Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

College Basketball Midseason Awards: Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, All-Americans

By Rob DausterJan 9, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
MIDSEASON NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trae Young, Oklahoma

This one is pretty obvious, isn’t it?

Young is leading the nation in scoring and in assists. He’s averaging damn near 30 and 10 per night, and he’s doing so for a team that is currently ranked in the top ten nationally. He’s scored at least 28 points or finished with at least 10 assists in every game this year. His “off nights” came against pressing teams – Arkansas and West Virginia – and he still ended up averaging 28.5 points and 5.0 assists in those two losses.

But perhaps the most impressive thing that Young has done this season is transform an Oklahoma team that finished last season with an 11-20 record and a 5-13 mark in Big 12 play into Final Four contention. He’s the star that has turned a roster full of role players into a team that will be in the mix for a Big 12 title.

It’s not often that you find a point guard that is as talented and as ball-dominant as Young is that also finds a way to make every single player on the floor with him markedly better.

This isn’t even a conversation. Trae Young. Player of the Year. Lock it in.

Chris Beard (John Weast/Getty Images)

MIDSEASON NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Beard, Texas Tech

It was generally believed that Tubby Smith had done a really nice job by in turning two sub-.500 and one NCAA tournament appearance for Texas Tech in his three years there before bouncing to Memphis. It’s hard to win in Lubbock, after all.

Unless you’re Chris Beard, apparently.

The second-year Red Raiders coach has Texas Tech at 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12 with a win at Kansas already tucked away on the resume. They’re flirting with a level of success not seen since the Bob Knight era.

It’s a passion project for Beard, who went from being the coach at Arkansas-Little Rock to UNLV to Texas Tech in the span of less than three weeks as the pull of the place he spent a decade at as an assistant was enough for him to leave the Runnin’ Rebels without ever coaching a game – or even really holding anything other than a press conference. Now he’s given Texas Tech an identity – the Red Raiders are tough as nails and elite defensively.

In a Big 12 outpost like Texas Tech, having a coach that wants to be there and has a defined vision of what will work is absolutely critical. Look at what Fred Hoiberg did at Iowa State or Scott Drew at Baylor or Kansas State with Bob Huggins and Frank Martin (both of whom wanted to be there until, well, they didn’t). Beard fits that model perfectly, and it’s paying off immediately in west Texas.

MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma

JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: Brunson has been better than we could have imagined this season. He’s averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 assists with a level of efficiency that we rarely see out of anyone, let alone a point guard that always has the ball in his hands. He’s shooting 59 percent from the floor and 49 percent from three with a 4-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. Should I mention that Villanova is the No. 1 team in the country?

JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: Carter is the nation’s best on-ball defender playing in a system that needs all the on-ball defenders that Bobby Huggins can scrounge up. He’s also averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 boards and 3.7 steals for a team that is currently sitting in the top five of the AP poll. He has been absolutely superb.

MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley’s numbers are through the roof. He’s averaging 22.5 points and 11.5 boards while grabbing four offensive boards every game and thoroughly dominating any big man that gets in his way. If he could find a way to be an above-average defender, then Duke might actually have a chance to do what the 2015 Duke team did: Go from being a talented team that cannot get a stop to winning a national title.

DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona: Like Bagley, Ayton has been thoroughly dominant on the offensive end of the floor, averaging 20.6 points and 11.4 boards. He’s been slightly better on the defensive end than Bagley has, but it hasn’t exactly shown in Arizona’s numbers. Perhaps the most impressive part of what Ayton is doing is that Sean Miller has been playing him somewhat out of position and it hasn’t even mattered.

SECOND TEAM

TRA HOLDER, Arizona State: Holder is the biggest reason why Arizona State has turned into a top 15 team this season. He may be the most entertaining point guard in the country to watch this side of Trae Young.

MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova: Brunson gets all of the attention, but Bridges may actually be the best NBA player on the Villanova roster. This season, we are finally seeing what we all thought we would see out of him since Villanova won the 2016 NCAA tournament.

TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: I’m not sure there is a more complete shooter in college basketball this year. Bluiett is, quite simply, a bucket-getter, and the biggest reason that the Musketeers look to be a top ten team this season.

BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: Colson is not long for this list as he’s currently dealing with a broken bone in his foot. But he was sensational for the first two months of the season for Notre Dame, as he was for the majority of his career.

KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State: It’s hard to believe, but KBD has been the best player in the Big Ten this season. He’s averaging 20 points and 8.8 boards for a team that suddenly looks like they are going to be heading to the NCAA tournament.

THIRD TEAM

DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: The Jayhawks have been struggling, but it’s not because Graham hasn’t been doing what he can: 18.6 points, 7.4 assists, 19 steals, 44.1% 3PT. He’s been as good as advertised.

KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: Evans is the best player on Chris Beard’s Texas Tech team, playing the role of alpha and closer for a Red Raiders team that is going to make a run at the Big 12 title.

DESI RODRIGUEZ, Seton Hall: Desi Rodriguez has been Seton Hall’s best player this season. Khadeen Carrington and Angel Delgado have been Seton Hall’s best players for the last two weeks, and Desi has been just as good. Keep an eye on this team.

JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota: Murphy would be getting a lot more attention if Minnesota’s season wasn’t crumbling at the foundations. He’s averaging 19 points and 12 boards and has notched a double-double in every game this year.

JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s: Landale has been a name that’s floated around for a few years, but he’s having his best season to date this year. The big question with this group is whether or not it will be enough for the Gaels to get to the NCAA tournament.

VIDEO: Stanford beats USC with half-court buzzer-beater

AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron
By Travis HinesJan 8, 2018, 7:28 PM EST
Nothing beats a good buzzer-beater. Except a great buzzer-beater.

Stanford defeated USC when Daejon Davis’ prayer from beyond halfcourt was answered to give the Cardinal a one-point victory over the Trojans.

Great buzzer-beater.

USC looked like it had wrapped up a victory with Jordan McLaughlin’s go-ahead bucket with under 2 seconds to play, but Stanford got the ball in to Davis, who took one dribble to balance himself and then launched the game-winner on a night when USC led for much of the contest.

CBT Podcast: Mark Titus joins to discuss the week’s happenings in college hoops

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Mark Titus of The Ringer and One Shining Podcast fame to discuss, among other things, Ohio State’s win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. They also discussed Duke’s defense, whether or not Virginia is the best team in the ACC and whether or not Sean Miller actually knows who the best players on his roster are.

Here are the timecodes for today’s topics:

OPEN: Minnesota’s handling of Reggie Lynch

7:35: Ohio State’s win and Chris Holtmann’s job replacing Thad Matta

19:48: What does this loss mean for Michigan State?

22:00: Can Duke win a national title if their defense plays like this?

28:00: Is Virginia the best team in the ACC?

34:45: Does Sean Miller know who the best players on Arizona actually are?

College Basketball AP Poll: Villanova returns to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25 poll

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2018, 1:55 PM EST
Villanova needed just a week to reclaim its lost No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. West Virginia waited a lot longer — nearly six decades, in fact — to get back to its position at No. 2.

Villanova returned to the top spot in Monday’s new poll after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. The Wildcats got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

The Mountaineers were next to capitalize on a big win, along with the chaos of a week that saw four top-5 teams lose to unranked opponents and six top-10 teams lose overall.

West Virginia — which beat then-No. 7 Oklahoma last week — earned 12 first-place votes and secured the program’s highest ranking since December 1959 during Jerry West’s senior season. Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3 and got the remaining first-place vote, followed by Michigan State after the Spartans’ loss at Ohio State.

Purdue and Wichita State tied for No. 5. Duke, the preseason No. 1-ranked team, fell five spots to No. 7 after losing at North Carolina State. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier rounded out the top 10.

Villanova (14-1) lost at Butler on Dec. 30, then had to wait a week before beating Marquette on Saturday.

“We try to learn from our wins and losses,” coach Jay Wright said afterward. “We don’t really judge ourselves on whether we won or lost, we judge ourselves on how well we played Villanova basketball. Sometimes we win and we still didn’t play great Villanova basketball. When you lose, that’s when it’s really obvious. The team just refocuses themselves and recommits themselves.”

MOUNTAINEERS ROLLING

West Virginia (14-1) hasn’t lost since falling to Texas A&M on opening night. That run includes a December home win against Virginia and Saturday’s win against the Sooners and star freshman Trae Young.

“Our entire men’s basketball program is certainly delighted with our highest national ranking since 1959,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “It’s certainly an exciting time for our storied men’s basketball program, the great state of West Virginia and all of Mountaineer Nation. However, our guys know that we play in the toughest basketball conference in the country, and they know what is ahead of them each and every night when we take the court in Big 12 play.”

TOP RISERS

No. 8 Texas Tech (14-1) was the week’s biggest climber. It moved up 10 spots after earning its first win at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse in 18 tries along with a win against Kansas State for the program’s best ranking since being seventh in March 1996.

Fifth-ranked Purdue (15-2) moved up eight spots for its highest ranking since February 2010 and carries an 11-game winning streak into Tuesday’s trip to Michigan. No. 13 Seton Hall (14-2) also moved up eight spots, matching the biggest one-week AP Top 25 jump in its history.

LONGEST SLIDES

Reigning national champion North Carolina took the biggest fall of any team that remained in the poll, sliding eight spots from No. 12 to No. 20 after road losses to now-No. 23 Florida State and Virginia . Arizona State fell seven spots to No. 11 after its overtime loss to Colorado.

NEWCOMERS

No. 22 Auburn and No. 25 Creighton were new to the poll this week, though the Bluejays have been ranked in four previous polls this season. It’s a different deal for the Tigers (14-1), who are ranked for the first time since January 2003 after wins against ranked Southeastern Conference opponents Arkansas and Tennessee last week.

SLIDING OUT

Arkansas fell out from No. 22 after losses to Mississippi State and Auburn, while Texas A&M went from 11th to unranked after losses to Florida and LSU.

1. Villanova (52 first-place votes)
2. West Virginia (12)
3. Virginia (1)
4. Michigan State
5. Wichita State
5. Purdue
7. Duke
8. Texas Tech
9. Oklahoma
10. Xavier
11. Arizona State
12. Kansas
13. Seton Hall
14. Cincinnati
15. Gonzaga
16. TCU
17. Arizona
18. Miami
19. Clemson
20. North Carolina
21. Kentucky
22. Auburn
23. Florida State
24. Tennessee
25. Creighton

Team of the Week: Texas Tech Red Raiders

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
There are too many options to choose from this week, as I had seven teams on my list that could legitimately be considered the best team of the past week.

But I’m going to go with Texas Tech here.

The Red Raiders did something that I cannot remember seeing happen before: They went into Allen Fieldhouse and not only beat Kansas, they whipped up on them. Texas Tech scored the first five points of the game and jumped out to a 23-7 lead before the Jayhawks woke up. They went on to win 75-63 in a game that never actually felt like it was in doubt.

Tech followed that performance up by smacking around Kansas State in Lubbock, but it was that game at Kansas that really changed everyone’s opinion on them. They went from being a good team that had a shot to … maybe being the best team in the Big 12?

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • COLORADO: If the Buffaloes were actually going to find a way to get into the NCAA tournament this season, they had to do what they did this weekend: Sweep the Arizona schools at home. They still have an uphill battle in front of them, but with four games left against the Los Angeles schools and a trip to the Arizona schools still on the schedule, there’s a puncher’s chance.
  • NOTRE DAME: Playing without Bonzie Colson, the Irish mollywhopped an N.C. State team that turned around and beat Duke on Saturday. Then on Saturday, without Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell, the Fighting Irish beat Syracuse at Syracuse. I thought you were supposed to get worse when you lose your two best players?
  • VIRGINIA: OK, I’ll admit it: I missed badly on Virginia this year. I figured that all of the youth on the roster and the lack of what appeared to be dynamic back court defenders would be enough to keep the Wahoos from competing atop the ACC. They look like they’re primed to win the league’s regular season title this year.
  • WEST VIRGINIA: The Mountaineers are the only team in the country to solve the Trae Young conundrum, as they held Oklahoma’s dynamic freshman point guard to … 29 points? Trust me, it’s true.
  • AUBURN: The Tigers are for real this year, and it’s time to start looking at them as one of the better teams in the SEC. They won at Tennessee and smacked around Arkansas this week.

Bracketology: West Virginia and wild weekend

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 8, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Talk about your wild weekends.  In the wake of upsets, uprisings, and some general chaos, here’s a question worth asking … Which teams, if any, will emerge as clear-cut No. 1 seeds?  In most years, we can cite at least one or two of those teams in early January.  This year?  Not so much.  As it stands right now, even the best teams have flaws, which means the there’s a legitimate race ahead for those coveted top four spots on the seed list.

West Virginia held serve Saturday against Oklahoma and, for now, sits atop the South Region.  The Mountaineer are joined by Villanova (East), Oklahoma (Midwest), and Xavier (West) on the one-line.  When a group of bunched teams lose, sometimes a good loss (or an acceptable one) allows for status quo.  Either way, think about the seed list this morning the same as you do the weather.  Don’t like it much?  Give it a day or two; it’s likely to change.

UPDATED: January 8, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Providence vs. Louisville | East Region
  • Minnesota vs. Houston West Region
  • SE LOUISIANA vs. NC A&T | East Region
  • TX-SOUTHERN vs. PENN | West Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston SOUTH – Atlanta                      
Pittsburgh Pittsburgh
1) Villanova 1) WEST VIRGINIA
16) NC A&T / SE LOUISIANA 16) BUCKNELL
8) Michigan 8) Ohio State
9) Miami-FL 9) Washington
Boise San Diego
5) Cincinnati 5) AUBURN
12) BUFFALO 12) LOUISIANA
4) TCU 4) Clemson
13) VERMONT 13) FURMAN
Detroit Nashville
6) Florida 6) Kentucky
11) Providence / Louisville 11) SMU
3) Michigan State 3) SETON HALL
14) WILLIAM & MARY 14) MURRAY STATE
Charlotte Charlotte
7) Tennessee 7) RHODE ISLAND
10) Maryland 10) Baylor
2) VIRGINIA 2) Duke
15) RIDER 15) RADFORD
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Detroit Wichita
1) XAVIER 1) Oklahoma
16) TX-SOUTHERN / PENN 16) ROBERT MORRIS
8) Arkansas 8) Butler
9) UCLA 9) Notre Dame
Boise Wichita
5) GONZAGA 5) ARIZONA
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) WESTERN KENTUCKY
4) Kansas 4) North Carolina
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) LIPSCOMB
Dallas Dallas
6) Creighton 6) Florida State
11) Minnesota / Houston 11) Marquette
3) Texas Tech 3) WICHITA STATE
14) UC-DAVIS 14) DRAKE
San Diego Nashville
7) NEVADA 7) Texas AM
10) Georgia 10) Texas
2) Arizona State 2) PURDUE
15) MONTANA STATE 15) WRIGHT STATE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Maryland, Georgia, Marquette, SMU

Last Four IN (at large): Providence, Louisville, Minnesota, Houston

First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Missouri, Syracuse, Alabama

Next four teams OUT (at large): Saint Mary’s, Boston College, LSU, UCF

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, Louisville

SEC (7): AUBURN, Kentucky, Texas AM, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia

BIG 12 (7): OKLAHOMA, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas, Baylor

Big 10 (6): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota

Big East (6): SETON HALL, Xavier, Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, SMU, Houston

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Western Ketucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana State (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)