Haas’ free throw gives No. 5 Purdue 70-69 win over Michigan

Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 12:55 AM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Isaac Haas made a tiebreaking free throw with four seconds remaining and No. 5 Purdue remained unbeaten in the Big Ten with a 70-69 victory over Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (16-2, 5-0 Big Ten) have won 12 in a row, while the Wolverines had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Purdue is 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 1989-90.

A tight, back-and-forth second half came to a standstill in the final seconds when Michigan’s Charles Matthews had the ball knocked away while driving to the basket. The ball was originally awarded to the Wolverines (14-4, 3-2) but after a long replay review, officials changed the call and gave possession to Purdue with 6.2 seconds left.

Michigan had a foul to give and used it with 4.8 seconds to play, and the Boilermakers, who were out of timeouts, inbounded from the sideline near their bench. The ball went to Haas in the post, and Michigan’s Moe Wagner reached around from behind and knocked it away.

The whistle blew, a foul was called on Wagner, and Haas made the front end of a one-and-one to give Purdue the lead. He missed the second free throw, Michigan rushed the ball up the court and Matthews took a desperation shot just after crossing midcourt that hit the rim but missed.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers have to be considered contenders to win the league title, despite Michigan State’s impressive play so far. This was one of Purdue’s toughest remaining games, and the Boilermakers pulled it out.

Michigan: The Wolverines stuck with Purdue on a night when the Boilermakers shot 12 of 21 from 3-point range, and Michigan freshmen Isaiah Livers and Jordan Poole continue to show progress.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers play at Minnesota on Saturday.

Michigan: The Wolverines play their only scheduled game this season against their in-state rivals, at No. 4 Michigan State on Saturday.

Foster scores 23 in No. 25 Creighton’s 85-74 win over Butler

Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 1:02 AM EST
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton’s Marcus Foster went from having his worst game of the season to one of his best.

Foster scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half and then turned into a playmaker in the second as the No. 25 Bluejays beat Butler 85-74 on Tuesday night.

The senior guard was coming off a season-low nine points on 3-of-14 shooting at Georgetown on Saturday. He bounced back quite nicely, leading the way during a run that broke open the game midway through the first half and scoring eight of the Bluejays’ last 10 points before the break.

Butler clamped down on him in the second half, when he had six of his season-high eight assists, including a couple big ones after Butler pulled within six points late.

“There weren’t many games a year ago that Marcus Foster had eight assists and two turnovers,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “I think it’s just another sign of his progress and how he continues to grow as a player in every facet of the game.”

Foster, who transferred from Kansas State after the 2014-15 season, has always taken a prodigious number of shots, but he’s shown much more discipline this season. He put up only five shots in the second half after taking 14 in the first. He finished 10 for 19.

“Back at K-State, if I had a bad game like I did against Georgetown, I would have come and put up a whole bunch of shots and had a similar night to the one I had at Georgetown,” Foster said. “I stayed patient.”

Martin Krampelj had 14 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double, and the Bluejays (14-3, 4-1 Big East) won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3) lost their third straight.

Butler’s star, Kelan Martin, struggled with Khyri Thomas guarding him. After averaging 25.8 points in the Bulldogs’ first four Big East games, Martin was held to two in the first half and 10 for the game. He did have 11 rebounds.

Creighton led by 18 early in the second half and was still up 69-55 with 8:39 left. Butler then went on a 13-5 run, with Martin backing down Thomas twice in the post to make it 74-68.

Foster fed Davion Mintz for a reverse layup and Krampelj for a dunk to put the Bluejays up 80-70 with a minute to play, and the Bulldogs missed seven of their last eight shots.

Paul Jorgensen had 18 points, Kamar Baldwin added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Aaron Thompson had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

“You spot them 17 points, it’s going to be really tough to come back when you dig a hole like that,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “I continue to say I love the fight in our group. You need a couple balls to bounce your way in order to pull one out like that on the road.”

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs had a 37-32 rebounding advantage, and four players scored in double figures. But they need Martin more involved on offense early.

Creighton: The Bluejays had 23 assists on 33 field goals and continue to show they are tough to beat once they get going in transition.

MONSTER JAM

Thomas, who had 14 points, drew the biggest roar of the night when he took a pass from Ronnie Harrell Jr. in the first half and instinctively took off near the free throw line for a huge throw-down.

“I really was going to do a layup,” he said. “I had the wide-open lane and I dunked it.”

TOUGH STRETCH ENDS

Butler finished a stretch in which it played four straight ranked opponents. The Bulldogs upset then-No. 1 Villanova before losing three straight.

“It’s been tough,” Jorgensen said. “We played arguably the best teams in the league. We fought every game, pulled out a good one against ‘Nova but came up short in the other three. Once we figure some things out, this team has a lot of room to grow and we’ll be really good.”

UP NEXT

Butler hosts Marquette on Friday.

Creighton visits No. 10 Xavier on Saturday.

Newman’s career night helps No. 12 Kansas beat Iowa St 83-78

Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Malik Newman started the game for Kansas on the bench.

He was on the floor when it mattered.

The on-again, off-again starter finally broke out for a career-high 27 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 23 to help the No. 12 Jayhawks beat pesky Iowa State 83-78 on Tuesday night.

“I mean, it was a good one. I can say that,” said Newman, the heralded Mississippi State transfer whose first season playing for the Jayhawks has been a rollercoaster with more downs than ups.

“I mean, it feels good,” Newman said of his performance. “Coach has been putting pressure on me to go out and be aggressive, play my game and be myself. I tried to do that.”

They sure needed him to do that.

Devonte Graham added 11 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), most of those coming in crunch time, when he shook off a 1-for-11 start from the field to knock down three big jumpers.

The game was tied 73-all with 3 1/2 minutes left, but Newman blocked Donovan Jackson’s shot to create a run-out for Kansas at the other end. Iowa State proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, and the Jayhawks converted two of them into easy baskets to put the game away.

It was the Jayhawks’ 12th win over Iowa State in their last 13 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

Lindell Wigginton had 27 points and Jackson scored 20 for the Cyclones (9-6, 0-4), whose four straight losses — including back-to-back overtime defeats — have come on the heels of nine straight wins.

Cameron Lard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, though he also committed seven of the Cyclones’ 17 turnovers, and Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

“The difference in the game was turnovers, live-ball turnovers,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “When you break it down, live-ball turnovers are what really killed us, that and transition defense.”

The Cyclones didn’t have to worry about transition D in the first half.

The Jayhawks spent it settling for long, contested 3-pointers — they shot 24 of them and had just 10 attempts from inside the arc, drawing the ire of coach Bill Self.

“We were over-reliant,” he said. “I mean, 15 of our first 19 shots were 3s, from what I was told, and we weren’t smart enough to play to their weakness.”

Kansas also kept breaking down on defense, particularly when Wigginton had the ball in his hands.

The high-scoring freshman guard from Canada had 16 points in the first half, and they came from just about everywhere. He knocked down a 3-pointer, got to the foul line and was money on pull-up jumpers, his ability to knock down the 15-footer causing the Jayhawks fits.

It was one of those jumpers that gave the Cyclones their first lead early in the second half.

“My teammates are always confident in me,” Wigginton said, “telling me to attack.”

Udoka Azubuike responded with a dunk for the Jayhawks, though, and Newman converted a three-point play to start their first big run. Newman turned a turnover into a dunk, and another turnover turned into a fast-break dunk by Lagerald Vick to make it 49-42 and prompt a Cyclones timeout.

Iowa State kept answering every time the Jayhawks went on another run, but it was Newman’s breakout performance and Graham’s poise down the stretch that yielded one run too many.

“We just (weren’t) on cue,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a real good team, but down the stretch we just have to add the extra five minutes, like Coach has been preaching to us. And it’ll come.”

STATS AND STREAKS

Kansas was 5 of 13 from the foul line. … Graham also had nine assists and four steals. … The Cyclones had a 44-34 advantage in rebounds. … Wigginton played all 40 minutes. … Iowa State got two points in 36 minutes from its bench.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State squandered a soft start to league play in losses to Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State, but could have made up for it by beating Kansas. Instead, the Cyclones showed they’re good enough to compete but not quite good enough to win just yet.

Kansas was coming off a tough road win over TCU, and for a while it appeared the Jayhawks had taken Iowa State lightly. They came up with crucial stops on defense in the closing minutes to prevent the upset, but also showed the same cracks that have been evident all season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State returns home to face Baylor on Saturday.

Kansas plays rival Kansas State on Saturday.

No. 24 Tennessee rallies from 10 down, beats Vanderbilt 92-84

Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 12:58 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Williams gave a glimpse of just how dominant he can be inside when avoiding foul trouble.

Williams scored a career-best 37 points as No. 24 Tennessee rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 92-84 on Tuesday night.

“These officials were amazing,” Williams said after finishing with only two fouls. “Two of them were Final Four officials, and you knew it was going to be a good game, so they did their job tonight. … It was even 22-23, so what more can you ask for?”

With the sophomore forward staying out of foul trouble, Vanderbilt couldn’t handle the 6-foot-7, 241-pound Williams around the basket despite double-teaming him at times. Admiral Schofield tied his career high with 22 points as Tennessee (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) won its second straight.

“He’s good,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said of Williams. “He’s really good down there when he gets it deep and he goes quick. And we knew. We spent a lot of time expecting double-teams not just on Grant but on Admiral. … He’s only going to continue to get double-teamed.”

Jordan Bowden scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Volunteers.

Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 21 points. Jeff Roberson added 19 and Riley LaChance had 16. Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 10 for the Commodores (6-10, 1-3), who had their highest-scoring game yet in SEC play.

“That should be good enough to win games,” coach Bryce Drew said after his team put up 84 points.

The Volunteers trailed 50-40 after LaChance scored the first five for Vanderbilt to open the second half. Vanderbilt still led 56-47 when the Vols went on a 13-1 run to take the lead back on four straight points by Williams, the last two on a layup with 8:11 left in a game with 12 ties and 16 lead changes.

Tennessee didn’t lose that lead again, and pushed it out to as much as 10 down the stretch.

Tennessee opened the game by scoring seven of the first nine points. Then the Commodores started knocking down shot after shot, especially outside the arc. By the time LaChance beat the buzzer with yet another 3-pointer, the Commodores led 45-35 at halftime by shooting 8 of 15 (53.3 percent) from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers have scored the most points they’ve ever managed in Memorial Gym in back-to-back seasons. They scored 87 in a win a year ago and topped that Tuesday night. The Vols have won three of their last four trips to Memorial. They also have won three of four road games this season.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores couldn’t hold onto a double-digit lead on their own court, and a team that shoots 3-pointers so very well in bunches went cold in the second half. The Commodores went just 3 of 11 over the final 20 minutes. Worse, they were only 15 of 22 (68.2 percent) at the free throw line.

NOTABLE STAT

Not only did Williams set a career best for points, he made and attempted a career high at the free throw line, where he went 13 of 15. Tennessee shot 89.3 percent from the line (25 of 28). Williams said he and Jordan Bone talked of how he hadn’t played well in his first two games in Nashville.

“It’s kind of funny that this night turned out the way it was,” Williams said. “I’m glad it happened, glad we got the win.”

QUOTABLE

“Tale of two halves again for us,” Drew said. “Unfortunately, the bad one was in the second half. First half, executed well, moved the ball well. Defensively we were able to get a few more stops on that end, and we outrebounded them, which I thought was a huge key coming in. The second half, they turned the tables.”

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Volunteers host Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host No. 21 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon for back-to-back home games against ranked teams.

Murray rallies No. 22 Auburn over Ole Miss 85-70

Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 12:56 AM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl saw his team taking what Mississippi’s defenders were giving, and that wasn’t good enough. So in the second half, the Eagles tried to take over by simply taking charge.

Desean Murray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 22 Auburn erased a ten-point halftime deficit to beat Mississippi 85-70 on Tuesday night.

Auburn (15-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 13th straight game overall and opened 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2002-03. Auburn had lost 10 straight against Ole Miss.

Playing its first home game as a ranked team since 2000, Auburn came out flat, missing its first four shots and shooting 34 percent from the field in the first half, including 3 of 17 from deep.

Auburn emphasized attacking the basket after halftime, as the Tigers went ten minutes without attempting a 3-point shot to open the second half. Auburn went 29 for 37 at the free-throw line and outscored Ole Miss 50-25 in the second half.

“We were settling in the first half. And it was my turn, and it fed off each other,” Pearl said. “We talked about shot selection, and we talked about, ‘Did we shoot the shots we wanted to shoot? Or the shots they wanted us to shoot?’ We settled. We didn’t talk about not shooting the 3, but we talked about execution and not settling.”

While the offensive adjustments had a much more visible impact, Pearl emphasized that changes on the defensive end also played a big part in the momentum shift.

“We made some adjustments in the second half with our matchups. We extended defensively a little bit,” Pearl said. “And I don’t think there’s any question us guarding them wore them down. That had a lot to do with us being able to outplay them so much.”

Mustapha Heron added 15 points for Auburn, and Afernee McLemore added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels (9-7, 2-2) with 24 points.

Playing without leading scorer Deandre Burnett, Ole Miss silenced the Auburn crowd early, scoring 14 points off 11 Auburn turnovers and taking a 45-35 halftime lead. The Rebels shot just 26 percent in the second half.

“In the second half we just completely melted down, which allowed them to get out and do what they do and get off in the open floor and make plays,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: Tyree replaced Burnett in the starting lineup and led the Rebels on 7-of-18 shooting. Dominik Olejniczak had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Auburn: The Tigers can stretch their undefeated start with winnable upcoming games against Mississippi State, Alabama, Georgia and Missouri. They aren’t slated to face a ranked opponent until they host Kentucky on Feb. 14.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts Florida on Saturday.

Auburn: Plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tuesday’s Three Things To Know: Oklahoma beats Texas Tech, Seton Hall falls

By Rob DausterJan 10, 2018, 12:43 AM EST
On a night where 11 games featured ranked teams, it seemed like a virtual certainty that – in a year like the one we’ve been experiencing – there would be some upsets.

And we got one.

A couple of others came close.

And while we did get our fair share of entertainment, the most surprising part about Tuesday was that nothing all that surprising happened.

Here are the three things you need to know from Tuesday night’s action.

1. TRAE YOUNG AND NO. 9 OKLAHOMA BEAT NO. 8 TEXAS TECH

After a sluggish start in the first half playing against his father’s alma mater, Young woke up in the second 20 minutes, finishing with 27 points, nine assists and four steals as the Sooners handed Texas Tech their first lost in Big 12 play this season.

This is precisely the kind of win that Lon Kruger’s club needs to be able to get if they are going to have a realistic shot at winning the Big 12 regular season title. The top of the league is so congested – Oklahoma is good, Texas Tech good, West Virginia is good, Kansas is good – that the league title could very well end up being determined by which of those four teams is able to win on the road against the other four.

Texas Tech already beat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. Beating Oklahoma in Norman would have put them in the driver’s seat to end the 13-year Jayhawk run atop the league.

West Virginia, however, remains in first place in the Big 12 after they beat Baylor at home. Kansas kept pace Oklahoma and drew even with Texas Tech, one game behind the Mountaineers, with a win over Iowa State at home.

2. NO. 13 SETON HALL TOOK A BEATING AT MARQUETTE

The only ranked team to lose to an unranked team on Tuesday night came when the Pirates traveled up to frigid Milwaukee and got whipped up on by the Golden Eagles, 84-64. Andrew Rowsey finished with 31 points to lead the way for Marquette, who landed a critical win in their fight to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

Steve Wojciechowski’s club is 12-5 on the season and now 3-2 in the Big East, and none of their losses are bad losses: Purdue, Wichita State, Georgia, Xavier, Villanova. The problem is a lack of quality wins. Their best, to date, was either Providence on the road, Wisconsin on the road or LSU in Maui. That’s not exactly a murderer’s row.

Beating Seton Hall, however, is impressive. The Pirates are, at worst, the third-best team in the Big East. This is going to look like a very good win two months from now, and it’s exactly the kind of win that the Golden Eagles needed to put themselves into bubble contention.

3. NO. 21 KENTUCKY AND NO. 5 PURDUE WIN THANKS TO SOME CONTROVERSIAL OFFICIATING

Kentucky survived Texas A&M in Rupp Arena thanks to a n0-call on the final possession for the Aggies.

With 3.9 seconds left, P.J. Washington missed a free throw and the Aggies bombed the ball to the other end of the floor. Tyler Davis had position on Wenyen Gabriel, but as he went to receive the pass, he was held. It looked like a clear foul from where I was sitting, but that is a tough call to make in that situation.

There’s a reason they call it home court advantage.

Anyway, Kentucky won and the Aggies lost, dropping to 0-4 in the SEC.

The Boilermakers, on the other hand, got the benefit of a friendly whistle. With 5.8 seconds left, an out-of-bounds call was overturned in favor of Purdue, giving them the ball with a chance to win the game. At the other end of the floor, a foul was called on Mo Wagner for trying to steal an entry pass to Isaac Haas. From where I was sitting, that looked like the right call. Haas was fouled.

He would make one free throw and Purdue won the game.