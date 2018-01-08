Bracketology: West Virginia and wild weekend

Talk about your wild weekends. In the wake of upsets, uprisings, and some general chaos, here’s a question worth asking … Which teams, if any, will emerge as clear-cut No. 1 seeds? In most years, we can cite at least one or two of those teams in early January. This year? Not so much. As it stands right now, even the best teams have flaws, which means the there’s a legitimate race ahead for those coveted top four spots on the seed list.
West Virginia held serve Saturday against Oklahoma and, for now, sits atop the South Region. The Mountaineer are joined by Villanova (East), Oklahoma (Midwest), and Xavier (West) on the one-line. When a group of bunched teams lose, sometimes a good loss (or an acceptable one) allows for status quo. Either way, think about the seed list this morning the same as you do the weather. Don’t like it much? Give it a day or two; it’s likely to change.
UPDATED: January 8, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Providence vs. Louisville | East Region
- Minnesota vs. Houston | West Region
- SE LOUISIANA vs. NC A&T | East Region
- TX-SOUTHERN vs. PENN | West Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|EAST – Boston
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|1) Villanova
|1) WEST VIRGINIA
|16) NC A&T / SE LOUISIANA
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) Michigan
|8) Ohio State
|9) Miami-FL
|9) Washington
|Boise
|San Diego
|5) Cincinnati
|5) AUBURN
|12) BUFFALO
|12) LOUISIANA
|4) TCU
|4) Clemson
|13) VERMONT
|13) FURMAN
|Detroit
|Nashville
|6) Florida
|6) Kentucky
|11) Providence / Louisville
|11) SMU
|3) Michigan State
|3) SETON HALL
|14) WILLIAM & MARY
|14) MURRAY STATE
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|7) Tennessee
|7) RHODE ISLAND
|10) Maryland
|10) Baylor
|2) VIRGINIA
|2) Duke
|15) RIDER
|15) RADFORD
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Detroit
|Wichita
|1) XAVIER
|1) Oklahoma
|16) TX-SOUTHERN / PENN
|16) ROBERT MORRIS
|8) Arkansas
|8) Butler
|9) UCLA
|9) Notre Dame
|Boise
|Wichita
|5) GONZAGA
|5) ARIZONA
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) WESTERN KENTUCKY
|4) Kansas
|4) North Carolina
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|13) LIPSCOMB
|Dallas
|Dallas
|6) Creighton
|6) Florida State
|11) Minnesota / Houston
|11) Marquette
|3) Texas Tech
|3) WICHITA STATE
|14) UC-DAVIS
|14) DRAKE
|San Diego
|Nashville
|7) NEVADA
|7) Texas AM
|10) Georgia
|10) Texas
|2) Arizona State
|2) PURDUE
|15) MONTANA STATE
|15) WRIGHT STATE
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Xavier
Last Four Byes (at large): Maryland, Georgia, Marquette, SMU
Last Four IN (at large): Providence, Louisville, Minnesota, Houston
First Four OUT (at large): St. Bonaventure, Missouri, Syracuse, Alabama
Next four teams OUT (at large): Saint Mary’s, Boston College, LSU, UCF
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, Louisville
SEC (7): AUBURN, Kentucky, Texas AM, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia
BIG 12 (7): OKLAHOMA, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas, Baylor
Big 10 (6): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota
Big East (6): SETON HALL, Xavier, Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Providence
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington
American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, SMU, Houston
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Western Ketucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana State (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)