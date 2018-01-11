More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Austin Wiley ruled ineligible for this season.

By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NCAA announced on Thursday evening that Auburn center Austin Wiley has been ruled ineligible for the 2017-18 season and will not be allowed to play in the collegiate ranks until the 2018-19 season.

He will have to apply for reinstatement should he remain with the program.

“The decision is based on currently available information from the school, applies only to the individual eligibility of Wiley and does not impact any future infractions action,” the NCAA release said. “In addition, the outcome of this decision can be modified if additional or different facts warrant additional review.”

Auburn self-reported violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agent-related activity, according to the NCAA. On Nov. 10th, Auburn announced that Wiley and sophomore Danjel Purifoy would be held out of competition pending a review of their eligibility. Both players were caught up in the FBIs investigation into corruption in college basketball. Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person allegedly gave a total of $18,500 to the mothers of the two players in an effort to get them to invest with a financial advisor that had been bribing him.

Wiley is a 6-foot-11 sophomore that averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 boards last season.

Utah AD Chris Hill apologizes for postgame outburst caught on video

George Frey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

The real entertainment in the Pac-12 this season is not the action on the court but the sideshow off of it.

Arizona and USC have been embroiled in the scandal involving the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and that scandal is what has sparked the recent feud between USC head coach Andy Enfield and Colorado head coach Tad Boyle.

The same night that Boyle said that, “hell yes,” beating Arizona provided him with just a little bit of extra satisfaction, Arizona head coach Sean Miller went on another rant about how much difficulty he is having getting his team – who lost three games in three days earlier this season at the Battle 4 Atlantis – to play hard for him.

Arizona State has climbed into the top ten of the national polls, but their head coach, Bobby Hurley, has been as wild as ever on the sideline, drawing a reprimand from the conference for the way that he behaved over the weekend in a loss at Colorado.

And I haven’t even gotten to UCLA’s divorce from the Ball Family.

Which brings me to Thursday night in Salt Lake City. After Arizona beat Utah, during Larry Krystkowiak’s press conference, a voice can be heard screaming at someone named ‘Bobby’. The video is actually quite funny:

Two sources told NBC Sports that the voice is form Utah Athletic Director Chris Hill, who is yelling at Pac-12 Director of Officiating Bobby Dibler. A source also added that the situation is still under review, and that the league has not yet determined whether to punish Hill.

Hill, on Thursday, released a statement apologizing for the outburst.

“I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men’s basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday,” the statement read. “While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry.”

USC’s De’Anthony Melton being held out for entire season

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 11, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Add De’Anthony Melton’s sophomore season to the casualty list from the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Southern Cal guard will not play this season, but will remain with the Trojans and could potentially play next season, the school announced Thursday.

“Based on information discovered through its internal investigation regarding the receipt of extra benefits, primarily to a close family friend of De’Anthony Melton, USC has concluded that De’Anthony will not compete with the USC men’s basketball team in the 2017-18 season,” the school said in a statement. “De’Anthony is a valued member of our program.  He will have options for his future at USC, including remaining in school on scholarship while continuing to work on his degree and practicing with the team, and potentially compete for the Trojans in the 2018-19 season.”

Federal authorities allege that David Elliott, a family friend of Melton’s, received $5,000 from Christian Dawkins, who was charged as part of the case, to steer Melton to Dawkins, an aspiring agent, and financial adviser Munish Sood after he turned professional.

USC has kept Melton from competition this season due to questions of his eligibility stemming from the situation. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a freshman.

Ten people, including USC assistant Tony Bland and three other assistants from other programs, were arrested in September in connection with the FBI investigation.

The Trojans, who are 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the Pac 12, host Utah on Sunday.

The Tad Boyle-Andy Enfield feud is getting fun

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 1:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last week, Colorado knocked off Arizona in Boulder, completing a sweep of the only two good teams in the Pac-12.

As you might imagine, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was pretty jacked up about it, leading to one of the more entertaining quotes we’ve seen in a press conference this season:

“Absolutely there is,” Boyle said when asked if there was any extra satisfaction in beating Arizona given what happened in the offseason with the FBI investigation; both Arizona and USC were linked to potential NCAA violations. USC has yet to play with De’anthony Melton this season while Arizona has lost a 2018 point guard commitment. Both programs had an assistant coach arrested and fired. “I’ve got great respect for Sean Miller and the kind of coach he is. They recreuit very well. USC has recruited very, very well. The two most talented teams in our league from top to bottom are USC and Arizona. So hell yes, there’s extra satisfaction. Hell yes. I’ve got great respect for Sean. Hell of a coach. I’ve got great respect for Andy Enfield. But to answer your question: Hell. Yes.”

This did not sit well with Enfield, who is still in the process of trying to get Melton cleared to play this season.

He read a statement of his own to a pair of reporters prior to the game against Colorado.

“We are disappointed in Tad Boyle’s comments, and what they imply,” Enfield said, according to the OC Register. “Not only is it unfair for someone to comment who doesn’t have all the facts, but those comments are unfair to those of us involved in the USC men’s basketball program, most importantly to our student-athletes and their families.”

Boyle released a statement of his own saying that it was “never my intention for this to escalate” prior to Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Trojans, but if you thought that Enfield was going to leave this alone, you were wrong.

With just over 20 seconds left in the game and USC up 70-58, Enfield called a timeout. He then proceeded to clap and yell at the final buzzer and blew right by the Colorado coaching staff in the handshake line:

“I just had some things to say to my team,” Enfield said of the timeout, to which Boyle responded, “I will say this, that was a very strategic timeout from Andy Enfield and I’m not going to forget about it, and neither will our players.”

It will be interesting to see what happens from here.

For starters, USC is arguably the most underachieving team in college basketball this season. They have the talent to win the Pac-12 in a year where both Arizona and UCLA have their own issues, yet they are just 12-6 after Wednesday night’s win. Was this the spark they needed to wake up?

On another note, we have to wait until Feb. 21st for USC’s trip to Colorado.

That should be quite a bit of fun.

Xavier’s struggled as star Trevon Bluiett deals with prolonged shooting slump

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

VIDEO: Texas honors Andrew Jones after double overtime win over No. 16 TCU Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Villanova dominates Xavier, Texas earns huge OT win No. 1 Villanova once again smacks around No. 10 Xavier

PHILADELPHIA — Trevon Bluiett is one of the very best scorers in college basketball, an all-american candidate that entered this season on the short list of National Player of the Year contenders.

But for more than a month now, the Xavier star has found himself mired in a slump.

Last night, in a blowout loss at No. 1 Villanova, Bluiett shot 4-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-7 from three, finishing with just 11 points, the majority of which came after the Wildcats had taken full control. In Big East play, he’s shooting 34.8 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three, averaging just 16.6 points. Expand that out through the past month, and Bluiett has not shot the ball at nearly the level that he is capable of since a Dec. 9th win over Colorado.

According to head coach Chris Mack, the issue is as simple as confidence. Bluiett is struggling with it right now.

“I think he’s healthy,” Mack said on Wednesday. “He’s been beat up a little bit, but I don’t feel like health is a concern. It’s just between the ears. He’s gotta know his coaching staff, his head coach and his teammates have unbelievable confidence in him. He’ll get it going. He will.”

Bluiett has been streaky throughout his career. As a junior, he had a five-game stretch where he shot 25.5 percent from the floor and 17 percent from three while averaging 10.6 points. Xavier went 2-3 during that stretch, with the only two wins coming against Georgetown and St. John’s. Bluiett scored at least 20 points in five of the next six games, including a win at Creighton, and the Musketeers went 5-1 during that stretch; their lone loss came at Cincinnati, when Bluiett had 40 points on 12-for-15 shooting.

I can keep going.

Bluiett was arguably the best player through the first three games of the NCAA tournament last season, averaging 25 points to lead No. 11 seed Xavier past Maryland, Florida State and Arizona to the Elite 8. He was then 3-for-14 against Gonzaga in a 24-point loss.

In the least surprising news you’ll hear today, Xavier tends to struggle on the nights when Bluiett isn’t making shots – most teams will struggle when their all-american isn’t playing like an all-american – and this has borne itself out over the last eight games. The Musketeers have lost two straight. They needed to come from 16 points down in the second half to beat DePaul at home and erased a 22-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to avoid getting upset by East Tennessee State. Northern Iowa, the MVC’s cellar-dwellers, gave Xavier a fight in Cedar Falls while Marshall nearly picked them off in Cincinnati.

It’s not a coincidence, then, that Bluiett’s two best games in the past month came in wins over Butler and at Marquette.

The question, then, is how can Xavier get Bluiett into a rhythm and out of this slump. I asked Mack that very question last night.

“I have to do a better job of creating some looks for him, some easy baskets so he sees the ball go in early,” Mack said.

Through 18 games this season, Bluiett has had 10 games where he made his first shot and eight games where he missed his first shot. When he makes his first shot, he’s averaging 20.6 points vs. 16.8 points when he misses his first shot. He’s shooting better from the floor and from three. His offensive rating is three points higher. Perhaps most importantly, Xavier is 9-1 when Bluiett makes his first shot and 6-2 when he misses.

Part of what makes Bluiett so streaky is that he relies heavily on his jump shot to be effective. He doesn’t do all that much damage in the post. He’s not enough of an athlete to be able to slash to the rim. He’s not a playmaker. He’s a streaky shotmaker that can get in his own head when he starts missing, and when those shots stop going in, there isn’t all that much that he does at an elite level.

For the last month, Bluiett has been in his own head.

And until he turns this thing around, Xavier is going to be rather beatable.

VIDEO: Texas honors Andrew Jones after double overtime win over No. 16 TCU

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2018, 12:55 AM EST
1 Comment

Wednesday saw an emotional win for Texas as the Longhorns pulled out a double-overtime win over No. 16 TCU.

The win was important for a number of reasons, but most importantly, Texas was playing after it was announced earlier in the day that sophomore guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with Leukemia.

With Jones undergoing treatment and being away from the team, the Longhorns had to play without its top perimeter scorer on short notice. They still managed to earn the win over the Horned Frogs in a hard-fought double-overtime victory.

After the game, Texas players and coaches honored Jones by holding up his jersey.

 