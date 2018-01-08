More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
John Weast/Getty Images

Team of the Week: Texas Tech Red Raiders

By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
There are too many options to choose from this week, as I had seven teams on my list that could legitimately be considered the best team of the past week.

But I’m going to go with Texas Tech here.

The Red Raiders did something that I cannot remember seeing happen before: They went into Allen Fieldhouse and not only beat Kansas, they whipped up on them. Texas Tech scored the first five points of the game and jumped out to a 23-7 lead before the Jayhawks woke up. They went on to win 75-63 in a game that never actually felt like it was in doubt.

Tech followed that performance up by smacking around Kansas State in Lubbock, but it was that game at Kansas that really changed everyone’s opinion on them. They went from being a good team that had a shot to … maybe being the best team in the Big 12?

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • COLORADO: If the Buffaloes were actually going to find a way to get into the NCAA tournament this season, they had to do what they did this weekend: Sweep the Arizona schools at home. They still have an uphill battle in front of them, but with four games left against the Los Angeles schools and a trip to the Arizona schools still on the schedule, there’s a puncher’s chance.
  • NOTRE DAME: Playing without Bonzie Colson, the Irish mollywhopped an N.C. State team that turned around and beat Duke on Saturday. Then on Saturday, without Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell, the Fighting Irish beat Syracuse at Syracuse. I thought you were supposed to get worse when you lose your two best players?
  • VIRGINIA: OK, I’ll admit it: I missed badly on Virginia this year. I figured that all of the youth on the roster and the lack of what appeared to be dynamic back court defenders would be enough to keep the Wahoos from competing atop the ACC. They look like they’re primed to win the league’s regular season title this year.
  • WEST VIRGINIA: The Mountaineers are the only team in the country to solve the Trae Young conundrum, as they held Oklahoma’s dynamic freshman point guard to … 29 points? Trust me, it’s true.
  • AUBURN: The Tigers are for real this year, and it’s time to start looking at them as one of the better teams in the SEC. They won at Tennessee and smacked around Arkansas this week.

Bracketology: West Virginia and wild weekend

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 8, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
1 Comment

Talk about your wild weekends.  In the wake of upsets, uprisings, and some general chaos, here’s a question worth asking … Which teams, if any, will emerge as clear-cut No. 1 seeds?  In most years, we can cite at least one or two of those teams in early January.  This year?  Not so much.  As it stands right now, even the best teams have flaws, which means the there’s a legitimate race ahead for those coveted top four spots on the seed list.

West Virginia held serve Saturday against Oklahoma and, for now, sits atop the South Region.  The Mountaineer are joined by Villanova (East), Oklahoma (Midwest), and Xavier (West) on the one-line.  When a group of bunched teams lose, sometimes a good loss (or an acceptable one) allows for status quo.  Either way, think about the seed list this morning the same as you do the weather.  Don’t like it much?  Give it a day or two; it’s likely to change.

UPDATED: January 8, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Providence vs. Louisville | East Region
  • Minnesota vs. Houston West Region
  • SE LOUISIANA vs. NC A&T | East Region
  • TX-SOUTHERN vs. PENN | West Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston SOUTH – Atlanta                      
Pittsburgh Pittsburgh
1) Villanova 1) WEST VIRGINIA
16) NC A&T / SE LOUISIANA 16) BUCKNELL
8) Michigan 8) Ohio State
9) Miami-FL 9) Washington
Boise San Diego
5) Cincinnati 5) AUBURN
12) BUFFALO 12) LOUISIANA
4) TCU 4) Clemson
13) VERMONT 13) FURMAN
Detroit Nashville
6) Florida 6) Kentucky
11) Providence / Louisville 11) SMU
3) Michigan State 3) SETON HALL
14) WILLIAM & MARY 14) MURRAY STATE
Charlotte Charlotte
7) Tennessee 7) RHODE ISLAND
10) Maryland 10) Baylor
2) VIRGINIA 2) Duke
15) RIDER 15) RADFORD
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Detroit Wichita
1) XAVIER 1) Oklahoma
16) TX-SOUTHERN / PENN 16) ROBERT MORRIS
8) Arkansas 8) Butler
9) UCLA 9) Notre Dame
Boise Wichita
5) GONZAGA 5) ARIZONA
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) WESTERN KENTUCKY
4) Kansas 4) North Carolina
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) LIPSCOMB
Dallas Dallas
6) Creighton 6) Florida State
11) Minnesota / Houston 11) Marquette
3) Texas Tech 3) WICHITA STATE
14) UC-DAVIS 14) DRAKE
San Diego Nashville
7) NEVADA 7) Texas AM
10) Georgia 10) Texas
2) Arizona State 2) PURDUE
15) MONTANA STATE 15) WRIGHT STATE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Maryland, Georgia, Marquette, SMU

Last Four IN (at large): Providence, Louisville, Minnesota, Houston

First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Missouri, Syracuse, Alabama

Next four teams OUT (at large): Saint Mary’s, Boston College, LSU, UCF

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, Louisville

SEC (7): AUBURN, Kentucky, Texas AM, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia

BIG 12 (7): OKLAHOMA, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas, Baylor

Big 10 (6): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota

Big East (6): SETON HALL, Xavier, Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, SMU, Houston

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Western Ketucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana State (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
He doesn’t get the headlines that some of the other stars in the Big Ten do, but Ohio State junior forward Keita Bates-Diop is quietly having a season that could end up earning him Big Ten Player of the Year honors come March.

And this past week was his best week yet.

The 6-foot-7 combo-forward went for 27 points and 13 boards in a win at Iowa before exploding for 32 points and seven boards as the Buckeyes ran then-No. 1 Michigan State out of Columbus, 80-64. Bates-Diop spent much of Sunday evening squaring off with Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, both of whom are potential top ten picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

If you’ve been paying attention, that performance shouldn’t really surprise you all that much, either.

On the season, Bates-Diop is now averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals. He’s been tremendous, one of the biggest reasons that the Buckeyes are now in a position where they look not only like an NCAA tournament team, but like the third-best team in the Big Ten.

It makes you wonder: If KBD was not injured for so much of last season, would Thad Matta still be the head coach of Ohio State?

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: After finishign with 15 points, six boards and three assists in a dominating win at Kansas, Evans went for 27 points and four assists in another impressive win over Kansas State.
  • MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette: Howard set a Big East record earlier this week by scoring 52 points in an overtime win at Providence. He scored 42 of those points after halftime, and followed that up by going for 37 points and eight assists in a 10-point loss at Villanova.
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU: Waters hit the shot of the season to date on Saturday, burying a 30-foot three with a hand in his face with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock as the Tigers went into College Station and beat No. 11 Texas A&M.
  • CHRIS CHIOZZA, Florida: Florida had a massive week, winning at No. 11 Texas A&M and at Missouri. Chiozza averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the wins, including a game-winning, buzzer-beating layup off of a steal at Missouri.
  • T.J. GIBBS, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish beat N.C. State at home without Bonzie Colson on Wednesday. They then went into the Carrier Dome and beat Syracuse without Colson or Matt Farrell. Gibbs averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists in the two wins.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Time for another reshuffle

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
After another wild week in college basketball – including a weekend that saw three top five teams lose to unranked teams – it is time for another reshuffle of my top 25.

Let’s start with the basics: I think that Villanova and Michigan State are the two best teams in college basketball, and mollywhoppings at Butler and Ohio State, respectively, have not changed my mind on that. Good teams, even the best team in a league, will lose on the road in league play, especially when the gap between the best and the middle of the pack is not as big this season as it has been in the past.

So those two remain at the top.

That’s where it gets interesting.

For me, the next-four best teams in the country are West Virginia, Purdue, Texas Tech and Virginia. I think you can justify an argument putting them in just about any order, but that is how I lean. I’ll pat myself on the back from never getting off of the West Virginia or Purdue bandwagons, but I was the last person in America to come around on Virginia.

(You can get out of my mentions now, Charlottesville.)

After that, I think the next cluster is a group of six teams: Oklahoma, Arizona, Seton Hall, Arizona State, Xavier and Wichita State. The two names in there that might ruffle some feathers are Arizona and Seton Hall. I’ve been the captain of the Seton Hall hype train since April, and they are just now starting to play their best basketball.

And Arizona?

Losing at Colorado wasn’t exactly a crowning achievement, but in the six-plus seasons since Colorado and Utah joined the Pac-12, the Mountain schools have hosted 25 homestands, meaning that 50 times a Pac-12 rival has made that road trip. Of those 50 trips, Utah and Colorado have been swept just four times: UCLA in 2013, Arizona in 2014 and 2015, and UCLA again in 2017. And for the record, in those six years, Utah has been to just two NCAA tournaments and Colorado has finished the year as a top 50 team on KenPom just once.

I’m already on an island with Arizona. I’m not getting off that island because they lost their second game in 40 hours on a brutal road trip at elevation.

I have Duke at 13 and Kansas at 14 because I think that both are too flawed to be considered national title contenders right now. Texas A&M in at 15 because I want to see them at full strength before I say they aren’t the best team in the SEC.

Beyond that, I don’t think anything in here is all that unreasonable.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Villanova, 14-1 (Last Week: No. 2)
2. Michigan State, 15-2 (1)
3. West Virginia, 14-1 (8)
4. Purdue, 15-2 (9)
5. Texas Tech, 14-1 (22)
6. Virginia, 14-1 (16)
7. Oklahoma, 12-2 (7)
8. Arizona, 12-4 (4)
9. Seton Hall, 14-2 (15)
10. Arizona State, 13-2 (5)
11. Xavier, 15-2 (6)
12. Wichita State, 13-2 (14)
13. Duke, 13-1 (3)
14. Kansas, 12-3 (13)
15. Texas A&M, 11-4 (10)
16. Miami, 13-2 (11)
17. Kentucky, 12-3 (17)
18. Gonzaga, 14-3 (18)
19. North Carolina, 12-4 (12)
20. Notre Dame, 13-3 (20)
21. TCU, 13-2 (19)
22. Cincinnati, 14-2 (21)
23. Clemson, 14-1 (25)
24. Auburn, 14-1 (NR)
25. Creighton, 13-3 (NR)

DROPPED OUT: No. 23 Arkansas, No. 24 Tennessee

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 24 Auburn, No. 25 Creighton

No. 9 Wichita State crushes South Florida 95-57

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — His team had just been blown out, and South Florida coach Brian Gregory grabbed the stat sheet to make sure his players saw a small number that stood out to him.

Landry Shamet, the star guard for No. 9 Wichita State, took just two shots in a 95-57 victory on Sunday.

“Two shots the whole game,” Gregory said. “He don’t care. I mean, All-American, NBA first-round pick, and he doesn’t care about any of that. That’s because of the type of high-level program they’ve built.”

Shaquille Morris led the Shockers (13-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) with 15 points. Zach Brown had 13 points, and Markis McDuffie scored 12 for Wichita State. Darral Willis finished with 11.

Morris, Brown and McDuffie were a combined 16 of 19 from the floor, helping the Shockers shoot 62.7 percent.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall pointed to Shamet’s unselfishness and seven assists as a catalyst.

“We had 28 assists on 37 baskets,” Marshall said. “Look around college basketball, and you won’t see many teams getting 28 assists. I liked our ball movement.”

Malik Martin led South Florida (7-10, 0-4 AAC) with 15 points. David Collins scored 12 points, and Terrence Samuel added 10 for the Bulls.

South Florida played without leading scorer Payton Banks because of illness.

Wichita State made 16 of its final 18 shots in the first half to build a 51-20 halftime advantage. The Shockers finished the half 21 of 28 from the floor, the best first-half shooting percentage (75) in Marshall’s 11 seasons.

Forcing 13 first-half turnovers and turning them into 21 points helped the Shockers’ offense click.

“We knew South Florida was a man down and not deep to begin with,” Marshall said. “We wanted to push the defense and force a transition-type game.”

FRANKAMP OUT

Wichita State was without starting guard Conner Frankamp, who had with a stomach virus. Frankamp, a senior, entered third on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game.

He was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Austin Reaves, who finished with eight points and seven assists.

“It was great to get the start,” Reaves said. “I just tried to be aggressive.”

THREE FROM THE 3

Marshall said all the small-forward minutes were split between McDuffie and Brown, who each played 20 minutes.

“Those two combine to go 7 of 8 from the 3-point line,” Marshall said. “That will win you a lot of games.”

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls got another tough lesson as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Gregory.

Wichita State: Missing a starter, the Shockers cruised and were able to spread the minutes before playing three of their next four games on the road.

UP NEXT

South Florida: The Bulls host No. 19 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to East Carolina on Thursday.

No. 19 Cincinnati overcomes poor shooting, beats SMU 76-56

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati showed that in a matchup of stingy defensive teams, a lot of effort overcomes a lot of missed shots.

Jacob Evans III scored 18 points, and Gary Clark had a big second half as the 19th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 76-56 victory over SMU on Sunday, extending the longest active home-court winning streak in the country.

The game matched the American Athletic Conference’s top defensive teams, and it showed in the first half as they went a combined 15-for-52 from the field and the Bearcats led 34-20.

“We’re not always pretty at times, but our effort’s tremendous and as a coach, you appreciate that,” Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin said.

Cincinnati (14-2, 3-0) broke it open with a 12-point run late in the first half featuring Evans’ 3-pointer. Clark scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as the Bearcats finally got the ball inside and pushed the lead to 20. Instead of allowing SMU to double-team him, Clark started heading for the basket as soon as he got the ball.

“It was more me taking too long,” Clark said. “I’m allowing them to come and trap. In the second half once they got it to me, I was going.”

SMU (12-5, 2-2) shot only 35.7 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers that set up 26 of Cincinnati’s points. Jarrey Foster led the Mustangs with 16 points.

“Beyond frustrating,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. “It was as frustrating as any game I can remember in a number of years. Whenever you turn the ball over that many times and just play so sloppy, it’s just really hard.”

The Bearcats have won 35 straight home games on two courts. They’ve gone 9-0 while playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs’ offense unraveled against Cincinnati’s match-up defense. They couldn’t get the ball inside — a typical possession involved passing around the perimeter and forcing one up as the shot clock wound down. SMU’s 20 first-half points were its fewest in any half this season.

“It’s digging in,” Cincinnati’s Evans said. “If we worry about defense and rebounding, we should be fine.”

Cincinnati: The Bearcats survived a poor shooting performance for a 55-53 win at Temple on Thursday, managing only three 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from the field overall. They were even worse in the first half on Sunday, shooting 28 percent and managing only four points in the paint before Clark asserted himself.

BROOME RETURNS

Cincinnati point guard Cane Broome was back after missing two games with a sprained ankle. He played 12 minutes, missed all of his three shots, finished with three points off free throws, and had three turnovers and two assists.

HORRID HALF

Cincinnati led 34-20 at the end of a first half featuring horrid shooting — SMU 30 made percent from the field, UC 28 percent. It was the fewest points the Mustangs had scored in any half this season.

TOUGH D

Cincinnati led the AAC in defense coming into the game, allowing 58.7 points on average. SMU was second at 59.8 points. The Bearcats were only the second team to score 76 points against SMU this season. The Mustangs’ worst defensive game was a 94-83 loss at TCU.

SMU AGAINST THE RANKED

The Mustangs are 2-2 against ranked teams this season. They’ve beaten Arizona and Southern California. They’ve lost to TCU and Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

The Mustangs host Temple on Wednesday.

The Bearcats begin a two-game Florida swing, playing at South Florida on Saturday followed by a game at UCF on Tuesday.