) Houston
2) Michigan State 2) Duke
15) RIDER 15) BUCKNELL
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Detroit
1) Oklahoma 1) PURDUE
16) ST. FRANCIS (PA) 16) SE LOUISIANA / TX-SOUTHERN
8) Michigan 8) Miami-FL
9) Butler 9) UCLA
Boise Boise
5) GONZAGA 5) Kentucky
12) Notre Dame / Missouri 12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
4) Seton Hall 4) Clemson
13) WILLIAM & MARY 13) VERMONT
San Diego Wichita
6) Florida 6) Tennessee
11) NEW MEXICO ST 11) Providence
3) Arizona State 3) Kansas
14) MONTANA 14) BELMONT
Charlotte Dallas
7) NEVADA 7) Ohio State
10) Baylor 10) Washington
2) VIRGINIA 2) WICHITA STATE
15) UC-DAVIS 15) DRAKE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Purdue, and Oklahoma

Last Four Byes (at large): Louisville, Houston, Providence, Georgia

Last Four IN (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, NC State, Missouri

First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Maryland, Alabama, Saint Mary’s

Next four teams OUT (at large): SMU, Syracuse, Boston College, Minnesota

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Louisville, Notre Dame, NC State,

SEC (9): AUBURN, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Texas AM, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Missouri

BIG 12 (7): WEST VIRGINIA, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Baylor

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (3): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, Houston

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Drake (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

CBT Podcast: Jay Bilas and a weekend preview

G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2018, 6:57 AM EST
Fun Friday podcast in the works this week. First, Rob Dauster is joined by Jay Bilas to talk, among other things, his love of Rupp Arena ice cream, the Kentucky Wildcats and why this season is so hard to figure out. Then Reags of the Fundamentally Sound podcast joins me to walk through all of this weekend’s game. One quick note: This podcast was recorded before Oregon beat Arizona State.

Anyway, here are the timecodes for today’s podcast:

OPEN: Jay Bilas on ice cream

3:38: Kentucky and why they’re a microcosm of college basketball this year

9:27: How worried should we be about Texas A&M, and how good is the SEC going to end up being

14:00: Duke and North Carolina, and Marvin Bagley’s defense

22:05: Virginia winning the ACC

24:34: The Pac-12 is so entertaining off the floor

41:45: Picks ATS and a weekend preview

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: NC State building a resume, Arizona State slipping and Arizona slams Oregon State

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 12, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
It was a mostly quiet Thursday across the country in college basketball without a single matchup between Top 25 teams, but it was not a night without drama.

Clemson lost in heartbreaking fashion, Arizona went dunk-crazy and Arizona State takes another loss, this one at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night around the country:

1. CLEMSON A FREE THROW SHORT IN RALEIGH

Down five with under 10 seconds to go, Clemson looked like it was cooked. There was no way for the Tigers to make the final few ticks all that interesting against NC State. The Gabe DeVoe got a tip-in to pull within three. Then NC State turned the ball over. Then the Wolfpack fouled DeVoe as he was shooting a potential game-tying 3-pointer. So they made it crazy interest – and ultimately heartbreaking.

DeVoe went to the line and made the first two free throws before seeing the third and game-extending attempt spin out, giving NC State yet another big win and stopping a 10-game win streak for Brad Brownell’s group.

Just a gut-punch for DeVoe, who will likely be reliving that 15-foot toss the rest of his life, even though Clemson was only in position to tie it there largely thanks to his efforts. That probably won’t make sleeping any easier, though.

But how about the Wolfpack? NC State, picked to finish 12th in the ACC by the league’s coaches, is starting to put together a resume that the NCAA tournament selection committee may have to ponder. Kevin Keatts now has wins over Arizona, Duke and Clemson (plus Penn State) in his first year at the helm. Sure, the Wolfpack lost to Northern Iowa and UNC-Greensboro in the non-conference, but let’s consider more recent history.

NC State came back from an 11-point first-half deficit against the Blue Devils by scoring 1.28 points per possession (shoutout to going 23 of 25 from the charity stripe and Duke’s brutal defense), and followed that up with another win against a ranked opponent Thursday. That’s a nice little one-two punch. Yes, both games were at home. Yes, those non-conference struggles could easily haunt the Pack. Yes, maybe this is just a two-game blip. But NC State deserves a second look, at least until they head to Charlottesville on Sunday to face Virginia.

2. ARIZONA STATE SLIPPING

One of the early-season darlings of the sport is suddenly reeling. Eleventh-ranked Arizona State lost for the third time in four games Thursday with a 76-72 home loss to Oregon.

The Sun Devils are now 1-3 in Pac 12 play with Ls courtesy of Arizona, Colorado and the Ducks. The 12-0 start to the year has faded quickly into memory for coach Bobby Hurley.

Arizona State got 21 points from Kodi Justice, but Tra Holder was just 4 of 13 from the floor as the Sun Devils faltered. Oregon, which hasn’t beaten any team even worth mentioning all year until tonight, had four players score at least 13 points, led by 18 apiece from  Elijah Brown and Payton Pritchard.

Here’s how Arizona State has suddenly fallen so far and the friendly schedule that awaits them as they try to figure things out.

3. ARIZONA THROWS DOWN ON BEAVERS

Arizona really wasn’t impressive once again. Just a few days removed from that loss in Boulder to Colorado, the Wildcats struggled to put away Oregon State before prevailing late. That makes back-to-back lackluster performances that will keep questions about Sean Miller’s team relevant the further they get away from what looked like a potential turning point with that win against Arizona State last month.

Overall, pretty ‘Meh’ performance out of Arizona. But that ‘Meh’ wasn’t without its ‘Whoa’ moments, namely with Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins going bonkers on a pair of dunks.

So there’s that.