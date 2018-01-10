Texas guard Kerwin Roach II will miss time with fractured left hand

Texas junior guard Kerwin Roach II is expected to miss some time with a fractured left hand, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-4 junior is a double-figure scorer and a key perimeter presence for the Longhorns as he’s putting up 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on the season. Roach has been hampered by issues with the left hand but has played through it until he decided to miss time to recover.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was made public that Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones is battling Leukemia, as he’s currently undergoing treatment.
Obviously, this is a tough stretch for the Longhorns as they are trying to figure out how to replace two of their top four scorers while also handling a difficult situation involving a member of the team.
St. John’s sophomore guard Marcus LoVett appears to be out for the season after a strange situation unfolded on Wednesday.
Out since Nov. 26 after spraining the MCL in his left knee, LoVett has been listed as day-to-day since the injury. LoVett has gone through a pair of MRI exams, with one coming last weekend.
Unexpectedly on Wednesday, a Twitter account that reportedly has ties to Marcus LoVett Sr. tweeted that his son would be finished for the season with St. John’s. The younger LoVett later retweeted the out-for-the-season tweet. St. John’s sources confirmed to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller that LoVett wasn’t returning this season.
Here is where things get even more unusual.
After St. John’s lost to Georgetown on Tuesday night, head coach Chris Mullin said in the postgame that LoVett was supposed to have a one-on-one workout with him on Wednesday afternoon. But after working with a trainer earlier in the day, LoVett complained of soreness and swelling and reportedly shut things down.
LoVett’s season-ending announcement came as a surprise to the St. John’s coaching staff, according to Braziller’s report.
“Without informing the staff, his father made the announcement on Twitter, catching Mullin and his coaches off guard,” Braziller’s report said. “There had been no discussion internally of shutting him down for the season, sources said.”
With St. John’s struggling to an 0-5 start in the Big East, this is clearly a lost season for the Red Storm in a very tough league. It’ll be interesting to see how this strange scenario plays out since the communication hasn’t been very good between LoVett and St. John’s throughout this process.
Western Kentucky received more positive news on Wednesday as big man Moustapha Diagne has been cleared to play by the NCAA. The news of Diagne’s eligibility was first reported by Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.
The 6-foot-9 Diagne gives the Hilltoppers some valuable depth on the interior as Western Kentucky is right in the thick of the Conference USA race. Diagne isn’t the only Hilltopper to gain recent eligibility as freshman Josh Anderson just played in his first game of the season last Saturday, scoring 16 points in a Western Kentucky win over Marshall.
As the tallest player on the roster besides senior center Dwight Coleby, Diagne should give the Hilltoppers another rebounder and rim protector. A former Syracuse commit, Diagne is a redshirt sophomore after spending time at Northwest Florida State College.
Western Kentucky is currently battling for the top spot in Conference USA with Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Marshall and UAB.
Former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen is enrolling at South Carolina following his departure from Louisville earlier this season, his attorney confirmed on Wednesday.
A former top-25 national recruit, the 6-foot-6 Bowen was tied to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball this fall. An adidas company executive is alleged to have been part of a scheme to deliver $100,000 to Bowen’s family, according to court documents.
Bowen was eventually cleared by the FBI on Nov. 2 but he was not allowed to play at Louisville this season according to a release from the school.
The NCAA still has to rule on Bowen’s eligibility as he’ll be enrolling at a new school in the middle of the season. Although Bowen wasn’t allowed to play at Louisville, he was enrolled and taking classes through the end of the fall semester.
Bowen’s attorney, Jason Setchen, tweeted in response to the news breaking about his client on Wednesday. We’ll have to see what the NCAA says once Bowen applies for reinstatement.
Indiana announced on Wednesday that sophomore center De’Ron Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left Achilles.
Davis started the first five games of the season for the Hoosiers and is averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 boards.
In the last two games without Davis, Indiana’s Juwan Morgan has played 77 of a possible 80 minutes.
Texas announced on Wednesday afternoon that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia.
He has already started treatments, according to a statement released by the Jones family.
“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to healthy,” head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement.
Jones missed four games earlier this season with a wrist injury. He returned at the start of Big 12 play, seeing 20 total minutes in games against Kansas and at Iowa State. He did not play last Saturday at Baylor and on Tuesday, Smart told reporters that Jones would not be available for Wednesday’s game against TCU.
Jones is a talented basketball player, a combo-guard with NBA talent. He was averaging 13.5 points and 2.0 assists this season while shooting a team-high 46.3 percent from three.