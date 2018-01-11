More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
The Tad Boyle-Andy Enfield feud is getting fun

By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 1:36 PM EST
Last week, Colorado knocked off Arizona in Boulder, completing a sweep of the only two good teams in the Pac-12.

As you might imagine, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was pretty jacked up about it, leading to one of the more entertaining quotes we’ve seen in a press conference this season:

“Absolutely there is,” Boyle said when asked if there was any extra satisfaction in beating Arizona given what happened in the offseason with the FBI investigation; both Arizona and USC were linked to potential NCAA violations. USC has yet to play with De’anthony Melton this season while Arizona has lost a 2018 point guard commitment. Both programs had an assistant coach arrested and fired. “I’ve got great respect for Sean Miller and the kind of coach he is. They recreuit very well. USC has recruited very, very well. The two most talented teams in our league from top to bottom are USC and Arizona. So hell yes, there’s extra satisfaction. Hell yes. I’ve got great respect for Sean. Hell of a coach. I’ve got great respect for Andy Enfield. But to answer your question: Hell. Yes.”

This did not sit well with Enfield, who is still in the process of trying to get Melton cleared to play this season.

He read a statement of his own to a pair of reporters prior to the game against Colorado.

“We are disappointed in Tad Boyle’s comments, and what they imply,” Enfield said, according to the OC Register. “Not only is it unfair for someone to comment who doesn’t have all the facts, but those comments are unfair to those of us involved in the USC men’s basketball program, most importantly to our student-athletes and their families.”

Boyle released a statement of his own saying that it was “never my intention for this to escalate” prior to Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Trojans, but if you thought that Enfield was going to leave this alone, you were wrong.

With just over 20 seconds left in the game and USC up 70-58, Enfield called a timeout. He then proceeded to clap and yell at the final buzzer and blew right by the Colorado coaching staff in the handshake line:

“I just had some things to say to my team,” Enfield said of the timeout, to which Boyle responded, “I will say this, that was a very strategic timeout from Andy Enfield and I’m not going to forget about it, and neither will our players.”

It will be interesting to see what happens from here.

For starters, USC is arguably the most underachieving team in college basketball this season. They have the talent to win the Pac-12 in a year where both Arizona and UCLA have their own issues, yet they are just 12-6 after Wednesday night’s win. Was this the spark they needed to wake up?

On another note, we have to wait until Feb. 21st for USC’s trip to Colorado.

That should be quite a bit of fun.

PHILADELPHIA — Trevon Bluiett is one of the very best scorers in college basketball, an all-american candidate that entered this season on the short list of National Player of the Year contenders.

But for more than a month now, the Xavier star has found himself mired in a slump.

Last night, in a blowout loss at No. 1 Villanova, Bluiett shot 4-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-7 from three, finishing with just 11 points, the majority of which came after the Wildcats had taken full control. In Big East play, he’s shooting 34.8 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three, averaging just 16.6 points. Expand that out through the past month, and Bluiett has not shot the ball at nearly the level that he is capable of since a Dec. 9th win over Colorado.

According to head coach Chris Mack, the issue is as simple as confidence. Bluiett is struggling with it right now.

“I think he’s healthy,” Mack said on Wednesday. “He’s been beat up a little bit, but I don’t feel like health is a concern. It’s just between the ears. He’s gotta know his coaching staff, his head coach and his teammates have unbelievable confidence in him. He’ll get it going. He will.”

Bluiett has been streaky throughout his career. As a junior, he had a five-game stretch where he shot 25.5 percent from the floor and 17 percent from three while averaging 10.6 points. Xavier went 2-3 during that stretch, with the only two wins coming against Georgetown and St. John’s. Bluiett scored at least 20 points in five of the next six games, including a win at Creighton, and the Musketeers went 5-1 during that stretch; their lone loss came at Cincinnati, when Bluiett had 40 points on 12-for-15 shooting.

I can keep going.

Bluiett was arguably the best player through the first three games of the NCAA tournament last season, averaging 25 points to lead No. 11 seed Xavier past Maryland, Florida State and Arizona to the Elite 8. He was then 3-for-14 against Gonzaga in a 24-point loss.

In the least surprising news you’ll hear today, Xavier tends to struggle on the nights when Bluiett isn’t making shots – most teams will struggle when their all-american isn’t playing like an all-american – and this has borne itself out over the last eight games. The Musketeers have lost two straight. They needed to come from 16 points down in the second half to beat DePaul at home and erased a 22-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to avoid getting upset by East Tennessee State. Northern Iowa, the MVC’s cellar-dwellers, gave Xavier a fight in Cedar Falls while Marshall nearly picked them off in Cincinnati.

It’s not a coincidence, then, that Bluiett’s two best games in the past month came in wins over Butler and at Marquette.

The question, then, is how can Xavier get Bluiett into a rhythm and out of this slump. I asked Mack that very question last night.

“I have to do a better job of creating some looks for him, some easy baskets so he sees the ball go in early,” Mack said.

Through 18 games this season, Bluiett has had 10 games where he made his first shot and eight games where he missed his first shot. When he makes his first shot, he’s averaging 20.6 points vs. 16.8 points when he misses his first shot. He’s shooting better from the floor and from three. His offensive rating is three points higher. Perhaps most importantly, Xavier is 9-1 when Bluiett makes his first shot and 6-2 when he misses.

Part of what makes Bluiett so streaky is that he relies heavily on his jump shot to be effective. He doesn’t do all that much damage in the post. He’s not enough of an athlete to be able to slash to the rim. He’s not a playmaker. He’s a streaky shotmaker that can get in his own head when he starts missing, and when those shots stop going in, there isn’t all that much that he does at an elite level.

For the last month, Bluiett has been in his own head.

And until he turns this thing around, Xavier is going to be rather beatable.

VIDEO: Texas honors Andrew Jones after double overtime win over No. 16 TCU

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2018, 12:55 AM EST
Wednesday saw an emotional win for Texas as the Longhorns pulled out a double-overtime win over No. 16 TCU.

The win was important for a number of reasons, but most importantly, Texas was playing after it was announced earlier in the day that sophomore guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with Leukemia.

With Jones undergoing treatment and being away from the team, the Longhorns had to play without its top perimeter scorer on short notice. They still managed to earn the win over the Horned Frogs in a hard-fought double-overtime victory.

After the game, Texas players and coaches honored Jones by holding up his jersey.

 

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Villanova dominates Xavier, Texas earns huge OT win

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
Wednesday saw a relatively uneventful night in college hoops.

Although a few ranked teams played, and the Big East had a marquee matchup between top-10 teams, it was a relatively quiet night across the country.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines to come from Wednesday’s action.

1. VILLANOVA IS THE CLASS OF THE BIG EAST AFTER DRUBBING OF XAVIER

The only game between ranked teams on Wednesday night saw No. 1 Villanova obliterate No. 10 Xavier for a Big East home win.

While the Wildcats are the new No. 1 team in the country this week, Villanova has had some shaky defensive efforts in recent games. None of those issues were apparent on Wednesday night. The Wildcats jumped out to an early 18-6 lead and never looked back. Villanova’s defense looked markedly better.

CBT’s Rob Dauster goes over three takeaways from this one, including one thing that separates a team like Villanova from Xavier.

2. SHOULD WE BE WORRIED ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE AFTER OVERTIME WIN OVER RUTGERS?

Fresh off an upset loss to Ohio State over the weekend, No. 4 Michigan State took the floor at home against Big Ten bottomfeeder Rutgers.

The Spartans will certainly take the overtime win against the Scarlet Knights. But it was another concerning effort from the Spartans. Struggling to find consistency on the offensive end, Michigan State needed to give everything they had to get past Rutgers. Player of the Year candidate Miles Bridges didn’t even score until there was 7:43 left in the second half.

I’m not sure if it’s a mid-season lull or the difficulty of getting fired up over winter break. Either way, Michigan State needs to figure things out quickly to get out of this mini-funk.

3. DON’T COUNT OUT TEXAS JUST YET

Wednesday was an emotional roller coaster for the Texas men’s basketball program. Earlier in the day, it was announced that sophomore guard Andrew Jones was battling Leukemia. Then, before Wednesday night’s tip with TCU, the school announced that junior Kerwin Roach II would be out with a fractured left hand.

Down two double-figure scorers just hours before a game against a top-25 team is usually a recipe for disaster. But Texas played inspired ball Wednesday night on the way to a one-point, double-overtime win over No. 16 TCU.

Not only was the win an emotional lift for the Longhorns, but Texas desperately needed a win against a ranked team. Now that Texas has proven that they can still beat good teams without Jones and Roach, it’ll be interesting to see how they look in a very tight Big 12 race.

After the win, Texas honored Jones by holding up his jersey as they left the floor.

Texas earns big home win in double overtime over No. 16 TCU

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
Texas picked up its first win over a ranked opponent this season with an inspired 99-98 double overtime Big 12 home win over No. 16 TCU on Wednesday night.

In a back-and-forth game that saw numerous ties and lead changes in the final minutes, the Longhorns won after Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher missed a wide-open layup at the buzzer that would have given TCU the one-point win.

On a difficult day for Longhorn basketball that saw the school announce that sophomore guard Andrew Jones is battling Leukemia, Texas came together for its biggest win of the season. Playing without Jones, and junior guard Kerwin Roach II (fractured left hand), Texas defeated one of the better teams in the Big 12 despite missing two of its top four scorers.

Eric Davis Jr. stepped up his play in the absence of Jones and Roach to finish with a team-high 22 points as Davis was aggressive hunting his own offense when Texas needed a bucket. Dylan Osetkowski added 20 points — including a key go-ahead three-pointer with 8.6 seconds left at the end of the first overtime.

Freshman point guard Matt Coleman also had a standout performance for the Longhorns on Wednesday as he finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Although Coleman had some rough minutes down the stretch in which he over-dribbled on a few possessions, he gave the Texas offense the consistent presence they needed with the ball for most of the game.

Playing with a bigger lineup since Jones and Roach were out, the Longhorns also received a positive effort from freshman forward Jericho Sims, as he tallied 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Freshman big man Mohamed Bamba also supplied a strong all-around effort with 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as he provided a rim-protecting presence that made TCU’s offense think twice around the rim.

This is such a huge win for Texas. Nobody would have blamed the Longhorns had they come out flat after a day like today. Instead, Texas showed a lot of heart by winning a huge conference game that they needed to get at home in order to keep their postseason dreams going.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Texas the rest of the way in the Big 12. West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas all loom for the Longhorns as they’ve only played one game so far against the league’s top four teams. But Texas had to get a game like this against TCU at home with all of those tough games coming up. The first phase of the mission is complete.

Clearly emotional after the win, Texas and head coach Shaka Smart will have to regroup as they try to figure out how they’re going to play long-term without Jones. The injury to Roach also has an uncertain timetable that is difficult to peg and that adds another issue to keep an eye on.

Regardless of what happens next, Texas proved that they’re still dangerous despite all of the complications. Even without two top scorers, the Longhorns have enough balance and enough weapons to hang with a top-25 team and win. It’s hard to say if Texas can sustain this level of play with the issues currently surrounding the team. But for at least one night, Texas got the win they needed as they start to figure out the future.

Louisville snaps No. 23 FSU's 28-game home win streak

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Deng Adel scored 16 points and Louisville rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat 23rd-ranked Florida State 73-69 on Wednesday night and snap the Seminoles’ 28-game home winning streak.

Ray Spalding added 15 points for the Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made six 3-pointers in the second half. Ryan McMahon, who scored 11 points, had three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, including one that gave the Cardinals the lead and another with 59 seconds remaining that pushed the lead to 71-66.

Louisville trailed 45-32 at halftime but steadily stormed back as the Seminoles missed five of their first six from the field in the second half and committed six turnovers in the first 6 minutes. A 3-pointer by Adel with 9:04 remaining tied it at 55 before the Cardinals took their first lead with 4:55 left on a 3 by McMahon.

Terance Mann tied a career high with 25 points and Braian Angola added 18 for Florida State (12-4, 1-3), which blew a 17-point, first-half lead. It is Florida State’s first loss at home since an 86-80 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 17, 2016.

Florida State scored the first nine points and was up 11-2 before the Cardinals scored nine straight points to tie. Things would remain close for most of the half until the Seminoles went on a 16-2 run to take a 45-28 lead with 1:36 remaining. The Cards would score the final four points of the first half to trail 45-32 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in last year’s game and were never able to climb back before losing 73-68. This time they were able to steadily climb back and get its first road win of the season in four attempts.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 10 of 48 from beyond the arc in their last two ACC games after going 26 of 61 in their first two.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.