(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Otis Livingston II buries contested 30-footer to lift George Mason over Saint Joseph’s

By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 9:37 PM EST
George Mason junior guard Otis Livingston II buried one of the most cold-blooded buzzer-beaters of the season in lifting the the Patriots over A-10 rival Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday.

Livingston received a pass on the wing after George Mason went the length of the floor and knocked down a heavily-contested 30-footer to give the Patriots an 81-79 conference win.

Livingston finished with a game-high 25 points as he was 5-for-6 from three-point range in the win.

Louisville snaps No. 23 FSU’s 28-game home win streak

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Deng Adel scored 16 points and Louisville rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat 23rd-ranked Florida State 73-69 on Wednesday night and snap the Seminoles’ 28-game home winning streak.

Ray Spalding added 15 points for the Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made six 3-pointers in the second half. Ryan McMahon, who scored 11 points, had three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, including one that gave the Cardinals the lead and another with 59 seconds remaining that pushed the lead to 71-66.

Louisville trailed 45-32 at halftime but steadily stormed back as the Seminoles missed five of their first six from the field in the second half and committed six turnovers in the first 6 minutes. A 3-pointer by Adel with 9:04 remaining tied it at 55 before the Cardinals took their first lead with 4:55 left on a 3 by McMahon.

Terance Mann tied a career high with 25 points and Braian Angola added 18 for Florida State (12-4, 1-3), which blew a 17-point, first-half lead. It is Florida State’s first loss at home since an 86-80 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 17, 2016.

Florida State scored the first nine points and was up 11-2 before the Cardinals scored nine straight points to tie. Things would remain close for most of the half until the Seminoles went on a 16-2 run to take a 45-28 lead with 1:36 remaining. The Cards would score the final four points of the first half to trail 45-32 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in last year’s game and were never able to climb back before losing 73-68. This time they were able to steadily climb back and get its first road win of the season in four attempts.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 10 of 48 from beyond the arc in their last two ACC games after going 26 of 61 in their first two.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

No. 1 Villanova once again smacks around No. 10 Xavier

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA – Phil Booth led the way with 21 points and four assists while Jalen Brunson chipped in with 17 points and five assists and Mikal Bridges added 15 points as No. 1 Villanova pasted No. 10 Xavier, 89-65.

Xavier joined the Big East prior to the 2013-14 season, and in the five trips that the Musketeers have made to Philadelphia, the closest they have managed to keep a game has been 13. They lost by 23 points the first time they played as league foes. They lost by 13 the following year, by 31 points the season in which the Wildcats won the national title and by 25 last season.

Wednesday night was more of the same.

Villanova was up 18-6 just six minutes into the game and never looked back. The Wildcats took a 12-point lead into the break and lead by 20 less than five minutes into the second half.

The only thing the Musketeers had going all night long was Kerem Kanter, who finished with a team-high 16 points.

Here are three things that we can takeaway from this game:

1. IF THERE WAS ANY CONCERN ABOUT VILLANOVA’S DEFENSE, THEY ERASED IT

The last two games that the Wildcats played prior to Wednesday night were somewhat worrying.

The issue was on the defensive end of the floor. The Wildcats gave up 101 points in their only loss of the season at Butler, a game that could somewhat be explained away by the Bulldogs making a ridiculous 15-for-22 from beyond the arc. But just a week later, Villanova gave up 90 points at Marquette, and that doesn’t even include the 85 points that Villanova gave up to DePaul in their Big East opener.

Prior to their blowout win over the Musketeers, Villanova was dead last in defensive efficiency in Big East play, according to KenPom.

Those doubts … well, they are no longer doubts, at least not in the moment. Xavier shot just 42 percent from the floor. They were 3-for-16 from three and turned the ball over 14 times. If you’re into the analytic angle, Xavier scored less than 1.0 points-per-possession, the first time Villanova held an opponent below that mark since Dec. 22nd.

And it’s probably worth noting here that, entering Wednesday, Xavier was ranked 13th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric.

“We’ve been struggling defensively,” head coach Jay Wright said, “and our guys really stepped up.”

The issue, according to Wright, has been complacency. It started on that Dec. 22nd game against Hofstra, and it continued into the start of Big East play. The problem? Villanova didn’t get in the practices they needed to in order to solve the problem. After the Hofstra game it was Christmas. Then they had to travel to Chicago to play DePaul. Next, they made a trip to Indianapolis on Dec. 30th.

“We saw it coming, we just didn’t have the time to practice,” Wright said.

It wasn’t until after the Butler game that they were able to take a week to really iron out some of the kinks, and the Wildcats still struggled with an admittedly awesome Marquette offense.

“We just kind of lost it,” Wright said. “We can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re going to play defense now’ when we haven’t been doing it or three weeks. You have to get back to your habits.”

“The older guys get it, a guy like [Dhamir] Cosby-Rountree or Omari [Spellman], even Donte [DiVincenzo], they’re looking at you like, ‘we scored 100, we’re winning, what’s the big deal?”

And that’s where Villanova’s veterans come in.

They’re the ones that set the tone in practice. Hell, they’re the ones that set the example for the entire program. The term that gets tossed around is “culture”, and the culture at Villanova is one for improvement and hard work even when the Wildcats are winning games.

That’s where Wright started.

“When we weren’t doing well defensively or rebounding, we didn’t focus on Omari or Dada,” he said. “We focused on Jalen, Phil and Mikal. They had to show those young guys how to do it first.”

They did.

And the result was the performance you saw Wednesday.

2. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN XAVIER AND VILLANOVA CAN BE SEEN IN THE SUPPORTING CAST

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are the stars for Villanova, and while they got their numbers on Wednesday, they weren’t Wednesday’s stars.

Phil Booth was.

He scored 11 of Villanova’s first 18 points. He finished with 21 points and five assists. He was the spark for this team at the start of the game, the guy that led the run that buried Xavier before they were able to work their way into the game. We’ve seen nights where Donte DiVincenzo was that guy for Villanova. Omari Spellman has been that guy. Eric Paschall finished with 14 points on Wednesday and buried a pair of threes.

The blessing for Villanova is that Bridges and Brunson – especially Brunson – are annoyingly consistent. They don’t really have off nights.

Trevon Bluiett and J.P. Macura do, Xavier doesn’t necessarily have guys that can pick them up on those off-nights. Kerem Kanter was good on Wednesday, but he did most of his damage in the second half, once the lead was too big for Xavier to really have a shot at making a comeback; if Kanter was better defensively Chris Mack might have more confidence in using him when the game is on the line. Naji Marshall had 13 points, but that’s his second-highest scoring output of the season.

3. XAVIER NEEDS TREVON BLUIETT TO GET RIGHT

Bluiett is one of the best players in college basketball, but he has not played like it in the last month. In Xavier’s last eight games, he is shooting 34.2 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Xavier has lost twice during that span, needed to come back from 22 points down at home against East Tennessee and 16 points down at home against DePaul. They struggled at Northern Iowa, the MVC’s cellar-dweller, and barely held off Marshall at home.

Hell, when Xavier was blown out by Arizona State, Bluiett was 4-for-10 from the floor and finished with 11 points.

When he’s right, Xavier’s right.

And he has not been right for a while.

No. 4 Michigan State barely bounces back, tops Rutgers 76-72

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges ended his scoreless start with 7:43 left in regulation and finished with just 11 points to barely help No. 4 Michigan State bounce back from a loss with a 76-72 overtime victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) were coming off a lopsided loss at Ohio State and the setback seemed to have lingering effects for the team and their sophomore star.

Bridges missed his first five shots and one of two free throws with 8 seconds left with a chance to give Michigan State the lead. The preseason All-America player opened overtime with a 3-pointer and finished with as many turnovers (3) as made shots on 10 attempts.

The Scarlet Knights (11-7, 1-4) took a one-point lead on Corey Sanders’ step-back jumper with 1 minute left and Bridges stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, giving them the ball back with 41.3 seconds left. Sanders missed a long jumper with 16 seconds left.

Bridges was fouled with 8 seconds left, but made only the second free throw to tie the game.

With a chance to win, Sanders missed a shot near the top of the key with a second left in regulation. Sanders made a game-tying floater with 1:21 left in overtime, falling to the fall with a cramp in his left calf. He returned to make a layup to pull Rutgers within two with 9 seconds left, but Cassius Winston sealed the win with two free throws to put the Spartans ahead by six.

Sanders scored 22 points and Deshawn Freeman had 15 for the Scarlet Knights, who had four players foul out.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward had 17 points, Jaren Jackson scored 16 while Winston and Joshua Langford scored 11 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, coming off a win over Wisconsin, are showing they can compete in coach Steve Pikiell’s second season. They play tough defense and rebound, a formula for success Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has used for 23 seasons at Michigan State. The school announced it signed Pikiell to an extension to keep him under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Michigan State: The Spartans have seemed to lose the swagger they earned with a 16-game winning streak that ended with an 80-64 loss to the Buckeyes. They look out of sync on offense and are prone to foul on defense.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Plays Ohio State at home on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts Michigan in the rivals’ only scheduled matchup on Saturday.

No. 7 Duke bounces back with 87-52 win over Pitt

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 9:26 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Marvin Bagley III scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 7 Duke had little trouble bouncing back from a loss to North Carolina State by drilling overmatched Pittsburgh 87-52 on Wednesday night.

Bagley also blocked a shot while recording his 13th double-double of the season, one shy of the Duke freshman record shared by Jabari Parker and Gene Banks.

The Blue Devils (14-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and needed less than 17 minutes to build a 30-point lead. Trevon Duval and Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 apiece and Grayson Allen added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for Duke.

Four days removed from a 96-85 loss to the Wolfpack that left head coach Mike Krzyzewski fuming about his team’s “frantic” play, the Blue Devils responded by shutting down the freshmen-laden Panthers.

Duke limited Pitt (8-9, 0-4) to 13 points in the first 17 minutes and just 24 in the opening half, the second-fewest the Blue Devils have given up in a half this season.

Jared Wilson-Frame led the Panthers with 17 points but Pitt shot just 33 percent (17 for 51) and committed 15 turnovers in all, 10 coming during a first half in which the Panthers were overwhelmed at just about every turn.

The Blue Devils made their first four shots and by the time Pitt’s Shamiel Stevenson hit a layup 4:05 in, the Panthers were already down eight. Bagley then responded with a dunk and hook shot and the competitive portion of the game was effectively over.

A total of nine freshmen started. While the five first-year players who took the court for Pitt are projects that are vital to head coach Kevin Stallings’ rebuilding project, the four the Blue Devils threw out there are headed to the NBA sooner rather than later.

Bagley is at the top of the list and the 6-foot-11 center did whatever he wanted whenever he wanted against a frontcourt that is missing senior Ryan Luther, who remains out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right foot.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The blowout gave the Blue Devils a chance to get well defensively while also providing Krzyzewski an opportunity to give his thin bench plenty of run, something that could pay off down the road. No Duke player saw more than 29 minutes of action.

Pitt: A long season figures to get even longer with Luther still in a walking boot and his return uncertain. If anything, it will force Pitt’s young roster to grow up on the job. Down 30 less than 15 minutes into the game, the Panthers could have easily bailed. Instead they fought, cutting it to 17 in the second half and forcing Duke to call a timeout before the Blue Devils pulled away for good.

UP NEXT

Duke: hosts Wake Forest on Saturday. The Blue Devils have won each of the last six meetings with the Demon Deacons.

Pitt: welcomes Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Panthers are 4-1 against the Yellow Jackets since joining the ACC in 2013.

Texas guard Kerwin Roach II will miss time with fractured left hand

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Texas junior guard Kerwin Roach II is expected to miss some time with a fractured left hand, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-4 junior is a double-figure scorer and a key perimeter presence for the Longhorns as he’s putting up 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on the season. Roach has been hampered by issues with the left hand but has played through it until he decided to miss time to recover.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was made public that Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones is battling Leukemia, as he’s currently undergoing treatment.

Obviously, this is a tough stretch for the Longhorns as they are trying to figure out how to replace two of their top four scorers while also handling a difficult situation involving a member of the team.