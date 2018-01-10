More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Texas earns big home win in double overtime over No. 16 TCU

By Scott Phillips, Jan 10, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
Texas picked up its first win over a ranked opponent this season with an inspired 99-98 double overtime Big 12 home win over No. 16 TCU on Wednesday night.

In a back-and-forth game that saw numerous ties and lead changes in the final minutes, the Longhorns won after Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher missed a wide-open layup at the buzzer that would have given TCU the one-point win.

On a difficult day for Longhorn basketball that saw the school announce that sophomore guard Andrew Jones is battling Leukemia, Texas came together for its biggest win of the season. Playing without Jones, and junior guard Kerwin Roach II (fractured left hand), Texas defeated one of the better teams in the Big 12 despite missing two of its top four scorers.

Eric Davis Jr. stepped up his play in the absence of Jones and Roach to finish with a team-high 22 points as Davis was aggressive hunting his own offense when Texas needed a bucket. Dylan Osetkowski added 20 points — including a key go-ahead three-pointer with 8.6 seconds left at the end of the first overtime.

Freshman point guard Matt Coleman also had a standout performance for the Longhorns on Wednesday as he finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Although Coleman had some rough minutes down the stretch in which he over-dribbled on a few possessions, he gave the Texas offense the consistent presence they needed with the ball for most of the game.

Playing with a bigger lineup since Jones and Roach were out, the Longhorns also received a positive effort from freshman forward Jericho Sims, as he tallied 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Freshman big man Mohamed Bamba also supplied a strong all-around effort with 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as he provided a rim-protecting presence that made TCU’s offense think twice around the rim.

This is such a huge win for Texas. Nobody would have blamed the Longhorns had they come out flat after a day like today. Instead, Texas showed a lot of heart by winning a huge conference game that they needed to get at home in order to keep their postseason dreams going.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Texas the rest of the way in the Big 12. West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas all loom for the Longhorns as they’ve only played one game so far against the league’s top four teams. But Texas had to get a game like this against TCU at home with all of those tough games coming up. The first phase of the mission is complete.

Clearly emotional after the win, Texas and head coach Shaka Smart will have to regroup as they try to figure out how they’re going to play long-term without Jones. The injury to Roach also has an uncertain timetable that is difficult to peg and that adds another issue to keep an eye on.

Regardless of what happens next, Texas proved that they’re still dangerous despite all of the complications. Even without two top scorers, the Longhorns have enough balance and enough weapons to hang with a top-25 team and win. It’s hard to say if Texas can sustain this level of play with the issues currently surrounding the team. But for at least one night, Texas got the win they needed as they start to figure out the future.

VIDEO: Texas honors Andrew Jones after double overtime win over No. 16 TCU

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott Phillips, Jan 11, 2018, 12:55 AM EST
Wednesday saw an emotional win for Texas as the Longhorns pulled out a double-overtime win over No. 16 TCU.

The win was important for a number of reasons, but most importantly, Texas was playing after it was announced earlier in the day that sophomore guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with Leukemia.

With Jones undergoing treatment and being away from the team, the Longhorns had to play without its top perimeter scorer on short notice. They still managed to earn the win over the Horned Frogs in a hard-fought double-overtime victory.

After the game, Texas players and coaches honored Jones by holding up his jersey.

 

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Villanova dominates Xavier, Texas earns huge OT win

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
By Scott Phillips, Jan 11, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
Wednesday saw a relatively uneventful night in college hoops.

Although a few ranked teams played, and the Big East had a marquee matchup between top-10 teams, it was a relatively quiet night across the country.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines to come from Wednesday’s action.

1. VILLANOVA IS THE CLASS OF THE BIG EAST AFTER DRUBBING OF XAVIER

The only game between ranked teams on Wednesday night saw No. 1 Villanova obliterate No. 10 Xavier for a Big East home win.

While the Wildcats are the new No. 1 team in the country this week, Villanova has had some shaky defensive efforts in recent games. None of those issues were apparent on Wednesday night. The Wildcats jumped out to an early 18-6 lead and never looked back. Villanova’s defense looked markedly better.

CBT’s Rob Dauster goes over three takeaways from this one, including one thing that separates a team like Villanova from Xavier.

2. SHOULD WE BE WORRIED ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE AFTER OVERTIME WIN OVER RUTGERS?

Fresh off an upset loss to Ohio State over the weekend, No. 4 Michigan State took the floor at home against Big Ten bottomfeeder Rutgers.

The Spartans will certainly take the overtime win against the Scarlet Knights. But it was another concerning effort from the Spartans. Struggling to find consistency on the offensive end, Michigan State needed to give everything they had to get past Rutgers. Player of the Year candidate Miles Bridges didn’t even score until there was 7:43 left in the second half.

I’m not sure if it’s a mid-season lull or the difficulty of getting fired up over winter break. Either way, Michigan State needs to figure things out quickly to get out of this mini-funk.

3. DON’T COUNT OUT TEXAS JUST YET

Wednesday was an emotional roller coaster for the Texas men’s basketball program. Earlier in the day, it was announced that sophomore guard Andrew Jones was battling Leukemia. Then, before Wednesday night’s tip with TCU, the school announced that junior Kerwin Roach II would be out with a fractured left hand.

Down two double-figure scorers just hours before a game against a top-25 team is usually a recipe for disaster. But Texas played inspired ball Wednesday night on the way to a one-point, double-overtime win over No. 16 TCU.

Not only was the win an emotional lift for the Longhorns, but Texas desperately needed a win against a ranked team. Now that Texas has proven that they can still beat good teams without Jones and Roach, it’ll be interesting to see how they look in a very tight Big 12 race.

After the win, Texas honored Jones by holding up his jersey as they left the floor.

Louisville snaps No. 23 FSU’s 28-game home win streak

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated Press, Jan 10, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Deng Adel scored 16 points and Louisville rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat 23rd-ranked Florida State 73-69 on Wednesday night and snap the Seminoles’ 28-game home winning streak.

Ray Spalding added 15 points for the Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made six 3-pointers in the second half. Ryan McMahon, who scored 11 points, had three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, including one that gave the Cardinals the lead and another with 59 seconds remaining that pushed the lead to 71-66.

Louisville trailed 45-32 at halftime but steadily stormed back as the Seminoles missed five of their first six from the field in the second half and committed six turnovers in the first 6 minutes. A 3-pointer by Adel with 9:04 remaining tied it at 55 before the Cardinals took their first lead with 4:55 left on a 3 by McMahon.

Terance Mann tied a career high with 25 points and Braian Angola added 18 for Florida State (12-4, 1-3), which blew a 17-point, first-half lead. It is Florida State’s first loss at home since an 86-80 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 17, 2016.

Florida State scored the first nine points and was up 11-2 before the Cardinals scored nine straight points to tie. Things would remain close for most of the half until the Seminoles went on a 16-2 run to take a 45-28 lead with 1:36 remaining. The Cards would score the final four points of the first half to trail 45-32 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in last year’s game and were never able to climb back before losing 73-68. This time they were able to steadily climb back and get its first road win of the season in four attempts.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 10 of 48 from beyond the arc in their last two ACC games after going 26 of 61 in their first two.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

No. 1 Villanova once again smacks around No. 10 Xavier

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Rob Dauster, Jan 10, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA – Phil Booth led the way with 21 points and four assists while Jalen Brunson chipped in with 17 points and five assists and Mikal Bridges added 15 points as No. 1 Villanova pasted No. 10 Xavier, 89-65.

Xavier joined the Big East prior to the 2013-14 season, and in the five trips that the Musketeers have made to Philadelphia, the closest they have managed to keep a game has been 13. They lost by 23 points the first time they played as league foes. They lost by 13 the following year, by 31 points the season in which the Wildcats won the national title and by 25 last season.

Wednesday night was more of the same.

Villanova was up 18-6 just six minutes into the game and never looked back. The Wildcats took a 12-point lead into the break and lead by 20 less than five minutes into the second half.

The only thing the Musketeers had going all night long was Kerem Kanter, who finished with a team-high 16 points.

Here are three things that we can takeaway from this game:

1. IF THERE WAS ANY CONCERN ABOUT VILLANOVA’S DEFENSE, THEY ERASED IT

The last two games that the Wildcats played prior to Wednesday night were somewhat worrying.

The issue was on the defensive end of the floor. The Wildcats gave up 101 points in their only loss of the season at Butler, a game that could somewhat be explained away by the Bulldogs making a ridiculous 15-for-22 from beyond the arc. But just a week later, Villanova gave up 90 points at Marquette, and that doesn’t even include the 85 points that Villanova gave up to DePaul in their Big East opener.

Prior to their blowout win over the Musketeers, Villanova was dead last in defensive efficiency in Big East play, according to KenPom.

Those doubts … well, they are no longer doubts, at least not in the moment. Xavier shot just 42 percent from the floor. They were 3-for-16 from three and turned the ball over 14 times. If you’re into the analytic angle, Xavier scored less than 1.0 points-per-possession, the first time Villanova held an opponent below that mark since Dec. 22nd.

And it’s probably worth noting here that, entering Wednesday, Xavier was ranked 13th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric.

“We’ve been struggling defensively,” head coach Jay Wright said, “and our guys really stepped up.”

The issue, according to Wright, has been complacency. It started on that Dec. 22nd game against Hofstra, and it continued into the start of Big East play. The problem? Villanova didn’t get in the practices they needed to in order to solve the problem. After the Hofstra game it was Christmas. Then they had to travel to Chicago to play DePaul. Next, they made a trip to Indianapolis on Dec. 30th.

“We saw it coming, we just didn’t have the time to practice,” Wright said.

It wasn’t until after the Butler game that they were able to take a week to really iron out some of the kinks, and the Wildcats still struggled with an admittedly awesome Marquette offense.

“We just kind of lost it,” Wright said. “We can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re going to play defense now’ when we haven’t been doing it or three weeks. You have to get back to your habits.”

“The older guys get it, a guy like [Dhamir] Cosby-Rountree or Omari [Spellman], even Donte [DiVincenzo], they’re looking at you like, ‘we scored 100, we’re winning, what’s the big deal?”

And that’s where Villanova’s veterans come in.

They’re the ones that set the tone in practice. Hell, they’re the ones that set the example for the entire program. The term that gets tossed around is “culture”, and the culture at Villanova is one for improvement and hard work even when the Wildcats are winning games.

That’s where Wright started.

“When we weren’t doing well defensively or rebounding, we didn’t focus on Omari or Dada,” he said. “We focused on Jalen, Phil and Mikal. They had to show those young guys how to do it first.”

They did.

And the result was the performance you saw Wednesday.

2. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN XAVIER AND VILLANOVA CAN BE SEEN IN THE SUPPORTING CAST

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are the stars for Villanova, and while they got their numbers on Wednesday, they weren’t Wednesday’s stars.

Phil Booth was.

He scored 11 of Villanova’s first 18 points. He finished with 21 points and five assists. He was the spark for this team at the start of the game, the guy that led the run that buried Xavier before they were able to work their way into the game. We’ve seen nights where Donte DiVincenzo was that guy for Villanova. Omari Spellman has been that guy. Eric Paschall finished with 14 points on Wednesday and buried a pair of threes.

The blessing for Villanova is that Bridges and Brunson – especially Brunson – are annoyingly consistent. They don’t really have off nights.

Trevon Bluiett and J.P. Macura do, Xavier doesn’t necessarily have guys that can pick them up on those off-nights. Kerem Kanter was good on Wednesday, but he did most of his damage in the second half, once the lead was too big for Xavier to really have a shot at making a comeback; if Kanter was better defensively Chris Mack might have more confidence in using him when the game is on the line. Naji Marshall had 13 points, but that’s his second-highest scoring output of the season.

3. XAVIER NEEDS TREVON BLUIETT TO GET RIGHT

Bluiett is one of the best players in college basketball, but he has not played like it in the last month. In Xavier’s last eight games, he is shooting 34.2 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Xavier has lost twice during that span, needed to come back from 22 points down at home against East Tennessee and 16 points down at home against DePaul. They struggled at Northern Iowa, the MVC’s cellar-dweller, and barely held off Marshall at home.

Hell, when Xavier was blown out by Arizona State, Bluiett was 4-for-10 from the floor and finished with 11 points.

When he’s right, Xavier’s right.

And he has not been right for a while.

No. 4 Michigan State barely bounces back, tops Rutgers 76-72

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Associated Press, Jan 10, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges ended his scoreless start with 7:43 left in regulation and finished with just 11 points to barely help No. 4 Michigan State bounce back from a loss with a 76-72 overtime victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) were coming off a lopsided loss at Ohio State and the setback seemed to have lingering effects for the team and their sophomore star.

Bridges missed his first five shots and one of two free throws with 8 seconds left with a chance to give Michigan State the lead. The preseason All-America player opened overtime with a 3-pointer and finished with as many turnovers (3) as made shots on 10 attempts.

The Scarlet Knights (11-7, 1-4) took a one-point lead on Corey Sanders’ step-back jumper with 1 minute left and Bridges stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, giving them the ball back with 41.3 seconds left. Sanders missed a long jumper with 16 seconds left.

Bridges was fouled with 8 seconds left, but made only the second free throw to tie the game.

With a chance to win, Sanders missed a shot near the top of the key with a second left in regulation. Sanders made a game-tying floater with 1:21 left in overtime, falling to the fall with a cramp in his left calf. He returned to make a layup to pull Rutgers within two with 9 seconds left, but Cassius Winston sealed the win with two free throws to put the Spartans ahead by six.

Sanders scored 22 points and Deshawn Freeman had 15 for the Scarlet Knights, who had four players foul out.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward had 17 points, Jaren Jackson scored 16 while Winston and Joshua Langford scored 11 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, coming off a win over Wisconsin, are showing they can compete in coach Steve Pikiell’s second season. They play tough defense and rebound, a formula for success Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has used for 23 seasons at Michigan State. The school announced it signed Pikiell to an extension to keep him under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Michigan State: The Spartans have seemed to lose the swagger they earned with a 16-game winning streak that ended with an 80-64 loss to the Buckeyes. They look out of sync on offense and are prone to foul on defense.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Plays Ohio State at home on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts Michigan in the rivals’ only scheduled matchup on Saturday.