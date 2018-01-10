More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Report: Moustapha Diagne cleared to play for Western Kentucky

By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 5:25 PM EST
Western Kentucky received more positive news on Wednesday as big man Moustapha Diagne has been cleared to play by the NCAA. The news of Diagne’s eligibility was first reported by Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.

The 6-foot-9 Diagne gives the Hilltoppers some valuable depth on the interior as Western Kentucky is right in the thick of the Conference USA race. Diagne isn’t the only Hilltopper to gain recent eligibility as freshman Josh Anderson just played in his first game of the season last Saturday, scoring 16 points in a Western Kentucky win over Marshall.

As the tallest player on the roster besides senior center Dwight Coleby, Diagne should give the Hilltoppers another rebounder and rim protector. A former Syracuse commit, Diagne is a redshirt sophomore after spending time at Northwest Florida State College.

Western Kentucky is currently battling for the top spot in Conference USA with Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Marshall and UAB.

Report: Marcus LoVett publicly shuts down season before telling St. John’s coaches

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
St. John’s sophomore guard Marcus LoVett appears to be out for the season after a strange situation unfolded on Wednesday.

Out since Nov. 26 after spraining the MCL in his left knee, LoVett has been listed as day-to-day since the injury. LoVett has gone through a pair of MRI exams, with one coming last weekend.

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, a Twitter account that reportedly has ties to Marcus LoVett Sr. tweeted that his son would be finished for the season with St. John’s. The younger LoVett later retweeted the out-for-the-season tweet. St. John’s sources confirmed to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller that LoVett wasn’t returning this season.

Here is where things get even more unusual.

After St. John’s lost to Georgetown on Tuesday night, head coach Chris Mullin said in the postgame that LoVett was supposed to have a one-on-one workout with him on Wednesday afternoon. But after working with a trainer earlier in the day, LoVett complained of soreness and swelling and reportedly shut things down.

LoVett’s season-ending announcement came as a surprise to the St. John’s coaching staff, according to Braziller’s report.

“Without informing the staff, his father made the announcement on Twitter, catching Mullin and his coaches off guard,” Braziller’s report said. “There had been no discussion internally of shutting him down for the season, sources said.”

With St. John’s struggling to an 0-5 start in the Big East, this is clearly a lost season for the Red Storm in a very tough league. It’ll be interesting to see how this strange scenario plays out since the communication hasn’t been very good between LoVett and St. John’s throughout this process.

Brian Bowen enrolling at South Carolina following departure from Louisville

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 10, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen is enrolling at South Carolina following his departure from Louisville earlier this season, his attorney confirmed on Wednesday.

A former top-25 national recruit, the 6-foot-6 Bowen was tied to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball this fall. An adidas company executive is alleged to have been part of a scheme to deliver $100,000 to Bowen’s family, according to court documents.

Bowen was eventually cleared by the FBI on Nov. 2 but he was not allowed to play at Louisville this season according to a release from the school.

The NCAA still has to rule on Bowen’s eligibility as he’ll be enrolling at a new school in the middle of the season. Although Bowen wasn’t allowed to play at Louisville, he was enrolled and taking classes through the end of the fall semester.

Bowen’s attorney, Jason Setchen, tweeted in response to the news breaking about his client on Wednesday. We’ll have to see what the NCAA says once Bowen applies for reinstatement.

Indiana’s De’Ron Davis to miss remainder of the season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Indiana announced on Wednesday that sophomore center De’Ron Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left Achilles.

Davis started the first five games of the season for the Hoosiers and is averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 boards.

In the last two games without Davis, Indiana’s Juwan Morgan has played 77 of a possible 80 minutes.

Texas sophomore Andrew Jones diagnosed with leukemia

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Texas announced on Wednesday afternoon that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia.

He has already started treatments, according to a statement released by the Jones family.

“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to healthy,” head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement.

Jones missed four games earlier this season with a wrist injury. He returned at the start of Big 12 play, seeing 20 total minutes in games against Kansas and at Iowa State. He did not play last Saturday at Baylor and on Tuesday, Smart told reporters that Jones would not be available for Wednesday’s game against TCU.

Jones is a talented basketball player, a combo-guard with NBA talent. He was averaging 13.5 points and 2.0 assists this season while shooting a team-high 46.3 percent from three.

Foster scores 23 in No. 25 Creighton’s 85-74 win over Butler

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 1:02 AM EST
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton’s Marcus Foster went from having his worst game of the season to one of his best.

Foster scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half and then turned into a playmaker in the second as the No. 25 Bluejays beat Butler 85-74 on Tuesday night.

The senior guard was coming off a season-low nine points on 3-of-14 shooting at Georgetown on Saturday. He bounced back quite nicely, leading the way during a run that broke open the game midway through the first half and scoring eight of the Bluejays’ last 10 points before the break.

Butler clamped down on him in the second half, when he had six of his season-high eight assists, including a couple big ones after Butler pulled within six points late.

“There weren’t many games a year ago that Marcus Foster had eight assists and two turnovers,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “I think it’s just another sign of his progress and how he continues to grow as a player in every facet of the game.”

Foster, who transferred from Kansas State after the 2014-15 season, has always taken a prodigious number of shots, but he’s shown much more discipline this season. He put up only five shots in the second half after taking 14 in the first. He finished 10 for 19.

“Back at K-State, if I had a bad game like I did against Georgetown, I would have come and put up a whole bunch of shots and had a similar night to the one I had at Georgetown,” Foster said. “I stayed patient.”

Martin Krampelj had 14 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double, and the Bluejays (14-3, 4-1 Big East) won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3) lost their third straight.

Butler’s star, Kelan Martin, struggled with Khyri Thomas guarding him. After averaging 25.8 points in the Bulldogs’ first four Big East games, Martin was held to two in the first half and 10 for the game. He did have 11 rebounds.

Creighton led by 18 early in the second half and was still up 69-55 with 8:39 left. Butler then went on a 13-5 run, with Martin backing down Thomas twice in the post to make it 74-68.

Foster fed Davion Mintz for a reverse layup and Krampelj for a dunk to put the Bluejays up 80-70 with a minute to play, and the Bulldogs missed seven of their last eight shots.

Paul Jorgensen had 18 points, Kamar Baldwin added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Aaron Thompson had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

“You spot them 17 points, it’s going to be really tough to come back when you dig a hole like that,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “I continue to say I love the fight in our group. You need a couple balls to bounce your way in order to pull one out like that on the road.”

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs had a 37-32 rebounding advantage, and four players scored in double figures. But they need Martin more involved on offense early.

Creighton: The Bluejays had 23 assists on 33 field goals and continue to show they are tough to beat once they get going in transition.

MONSTER JAM

Thomas, who had 14 points, drew the biggest roar of the night when he took a pass from Ronnie Harrell Jr. in the first half and instinctively took off near the free throw line for a huge throw-down.

“I really was going to do a layup,” he said. “I had the wide-open lane and I dunked it.”

TOUGH STRETCH ENDS

Butler finished a stretch in which it played four straight ranked opponents. The Bulldogs upset then-No. 1 Villanova before losing three straight.

“It’s been tough,” Jorgensen said. “We played arguably the best teams in the league. We fought every game, pulled out a good one against ‘Nova but came up short in the other three. Once we figure some things out, this team has a lot of room to grow and we’ll be really good.”

UP NEXT

Butler hosts Marquette on Friday.

Creighton visits No. 10 Xavier on Saturday.