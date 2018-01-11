More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Report: G League says no to college-enrolled prospects

By Travis HinesJan 11, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Players caught in eligibility limbo due to the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball do not have an off-ramp into the G League. And they’re not the only ones.

The NBA’s minor league has rejected inquiries from a number of players into the possibility of moving from the NCAA into the professional ranks due to a rule that prohibits players who enroll in school and are not deemed permanently ineligible from joining the league during that academic year, according to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

It’s not only players caught up into the FBI probe that already resulted in 10 arrests and the ineligibility of players like Brian Bowen and De’Anthony Melton, but even the likes of Mitchell Robinson, who left Western Michigan last fall, and LiAngelo Ball, who left UCLA for Lithuania voluntarily, according to ESPN.

Players caught up in the federal investigation, such as Melton, Bowen, Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy have been held out of competition, but have not been formally declared ineligible without chance of reinstatement by the NCAA.

“We’re not looking to compete with college basketball for their players,” the league source told ESPN for its report. “The NBA, specifically NBA lawyers, are concerned about the optics of NCAA players being disgruntled with minutes or coaching decisions and leaving college with the hopes of joining the G League. This is a blanket rule unfortunately that applies to all players.

“Like all of our rules, we are open to revisiting them if needed, but at the moment any player that was enrolled in a college this season is ineligible to play in our League.”

It’s certainly an interesting predicament for the league and players who wish to move on from college and have immediate professional opportunities stateside rather than going overseas or simply working out alone. The NBA seems concerned about a PR issue if players start dropping out of school during the season en masse, but it would seem to be in the league’s best interest to get as close a look at these draft-eligible players against competition that they’re more-easily evaluated against rather than simply guessing once teams get on the clock in June.

VIDEOS: Poster dunks highlight No. 17 Arizona’s win over Oregon State

Screengrab via Pac-12 Network
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Allonzo Trier scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 17 Arizona pulled away from Oregon State in the final minutes, slogging their way to a 62-53 win at home over a team that shouldn’t have given them a scare in the McKale Center.

Deandre Ayton scored 14 points and 10 boards while Rawle Alkins added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Trier made a number of big threes down the stretch to help Arizona pull away, but the highlights of this game came on back-to-back plays in the second half. First, Trier posterized an Oregon State defender:

Then Alkins did something you only see in a dunk contest:

It doesn’t exactly look great that a talented Arizona team that Sean Miller has publicly chided for not being able to defend or play hard struggled like this against a team they should manhandle, but a win is a win in league play.

VIDEO: Illinois sends game into OT with buzzer-beating 3

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 11, 2018, 10:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Illinois led Iowa by as many as 20 points Thursday night.

It wasn’t enough for them to avoid needing saving from a buzzer-beating 3.

The Illini blew the big lead, but forced overtime against the Hawkeyes thanks to  Trent Frazier connecting from distance before the buzzer.

Whichever team leaves the floor tonight with a loss is going to feel like they let one slip away.

Austin Wiley ruled ineligible for this season.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NCAA announced on Thursday evening that Auburn center Austin Wiley has been ruled ineligible for the 2017-18 season and will not be allowed to play in the collegiate ranks until the 2018-19 season.

He will have to apply for reinstatement should he remain with the program.

“The decision is based on currently available information from the school, applies only to the individual eligibility of Wiley and does not impact any future infractions action,” the NCAA release said. “In addition, the outcome of this decision can be modified if additional or different facts warrant additional review.”

Auburn self-reported violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agent-related activity, according to the NCAA. On Nov. 10th, Auburn announced that Wiley and sophomore Danjel Purifoy would be held out of competition pending a review of their eligibility. Both players were caught up in the FBIs investigation into corruption in college basketball. Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person allegedly gave a total of $18,500 to the mothers of the two players in an effort to get them to invest with a financial advisor that had been bribing him.

Wiley is a 6-foot-11 sophomore that averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 boards last season.

Utah AD Chris Hill apologizes for postgame outburst caught on video

George Frey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

The real entertainment in the Pac-12 this season is not the action on the court but the sideshow off of it.

Arizona and USC have been embroiled in the scandal involving the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and that scandal is what has sparked the recent feud between USC head coach Andy Enfield and Colorado head coach Tad Boyle.

The same night that Boyle said that, “hell yes,” beating Arizona provided him with just a little bit of extra satisfaction, Arizona head coach Sean Miller went on another rant about how much difficulty he is having getting his team – who lost three games in three days earlier this season at the Battle 4 Atlantis – to play hard for him.

Arizona State has climbed into the top ten of the national polls, but their head coach, Bobby Hurley, has been as wild as ever on the sideline, drawing a reprimand from the conference for the way that he behaved over the weekend in a loss at Colorado.

And I haven’t even gotten to UCLA’s divorce from the Ball Family.

Which brings me to Thursday night in Salt Lake City. After Arizona beat Utah, during Larry Krystkowiak’s press conference, a voice can be heard screaming at someone named ‘Bobby’. The video is actually quite funny:

Two sources told NBC Sports that the voice is form Utah Athletic Director Chris Hill, who is yelling at Pac-12 Director of Officiating Bobby Dibler. A source also added that the situation is still under review, and that the league has not yet determined whether to punish Hill.

Hill, on Thursday, released a statement apologizing for the outburst.

“I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men’s basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday,” the statement read. “While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry.”

USC’s De’Anthony Melton being held out for entire season

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 11, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Add De’Anthony Melton’s sophomore season to the casualty list from the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Southern Cal guard will not play this season, but will remain with the Trojans and could potentially play next season, the school announced Thursday.

“Based on information discovered through its internal investigation regarding the receipt of extra benefits, primarily to a close family friend of De’Anthony Melton, USC has concluded that De’Anthony will not compete with the USC men’s basketball team in the 2017-18 season,” the school said in a statement. “De’Anthony is a valued member of our program.  He will have options for his future at USC, including remaining in school on scholarship while continuing to work on his degree and practicing with the team, and potentially compete for the Trojans in the 2018-19 season.”

Federal authorities allege that David Elliott, a family friend of Melton’s, received $5,000 from Christian Dawkins, who was charged as part of the case, to steer Melton to Dawkins, an aspiring agent, and financial adviser Munish Sood after he turned professional.

USC has kept Melton from competition this season due to questions of his eligibility stemming from the situation. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a freshman.

Ten people, including USC assistant Tony Bland and three other assistants from other programs, were arrested in September in connection with the FBI investigation.

The Trojans, who are 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the Pac 12, host Utah on Sunday.