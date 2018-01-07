More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No. 1 goes down as Ohio State upsets Michigan State

By Rob DausterJan 7, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 32 points to lead four players in double-figures as Ohio State landed their first marquee win of the season, whipping up on No. 1 Michigan State, 80-64, in Columbus.

The game was tied at 29 late in the first half, but the Buckeyes scored the final 12 points before intermission – including 10 points in the final :45 – and then outscored the Spartans 8-2 to open the second half, opening up a 49-31 lead that Tom Izzo’s club would never find a way to erase. The Buckeyes led by as many as 25 points in the second half.

This was the third time this weekend and the 14th time this season that a top five team lost to an unranked opponent, further validating something that we have been saying all season long – the top teams in college basketball just aren’t all that good this year. I still believe Michigan State is one of college basketball’s two-best teams, but that doesn’t mean that the gap between them and the rest of the field is so big that they can avoid taking a beating on the road in league play.

Put another way, I think that the Spartans will be fine. The inability to get back into the game was somewhat concerning, but frankly, that might say more about Ohio State than anything.

The Buckeyes are now 13-4 on the season and sitting tied with Purdue atop the Big Ten standings at 4-0. Those four losses all came to teams that seem destined to play in the NCAA tournament – North Carolina, Clemson, Gonzaga and Butler – and given all of the issues in the Big Ten this season, I don’t even think that it is a hot take to say that the Buckeyes are the third best team in the conference.

Given where this team was a season ago, Chris Holtmann has to just about be a lock for Coach of the Year right now. Think about it. Ohio State fired Thad Matta in June because they didn’t think that he had the pieces on the roster to be able to do what Holtmann is doing, and that’s not entirely unfair. Matta was 17-15 last season and 7-11 in the Big Ten with a roster that wasn’t really all that different from this one.

The one major difference is that JaQuan Lyle has essentially been replaced by Bates-Diop, who missed most of last season through injury. And Bates-Diop is proving to America why there have been NBA teams interested in him for years. He might be the Big Ten Player of the Year today.

So it helps that Holtmann has him back.

But that shouldn’t necessarily diminish the job that he has done with this roster.

Put another way, Ohio State isn’t winning this year simply because Bates-Diop is healthy. They are winning because Holtmann is a damn good coach.

If anything, it should put into perspective how Indiana fans felt after losing to Indiana State and Fort Wayne at home by 41 points.

Did Ohio State make the best hire of anyone in the Big Ten last offseason?

No. 9 Wichita State crushes South Florida 95-57

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — His team had just been blown out, and South Florida coach Brian Gregory grabbed the stat sheet to make sure his players saw a small number that stood out to him.

Landry Shamet, the star guard for No. 9 Wichita State, took just two shots in a 95-57 victory on Sunday.

“Two shots the whole game,” Gregory said. “He don’t care. I mean, All-American, NBA first-round pick, and he doesn’t care about any of that. That’s because of the type of high-level program they’ve built.”

Shaquille Morris led the Shockers (13-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) with 15 points. Zach Brown had 13 points, and Markis McDuffie scored 12 for Wichita State. Darral Willis finished with 11.

Morris, Brown and McDuffie were a combined 16 of 19 from the floor, helping the Shockers shoot 62.7 percent.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall pointed to Shamet’s unselfishness and seven assists as a catalyst.

“We had 28 assists on 37 baskets,” Marshall said. “Look around college basketball, and you won’t see many teams getting 28 assists. I liked our ball movement.”

Malik Martin led South Florida (7-10, 0-4 AAC) with 15 points. David Collins scored 12 points, and Terrence Samuel added 10 for the Bulls.

South Florida played without leading scorer Payton Banks because of illness.

Wichita State made 16 of its final 18 shots in the first half to build a 51-20 halftime advantage. The Shockers finished the half 21 of 28 from the floor, the best first-half shooting percentage (75) in Marshall’s 11 seasons.

Forcing 13 first-half turnovers and turning them into 21 points helped the Shockers’ offense click.

“We knew South Florida was a man down and not deep to begin with,” Marshall said. “We wanted to push the defense and force a transition-type game.”

FRANKAMP OUT

Wichita State was without starting guard Conner Frankamp, who had with a stomach virus. Frankamp, a senior, entered third on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game.

He was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Austin Reaves, who finished with eight points and seven assists.

“It was great to get the start,” Reaves said. “I just tried to be aggressive.”

THREE FROM THE 3

Marshall said all the small-forward minutes were split between McDuffie and Brown, who each played 20 minutes.

“Those two combine to go 7 of 8 from the 3-point line,” Marshall said. “That will win you a lot of games.”

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls got another tough lesson as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Gregory.

Wichita State: Missing a starter, the Shockers cruised and were able to spread the minutes before playing three of their next four games on the road.

UP NEXT

South Florida: The Bulls host No. 19 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to East Carolina on Thursday.

No. 19 Cincinnati overcomes poor shooting, beats SMU 76-56

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati showed that in a matchup of stingy defensive teams, a lot of effort overcomes a lot of missed shots.

Jacob Evans III scored 18 points, and Gary Clark had a big second half as the 19th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 76-56 victory over SMU on Sunday, extending the longest active home-court winning streak in the country.

The game matched the American Athletic Conference’s top defensive teams, and it showed in the first half as they went a combined 15-for-52 from the field and the Bearcats led 34-20.

“We’re not always pretty at times, but our effort’s tremendous and as a coach, you appreciate that,” Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin said.

Cincinnati (14-2, 3-0) broke it open with a 12-point run late in the first half featuring Evans’ 3-pointer. Clark scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as the Bearcats finally got the ball inside and pushed the lead to 20. Instead of allowing SMU to double-team him, Clark started heading for the basket as soon as he got the ball.

“It was more me taking too long,” Clark said. “I’m allowing them to come and trap. In the second half once they got it to me, I was going.”

SMU (12-5, 2-2) shot only 35.7 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers that set up 26 of Cincinnati’s points. Jarrey Foster led the Mustangs with 16 points.

“Beyond frustrating,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. “It was as frustrating as any game I can remember in a number of years. Whenever you turn the ball over that many times and just play so sloppy, it’s just really hard.”

The Bearcats have won 35 straight home games on two courts. They’ve gone 9-0 while playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs’ offense unraveled against Cincinnati’s match-up defense. They couldn’t get the ball inside — a typical possession involved passing around the perimeter and forcing one up as the shot clock wound down. SMU’s 20 first-half points were its fewest in any half this season.

“It’s digging in,” Cincinnati’s Evans said. “If we worry about defense and rebounding, we should be fine.”

Cincinnati: The Bearcats survived a poor shooting performance for a 55-53 win at Temple on Thursday, managing only three 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from the field overall. They were even worse in the first half on Sunday, shooting 28 percent and managing only four points in the paint before Clark asserted himself.

BROOME RETURNS

Cincinnati point guard Cane Broome was back after missing two games with a sprained ankle. He played 12 minutes, missed all of his three shots, finished with three points off free throws, and had three turnovers and two assists.

HORRID HALF

Cincinnati led 34-20 at the end of a first half featuring horrid shooting — SMU 30 made percent from the field, UC 28 percent. It was the fewest points the Mustangs had scored in any half this season.

TOUGH D

Cincinnati led the AAC in defense coming into the game, allowing 58.7 points on average. SMU was second at 59.8 points. The Bearcats were only the second team to score 76 points against SMU this season. The Mustangs’ worst defensive game was a 94-83 loss at TCU.

SMU AGAINST THE RANKED

The Mustangs are 2-2 against ranked teams this season. They’ve beaten Arizona and Southern California. They’ve lost to TCU and Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

The Mustangs host Temple on Wednesday.

The Bearcats begin a two-game Florida swing, playing at South Florida on Saturday followed by a game at UCF on Tuesday.

Freshman Lykes helps No. 15 Miami beat No. 24 FSU 80-74

Eric Espada/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Not even a smack in the nose could stop 5-foot-7 Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes against Florida State.

The freshman dynamo scored a season-high 18 points and shook off an accidental blow to the face, helping the No. 15 Hurricanes withstand a late rally from the No. 24 Seminoles to win 80-74 on Sunday.

Lykes was hit — with no foul called — as he drove for a layup midway through the second half. Dazed, he didn’t even see his shot go in.

“I just heard the crowd,” he said. “I got hit in my nose, and I couldn’t breathe through my nose for a minute.”

He quickly went to the dressing room accompanied by a trainer, but was back in the game moments later. His jumper to beat the shot clock with 4 minutes left slowed Florida State’s comeback.

Lykes finished 6 for 10 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers and baskets on two acrobatic drives.

“I told everybody before the season, don’t sleep on him,” teammate Bruce Brown said. “He does it in practice. I knew it was a matter of time before he did it in a game.”

Brown scored a season-high 23 points and Dewan Huell had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hurricanes, who took the lead for good in the early minutes and made 13 of their first 14 shots.

The Hurricanes (13-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their first home game since Dec. 5. Florida State (12-3, 1-2) lost for the third time in the past six games.

Lykes made two highlight plays in the first half. He drove into the lane and scooped in a shot from knee level, and in the final seconds weaved past two defenders for a reverse layup to give Miami its largest lead of the half, 45-32.

“I know my teammates believe in me a lot,” Lykes said. “I just try to bring energy off the bench and make the right plays.”

Florida State cut a 16-point second-half deficit to four with 24 seconds left. Braian Angola then made a backcourt steal but missed a 3-pointer that would have left the Seminoles trailing by one.

Brown made five of six free throws in the final 45 seconds and finished 12-for-14 at the line.

“It was two Top 25 teams going at each other,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

Angola had 16 points and five steals for Florida State, which shot a season-low 36 percent. Miami, ranked second nationally in scoring defense, held the Seminoles below their season average of 85.4.

“In the second half we were a little more aggressive,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “But we had dug such a hole, it was hard to pull out of it.”

POUNDING THE BOARDS

Rebounding kept the taller Seminoles in the game. They had a 44-32 edge, with 21 offensive rebounds, and outscored Miami 13-2 on second-chance points. Freshman Mfiondu Kabengele tied a season high with 12 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Christ Koumadje returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him since the third game of the season. He had eight rebounds and five points in 13 minutes.

PEP TALK

Larranaga said Brown and the other Hurricanes shot poorly in practice Saturday. Later, Larranaga phoned Brown and recommended he watch video highlights of himself to restore his confidence.

“Right after the game, he said, ‘I did,'” Larranaga said with a laugh. “Guys just need to think positively.”

SLUMPING WALKER

Highly touted Hurricanes freshman Lonnie Walker IV started for only the second time this season, but that didn’t help him shake a slump. He hit a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession but finished with only five points in 15 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

The Hurricanes beat a ranked team for the second time this season. They won at then-No. 12 Minnesota on Nov. 29.

The Seminoles, who made 45 3-pointers in their three previous games, went 5 for 24 from beyond the arc.

TRASH CHANT

Fans near the Seminoles bench taunted them regarding the recent departure of their football coach, chanting “Jimbo left you!”

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes began a stretch of three consecutive games against ranked teams. They play at No. 25 Clemson on Saturday and face No. 2 Duke at home on Nov. 15.

“I ain’t looking ahead,” Larranaga said, “except to dinner.”

Florida State will try to bounce back from the loss when it faces Louisville at home on Wednesday.

“You can’t sit around and have a pity party,” Hamilton said.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball Sunday on NBCSN

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday.

It begins at 12:00 p.m. EST with Davidson traveling to George Mason. The Wildcats (6-7, 1-1) are coming off of a win over Saint Louis as senior forward Peyton Aldridge is one of the best scorers in the country. George Mason (7-8, 1-1) just earned a conference road win at UMass as this will be the conference home opener for the Patriots.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

Saturday Recap: Duke, Kentucky, Trae Young all go down

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2018, 1:06 AM EST
2 Comments

PLAYER OF THE DAY

This was a game that No. 10 Kansas was supposed to lose. With Billy Preston still ineligible and Silvio De Sousa still awaiting clearance from the NCAA, a night where Udoka Azubuike picked up five fouls in just 13 minutes of action was supposed to be a night where the Jayhawks simply did not have enough size or enough depth to beat a good basketball team, let alone a good basketball team on the road.

But that’s exactly what the Jayhawks did.

Kansas knocked off No. 16 TCU in Fort Worth, 88-84, and they did so because Mitch Lightfoot played the game of his life. I’ve been hard on Mitch, questioning whether or not Kansas was actually a good team when one half of their front court rotation was the former three-star prospect. I’ll eat those words with a size of queso after he went for nine points, seven boards (six offensive) and six blocks on Saturday.

Lightfoot was terrific. Not only did he provide energy on the glass and some rim protection, he also knocked down a three and a 15-footer. If and when De Sousa (and/or Preston) get eligible, this provides Kansas with even more lineup versatility.

Mitch, consider this my humble apology.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • JEVON CARTER, DARIUS MILES and JAMES BOLDEN, West Virginia: Those three did the heavy lifting against Trae Young as the No. 7 Mountaineers knocked off No. 6 Oklahoma.
  • VINCE EDWARDS, Purdue: Edwards doesn’t get anywhere near enough attention nationally. He finished with 21 points, 10 boards and six assists on Saturday as the No. 13 Boilermakers beat Nebraska 74-62.
  • DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: Lightfoot made the plays defensively, Graham did offensively. He finished with 28 points and six assists.
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU: Waters finished with 21 points, five boards and four assists in a win at No. 11 Texas A&M, but that’s not the full story: He also hit two threes in the final 12 seconds, including the buzzer-beater you see below, for the win.

TEAM OF THE DAY

No. 23 Tennessee’s season was getting ready to go off the rails. The Vols had were coming off of a loss at home to Auburn which came just days after they blew a lead at Arkansas, losing in overtime. That came a couple of weeks after they choked away a home win over North Carolina, and in the second week of the season, Tennessee blew a 14-point lead against Villanova.

That seemed like it was going to be the story of the season for the Vols, particularly if they lost at home to No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday evening. That would have dropped Tennessee to 0-3 in the SEC and 10-5 overall.

Then Saturday happened. Admiral Schofield went for 20 points, nine boards, four assists and four steals while Grant Williams chipped in with 18 points, eight boards and four assists as Tennessee landed a much-needed win. With a trip to Vanderbilt and a home game against a presumably healthy Texas A&M team coming up next week, this was a must-win.

And instead of blowing a lead down the stretch, Tennessee ran away with a 76-65 win.

 

GAME OF THE DAY

No. 21 Seton Hall won a thriller at Butler on Saturday, coming from 11 points down to knock off the Bulldogs in Hinkle behind 28 points, 15 boards and six assists from Angel Delgado and 29 points from Khadeen Carrington. All the details are here.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Colorado completed a sweep of the Arizona schools on Saturday, jumping out to a massive lead on No. 14 Arizona and holding on to beat the Wildcats down the stretch.

We told you everything you need to know about the actual game itself here.

Let’s talk about what happened after.

First, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was asked if there was any extra satisfaction in beating a team like Arizona, which was caught up in the FBI investigation in September.

“Absolutely,” he told reporters, adding he had great respect for Sean Miller. “They recruit very, very well. USC has recruit very, very well. The two most talented teams in our league from top to bottom are USC and Arizona. So, hell, yes, there’s extra satisfaction.”

Miller’s quote, while having nothing to do with Boyle’s, were equally as interesting.

“I can’t get them to play hard,” Miller said. “I really can’t. We do it for a while. I know we’ve had a win streak and we also have a good team. We have a lot of talent. A lot of times our offense can get us to the finish line, but you have to be able to play both offense and defense. And any really good team or good program, you’re going to have those days (when) the ball doesn’t go in, but you rely on your effort and your togetherness and maybe your defense to maybe keep you in the game.

“With our team, man, it’s really hard to get our guys to run as fast as they can. And that’s not them. That’s me. I have a hard time reaching our guys.”

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Mustapha Heron finished with 17 points and six boards while Jared Harper chipped in with 14 points and eight assists as Auburn landed their second-straight win over a ranked team on Saturday, knocking off No. 22 Arkansas, 88-77. The Tigers were up by as many as 23 points, taking a 17-point lead into the half and cruising in the second half. This win comes just three days after Auburn beat No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville. Suddenly, Auburn is sitting at 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC while playing as well as any team in the SEC. It begs the question: Can this Auburn actually win the conference?

The easiest bet in sports is any team that is hosting a team coached by Mike Anderson. The second easiest bet is Virginia against North Carolina. The No. 8 Cavaliers beat the No. 12 Tar Heels, 61-49, today.

Florida‘s Chris Chiozza had the play of the day.

Jalen Brunson had 27 points and eight assists as No. 3 Villanova knocked off Marquette. Markus Howard, one game after going for 52 points, had 37 points and eight assists.

Providence got 19 points and nine assists from Kyron Cartwright as they landed a critical win over No. 5 Xavier. The Friars entered the night 10-6 overall, having lost two in a row without anything close to a marquee win on their résumé. The Musketeers had been flirting with a loss like this for a few weeks.

Marcquise Reed finished with 24 points, five steals and three assists as No. 25 Clemson knocked off Louisville in overtime, 74-69. The Tigers are now 14-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Temple on a neutral court.

Keenan Evans had 27 points as No. 18 Texas Tech blew out Kansas State. The Red Raiders look like they might be the best team in the Big 12 right now.

The Burn Offense is back! Notre Dame executed it to perfection in Mike Brey’s first win at Syracuse since 2007.