Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Saturday Recap: Duke, Kentucky, Trae Young all go down

By Rob DausterJan 7, 2018, 1:06 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

This was a game that No. 10 Kansas was supposed to lose. With Billy Preston still ineligible and Silvio De Sousa still awaiting clearance from the NCAA, a night where Udoka Azubuike picked up five fouls in just 13 minutes of action was supposed to be a night where the Jayhawks simply did not have enough size or enough depth to beat a good basketball team, let alone a good basketball team on the road.

But that’s exactly what the Jayhawks did.

Kansas knocked off No. 16 TCU in Fort Worth, 88-84, and they did so because Mitch Lightfoot played the game of his life. I’ve been hard on Mitch, questioning whether or not Kansas was actually a good team when one half of their front court rotation was the former three-star prospect. I’ll eat those words with a size of queso after he went for nine points, seven boards (six offensive) and six blocks on Saturday.

Lightfoot was terrific. Not only did he provide energy on the glass and some rim protection, he also knocked down a three and a 15-footer. If and when De Sousa (and/or Preston) get eligible, this provides Kansas with even more lineup versatility.

Mitch, consider this my humble apology.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • JEVON CARTER, DARIUS MILES and JAMES BOLDEN, West Virginia: Those three did the heavy lifting against Trae Young as the No. 7 Mountaineers knocked off No. 6 Oklahoma.
  • VINCE EDWARDS, Purdue: Edwards doesn’t get anywhere near enough attention nationally. He finished with 21 points, 10 boards and six assists on Saturday as the No. 13 Boilermakers beat Nebraska 74-62.
  • DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: Lightfoot made the plays defensively, Graham did offensively. He finished with 28 points and six assists.
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU: Waters finished with 21 points, five boards and four assists in a win at No. 11 Texas A&M, but that’s not the full story: He also hit two threes in the final 12 seconds, including the buzzer-beater you see below, for the win.

TEAM OF THE DAY

No. 23 Tennessee’s season was getting ready to go off the rails. The Vols had were coming off of a loss at home to Auburn which came just days after they blew a lead at Arkansas, losing in overtime. That came a couple of weeks after they choked away a home win over North Carolina, and in the second week of the season, Tennessee blew a 14-point lead against Villanova.

That seemed like it was going to be the story of the season for the Vols, particularly if they lost at home to No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday evening. That would have dropped Tennessee to 0-3 in the SEC and 10-5 overall.

Then Saturday happened. Admiral Schofield went for 20 points, nine boards, four assists and four steals while Grant Williams chipped in with 18 points, eight boards and four assists as Tennessee landed a much-needed win. With a trip to Vanderbilt and a home game against a presumably healthy Texas A&M team coming up next week, this was a must-win.

And instead of blowing a lead down the stretch, Tennessee ran away with a 76-65 win.

 

GAME OF THE DAY

No. 21 Seton Hall won a thriller at Butler on Saturday, coming from 11 points down to knock off the Bulldogs in Hinkle behind 28 points, 15 boards and six assists from Angel Delgado and 29 points from Khadeen Carrington. All the details are here.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Colorado completed a sweep of the Arizona schools on Saturday, jumping out to a massive lead on No. 14 Arizona and holding on to beat the Wildcats down the stretch.

We told you everything you need to know about the actual game itself here.

Let’s talk about what happened after.

First, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was asked if there was any extra satisfaction in beating a team like Arizona, which was caught up in the FBI investigation in September.

“Absolutely,” he told reporters, adding he had great respect for Sean Miller. “They recruit very, very well. USC has recruit very, very well. The two most talented teams in our league from top to bottom are USC and Arizona. So, hell, yes, there’s extra satisfaction.”

Miller’s quote, while having nothing to do with Boyle’s, were equally as interesting.

“I can’t get them to play hard,” Miller said. “I really can’t. We do it for a while. I know we’ve had a win streak and we also have a good team. We have a lot of talent. A lot of times our offense can get us to the finish line, but you have to be able to play both offense and defense. And any really good team or good program, you’re going to have those days (when) the ball doesn’t go in, but you rely on your effort and your togetherness and maybe your defense to maybe keep you in the game.

“With our team, man, it’s really hard to get our guys to run as fast as they can. And that’s not them. That’s me. I have a hard time reaching our guys.”

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Mustapha Heron finished with 17 points and six boards while Jared Harper chipped in with 14 points and eight assists as Auburn landed their second-straight win over a ranked team on Saturday, knocking off No. 22 Arkansas, 88-77. The Tigers were up by as many as 23 points, taking a 17-point lead into the half and cruising in the second half. This win comes just three days after Auburn beat No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville. Suddenly, Auburn is sitting at 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC while playing as well as any team in the SEC. It begs the question: Can this Auburn actually win the conference?

The easiest bet in sports is any team that is hosting a team coached by Mike Anderson. The second easiest bet is Virginia against North Carolina. The No. 8 Cavaliers beat the No. 12 Tar Heels, 61-49, today.

Florida‘s Chris Chiozza had the play of the day.

Jalen Brunson had 27 points and eight assists as No. 3 Villanova knocked off Marquette. Markus Howard, one game after going for 52 points, had 37 points and eight assists.

Providence got 19 points and nine assists from Kyron Cartwright as they landed a critical win over No. 5 Xavier. The Friars entered the night 10-6 overall, having lost two in a row without anything close to a marquee win on their résumé. The Musketeers had been flirting with a loss like this for a few weeks.

Marcquise Reed finished with 24 points, five steals and three assists as No. 25 Clemson knocked off Louisville in overtime, 74-69. The Tigers are now 14-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Temple on a neutral court.

Keenan Evans had 27 points as No. 18 Texas Tech blew out Kansas State. The Red Raiders look like they might be the best team in the Big 12 right now.

The Burn Offense is back! Notre Dame executed it to perfection in Mike Brey’s first win at Syracuse since 2007.

Brunson, No. 3 Villanova bounce back, beat Marquette 100-90

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats drives against Elijah Long #55 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 12:56 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Perfect record ruined and No. 1 ranking gone, Villanova couldn’t wait to play again.

The schedule, though, made the Wildcats wait a week.

“We learned that it’s really hard to have a week off after getting your butt kicked,” coach Jay Wright said.

Jalen Brunson had 27 points and eight assists and No. 3 Villanova bounced back from its first loss of the season by holding off Marquette 100-90 on Saturday night.

Eric Paschall added 19 points and Mikal Bridges had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-1 Big East), who never trailed and shot 56 percent from the field to give Wright his 400th win at Villanova.

After stewing over a 101-93 loss at Butler, the Wildcats were efficient, hitting 27 of 32 free throws and getting assists on 20 of 32 baskets.

“It’s really hard, for a lot of reasons. No one is in a good mood, you want to play another game,” Wright said. “It was a rough week.”

Villanova, which hasn’t lost consecutive games in nearly five years, needed a good performance to overcome another great performance by Markus Howard.

The guard had 37 points and eight assists for Marquette (11-5, 2-2), three nights after scoring a Big East record-tying 52 points in an overtime win at Providence. His reverse layup with 23 seconds left made it 96-90, but he missed a 3 with 13 seconds left while trailing 97-90.

Andrew Rowsey was held to six points on 2-of-12 shooting and Marquette couldn’t duplicate a home victory over then-No. 1 Villanova last January.

“We knew coming into the game we were going to see the best of Villanova, obviously, coming off a loss and having a week to prepare,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “And the best of what Villanova has to offer is, in my humble opinion, as good as there is in the United States.”

With Brunson producing six assists in the first half, three on no-look passes for dunks, Villanova was sharp early and led by as many as 13 points before halftime. The lead swelled to 67-50 on Bridges’ three-point play with 12:47 left.

Howard, who hit a Big East record 11 3s against Providence, started just 1 of 4 from the field before catching a rhythm late in the first half.

He was 5 of 13 from 3-point range and also used his speed to score off the dribble, making 13 of 27 shots.

“Markus has become a much more complete basketball player,” Wojciechowski said. “Obviously the 3-point shots gain the most notoriety, but he’s much more than a 3-point shooter. He’s having a phenomenal sophomore year.”

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: It marked the fourth loss to a ranked team (Purdue, Wichita State, Xavier) for the Golden Eagles, despite another big performance from Howard. Marquette may have had a chance if Rowsey didn’t struggle so much. He came in averaging 22 points.

Villanova: You could tell the Wildcats were itching to get back on the court, racing to leads of 6-0, 17-9 and 23-12 with a strong focus on both ends of the court that was missing at Butler. Wright was mostly happy with his defense despite giving up 90 points.

WRIGHT’S MILESTONE

Wright improved to 400-162 in 17 seasons at Villanova, but shook off is significance.

“I promise you one day when I’m finished I’ll look back on it with great pride,” he said.

PERFECT HOWARD

Howard also went 6 of 6 from the foul line. He’s made 58 straight dating to March.

NEW CONTRIBUTIONS

With injuries sidelining Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie, the Wildcats are looking for players to contribute in new ways.

They got it from Paschall, who was 3 of 3 from 3-point range after entering the game 2 of 27 from long range. And Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree surpassed his previous career-high of eight points by halftime. He finished with 10.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Home vs. No. 21 Seton Hall on Tuesday.

Villanova: A showdown at home Wednesday night vs. No. 5 Xavier, which will likely drop in the rankings after losing to Providence on Saturday.

Graham 28 points as No. 10 Kansas wins 88-84 at No. 16 TCU

Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 12:27 AM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 28 points with eight straight free throws in the final 2:02 as No. 10 Kansas held on for an 88-84 victory over No. 16 TCU on Saturday night.

Vladimir Brodziansky had eight straight points for TCU to tie the game at 77-all before Marcus Garrett’s two tiebreaking free throws put the Jayhawks ahead to stay with 3 minutes left. Graham then made all of his free throws down the stretch for the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12).

Svi Mykhailiuk added 20 points for Kansas, which was coming off a home loss to Texas Tech and avoided its first 1-2 conference mark since 1990-91. Udoka Azubuike had 14 points, but played only 13 minutes before fouling out.

Brodziansky led TCU (13-2, 1-2) with 20 points, while Jaylen Fisher had 18 points and Desmond Bane 13 before fouling out. Kenrich Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first meeting between the schools since TCU upset the then-No. 1 Jayhawks in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament last March. The Horned Frogs went on to win the NIT championship, and started this season with a 12-game winning streak before losing two of its first three games in Big 12 play.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks got off to a fast start, making 10 of their first 12 shots and building a 14-point lead less than 7 minutes into the game. The problem is they couldn’t keep Azubuike on the court. The 7-foot center was 6-of-6 shooting, including inside shots for their first three baskets of the game. Back in after halftime, he also scored the first basket again — on a dunk after a bounce pass from Graham. But he fouled out with about 5 minutes left when he was trying to stop Brodziansky.

TCU: After falling behind by 10 again early in the second half, the Frogs bounced back and were within 48-47 when Bane beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer from the left side. But TCU then went cold from the field and did get even, or ahead, until the quick spurt by Brodziansky.

UP NEXT

Kansas, which has already lost multiple home games for the first time in 11 seasons, plays three of its next four games at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks host Iowa State on Tuesday night.

TCU has seven more games in January, five of them on the road. The Frogs play at Texas on Wednesday night and at No. 7 Oklahoma next Saturday.

No. 23 Tennessee rallies to beat No. 17 Kentucky 76-65

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 12:26 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield had 20 points and nine rebounds Saturday night and No. 23 Tennessee rallied in the second half to beat No. 17 Kentucky 76-65 and end a two-game skid.

This marks the third consecutive season that Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) has beaten Kentucky (12-3, 2-1) in Knoxville. Kentucky entered the night leading the overall series 153-69, but no team has beaten the Wildcats as often as Tennessee.

The Volunteers had blown leads of at least nine points in each of its four losses this season – including its first two SEC games – while Kentucky had rallied from halftime deficits to beat Georgia and LSU in its first two SEC matchups.

This time, it was Tennessee staging the second-half comeback.

Grant Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half as Tennessee erased an eight-point halftime deficit. Lamonte Turner added 11 points and five assists.

Quade Green scored 14 points to lead Kentucky. PJ Washington had 13 points and Wenyen Gabriel added 11 points, but both missed much of the second half. Washington limped to the locker room with about 12 1/2 minutes left and didn’t return, while Gabriel fouled out with just under 12 minutes remaining.

After Kentucky built a 37-29 halftime lead, former Tennessee star and SEC player of the year Ron Slay went onto the Thompson-Boling Arena court and delivered a pep talk to the sellout crowd. The Vols responded as soon as the second half began.

Williams tied the game at 39-all with 17:28 left and he then drew his third foul 11 seconds later when he was defending Gabriel and the two players collided. Tennessee argued the call, and technical fouls ended up being assessed to both Vols coach Rick Barnes and Kentucky coach John Calipari.

This marked the first time a Tennessee coach had picked up a technical foul since Bruce Pearl received one on March 11, 2011. A total of 216 games had elapsed since a Tennessee coach had been assessed a technical foul.

Williams put Tennessee ahead for good with 12:37 left as part of a 10-0 run that eventually gave the Vols a 54-47 lead with 11:12 remaining. Washington got injured and Gabriel fouled out during that spurt.

Both teams had been dealing with flu bugs this week.

Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo and forwards Sacha Killeya-Jones and Nick Richards were feeling sick Wednesday in a 74-71 victory at LSU. Tennessee’s Jordan Bone also had the flu this week.

Diallo scored five points in 16 minutes before fouling out. Killeya-Jones had four points in 16 minutes and Richards had nine points in 24 minutes. Bone was Tennessee’s starting point guard but played just 9 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats built their first-half lead by working the ball inside on offense and containing Williams on defense. They weren’t nearly as effective doing either of those things in the second half. After outscoring Tennessee 22-6 in the paint in the first half, Tennessee had a 24-10 edge in that category in the second half.

Tennessee: The Vols badly needed this victory to avoid falling to 0-3 in SEC competition with three of their next four games on the road. Barnes had criticized Tennessee for playing too casually in a 94-84 loss to Auburn on Tuesday, and the Vols’ second-half comeback was an impressive response.

NEXT UP

Kentucky hosts No. 11 Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Tennessee is at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

No. 2 Duke cannot win a national title if they do not fix their defense

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Four days ago, when N.C. State paid a visit to South Bend to take on a Notre Dame team that was playing without Bonzie Colson, the Wolfpack lost by 30 and scored a measly 58 points.

On Saturday, when N.C. State squared off with the No. 2 team in the country in Duke, Kevin Keatts’ club put 96 points on the scoreboard, beating the Blue Devils 96-85.

And as impressive as the win was for Keatts – he also owns a victory against No. 14 Arizona – the story of this game was that this was yet another disappointing defensive outing from the Blue Devils. Duke gave up 96 points on 75 possessions one week after allowing 93 points on 81 possessions against Florida State in Cameron. This all comes on the heels of allowing Boston College to drop 89 points in 74 possessions on them in their ACC opener.

The Blue Devils are now 1-2 in ACC play this season. They have allowed at least 89 points in all three of those games, two of which came against teams unlikely to reach the NCAA tournament and none of which came against programs with a real chance of competing for the ACC regular season title. They are dead last in defensive efficiency in league play and rank 105th in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

As of today, Duke cannot be considered a national title contender, not unless they find a way to drastically improve the way that they defend.

And I’m just not sold on the idea that they are going to be able to.

This is not the first time that I have voiced concerns about Duke’s ability to defend. I wrote an entire column earlier this year arguing with myself over whether or not Duke was actually good. I think they are; frankly, they have the most talented starting five in college basketball. But the mitigating circumstance at the time of that column was that Duke was in the midst of a brutal early-season, one that saw a roster full of freshmen jettisoning all over the country and playing nine games in 19 days before the start of the finals period.

Then things slowed down.

Saturday was just the third game that Duke has played in the last four weeks, since their Dec. 9th loss at Boston College. They’ve had 25 days without games that they could have devoted to learning how to stop a pick-and-roll or how to rotate defensively or when to switch. It hasn’t helped.

If Duke didn’t learn in the six weeks of preseason that they had, if they didn’t learn in the four weeks that they had in between their first league game and Saturday’s trip to Raleigh, when will they learn?

We’ve been here before.

In 2015, the year that Duke won the national title, we had similar questions to the ones that we are asking today. I remember it like it was yesterday: Angel Rodriguez and Manu Lecomte lit up Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium, exposing Jahlil Okafor’s inabilities on the defensive end of the floor to the world in a nationally-televised game. Those defensive issues didn’t really get solved at any point during the regular season or the conference tournament, and heading into the NCAA tournament, Duke was ranked outside the top 60 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

And then it all changed.

Duke played defense at a level that, extrapolated over an entire season, would have been on par with the best defenses we’ve ever seen in college basketball, finished the year ranked 12th in defensive efficiency on KenPom and earned Coach K his fifth national title.

That could happen this year. Duke certainly has the athleticism up and down their roster to make that a reality.

But barring some kind of drastic turn around on that end of the floor, Duke cannot be considered a contender to win the national title.

No. 6 West Virginia frustrates Trae Young, beats No. 7 Oklahoma

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
3 Comments

For the first time in his college basketball career, Trae Young had a bad game.

And it was Press Virginia that figured out how to make that happen.

The No. 6 Mountaineers got 17 points, 10 assists and seven boards from Jevon Carter and 20 points from Teddy Allen as they spent 40 minutes flustering and frustrating college basketball’s must-see TV attraction, taking a 89-76 win over No. 7 Oklahoma to the bank. Sagana Konate added 16 points, 13 boards and five blocks.

Young finished with 29 points and five assists, but it was far from his most efficient game. The dynamic freshman turned the ball over eight times. He shot just 8-for-22 from the floor. He missed free throws. He failed to finish layups he typically makes.

It was, quite frankly, exactly what we all expected to see happen heading into Morgantown.

We’ll get into that, and more, as we discuss the three things we learned from this game:

1. WEST VIRGINIA PROVIDED A BLUEPRINT FOR HOW TO SLOW DOWN TRAE YOUNG, BUT CAN ANYONE REPLICATE IT?

The Mountaineer game-plan was so simple: Do everything they possibly can to make life miserable for Trae Young. They double-teamed him after made shots and then face-guarded him as soon as they ball was inbounded to someone else. They harassed him when he did get his hands on the ball, rotating defenders on him and daring officials to call a foul on every possession. If the referees did, it didn’t matter. West Virginia has more than enough bodies: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles, James Bolden. Hell, even 6-foot-7 Lamont West had a few possessions guarding Young.

That was frustrating enough for Young, but the gamesmenship didn’t end when the whistle blew. West Virginia did everything they could to get into his head. An extra bump here, a little shove there, holding onto his arm after the play was blown dead, standing in Young’s way as he tried to walk to his bench or his teammates.

It worked.

Young was demonstrably and visibly frustrated for much of the game. You could see it in his body language. You could see it in the conversations that he had with referees during deadballs. Hell, you could see it in the way he reacted to every missed layup and missed free throw.

Young still finished with 29 points and five assists, but he was 8-for-22 from the floor with eight turnovers. It was far from his best game, but it’s something that he is going to have to mentally prepare himself for.

Because this isn’t going to stop.

West Virginia provided the blueprint for how to slow him down, but I’m not convinced that the rest of the conference – save for Texas Tech – can do what the Mountaineers did as well as the Mountaineers did. Bob Huggins recruits players specifically for this system and those players then spend years developing within that system. You don’t learn to do what West Virginia did with two practices in the middle of conference plays.

But that sure won’t stop teams from trying, which is why …

2. … OKLAHOMA’S SUPPORTING CAST NEEDS TO PROVIDE MORE SUPPORT

West Virginia was more than happy to essentially play 4-on-4 in the half court on Saturday night because they knew that the likes of Brady Manek, Christian James and Kameron McGusty are made so much better by what Young can set up for them. For me, the question that will determine Oklahoma’s ceiling this season is going to be how the rest of this team reacts to these situations.

Can the Sooners not named Young make defenses pay for selling out to stop their star point guard?

3. TEDDY BUCKETS CHANGES THINGS FOR WEST VIRGINIA, AS WILL ESA AHMAD

As basketball continues to embrace the use of analytics and efficiency metrics, the three-ball is becoming more and more relevant. Between the spacing that shooting provides and the simple fact that shooting threes at 34 percent is more efficient than shooting 50 percent from three, we’re never going to see this go the other way.

Unless, of course, you are a pressing team.

The logic is pretty basic. Pressing teams are at their most effective when the ball goes through the basket, when they can set up their defense after a made shot. That’s how they build momentum. That’s how they wear opponents down. And, as a result, it becomes more important for West Virginia to shoot the highest percentage that they can as opposed to shooting the most efficient shot that they can. Put another way, it’s better for West Virginia to make 50 percent of their twos than it is 34 percent of their threes because they can get into their press on 16 percent more of their possessions.

Enter Teddy Allen, whose is known as Teddy Buckets. A freshman forward that comes off the bench for the Mountaineers, Allen had 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting. He had 22 points at Kansas State on Monday night. He finished with 15 points in the Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State. Combine Teddy Buckets with the looming return of Esa Ahmad, West Virginia’s second-leading scorer last season and their best interior scorer, and suddenly the Mountaineers are a team that are much more balanced on the offensive end of the floor.

And they’re already a top ten team that may be the best in the Big 12.