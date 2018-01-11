The Tad Boyle-Andy Enfield feud is getting fun

Last week, Colorado knocked off Arizona in Boulder, completing a sweep of the only two good teams in the Pac-12.

As you might imagine, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was pretty jacked up about it, leading to one of the more entertaining quotes we’ve seen in a press conference this season:

Love Tad’s honestly! Think he was ready to answer! You’re welcome PAC12. #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/0cg3aX5wdZ — Eric Christensen (@cbseric) January 7, 2018

“Absolutely there is,” Boyle said when asked if there was any extra satisfaction in beating Arizona given what happened in the offseason with the FBI investigation; both Arizona and USC were linked to potential NCAA violations. USC has yet to play with De’anthony Melton this season while Arizona has lost a 2018 point guard commitment. Both programs had an assistant coach arrested and fired. “I’ve got great respect for Sean Miller and the kind of coach he is. They recreuit very well. USC has recruited very, very well. The two most talented teams in our league from top to bottom are USC and Arizona. So hell yes, there’s extra satisfaction. Hell yes. I’ve got great respect for Sean. Hell of a coach. I’ve got great respect for Andy Enfield. But to answer your question: Hell. Yes.”

This did not sit well with Enfield, who is still in the process of trying to get Melton cleared to play this season.

He read a statement of his own to a pair of reporters prior to the game against Colorado.

“We are disappointed in Tad Boyle’s comments, and what they imply,” Enfield said, according to the OC Register. “Not only is it unfair for someone to comment who doesn’t have all the facts, but those comments are unfair to those of us involved in the USC men’s basketball program, most importantly to our student-athletes and their families.”

Boyle released a statement of his own saying that it was “never my intention for this to escalate” prior to Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Trojans, but if you thought that Enfield was going to leave this alone, you were wrong.

With just over 20 seconds left in the game and USC up 70-58, Enfield called a timeout. He then proceeded to clap and yell at the final buzzer and blew right by the Colorado coaching staff in the handshake line:

Here's Andy Enfield's end-of-game reaction and handshake with Tad Boyle as well as De'Anthony Melton's interaction with Boyle: pic.twitter.com/6oe49ele3z — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) January 11, 2018

“I just had some things to say to my team,” Enfield said of the timeout, to which Boyle responded, “I will say this, that was a very strategic timeout from Andy Enfield and I’m not going to forget about it, and neither will our players.”

It will be interesting to see what happens from here.

For starters, USC is arguably the most underachieving team in college basketball this season. They have the talent to win the Pac-12 in a year where both Arizona and UCLA have their own issues, yet they are just 12-6 after Wednesday night’s win. Was this the spark they needed to wake up?

On another note, we have to wait until Feb. 21st for USC’s trip to Colorado.

That should be quite a bit of fun.