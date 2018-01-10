Texas guard Kerwin Roach II will miss time with fractured left hand

St. John’s sophomore guard Marcus LoVett appears to be out for the season after a strange situation unfolded on Wednesday.

Out since Nov. 26 after spraining the MCL in his left knee, LoVett has been listed as day-to-day since the injury. LoVett has gone through a pair of MRI exams, with one coming last weekend.

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, a Twitter account that reportedly has ties to Marcus LoVett Sr. tweeted that his son would be finished for the season with St. John’s. The younger LoVett later retweeted the out-for-the-season tweet. St. John’s sources confirmed to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller that LoVett wasn’t returning this season.

Here is where things get even more unusual.

After St. John’s lost to Georgetown on Tuesday night, head coach Chris Mullin said in the postgame that LoVett was supposed to have a one-on-one workout with him on Wednesday afternoon. But after working with a trainer earlier in the day, LoVett complained of soreness and swelling and reportedly shut things down.

LoVett’s season-ending announcement came as a surprise to the St. John’s coaching staff, according to Braziller’s report.

“Without informing the staff, his father made the announcement on Twitter, catching Mullin and his coaches off guard,” Braziller’s report said. “There had been no discussion internally of shutting him down for the season, sources said.”

With St. John’s struggling to an 0-5 start in the Big East, this is clearly a lost season for the Red Storm in a very tough league. It’ll be interesting to see how this strange scenario plays out since the communication hasn’t been very good between LoVett and St. John’s throughout this process.