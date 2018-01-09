More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

No. 2 West Virginia escapes with 57-54 win over Baylor

Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
2 Comments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 57.5 seconds left and No. 2 West Virginia escaped with a 57-54 victory over Baylor on Tuesday night.

West Virginia (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) struggled to make shots the entire game but extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 15, the Mountaineers’ best since winning 22 straight in 1988-89.

Lamont West and Daxter Miles Jr. led West Virginia with 12 points apiece.

Baylor’s Manu Lecomte scored 13 points and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

West Virginia, which had little inside success on offense against the taller Bears (11-5, 1-3), shot 31.1 percent (19 of 61) from the floor and was held to its lowest point total of the season.

But the Mountaineers never trailed in the second half of a close game with few scoring runs. Baylor made one field goal over the final eight minutes.

Miles threw the ball away but raced to the other end of the court to save it from going out of bounds on Baylor’s fast break, leading to Carter’s tiebreaking 3 for a 54-51 lead.

Miles then forced Lecomte into missing an off-balanced jumper as the shot clock expired. Miles made a free throw with 15.8 seconds left and, after Baylor’s Jake Lindsey hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to go, Carter was fouled and made both free throws for the final margin.

Lecomte’s 3-point try at the buzzer was long and right.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears shot 27.6 percent from the floor (8 of 29) in the second half in falling to 0-5 against ranked opponents this season. After starting 10-2, Baylor has lost three of four, with the other recent setbacks coming against No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 16 TCU.

West Virginia: Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins has said it doesn’t matter who scores for his team as long as someone does. It marked the second time in the past three games that Carter, West Virginia’s leading scorer, was held to single digits. He finished with eight points, nine below his team-leading average. Top bench scorer Teddy Allen played just five minutes due to foul trouble and went scoreless.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Plays at Iowa State on Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays at No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Marquette rolls past No. 13 Seton Hall

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 9, 2018, 11:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

No. 13 Seton Hall entered Tuesday’s game at Marquette as the lone undefeated in Big East conference play. The Golden Eagles made sure to change that, rolling past the Pirates by the final score of 84-64. Andrew Rowsey led the way offensively for the Golden Eagles with 31 points. But for a team known best for the shooting abilities of players such as Rowsey and Markus Howard, Marquette was able to hurt the Pirates in other areas while also making 11 three-pointers.

Ismael Sanogo led Seton Hall in scoring with 14 points, but the Pirates’ big guns struggled to make shots and defensively there were issues as well. Here are four takeaways from Marquette’s whipping of Seton Hall.

1. Marquette more than held its own on the backboards: Overall the Golden Eagles entered Tuesday ranked seventh in the Big East in defensive rebounding percentage, and in conference games Steve Wojciechowski’s team was rebounding 69.7 percent of its opponents missed shots. Going up against a Seton Hall team that was rebounding more than 37 percent of its misses on the season, Marquette had to hold its own on the glass if they were to have any chance of winning.

Marquette did more than that, posting a defensive rebounding percentage of 76.5 while also rebounding more than 32 percent of its own misses. Sam Hauser and Matt Heldt led the way with eight and seven rebounds respectively, but the Golden Eagles got the job done collectively as all nine players who saw action grabbed at least two boards. Rebounding issues cost the Golden Eagles in their close loss to Xavier in the Big East opener, but that was not the case Tuesday night. The key now is to consistently complete defensive possessions with a rebound. If Marquette can do that, they’ll be in business.

2. Balancing scoring and distributing remains an issue for Khadeen Carrington: Off nights happen to players all the time, regardless of how talented they may be. But when it comes to Seton Hall senior point guard Khadeen Carrington, the Pirates do not have much room for error when it comes to his production. Carrington finished Tuesday’s game with seven assists and just two turnovers, performing well with regards to distributing the basketball.

However, he was 1-for-7 from the field and scored just four points. With Andrew Rowsey going off for 31, Seton Hall needed more from a player who last failed to score in double figures in the Pirates’ win over Vanderbilt on November 24. Seton Hall has enough talent to win more than its share moving forward, but if this team is to play deep into March Carrington will have to avoid outings like the one he had Tuesday night.

3. Marquette had some “unsung heroes” step forward as well: Rowsey or Howard leading the way offensively will never come as a surprise, with Rowsey surpassing the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season with his 31-point effort. But there were others who stepped up their production, including the aforementioned Hauser and Heldt, and freshman guard Greg Elliott. In addition to grabbing a team-high eight rebounds Hauser scored 14 points, the seventh time in the last nine games that he’s scored in double figures as he’s developed into a dependable (and consistent) front court option for the Golden Eagles.

Heldt and Elliott added nine points apiece, with the 6-foot-3 Elliott also grabbing five rebounds and playing some solid defense on the perimeter. Theo John gave Marquette some good minutes in the front court as well, accounting for six points and two rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. For the supplementary options, Tuesday’s win — and their contributions to the success — could give them additional confidence moving forward as Marquette looks to factor into the Big East race.

4. Seton Hall fell into the bad habit of settling offensively, which proved costly:

In Seton Hall’s first three Big East games the Pirates attempted a total of 83 free throws, which works out to an average of nearly 28 per contest. Against Marquette the Pirates attempted a total of ten, with five players attempting two apiece. Among those players was Angel Delgado, who attempted 12 free throws in Seton Hall’s win at Butler over the weekend. Seton Hall didn’t produce enough touches around the basket, far too often settling for jump shots that essentially bailed out the Marquette defense.

Seton Hall was able to cut an eight-point halftime deficit down to one early in the second half, but they were unable to get any closer. Marquette certainly deserves a lot of credit for this, but the Pirates played a role in this as well. Seton Hall isn’t a good free throw shooting team, making just 66.6 percent of their attempts on the season, but they’re capable of making up for this by producing a high number of opportunities to score points from the charity stripe. Kevin Willard’s team didn’t do that against Marquette, and that contributed to their largest margin of defeat this season.

Guy’s 22 points push No. 3 Virginia past Syracuse 68-61

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 15 and No. 3 Virginia beat Syracuse 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Guy made five 3-pointers for Virginia (15-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Cavaliers attempted a season-high 27 3s and made nine. Devon Hall added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Virginia.

Frank Howard scored 18 points to lead the Orange (12-5, 1-3). Oshae Brissett added 16 points and Paschal Chukwu scored nine points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but the Orange shot under 40 percent against the nation’s top scoring defense and managed just three assists on 23 baskets.

Virginia led 29-26 at halftime and pushed the lead to 44-35 when Ty Jerome made three 3-pointers in a span of two minutes and Guy made his fourth with 12:17 left. Virginia eventually led by as many as 14 and won its seventh in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange essentially use only six players, and three of them — Tyus Battle (19.5), Howard (15.4) and Brissett (15.2) — account for most of the scoring. Seven-foot-2 Chukwu averages 5.5 points but gets most of his scoring opportunities from collecting offensive rebounds.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ offensive options continue to expand. Hunter scored eight points in a span of three minutes after checking in during the first half. Jerome missed his first five attempts from 3-point range, then made three in a row in a span of just over two minutes early in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Orange remain on the road against a ranked team as they face No. 23 Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia finishes a three-game home-stand as it hosts North Carolina State on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Maye’s huge night helps North Carolina top Boston College 96-66

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 10:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had career highs of 32 points and 18 rebounds while No. 20 North Carolina’s small lineup got off to a fast start in a 96-66 win against Boston College on Tuesday night.

Cameron Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels (13-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak since January 2014. UNC coach Roy Williams juggled his starting lineup to move in Johnson over freshman forward Garrison Brooks — and that wing-heavy unit responded by getting out in transition and on the attack in their active opening minutes.

Maye became the first North Carolina player with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds at home since Antawn Jamison in 1997-98, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

UNC ran off an early 12-0 burst to go ahead for good, then relentlessly attacked the boards to address one of Williams’ primary concerns with going small for long stretches.

Ky Bowman scored 21 points to lead Boston College (11-6, 2-3), which has lost 11 straight against the Tar Heels.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles have proven they’re capable of big shooting days, most notably by making 15 of 26 3-pointers to hand then-No. 1 Duke its first loss in December. But they got off to a 2-for-13 shooting start, then struggled to grab a rebound in UNC’s opening flurry. UNC grabbed 16 of the game’s first 18 rebounds, putting BC in a quick hole that its periodic bouts of warmed-up shooting couldn’t erase.

UNC: The Tar Heels lost on the road to two ranked league opponents last week, most notably when they struggled to find any daylight against No. 3 Virginia’s enveloping defense in a 61-49 loss. Things came much easier this time, with UNC doing a better job of spacing and getting out on the break early. And perhaps most importantly for Williams, UNC dominated the glass (58-23 advantage, 24 second-chance points) with Maye having a double-double by halftime and Johnson posting his second career double-double in his first start for UNC.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles step out of league play to host Dartmouth on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Notre Dame on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

No. 21 Kentucky beats Texas A&M thanks to controversial no-call

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2018, 9:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Hamidou Diallo led No. 21 Kentucky with 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in the absence of starting point guard Quade Green, finished with 16 points, seven boards, five assists and two blocks as the Wildcats knocked off Texas A&M, 74-73, in controversial fashion on Tuesday night.

In a game with a sloppy finish featuring a handful of missed free throws by both teams, a missed front-end from Kentucky’s P.J. Washington with 3.9 seconds left led to what could have been a game-winning bucket for the Aggies.

The play was simple. Without any timeouts, as soon as Texas A&M grabbed the defensive rebound the ball was heaved the length of the court towards center Tyler Davis, who had Wenyen Gabriel sealed up the lane. Gabriel appeared to foul Davis – if this was football he would have been flagged for pass interference – but no whistle was blown:

And with that, the Aggies fell to 0-4 in the SEC.

In a vacuum, losing to Kentucky by a point in Rupp Arena is hardly a bad loss, even in a year where the Wildcats aren’t as good as they usually are; it’s almost like home court advantage exists and often manifests itself in the way referees officiate games. (If you can’t that’s sarcasm … it is.)

What makes this result troubling is the fact that the Aggies have yet to play with a full roster in an SEC game this season. First, Admon Gilder hurt his knee. Then D.J. Hogg was suspended. Then Robert Williams got sick and, finally, Duane Wilson got himself hurt as well. That’s three starters and, arguably, A&M’s most talented player.

And suddenly, Texas A&M looks like they could be in danger of squandering a team that may be more talented than any that Billy Kennedy coaches again.

When healthy, the Aggies are Final Four good. They’re the best team in the SEC when everyone is available, but their chances of winning an SEC regular season title are all but gone, and with their next game coming at No. 24 Tennessee, an 0-5 start to conference play is a very real possibility.

The good news is that missing all of those players will be factored in when the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee looks at their résumé, and given how weak leagues like the Pac-12, Big Ten, Atlantic 10 and Mountain West are, there should be plenty of bids available. The SEC is a bear this year, and while that means that A&M’s schedule is not going to be easy the rest of the way, the other side of it is that they are good enough to win the games they need to win and there should be enough quality wins available on their schedule than an NCAA tournament berth isn’t a pipe dream.

Simply getting into the tournament is probably all that A&M needs to be worried about right now.

At the end of the day, if Tremont Waters doesn’t make two ridiculous threes in the final 12 seconds and the foul on Gabriel actually gets called, the Aggies are 2-2 in the SEC and coming off of a win in Rupp Arena.

They really aren’t that far away.

No. 9 Oklahoma hands No. 8 Texas Tech first Big 12 loss

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 9, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

In a matchup of two of the nation’s top point guards, both Trae Young and Keenan Evans would find it difficult to truly get into a groove from a shooting stand point. But Young would do a better job of getting his teammates quality shots, and his “supporting cast” stepped forward to help lead the Sooners to the 75-65 victory in Norman.

As a result there are no more undefeated (in conference play) teams in the Big 12, with Texas Tech dropping to 3-1 and Oklahoma boasting the same record. Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s win.

1. Trae Young was better in non-scoring areas Tuesday night than he was Saturday in Morgantown

As was the case in Oklahoma’s loss at West Virginia, Young struggled with his shooting in the first half against Texas Tech, but he finished with 27 points with 22 being scored on 6-for-11 shooting in the second stanza. However Young was able to get to the foul line, making nine of his 11 attempts, and even more importantly did a much better job of taking care of the basketball.

After turning the ball over eight times against West Virginia’s defense, Young cut that number in half against another quality defense in Texas Tech while dishing out eight assists. It goes without saying that the Big 12 is loaded with quality lead guards, so Young will be challenged consistently as the season continues to wear on. But there aren’t many defenses that can get after teams like the ones at West Virginia and Texas Tech. For Young to take some of the lessons learned in Saturday’s loss and apply them to Tuesday’s game, keeping his cool and not allowing the defense to get him out of control, is a good sign for he and the Sooners moving forward.

2. Texas Tech’s other starters had an uncharacteristically tough night on offense.

Keenan Evans didn’t have his best night, scoring 19 points but doing so on 7-for-17 shooting from the field and he also had just one assist (averaging 3.6 per game entering Tuesday). But unlike Young, who was joined by two other starters who scored in double figures, Evans had no such help as Texas Tech’s other four starters combined to score 17 points on 6-for-18 shooting from the field.

It didn’t help matters that forward Zach Smith was out with a right foot injury, with Zhaire Smith moving into the starting lineup as a result, but the game served as a reminder — if it was somehow needed — of just how much the Red Raiders rely on Evans offensively. Oklahoma limited his opportunities to make plays, forcing the senior guard into many challenged shots throughout the course of the night. Texas Tech received good scoring from its bench, with Jarrett Culver and Tommy Hamiltion IV scoring nine apiece and Brandone Francis chipping in with eight. But they needed more production from the remaining starters than what they received.

3. Khadeem Lattin was a star in the paint for the Sooners.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Lattin last scored in double figures in Oklahoma’s win over North Texas on November 30. Since then he’s had as many eight-point efforts as scoreless ones: two. Against Texas Tech the senior forward’s presence was felt on both ends of the floor, as he tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots in 28 minutes of action to supplement the efforts of Young and Christian James (15 points).

Lattin isn’t a “traditional” back to the basket big man who Oklahoma can clear out sides of the floor for and let him go to work. But that’s fine, especially when taking into consideration the presence of a playmaker in Trae Young who can set the table for Lattin and Jamuni McNeace around the basket. But if Oklahoma is to turn this run of success into a deep tournament run, they’ll need consistent production from Lattin with regards to both his defense and his offense. After a standout performance against Texas Tech, it will be interesting to see if Lattin can build upon it moving forward.