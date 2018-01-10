More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Brian Bowen enrolling at South Carolina following departure from Louisville

By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen is enrolling at South Carolina following his departure from Louisville earlier this season, his attorney confirmed on Wednesday.

A former top-25 national recruit, the 6-foot-6 Bowen was tied to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball this fall. An adidas company executive is alleged to have been part of a scheme to deliver $100,000 to Bowen’s family, according to court documents.

Bowen was eventually cleared by the FBI on Nov. 2 but he was not allowed to play at Louisville this season according to a release from the school.

The NCAA still has to rule on Bowen’s eligibility as he’ll be enrolling at a new school in the middle of the season. Although Bowen wasn’t allowed to play at Louisville, he was enrolled and taking classes through the end of the fall semester.

Bowen’s attorney, Jason Setchen, tweeted in response to the news breaking about his client on Wednesday. We’ll have to see what the NCAA says once Bowen applies for reinstatement.

Report: Moustapha Diagne cleared to play for Western Kentucky

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 5:25 PM EST
Western Kentucky received more positive news on Wednesday as big man Moustapha Diagne has been cleared to play by the NCAA. The news of Diagne’s eligibility was first reported by Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.

The 6-foot-9 Diagne gives the Hilltoppers some valuable depth on the interior as Western Kentucky is right in the thick of the Conference USA race. Diagne isn’t the only Hilltopper to gain recent eligibility as freshman Josh Anderson just played in his first game of the season last Saturday, scoring 16 points in a Western Kentucky win over Marshall.

As the tallest player on the roster besides senior center Dwight Coleby, Diagne should give the Hilltoppers another rebounder and rim protector. A former Syracuse commit, Diagne is a redshirt sophomore after spending time at Northwest Florida State College.

Western Kentucky is currently battling for the top spot in Conference USA with Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Marshall and UAB.

Indiana’s De’Ron Davis to miss remainder of the season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Indiana announced on Wednesday that sophomore center De’Ron Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left Achilles.

Davis started the first five games of the season for the Hoosiers and is averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 boards.

In the last two games without Davis, Indiana’s Juwan Morgan has played 77 of a possible 80 minutes.

Texas sophomore Andrew Jones diagnosed with leukemia

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
1 Comment

Texas announced on Wednesday afternoon that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia.

He has already started treatments, according to a statement released by the Jones family.

“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to healthy,” head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement.

Jones missed four games earlier this season with a wrist injury. He returned at the start of Big 12 play, seeing 20 total minutes in games against Kansas and at Iowa State. He did not play last Saturday at Baylor and on Tuesday, Smart told reporters that Jones would not be available for Wednesday’s game against TCU.

Jones is a talented basketball player, a combo-guard with NBA talent. He was averaging 13.5 points and 2.0 assists this season while shooting a team-high 46.3 percent from three.

Foster scores 23 in No. 25 Creighton’s 85-74 win over Butler

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 1:02 AM EST
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton’s Marcus Foster went from having his worst game of the season to one of his best.

Foster scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half and then turned into a playmaker in the second as the No. 25 Bluejays beat Butler 85-74 on Tuesday night.

The senior guard was coming off a season-low nine points on 3-of-14 shooting at Georgetown on Saturday. He bounced back quite nicely, leading the way during a run that broke open the game midway through the first half and scoring eight of the Bluejays’ last 10 points before the break.

Butler clamped down on him in the second half, when he had six of his season-high eight assists, including a couple big ones after Butler pulled within six points late.

“There weren’t many games a year ago that Marcus Foster had eight assists and two turnovers,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “I think it’s just another sign of his progress and how he continues to grow as a player in every facet of the game.”

Foster, who transferred from Kansas State after the 2014-15 season, has always taken a prodigious number of shots, but he’s shown much more discipline this season. He put up only five shots in the second half after taking 14 in the first. He finished 10 for 19.

“Back at K-State, if I had a bad game like I did against Georgetown, I would have come and put up a whole bunch of shots and had a similar night to the one I had at Georgetown,” Foster said. “I stayed patient.”

Martin Krampelj had 14 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double, and the Bluejays (14-3, 4-1 Big East) won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3) lost their third straight.

Butler’s star, Kelan Martin, struggled with Khyri Thomas guarding him. After averaging 25.8 points in the Bulldogs’ first four Big East games, Martin was held to two in the first half and 10 for the game. He did have 11 rebounds.

Creighton led by 18 early in the second half and was still up 69-55 with 8:39 left. Butler then went on a 13-5 run, with Martin backing down Thomas twice in the post to make it 74-68.

Foster fed Davion Mintz for a reverse layup and Krampelj for a dunk to put the Bluejays up 80-70 with a minute to play, and the Bulldogs missed seven of their last eight shots.

Paul Jorgensen had 18 points, Kamar Baldwin added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Aaron Thompson had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

“You spot them 17 points, it’s going to be really tough to come back when you dig a hole like that,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “I continue to say I love the fight in our group. You need a couple balls to bounce your way in order to pull one out like that on the road.”

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs had a 37-32 rebounding advantage, and four players scored in double figures. But they need Martin more involved on offense early.

Creighton: The Bluejays had 23 assists on 33 field goals and continue to show they are tough to beat once they get going in transition.

MONSTER JAM

Thomas, who had 14 points, drew the biggest roar of the night when he took a pass from Ronnie Harrell Jr. in the first half and instinctively took off near the free throw line for a huge throw-down.

“I really was going to do a layup,” he said. “I had the wide-open lane and I dunked it.”

TOUGH STRETCH ENDS

Butler finished a stretch in which it played four straight ranked opponents. The Bulldogs upset then-No. 1 Villanova before losing three straight.

“It’s been tough,” Jorgensen said. “We played arguably the best teams in the league. We fought every game, pulled out a good one against ‘Nova but came up short in the other three. Once we figure some things out, this team has a lot of room to grow and we’ll be really good.”

UP NEXT

Butler hosts Marquette on Friday.

Creighton visits No. 10 Xavier on Saturday.

Newman’s career night helps No. 12 Kansas beat Iowa St 83-78

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Malik Newman started the game for Kansas on the bench.

He was on the floor when it mattered.

The on-again, off-again starter finally broke out for a career-high 27 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 23 to help the No. 12 Jayhawks beat pesky Iowa State 83-78 on Tuesday night.

“I mean, it was a good one. I can say that,” said Newman, the heralded Mississippi State transfer whose first season playing for the Jayhawks has been a rollercoaster with more downs than ups.

“I mean, it feels good,” Newman said of his performance. “Coach has been putting pressure on me to go out and be aggressive, play my game and be myself. I tried to do that.”

They sure needed him to do that.

Devonte Graham added 11 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), most of those coming in crunch time, when he shook off a 1-for-11 start from the field to knock down three big jumpers.

The game was tied 73-all with 3 1/2 minutes left, but Newman blocked Donovan Jackson’s shot to create a run-out for Kansas at the other end. Iowa State proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, and the Jayhawks converted two of them into easy baskets to put the game away.

It was the Jayhawks’ 12th win over Iowa State in their last 13 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

Lindell Wigginton had 27 points and Jackson scored 20 for the Cyclones (9-6, 0-4), whose four straight losses — including back-to-back overtime defeats — have come on the heels of nine straight wins.

Cameron Lard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, though he also committed seven of the Cyclones’ 17 turnovers, and Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

“The difference in the game was turnovers, live-ball turnovers,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “When you break it down, live-ball turnovers are what really killed us, that and transition defense.”

The Cyclones didn’t have to worry about transition D in the first half.

The Jayhawks spent it settling for long, contested 3-pointers — they shot 24 of them and had just 10 attempts from inside the arc, drawing the ire of coach Bill Self.

“We were over-reliant,” he said. “I mean, 15 of our first 19 shots were 3s, from what I was told, and we weren’t smart enough to play to their weakness.”

Kansas also kept breaking down on defense, particularly when Wigginton had the ball in his hands.

The high-scoring freshman guard from Canada had 16 points in the first half, and they came from just about everywhere. He knocked down a 3-pointer, got to the foul line and was money on pull-up jumpers, his ability to knock down the 15-footer causing the Jayhawks fits.

It was one of those jumpers that gave the Cyclones their first lead early in the second half.

“My teammates are always confident in me,” Wigginton said, “telling me to attack.”

Udoka Azubuike responded with a dunk for the Jayhawks, though, and Newman converted a three-point play to start their first big run. Newman turned a turnover into a dunk, and another turnover turned into a fast-break dunk by Lagerald Vick to make it 49-42 and prompt a Cyclones timeout.

Iowa State kept answering every time the Jayhawks went on another run, but it was Newman’s breakout performance and Graham’s poise down the stretch that yielded one run too many.

“We just (weren’t) on cue,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a real good team, but down the stretch we just have to add the extra five minutes, like Coach has been preaching to us. And it’ll come.”

STATS AND STREAKS

Kansas was 5 of 13 from the foul line. … Graham also had nine assists and four steals. … The Cyclones had a 44-34 advantage in rebounds. … Wigginton played all 40 minutes. … Iowa State got two points in 36 minutes from its bench.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State squandered a soft start to league play in losses to Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State, but could have made up for it by beating Kansas. Instead, the Cyclones showed they’re good enough to compete but not quite good enough to win just yet.

Kansas was coming off a tough road win over TCU, and for a while it appeared the Jayhawks had taken Iowa State lightly. They came up with crucial stops on defense in the closing minutes to prevent the upset, but also showed the same cracks that have been evident all season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State returns home to face Baylor on Saturday.

Kansas plays rival Kansas State on Saturday.