AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

VIDEO: Stanford beats USC with half-court buzzer-beater

By Travis HinesJan 8, 2018, 7:28 PM EST
Nothing beats a good buzzer-beater. Except a great buzzer-beater.

Stanford defeated USC when Daejon Davis’ prayer from beyond halfcourt was answered to give the Cardinal a one-point victory over the Trojans.

Great buzzer-beater.

USC looked like it had wrapped up a victory with Jordan McLaughlin’s go-ahead bucket with under 2 seconds to play, but Stanford got the ball in to Davis, who took one dribble to balance himself and then launched the game-winner on a night when USC led for much of the contest.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Mark Titus of The Ringer and One Shining Podcast fame to discuss, among other things, Ohio State’s win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. They also discussed Duke’s defense, whether or not Virginia is the best team in the ACC and whether or not Sean Miller actually knows who the best players on his roster are.

Here are the timecodes for today’s topics:

OPEN: Minnesota’s handling of Reggie Lynch

7:35: Ohio State’s win and Chris Holtmann’s job replacing Thad Matta

19:48: What does this loss mean for Michigan State?

22:00: Can Duke win a national title if their defense plays like this?

28:00: Is Virginia the best team in the ACC?

34:45: Does Sean Miller know who the best players on Arizona actually are?

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2018, 1:55 PM EST
Villanova needed just a week to reclaim its lost No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. West Virginia waited a lot longer — nearly six decades, in fact — to get back to its position at No. 2.

Villanova returned to the top spot in Monday’s new poll after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. The Wildcats got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

The Mountaineers were next to capitalize on a big win, along with the chaos of a week that saw four top-5 teams lose to unranked opponents and six top-10 teams lose overall.

West Virginia — which beat then-No. 7 Oklahoma last week — earned 12 first-place votes and secured the program’s highest ranking since December 1959 during Jerry West’s senior season. Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3 and got the remaining first-place vote, followed by Michigan State after the Spartans’ loss at Ohio State.

Purdue and Wichita State tied for No. 5. Duke, the preseason No. 1-ranked team, fell five spots to No. 7 after losing at North Carolina State. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier rounded out the top 10.

Villanova (14-1) lost at Butler on Dec. 30, then had to wait a week before beating Marquette on Saturday.

“We try to learn from our wins and losses,” coach Jay Wright said afterward. “We don’t really judge ourselves on whether we won or lost, we judge ourselves on how well we played Villanova basketball. Sometimes we win and we still didn’t play great Villanova basketball. When you lose, that’s when it’s really obvious. The team just refocuses themselves and recommits themselves.”

MOUNTAINEERS ROLLING

West Virginia (14-1) hasn’t lost since falling to Texas A&M on opening night. That run includes a December home win against Virginia and Saturday’s win against the Sooners and star freshman Trae Young.

“Our entire men’s basketball program is certainly delighted with our highest national ranking since 1959,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “It’s certainly an exciting time for our storied men’s basketball program, the great state of West Virginia and all of Mountaineer Nation. However, our guys know that we play in the toughest basketball conference in the country, and they know what is ahead of them each and every night when we take the court in Big 12 play.”

TOP RISERS

No. 8 Texas Tech (14-1) was the week’s biggest climber. It moved up 10 spots after earning its first win at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse in 18 tries along with a win against Kansas State for the program’s best ranking since being seventh in March 1996.

Fifth-ranked Purdue (15-2) moved up eight spots for its highest ranking since February 2010 and carries an 11-game winning streak into Tuesday’s trip to Michigan. No. 13 Seton Hall (14-2) also moved up eight spots, matching the biggest one-week AP Top 25 jump in its history.

LONGEST SLIDES

Reigning national champion North Carolina took the biggest fall of any team that remained in the poll, sliding eight spots from No. 12 to No. 20 after road losses to now-No. 23 Florida State and Virginia . Arizona State fell seven spots to No. 11 after its overtime loss to Colorado.

NEWCOMERS

No. 22 Auburn and No. 25 Creighton were new to the poll this week, though the Bluejays have been ranked in four previous polls this season. It’s a different deal for the Tigers (14-1), who are ranked for the first time since January 2003 after wins against ranked Southeastern Conference opponents Arkansas and Tennessee last week.

SLIDING OUT

Arkansas fell out from No. 22 after losses to Mississippi State and Auburn, while Texas A&M went from 11th to unranked after losses to Florida and LSU.

1. Villanova (52 first-place votes)
2. West Virginia (12)
3. Virginia (1)
4. Michigan State
5. Wichita State
5. Purdue
7. Duke
8. Texas Tech
9. Oklahoma
10. Xavier
11. Arizona State
12. Kansas
13. Seton Hall
14. Cincinnati
15. Gonzaga
16. TCU
17. Arizona
18. Miami
19. Clemson
20. North Carolina
21. Kentucky
22. Auburn
23. Florida State
24. Tennessee
25. Creighton

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
There are too many options to choose from this week, as I had seven teams on my list that could legitimately be considered the best team of the past week.

But I’m going to go with Texas Tech here.

The Red Raiders did something that I cannot remember seeing happen before: They went into Allen Fieldhouse and not only beat Kansas, they whipped up on them. Texas Tech scored the first five points of the game and jumped out to a 23-7 lead before the Jayhawks woke up. They went on to win 75-63 in a game that never actually felt like it was in doubt.

Tech followed that performance up by smacking around Kansas State in Lubbock, but it was that game at Kansas that really changed everyone’s opinion on them. They went from being a good team that had a shot to … maybe being the best team in the Big 12?

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • COLORADO: If the Buffaloes were actually going to find a way to get into the NCAA tournament this season, they had to do what they did this weekend: Sweep the Arizona schools at home. They still have an uphill battle in front of them, but with four games left against the Los Angeles schools and a trip to the Arizona schools still on the schedule, there’s a puncher’s chance.
  • NOTRE DAME: Playing without Bonzie Colson, the Irish mollywhopped an N.C. State team that turned around and beat Duke on Saturday. Then on Saturday, without Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell, the Fighting Irish beat Syracuse at Syracuse. I thought you were supposed to get worse when you lose your two best players?
  • VIRGINIA: OK, I’ll admit it: I missed badly on Virginia this year. I figured that all of the youth on the roster and the lack of what appeared to be dynamic back court defenders would be enough to keep the Wahoos from competing atop the ACC. They look like they’re primed to win the league’s regular season title this year.
  • WEST VIRGINIA: The Mountaineers are the only team in the country to solve the Trae Young conundrum, as they held Oklahoma’s dynamic freshman point guard to … 29 points? Trust me, it’s true.
  • AUBURN: The Tigers are for real this year, and it’s time to start looking at them as one of the better teams in the SEC. They won at Tennessee and smacked around Arkansas this week.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 8, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Talk about your wild weekends.  In the wake of upsets, uprisings, and some general chaos, here’s a question worth asking … Which teams, if any, will emerge as clear-cut No. 1 seeds?  In most years, we can cite at least one or two of those teams in early January.  This year?  Not so much.  As it stands right now, even the best teams have flaws, which means the there’s a legitimate race ahead for those coveted top four spots on the seed list.

West Virginia held serve Saturday against Oklahoma and, for now, sits atop the South Region.  The Mountaineer are joined by Villanova (East), Oklahoma (Midwest), and Xavier (West) on the one-line.  When a group of bunched teams lose, sometimes a good loss (or an acceptable one) allows for status quo.  Either way, think about the seed list this morning the same as you do the weather.  Don’t like it much?  Give it a day or two; it’s likely to change.

UPDATED: January 8, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Providence vs. Louisville | East Region
  • Minnesota vs. Houston West Region
  • SE LOUISIANA vs. NC A&T | East Region
  • TX-SOUTHERN vs. PENN | West Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston SOUTH – Atlanta                      
Pittsburgh Pittsburgh
1) Villanova 1) WEST VIRGINIA
16) NC A&T / SE LOUISIANA 16) BUCKNELL
8) Michigan 8) Ohio State
9) Miami-FL 9) Washington
Boise San Diego
5) Cincinnati 5) AUBURN
12) BUFFALO 12) LOUISIANA
4) TCU 4) Clemson
13) VERMONT 13) FURMAN
Detroit Nashville
6) Florida 6) Kentucky
11) Providence / Louisville 11) SMU
3) Michigan State 3) SETON HALL
14) WILLIAM & MARY 14) MURRAY STATE
Charlotte Charlotte
7) Tennessee 7) RHODE ISLAND
10) Maryland 10) Baylor
2) VIRGINIA 2) Duke
15) RIDER 15) RADFORD
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Detroit Wichita
1) XAVIER 1) Oklahoma
16) TX-SOUTHERN / PENN 16) ROBERT MORRIS
8) Arkansas 8) Butler
9) UCLA 9) Notre Dame
Boise Wichita
5) GONZAGA 5) ARIZONA
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) WESTERN KENTUCKY
4) Kansas 4) North Carolina
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) LIPSCOMB
Dallas Dallas
6) Creighton 6) Florida State
11) Minnesota / Houston 11) Marquette
3) Texas Tech 3) WICHITA STATE
14) UC-DAVIS 14) DRAKE
San Diego Nashville
7) NEVADA 7) Texas AM
10) Georgia 10) Texas
2) Arizona State 2) PURDUE
15) MONTANA STATE 15) WRIGHT STATE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Maryland, Georgia, Marquette, SMU

Last Four IN (at large): Providence, Louisville, Minnesota, Houston

First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Missouri, Syracuse, Alabama

Next four teams OUT (at large): Saint Mary’s, Boston College, LSU, UCF

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, Louisville

SEC (7): AUBURN, Kentucky, Texas AM, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia

BIG 12 (7): OKLAHOMA, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas, Baylor

Big 10 (6): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota

Big East (6): SETON HALL, Xavier, Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, SMU, Houston

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Western Ketucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana State (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
He doesn’t get the headlines that some of the other stars in the Big Ten do, but Ohio State junior forward Keita Bates-Diop is quietly having a season that could end up earning him Big Ten Player of the Year honors come March.

And this past week was his best week yet.

The 6-foot-7 combo-forward went for 27 points and 13 boards in a win at Iowa before exploding for 32 points and seven boards as the Buckeyes ran then-No. 1 Michigan State out of Columbus, 80-64. Bates-Diop spent much of Sunday evening squaring off with Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, both of whom are potential top ten picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

If you’ve been paying attention, that performance shouldn’t really surprise you all that much, either.

On the season, Bates-Diop is now averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals. He’s been tremendous, one of the biggest reasons that the Buckeyes are now in a position where they look not only like an NCAA tournament team, but like the third-best team in the Big Ten.

It makes you wonder: If KBD was not injured for so much of last season, would Thad Matta still be the head coach of Ohio State?

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: After finishign with 15 points, six boards and three assists in a dominating win at Kansas, Evans went for 27 points and four assists in another impressive win over Kansas State.
  • MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette: Howard set a Big East record earlier this week by scoring 52 points in an overtime win at Providence. He scored 42 of those points after halftime, and followed that up by going for 37 points and eight assists in a 10-point loss at Villanova.
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU: Waters hit the shot of the season to date on Saturday, burying a 30-foot three with a hand in his face with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock as the Tigers went into College Station and beat No. 11 Texas A&M.
  • CHRIS CHIOZZA, Florida: Florida had a massive week, winning at No. 11 Texas A&M and at Missouri. Chiozza averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the wins, including a game-winning, buzzer-beating layup off of a steal at Missouri.
  • T.J. GIBBS, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish beat N.C. State at home without Bonzie Colson on Wednesday. They then went into the Carrier Dome and beat Syracuse without Colson or Matt Farrell. Gibbs averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists in the two wins.