WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.
It starts with UMass at Dayton at 12:00 p.m. EST and ends with VCU at La Salle at 2:00 p.m.
Nebraska has a roster with a few international players this season. This has led to the Huskers producing a fun video segment called “Tastes Like Home.” In the segment, players on Nebraska are introduced to foreign foods that one of their teammates eats back home.
Junior forward Jack McVeigh hails from Australia. So McVeigh, like many Australians, grew up eating Vegemite, a yeast extract spread that is popular there. Australians use the salty, black spread for toast, sandwiches, crumpets and biscuits — among other things.
Unfortunately for McVeigh, his beloved Vegemite wasn’t very popular among his Nebraska teammates.
In fact, they absolutely hated it.
It’s pretty common for Americans to despise Vegemite. Nebraska’s players aren’t acting like spoiled college kids with a limited palette here. Even former President Barack Obama publicly mentioned his disdain for the spread when former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard visited a Virginia high school with him in 2011.
Although Nebraska wasn’t feeling the Vegemite, McVeigh didn’t do his teammates any favors with the way he told them to eat it. Describing Vegemite as being like chocolate is a cruel thing to do. Most Australians also don’t use large amounts of Vegemite. They typically use a thin layer of it on whatever they are eating.
Australian actor Hugh Jackman demonstrated the proper way to eat Vegemite in a segment with Jimmy Fallon a few years back and the response from Fallon was much more positive.
I don’t think Nebraska will be eating Vegemite with McVeigh anytime soon. At least McVeigh didn’t make his teammates try truly bizarre food concoctions like Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic did with his teammates earlier this week.
Mirotic fancies himself some jelly and mayo sandwiches. He also dips his Oreos in orange juice. I think Nebraska got off light here with the Vegemite.
Western Kentucky received a major boost to its rotation on Friday as the school announced that freshman guard Josh Anderson has been immediately cleared to play by the NCAA.
The 6-foot-6 Anderson is a former consensus four-star prospect who many considered the second best prospect in Western Kentucky’s touted recruiting class behind five-star center Mitchell Robinson. Although the saga with Robinson never worked out and the big man opted to work out and prepare for the pros on his own, Anderson is an important piece for the Hilltoppers since the roster is currently so thin.
The NCAA was reviewing Anderson’s summer course work that he completed at Madison Prep Academy, which caused him to miss the first 15 games of the season. Playing only eight players all season, Western Kentucky now gets an aggressive guard to add to an already dangerous team that is hoping to make a run in Conference USA.
Western Kentucky is still awaiting the NCAA’s ruling on the eligibility of sophomore forward Moustapha Diagne as they’re hoping to get one more body into the rotation before the end of the season.
Missouri lost some perimeter depth late this week as the school confirmed that freshman guard Blake Harris will seek a release to transfer.
A former top-150 prospect, the 6-foot-3 native of North Carolina started nine of 14 games for the Tigers this season as a true freshman. Harris was previously pledged to Washington but got his release and followed the Porter family to Missouri once previous Huskies head coach Lorenzo Romar was let go.
Averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 13.9 minutes per contest, Harris was the starter for much of the season but his minutes at the point were stretched across multiple players. Fighting for minutes with juniors Jordan Geist and Terrence Phillips, Harris never gained full control of the spot as he tries to find a new home for next season.
Missouri is a surprising 11-3 playing with stud freshman Michael Porter Jr. this season but now losing Harris is going to hurt even more. Although Harris was inconsistent, he showed flashes of strong play this season, including 10 points in a recent Braggin’ Rights loss to rival Illinois in 22 minutes of play.
The Tigers and new head coach Cuonzo Martin have now lost Harris and another freshman guard, C.J. Roberts, to transfer as Missouri needs to find some future floor generals when it comes to recruiting. The program has a pair of off-guards signed for next season in Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett, so Missouri’s staff could look to target a point guard this spring.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes guards Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker IV might not be ready for the NBA next season after all, and coach Jim Larranaga wonders whether they’re even ready for Florida State.
No. 15 Miami faces the 24th-ranked Seminoles on Sunday, and in the wake of two recent losses and a slide in the rankings, Larranaga’s no longer keen on the NBA talk.
Before the season, he touted underclassmen Brown and Walker as likely destined for the pros in 2018. But Brown’s offensive production has fallen off in his sophomore season, and Walker has played like a freshman — which he is.
On Friday, Larranaga complained about his players viewing college as a pit stop en route to the NBA.
“These guys are coming here like it’s a prep school,” he said.
Regarding sources of NBA hype for his players, Larranaga didn’t mention himself.
“They probably read social media and Twitter and all that junk, and what the media say, and the color commentator at a game,” Larranaga said.
The Hurricanes (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) climbed to No. 6 in the rankings before Christmas, but they’ve lost two of their past four games, including Wednesday at Georgia Tech. They’ll fall out of the rankings if they lose to the Seminoles (12-2, 1-1), and perhaps even if they win.
Miami’s biggest problem has been a sputtering offense that Larranaga described as lacking cohesion and rhythm. The leading scorer is neither Brown nor Walker but sophomore forward Dewan Huell.
Brown is averaging 10.9 points and shooting 43 percent, both figures lower than a year ago. Walker is at 8.3 points and 42 percent. In the past six games they’re both shooting below 40 percent while going a combined 4 for 36 (11 percent) from 3-point range.
A New York Knicks scout attended practice Friday, underscoring the obvious question: Is a potential NBA future distracting Brown and Walker?
“You think about it sometimes, obviously,” Brown said. “But I don’t think it’s an issue with us. I don’t think about it much; I know he doesn’t think about it much. We don’t even have conversations about it.”
Larranaga, who is in his 33rd season as a head coach, chuckled when asked if his players are thinking about the NBA.
“Our guys?” he said. “Every guy. My guys at George Mason and my guys at Bowling Green were thinking they were one and done. It’s a real problem for our culture. It’s a real sad commentary as to what has happened to college basketball.”
Larranaga said he would favor the sport returning to the old rules allowing players to turn pro out of high school. But that’s a discussion for another day.
“Right now what’s imminent,” he said, “is Florida State.”
This is quite possibly the best individual matchup that we are going to see all season long: Trae Young, the nation’s best player and the leading candidate for Player of the Year, going up against senior point guard Jevon Carter, one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball, and Press Virginia. If Young does what he has done through the first two months of the season on the road against this West Virginia team, then maybe we should just send him to the NBA now.
Virginia has won four of the last five regular season meetings with North Carolina, including all three of the games that these two teams have played at John Paul Jones Arena. That’s because the way that the Tar Heels have played is what Virginia’s Pack-Line defense is designed to stop. They double the post, they clean the glass, they don’t allow transition and they force you to make jump shots. The way that Roy Williams wants to play is by scoring in transition, pounding the ball into the paint and attacking the offensive glass. It’s a bad matchup.
Kentucky always seems to struggle at Tennessee, and this is a pretty important game for the Vols. Lose here, and they’re 0-3 in the SEC with a pair of home losses to their name. Tennessee has played very, very well against good teams this season … and blown two or three big leads they should have held onto. I don’t expect Kentucky to be getting points when the line comes out in Vegas.
With all the criticism surrounding Kansas this week and what I’m sure was a miserable set of practices to attend, I think this is the bounce back spot for the Jayhawks. Their loss to Texas Tech, to me, has so much to do with how the Red Raiders defend. They run you off the three point line and force turnovers, which is precisely the kind of defense that gives the Jayhawks trouble. I don’t think TCU can execute in that way.
This is a critical game for a Miami team that I was very high on entering the season. They’ve lost two of their last four, including a game at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Hurricanes can really defend, they’re just waiting for their offense to catchup. I think this is the game that happens.
This game was a whole lot more intriguing before SMU went and lost at Tulane on Thursday night. The Mustangs should matchup fairly well with Cincinnati, who landed a last-second win a Temple.