Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Evans rallies No. 11 Arizona State to 77-75 win over Beavers

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 10:23 PM EST
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tra Holder was having a bad day, and the 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils were staring at the possibility of a 1-4 record in the Pac-12.

Then his teammates came through.

Shannon Evans scored seven of his 22 points in a late 10-0 run and the No. 11 Sun Devils held on to beat Oregon State 77-75 on Saturday.

Holder, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, made one of nine shots and scored four points. His teammates said they won it for him.

“He’s one of the top point guards in the country right now,” said Kodi Justice, who hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points. “Without him we wouldn’t be where we’re at. This is for him.”

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 points for the Beavers (10-7, 2-3), matching his career best with five 3s (in 10 attempts).

Tres Tinkle added 18 for Oregon State, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won the game at the buzzer. Thompson’s little brother, Ethan, added 11 points, as did teammate Drew Eubanks.

“We were playing really good defensively, we were on pace for some really good defensive numbers,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Then they kept driving us, driving us, driving us. They either laid it in or got to the free-throw line. Our D unfortunately went south on us.”

Evans had all of his 22 points in the second half.

“Shannon was in attack mode,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. “He wasn’t going to let us lose. His 3 (with 1:07 to play) again reminded me of the shot he hit at Kansas.”

Remy Martin scored 12 points, and De’Quon Lake had 11 for the Sun Devils.

“The mark of a good team and a winning team is guys stepping up and compensating for him (Holder) not being at his very best,” Hurley said. “But I think Kodi said it very well. We would never be in the position we’re in if it’s not for that guy. In the big games we’ve been in, he’s been special this year.”

The Beavers, who also played Arizona close Thursday but lost on a late Wildcats rally, have not beaten a Top 25 team on the road since a win at then-No. 15 Washington on Jan. 5, 1985.

Evans made two free throws and a driving layup, then capped it with a 3-pointer in the 10-0 surge that put Arizona State ahead 73-68 with 1:07 remaining. Oregon State cut it to 75-73 on Stephen Thompson’s 3 with 32 seconds left.

Martin made one of two free throws to put ASU ahead 76-73 with 20.3 seconds left but Thompson’s driving layup sliced the lead to 76-75 with 7 seconds to play. Evans made one of two free throws to give the Beavers a chance but Tinkle’s 3 was way off the mark.

“It might have been fatigue, it might have been foul trouble,” Wayne Tinkle said about allowing Arizona State’s late surge. “We just have to be better. We’re a better defensive team than that. We just couldn’t finish them off.”

There were nine lead changes and neither team led by more than five points in a tight first half that ended with Oregon State up 34-33.

Holder was just 1 for 8 from the field in the first half. He took one shot in the second half, and missed.

The Beavers took control with a 10-0 run early in the second half, taking a 45-35 on a pair of free throws by Tinkle with 16:48 left. Oregon State took its biggest lead, 57-44, when Ethan Thompson sank a 3 with 11:32 left.

But the Sun Devils, whose 12-0 nonconference record led them to a No. 3 national ranking, were able to claw back into it.

“I feel like we have a big target on our back just because of all the publicity we had in the nonconference,” Evans said. “We have to take that for what it is and come out ready to play every night. We just want to stay together and using each other and believing what the coaches say and I feel like that’s what we did tonight.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Beavers lost twice in Arizona but give both opponents fits. Their patient style and talent could give teams big problems when they visit Corvallis.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils desperately needed this victory to avoid falling to 1-4 in the Pac-12 and suffering back-to-back home losses. Arizona State still has a ways to go with a crucial trip to the Bay Area coming up.

Saturday’s College Basketball Recap: Michigan’s win, West Virginia’s loss, Trae Young

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

No. 4 Michigan State has one of, if not the best front line in all of college basketball this season. They are deep, they are talented, they are huge and they are the reason that the Spartans have been one of the best defensive teams in the country this year.

And on Saturday afternoon, Michigan’s Mo Wagner was the best big man on the floor. He finished with 27 points and four boards, shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-4 from three, before fouling out. Those stats weren’t without highlights, either. There was this Dirk fadeaway …

… and this move that left Nick Ward on his backside:

The result was an 82-72 win in the Breslin Center, a win that will go down as one of the best wins that anyone lands this season, a win that essentially locks Michigan into an NCAA tournament berth as long as they do what they’re supposed to do the rest of the season.

We went more in-depth on this game here, including some words about Michigan’s defensive improvement and what is wrong with Michigan State.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Young tied a career-high with 43 points and set career-highs in rebounds (11) and made threes (10) as the No. 16 Sooners beat No. 9 TCU in overtime, 102-97. Oklahoma moved into a four-way tie for first-place in the Big 12 with the win, but the story of this game may actually be TCU. Why? We break it down here.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: It shouldn’t surprise anyone that, in a win over Wake Forest, Bagley went for 30 points, 11 boards and three assists. What is a great sign is that Bagley also added four steals and three blocks. The knock on him is defense. It’s getting better.
  • SHANNON EVANS II, Arizona State: Evans went for 22 points and seven assists, making big play after big play down the stretch, as Arizona State landed themselves a come-from-behind win over Oregon State.
  • DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova: DiVincenzo loves playing St. John’s. After torching the Red Storm three times as a freshman, he went for 25 points and a career-high six threes on Saturday night in the Garden as No. 1 Villanova won.
  • SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky: Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be Kentucky’s best player. He had 22 points and six assists in Saturday’s win at Vanderbilt, including this beautiful assists to Hamidou Diallo for a three with less than two minutes left.

TEAM OF THE DAY

No. 8 Texas Tech did what they needed to do if they want to win the Big 12 regular season title this season: They defended their home court, erasing an 11-point second half deficit to knock off No. 2 West Virginia, 72-71, in Lubbock.

The win is the first that anyone has landed against the Mountaineers since the opening night of the season, when Texas A&M beat them in Germany. It’s the second win that Texas Tech has landed against one of the other top four teams in the Big 12 – they also won at Kansas – and it moved the Red Raiders into a first place tie with West Virginia, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 12 Kansas.

It’s hard to believe that Chris Beard, in just his second season as head coach at Texas Tech, is doing this despite being just six years removed from getting fired by Texas Tech and being forced to take a job as the head coach of an ABA expansion team.

GAME OF THE DAY

No. 12 Kansas has now beaten Kansas State for the sixth straight game – and the 12th straight game at Allen Fieldhouse – but it didn’t come without a fight. Kansas State had a chance to win the back-and-forth affair at the buzzer, but Barry Brown missed a tough three at the buzzer.

The final score was 73-72. Devonte’ Graham led the way with 23 points and five assists.

The Jayhawks got Silvio De Sousa eligible for the first time this season, but the freshman had a limited impact in his debut.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t the only one that was sick on Saturday.

No. 7 Duke played without their Hall Of Fame head coach when Wake Forest came to town on Saturday, winning 89-71 behind 30 points, 11 boards, four steals, three blocks and three assists from Marvin Bagley III. But Krzyzewski wasn’t the only one that was sick on Saturday. Apparently freshman Gary Trent Jr. was as well, because he spent one TV timeout puking into a bucket while the team managers held up towels around him.

He still finished with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting from three.

That’s not bad.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Texas A&M was back to full strength for the first time in ages, and it didn’t matter. The Aggies lost their fifth straight game to open SEC play, falling at No. 24 Tennessee, 75-62.

Allonzo Trier went for 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 24 as No. 17 Arizona survived Oregon, 90-83, in the McKale Center. The Ducks were coming off of a win at No. 11 Arizona State, who erased a 12-point second half deficit to beat Oregon State, 77-75, on Saturday.

Trevon Bluiett and No. 10 Xavier took their frustrations out on No. 25 Creighton, whipping the Bluejays 92-70 in the Cintas Center to snap a two-game losing streak. As Bluiett goes, so goes Xavier, and Bluiett snapped himself out of a dreadful slump with a 24-point performance, hitting 9-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three.

It looks like Minnesota may have given up on the season. The Golden Gophers suffered their second-worst home loss in the history of their home on Saturday, falling to No. 5 Purdue, 81-47. The only time Minnesota lost by more in their own building came when John Wooden and Lew Alcindor were at UCLA.

T.J. Gibbs had 19 points and six assists as Notre Dame came agonizingly close to beating
No. 20 North Carolina at home on Saturday. They lost 69-68 because this shot rolled out:

Donte Grantham went for 18 points and Marcquise Reed added 16 points as No. 19 Clemson hit 12-for-21 from three in a 72-63 win over No. 18 Miami. The Hurricanes have now lost two of their last three and three of their last six.

No. 22 Auburn improved to 16-1 on the season after landing a come-from-behind win at Mississippi State, 76-68.

Braian Angola went for 24 points and eight assists and Christ Koumadje added 23 points, eight boards and four blocks off the bench for No. 23 Florida State, who overcame 37 Tyus Battle points to beat Syracuse in double-overtime, 101-90.

A 31-10 run midway through the first half turned a 21-10 deficit into a 42-31 lead as No. 13 Seton Hall knocked off Georgetown, 74-61.

No. 5 Wichita State and No. 14 Cincinnati both avoided a road loss in league play, picking up wins at Tulsa and South Florida, respectively.

Shamet, Frankamp lead No. 5 Wichita St over Tulsa 72-69

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 10:27 PM EST
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Landry Shamet and backcourt mate Conner Frankamp each scored 16 points and No. 5 Wichita State held off Tulsa 72-69 Saturday.

Shamet made the first of two free throws with 8 seconds left for a three-point edge.

After Shamet missed his second foul shot, the Shockers fouled Sterling Taplin. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with 4.9 seconds left, Junior Etou rebounded and passed back to Taplin, whose 3-point try at the buzzer rimmed out.

Taplin scored 26 points. Corey Henderson missed a 3 with 10 seconds left that would have put Tulsa ahead by one.

Markis McDuffie added 10 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference).

Henderson had 14 points and Etou had 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (10-8, 3-3).

Three days after losing 104-71 at Houston, Tulsa jumped on the Shockers early and held a 30-20 lead, helped by a trio of 3-pointers by Taplin. Wichita State rallied with a 12-0 run and held Tulsa to one basket in the final 7:50 to take a 36-32 lead at the break.

The Shockers extended the lead to 45-34 early in the second half on a four-point play by Shamet before Tulsa broke out of its shooting funk with a trio of 3-pointers to pull within 45-43.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers now have a 66-61 lead in the long-running series between the former Missouri Valley Conference rivals. The sellout crowd of 8,355 was fairly evenly divided between Tulsa and WSU fans who made the three-hour drive.

Tulsa: In its three-game conference losing streak, leading scorer Junior Etou has been held to 12, 2 and 12 points. The 6-foot-8 senior came in averaging 16.2.

VIDEO: Berry lifts No. 20 North Carolina past Notre Dame as Gibbs’ winner spins out

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Roy Williams wasn’t concerned about style points after No. 20 North Carolina beat Notre Dame for its first Atlantic Coast Conference road victory of the season.

“I feel the luckiest I’ve ever felt after the last minute of a basketball game,” Williams said after the 69-68 victory Saturday night. “Joel Berry gets fouled and makes two free throws when you’re down one. My frustration button is at a very high level right now.”

Berry II, saddled with three fouls in the first half, made two free throws with 7.1 seconds left for the winning points. But the Tar Heels (14-4, 3-2) allowed Notre Dame sophomore point guard T.J. Gibbs to dribble the length of the floor, get off a shot, rebound the miss and send the ball inside the cylinder before it, too, spun out at the buzzer.

Berry finished with 15 points, and Luke Maye had his 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Theo Pinson added 13 points, and North Carolina finished with a 9-2 run while holding the Irish (13-5, 3-2 without a field goal in the last 5:58.

Gibbs, who scored both of those points for Notre Dame on free throws with 37 seconds remaining for a brief 68-67 lead, finished with a game-high 19 points and six assists for Notre Dame, which got 14 points from senior Martinas Geben and a career-high 12 points from sophomore reserve Nikola Djogo.

“Man, I feel for our guys – we battled so hard,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “It’s a tough one to swallow because you feel like you’re going to get it.”

The Irish, playing without injured starters Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell, used an eight-man rotation that frustrated Williams’ Tar Heels, who shot just 42.6 percent (26 of 61) and were outrebounded 45-37 by the Irish. Geben’s nine included seven off the offensive boards. Notre Dame shot just 34.8 percent (23 of 66) from the field but stayed in it with timely 3-pointers (10 of 24) that included the first ever of the 6-foot-10 Geben’s career.

“I thought they played harder than us, they played smarter than us,” Williams said. “Even on the last play, we did a good job defending the shot but we didn’t box him (Gibbs) out. I told Michael (Brey) I was so proud of his team.”

The game was close right from the opening tip, with neither team able to pull away by more than six points. There were 24 lead changes and the game was tied 12 times.

The Tar Heels led 40-37 at halftime during which Notre Dame endured a stretch of 6:54 without a field goal. Maye came up one rebound short of a double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds, while Berry had nine points, all from beyond the arc before drawing his third personal in the final 2 minutes. Gibbs, who missed his first four shots, finally got on the board with 7:44 left and finished with nine points, one more than Geben.

Geben scored four points, had two offensive boards and took a charge as Notre Dame started the second half on an 11-7 run for a 48-47 lead with 14:40 to play.

After five straight points by Pinson gave the Tar Heels a 56-50 lead with 9:48 to play, Notre Dame called a timeout. A 10-4 spurt was highlighted by two 3-pointers by Gibbs after his backhanded missed field goal was hammered home by Rex Pflueger left the game tied at 60-60 with 6:53 left.

Djogo then hit two quick 3-pointers to put the Irish up 66-60 with 5:58 remaining. They would be the last field goals Notre Dame would make.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels, who lost games at Florida State and Virginia earlier this month, got their first ACC road victory and avoided three straight ACC road losses for the first time since 2014. North Carolina has had winning road records in 11 of its 14 seasons under coach Roy Williams, who got the 830th victory to tie Mount St. Mary’s Jim Phelan on the career list.

The milestone was the furthest thing on his mind.

“The tape session tonight is going to be a lot of fun, that’s all I can tell you,” Williams said.

Notre Dame: Matt Farrell, who has missed the last 2 1/2 games with a sprained ankle, dressed and led Notre Dame out of tunnel for pregame warmups but sat on the bench with fellow senior Bonzie Colson (broken left foot, eight weeks) as Brey used eight players, with five of them finishing in double digits in minutes in the first 20 minutes. Farrell is expected to practice Sunday and Monday and likely start Tuesday against visiting Louisville.

“I don’t mind praising another coach,” Williams said about Brey. “What he has done is given them a plan and hope that they can still be successful. They’ve gone from behind an efficient offensive team to a rebounding and defending team.”

Trae Young goes for 43 as Oklahoma beats No. 16 TCU in overtime

AP Photo
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2018, 10:04 PM EST
Trae Young tied a career-high with 43 points, grabbed a career-high 11 boards and added seven assists as No. 9 Oklahoma survived No. 16 TCU in overtime, 102-97.

The Horned Frogs opened up an 80-74 lead with just under six minutes remaining, but Oklahoma made their run. Down by one with six seconds left on the clock, Young drove and found Christian James in the corner for a three that would give the Sooners an 89-87 lead.

TCU’s Jaylen Fisher responded with a bucket after going coast-to-coast – virtually the same shot that he missed in a double-overtime loss at Texas – to force overtime:

Oklahoma would pull away in overtime, meaning that for the fourth time in five games, the Horned Frogs suffered a heart-breaking, close loss in a game they very well could (or should) have won.

And to me, that’s the story of this game.

Not Young’s triple-double – he also added 10 three pointers.

TCU has become the first casualty of the insanity of playing a Big 12 schedule.

In their league-opener, TCU lost at home to Oklahoma and Young when Young went for 39 points and 14 assists, leading the Sooners back from down 11 points in the final 10 minutes. (Jamie Dixon is going to have nightmares of Trae Young pick-and-rolls.)

They won their next game, beating Baylor at home in overtime, before falling by four points at home against Kansas. Their next game was a double-overtime loss at Texas, the first game the Longhorns played after Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia and a game they would have won if Fisher hadn’t missed a game-winning layup. Then there was Saturday’s five-point loss to the Sooners.

All told, No. 16 TCU, who was ranked No. 10 at one point, has lost four games in the Big 12 by a total of 11 points. Two of those losses were by a single point. Two of them came in overtime. One was in double-overtime. Even their win over Baylor came in overtime in a game where Baylor blew a lead down the stretch.

What does this all mean?

Well, we’ve been telling you for more than a month that the Big 12 is a bear of a conference, and TCU is the perfect of this fact. If a couple balls bounce their way, they can very easily be 3-2 in the Big 12. They’ve played well enough to be 5-0 in the conference, and if Baylor had played a little better in overtime, TCU would be sitting at 0-5.

What makes this scary for TCU is that they still haven’t played No. 2 West Virginia this year. Or No. 8 Texas Tech. They still have to play at No. 12 Kansas. If they go 1-4 in those games, suddenly that’s eight losses for TCU.

And this isn’t a bad TCU team. I’m not sure they’re the 16th-best team in the country, but I do think they are one of the 25-30 best teams, good enough to win a game in the NCAA tournament, to get to the second weekend if the draw is right.

That team is 1-4 in the Big 12 with five games left against top 12 teams.

The Big 12 is no joke.

No. 1 Villanova, DiVincenzo hold off St. John’s in 78-71 win

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
NEW YORK — Donte DiVincenzo hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help No. 1 Villanova silence a rowdy New York crowd and hold off upset-minded St. John’s 78-71 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Shammorie Ponds came close to leading the Red Storm (10-8, 0-6 Big East) to their first win over a No. 1 team in 33 years. Ponds scored a career-high 37 points in front of 17,123 fans at the Garden.

Ponds punished his body as he crashed the lane for tough buckets — going up-and-under and seemingly straight through defenders — over the final 10 minutes that cut it to 69-65 with 1:18 left. He sank a rare jumper (all his field goals were 2-pointers) that pulled St. John’s within 71-67, and suddenly the chants of “Let’s Go Nova!” were drowned out by cheers for the Red Storm.

The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1) were flawless from the free-throw line over the final minute to avoid the startling upset.

Ponds, a 6-foot-1 guard who scored 31 points against Missouri in November, took just about every shot for the Red Storm down the stretch.

Once called the Michael Jordan of Delaware by coach Jay Wright, DiVincenzo simply wouldn’t let the Red Storm get too close. Each time St. John’s seemed set to start a game-changing run over the final 7 minutes, DiVincenzo buried 3s, hitting three that gave the Wildcats leads of nine, 10 and 11.

Mikal Bridges had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova. The Wildcats went 13-for-30 on 3-point range.

Ponds was a one-man band for St. John’s. No other player scored in double figures and his 15 baskets were two more than the rest of the team.

Jalen Brunson and Bridges hit 3s early in the second half to start to build a cushion and DiVincenzo added another 3 for a 10-point lead. That completed a torrid stretch of eight 3s on Villanova’s last eight attempts.

St. John’s hit one 3 the entire game — one! — and that snuffed any chance at a win. St. John’s hung around for most of the first half and put checks in the boxes of things needed to do to beat Villanova.

Tariq Owens had a big block on Bridges under the basket that brought a packed MSG crowd to its feet. Bryan Trimble Jr. buried a 3 for a 20-17 lead and Brunson, one of the top players in the nation, fumbled the ball on the next possession. The Wildcats, who have seemingly fixed the defensive troubles that plagued them the last month, lost their 3-point stroke, missing 8 of their first 10 attempts.

The Wildcats pulled themselves together and showed why they’re again the elite team in the Big East. DiVincenzo hit two 3s and scored eight straight points to give them the lead for good and Omari Spellman hit a 3 to send Villanova into halftime with a 34-27 lead.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: Yes, the Red Storm were actually 10-2 on Dec. 20 and off to one of their best starts in two decades before this tailspin started. The Red Storm lost all three games on this homestand and there’s little sign there will be an immediate turnaround. St. John’s hasn’t defeated a No. 1 team since Chris Mullin was in uniform, not the coach. St. John’s beat No. 1 Georgetown 66-65 on Jan. 26, 1985.

Villanova: The Wildcats won their 13th straight game in the series. Villanova, the 2016 national champions, is rolling toward its fifth straight Big East regular season championship.

UP NEXT

Villanova puts its No. 1 ranking on the line Wednesday at Georgetown.

The Red Storm play another Top 25 team when they visit No. 10 Xavier on Wednesday.