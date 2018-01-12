COLLEGE BASKETBALL TALKCBT Select Team
Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images

Melson leads No. 15 Gonzaga over Portland 103-57

Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Silas Melson has struggled with his shooting at times this season, but not on Thursday night against Portland.

Melson scored a career-high 23 points, making seven 3-pointers, as No. 15 Gonzaga routed Portland 103-57 for their fifth consecutive win.

“He’s shot the ball up and down this year,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of Melson. “The rim was looking pretty big for him tonight.

“I’m happy for him,” Few said.

Melson hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Gonzaga shot 52 percent from the field while holding Portland to 30 percent.

“We just got into a good rhythm,” Melson, a senior guard, said. “A lot of our points came off easy shots. We were moving the ball and sharing the ball.”

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Gonzaga (15-3, 5-0 West Coast), which has romped through the bottom of the West Coast Conference so far. Killian Tillie added 15.

“Rui is playing much better now,” Few said of the sophomore from Japan. “He’s not making silly mistakes and defensively he is much improved.”

Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 16 points for Portland (6-12, 0-5), which is in the second year of a rebuilding effort under former NBA player Terry Porter. The Pilots have dropped five games in a row.

“We had a tough time keeping them off the offensive boards,” Porter said. The Zags had 18 offensive rebounds that they converted into 24 points. “We struggled to string some baskets together.”

The Zags dominated inside, winning the rebound battle 50-32 and outscoring the Pilots 50-16 in the paint.

Gonzaga went on an early 13-2 run for a 16-6 lead. Consecutive 3-pointers by Corey Kispert and Josh Perkins pushed the lead to 24-10.

Gonzaga led 45-29 at halftime, behind 12 points from Hachimura.

Gonzaga leading scorer Johnathan Williams suffered a knee injury late in the first half. He limped off the court and did not return.

“I feel pretty good,” Williams said as he iced his knee after the game.

Melson hit four 3-pointers in the opening 4 minutes of the second half as the Zags built a 61-37 lead. The Pilots did not threaten after that.

“He was on fire,” said Perkins, who finished with 13 points and seven assists.

THE SERIES

Gonzaga is 100-66 all-time against Portland and has won nine straight against the Pilots.

KEY STATS

Portland shot only 27.6 percent in the second half, while the Zags were shooting 59 percent. The Zags finished with 41 field goals in the game, to just 18 for Portland.

BIG PICTURE

Portland: The youthful Pilots are led in scoring by Josh McSwiggan, who averages 13 points per game and is from Loughborough, England. He was held to eight points on Thursday.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs won their first four league games by an average of 32.8 points, but have yet to play the teams with better records. Gonzaga has five players scoring in double figures and two more averaging better than eight points per game. Gonzaga ranks fifth in the nation with an average of 89.9 points per game. This is the fifth time they topped 100 points this season.

UP NEXT

Portland hosts Pacific on Saturday in a game that pits Porter against Tigers’ coach Damon Stoudamire. Both coaches played for Portland of the NBA.

Gonzaga plays at San Francisco on Saturday. “Now we shift into the upper part of the league,” Few said.

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: NC State building a resume, Arizona State slipping and Arizona slams Oregon State

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 12, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
It was a mostly quiet Thursday across the country in college basketball without a single matchup between Top 25 teams, but it was not a night without drama.

Clemson lost in heartbreaking fashion, Arizona went dunk-crazy and Arizona State takes another loss, this one at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night around the country:

1. CLEMSON A FREE THROW SHORT IN RALEIGH

Down five with under 10 seconds to go, Clemson looked like it was cooked. There was no way for the Tigers to make the final few ticks all that interesting against NC State. The Gabe DeVoe got a tip-in to pull within three. Then NC State turned the ball over. Then the Wolfpack fouled DeVoe as he was shooting a potential game-tying 3-pointer. So they made it crazy interest – and ultimately heartbreaking.

DeVoe went to the line and made the first two free throws before seeing the third and game-extending attempt spin out, giving NC State yet another big win and stopping a 10-game win streak for Brad Brownell’s group.

Just a gut-punch for DeVoe, who will likely be reliving that 15-foot toss the rest of his life, even though Clemson was only in position to tie it there largely thanks to his efforts. That probably won’t make sleeping any easier, though.

But how about the Wolfpack? NC State, picked to finish 12th in the ACC by the league’s coaches, is starting to put together a resume that the NCAA tournament selection committee may have to ponder. Kevin Keatts now has wins over Arizona, Duke and Clemson (plus Penn State) in his first year at the helm. Sure, the Wolfpack lost to Northern Iowa and UNC-Greensboro in the non-conference, but let’s consider more recent history.

NC State came back from an 11-point first-half deficit against the Blue Devils by scoring 1.28 points per possession (shoutout to going 23 of 25 from the charity stripe and Duke’s brutal defense), and followed that up with another win against a ranked opponent Thursday. That’s a nice little one-two punch. Yes, both games were at home. Yes, those non-conference struggles could easily haunt the Pack. Yes, maybe this is just a two-game blip. But NC State deserves a second look, at least until they head to Charlottesville on Sunday to face Virginia.

2. ARIZONA STATE SLIPPING

One of the early-season darlings of the sport is suddenly reeling. Eleventh-ranked Arizona State lost for the third time in four games Thursday with a 76-72 home loss to Oregon.

The Sun Devils are now 1-3 in Pac 12 play with Ls courtesy of Arizona, Colorado and the Ducks. The 12-0 start to the year has faded quickly into memory for coach Bobby Hurley.

Arizona State got 21 points from Kodi Justice, but Tra Holder was just 4 of 13 from the floor as the Sun Devils faltered. Oregon, which hasn’t beaten any team even worth mentioning all year until tonight, had four players score at least 13 points, led by 18 apiece from  Elijah Brown and Payton Pritchard.

Here’s how Arizona State has suddenly fallen so far and the friendly schedule that awaits them as they try to figure things out.

3. ARIZONA THROWS DOWN ON BEAVERS

Arizona really wasn’t impressive once again. Just a few days removed from that loss in Boulder to Colorado, the Wildcats struggled to put away Oregon State before prevailing late. That makes back-to-back lackluster performances that will keep questions about Sean Miller’s team relevant the further they get away from what looked like a potential turning point with that win against Arizona State last month.

Overall, pretty ‘Meh’ performance out of Arizona. But that ‘Meh’ wasn’t without its ‘Whoa’ moments, namely with Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins going bonkers on a pair of dunks.

So there’s that.

No. 11 Arizona State falls at home to Oregon

Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 12, 2018, 12:46 AM EST
The slide continues for Arizona State.

The 11th-ranked Sun Devils suffered their third defeat in their last four games with a 76-72 loss at home Thursday night to unranked Oregon.

After a red-hot start to the season, things are not going well in Tempe.

The first two losses of this stretch could be explained away some as both came on the road, and the first was an emotional rivalry game that led to the hangover that produced the second.

There are no such excuses for this loss to the Ducks.

Oregon came into the night ranked outside the top-60 on KenPom and mired in its own struggles as well having lost two of its last three games with setbacks to Utah at home and at Oregon State. The Ducks really haven’t won a game of consequence all season.

Until Thursday night when Arizona State found a way to lose despite shooting better than Oregon overall (43.5 to 43.1), from deep (10 of 23 vs. 8 of 32) and going to the free-throw line 31 times. Oregon won because it took nearly 20 more shots than Arizona State after grabbing 15 offensive rebounds turning the Sun Devils over 11 times.

That win in Allen Fieldhouse over Kansas suddenly seems very long ago for the Sun Devils. Those that were claiming their 12-0 start to the season was more fluke than anything else are starting to get supporting evidence piling up around them.

Arizona State’s offense has ranked among the most efficient in the country, but there has been reason to believe that it’s somewhat unsustainable given their shot selection. Tra Holder going 4 of 13 against the Ducks would bolster that argument.

The Sun Devils had dreams of a top NCAA tournament seed after that start to the season, but that’s certainly slipping away. The weakness of the Pac 12 was always going to make that difficult, but when you lose multiple games to teams not even at the top of a poor league, you’re really not doing yourself any favors.

The good news for Arizona State is they should be able to get well real quick here with games lined up against Oregon State, Stanford and Cal on the docket. If that can’t get them right, then their problems run even deeper than this losing stretch suggests.

No. 5 Wichita State rolls past East Carolina 95-60

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File
Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rauno Nurger scored 14 points and fifth-ranked Wichita State shook off a slow start to roll past East Carolina 95-60 on Thursday night.

Shaquille Morris added 12 points for the Shockers (14-2), who improved to 4-0 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference.

Wichita State trailed 14-9 early after a 3-for-12 shooting start, but the Shockers quickly settled in to take complete control. Wichita State went ahead for good on a 15-0 run, part of a 36-9 avalanche to close the first half and drain the fight out of a once-feisty Minges Coliseum crowd.

By the time the Shockers added two more baskets to open the second half, Wichita State led 49-23 and soon had many fans streaming toward the exits.

B.J. Tyson scored 16 points for the Pirates (7-9, 1-4), who shot 32 percent in the opening half to quickly see any chance of an upset disintegrate.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: This is part of the Shockers’ first go-around through the American after moving from its 72-year home in the Missouri Valley Conference. They’re having no troubles so far, winning all four league games by at least 10 points. There was also the encouraging sign of seeing junior forward Markis McDuffie (12 points) hit double figures for the third straight game; he returned roughly three weeks ago from a stress fracture in his left foot that had sidelined him for the first 11 games.

East Carolina: The Pirates have been in a state of flux since coach Jeff Lebo stepped down six games into his eighth season. Assistant Michael Perry has been leading the program in the interim and there was a buzz with only the second top-five team from the AP Top 25 visiting Minges. But after that 14-9 opening, little went right as ECU fell to 5-5 under Perry.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers visit Tulsa on Saturday.

East Carolina: The Pirates host Houston on Sunday in the second game of a three-date home stand.

VIDEOS: Poster dunks highlight No. 17 Arizona’s win over Oregon State

Screengrab via Pac-12 Network
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
Allonzo Trier scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 17 Arizona pulled away from Oregon State in the final minutes, slogging their way to a 62-53 win at home over a team that shouldn’t have given them a scare in the McKale Center.

Deandre Ayton scored 14 points and 10 boards while Rawle Alkins added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Trier made a number of big threes down the stretch to help Arizona pull away, but the highlights of this game came on back-to-back plays in the second half. First, Trier posterized an Oregon State defender:

Then Alkins did something you only see in a dunk contest:

It doesn’t exactly look great that a talented Arizona team that Sean Miller has publicly chided for not being able to defend or play hard struggled like this against a team they should manhandle, but a win is a win in league play.

VIDEO: Illinois sends game into OT with buzzer-beating 3

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 11, 2018, 10:22 PM EST
Illinois led Iowa by as many as 20 points Thursday night.

It wasn’t enough for them to avoid needing saving from a buzzer-beating 3.

The Illini blew the big lead, but forced overtime against the Hawkeyes thanks to  Trent Frazier connecting from distance before the buzzer.

Whichever team leaves the floor tonight with a loss is going to feel like they let one slip away.

