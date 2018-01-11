VIDEOS: Poster dunks highlight No. 17 Arizona’s win over Oregon State

The real entertainment in the Pac-12 this season is not the action on the court but the sideshow off of it.
Arizona and USC have been embroiled in the scandal involving the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and that scandal is what has sparked the recent feud between USC head coach Andy Enfield and Colorado head coach Tad Boyle.
The same night that Boyle said that, “hell yes,” beating Arizona provided him with just a little bit of extra satisfaction, Arizona head coach Sean Miller went on another rant about how much difficulty he is having getting his team – who lost three games in three days earlier this season at the Battle 4 Atlantis – to play hard for him.
Arizona State has climbed into the top ten of the national polls, but their head coach, Bobby Hurley, has been as wild as ever on the sideline, drawing a reprimand from the conference for the way that he behaved over the weekend in a loss at Colorado.
And I haven’t even gotten to UCLA’s divorce from the Ball Family.
Which brings me to Thursday night in Salt Lake City. After Arizona beat Utah, during Larry Krystkowiak’s press conference, a voice can be heard screaming at someone named ‘Bobby’. The video is actually quite funny:
Two sources told NBC Sports that the voice is form Utah Athletic Director Chris Hill, who is yelling at Pac-12 Director of Officiating Bobby Dibler. A source also added that the situation is still under review, and that the league has not yet determined whether to punish Hill.
Hill, on Thursday, released a statement apologizing for the outburst.
“I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men’s basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday,” the statement read. “While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry.”