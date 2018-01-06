More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Reed’s 24 leads No. 25 Clemson to OT win over Louisville

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and Elijah Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead No. 25 Clemson to a 74-69 win over Louisville in overtime on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-1, 3-0 ACC) found their 3-point shot when it mattered, making five of their final seven shots behind the arc after starting the game 2 of 17 on 3s.

Clemson stayed in the game by forcing a season-worst 21 turnovers by the Cardinals — 15 on steals — and won it by hitting nine of 12 free throws at the end of overtime.

The Cardinals (11-4, 1-1) had a chance to win but turned the ball over with the game tied at 55 in the final 50 seconds. Then, after stealing it back, Quentin Snider missed an off-balance 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The Tigers have won 10 in a row and their 3-0 ACC start is the best since 1997, when Clemson rose to No. 4 with a 5-0 league start that ended against a Wake Forest team led by Tim Duncan.

Ray Spaulding led Louisville with 16 points and 14 rebounds while limited to 29 minutes with foul trouble. Deng Adel added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Shelton Mitchell had 13 points, going 8-for-9 from the foul line and 2 of 13 on 3-pointers for the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals played good defense, holding Clemson to just 37 percent (25 of 68) shooting, but the turnovers killed them. It was only Louisville’s second loss in eight games against Clemson.

Clemson: This was Clemson’s first home game as a ranked opponent in eight years. Last season, this kind of game killed Clemson. Sixteen of the Tigers 33′ games were decided by six points or fewer, and they lost 12 of them. But this Clemson team is more confident and more physical. Many of those 15 steals by the Tigers were caused by them forcing themselves into Cardinals who were stepped up to catch passes.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals play at No. 24 Florida State on Wednesday.

Clemson: The Tigers try to finish an early season sweep at North Carolina State on Thursday. Clemson beat the Wolfpack at home 78-62 on Dec. 30.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 3:40 PM EST
Florida finished off a phenomenal week to kick off SEC play in thrilling fashion, as Chris Chiozza scored a game-winning bucket on one of the most exciting plays of the season:

Florida would win 77-75 behind 16 points from Jalen Hudson off the bench. Chiozza chipped in with 13 points and six assists as five Gators reached double-figures.

The Gators did get somewhat lucky as the schedule played out. Texas A&M, who was No. 5 in the country at the time, was playing without their leading scorer D.J. Hogg and their third-leading scorer Admon Gilder. Missouri, of course, does not have Michael Porter Jr. on the floor for them right now.

But that doesn’t really matter, does it?

The Gators won two losable road games, putting themselves in position to make a run at an SEC regular season title while simultaneously doing a lot to help their NCAA tournament résumé.

No. 8 Virginia takes down No. 12 North Carolina

(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 6, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
Virginia continued its hot week by running past No. 12 North Carolina for a 61-49 ACC home win on Saturday. The No. 8 Cavaliers earned their sixth straight win and fifth consecutive home win against the Tar Heels with the win — which is easily their biggest of the season.

Senior guard Devon Hall paced Virginia with 16 points while DeAndre Hunter added 10 points as the Cavalier defense held North Carolina to under 50 points in back-to-back seasons.

Joel Berry II led North Carolina with 17 points as the Tar Heels never seemed to get going in dropping their second consecutive ACC games.

Here are three takeaways from this one

1. Virginia proved they’re a potential top-tier team after this week’s solid play

Entering the 2017-18 season, NBCSports.com ranked West Virginia in our preseason top 25. Virginia Tech just missed our cut.

We had Virginia picked to finish No. 6 in the ACC. With multiple top-five teams like Arizona State and Xavier losing this week, there’s a very real chance Virginia will be ranked No. 6 in the country next week.

I don’t normally feel inclined to speak on behalf of my colleagues. I’ll say it for all of us: we really screwed up in our projection of Virginia.  The Cavaliers have proven themselves to be pretty good. This week has been their biggest stretch of the season.

After blowing out in-state rival Virginia Tech on the road earlier this week, Virginia soundly outplayed North Carolina on Saturday, leading most of the game and dictating the methodical tempo that suits them so well. Helpless against Virginia’s No. 1-ranked defense (on KenPom), North Carolina’s offense looked out of sync.

Offensively, the Cavaliers created enough buckets off of turnovers — including two crowd-pleasing breakaway dunks off of steals in the first half — and had a balanced effort to still thoroughly beat the Tar Heels with only two double-figure scorers.

Before this week, Virginia had beaten Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Boston College. Now, after convincing wins against back-to-back solid opponents, it’s time to take Virginia more seriously.

2. North Carolina will be fine despite back-to-back losses

Things have been a bit concerning in Chapel Hill recently. Not only has North Carolina dropped back-to-back ACC road games, but the Tar Heels also had to claw back to get past Wake Forest the game before that.

We’ve expressed a few times in the past that North Carolina is still trying to find its identity in the wake of last season’s national championship team. Senior point guard Joel Berry II is still the team’s heart-and-soul but junior Luke Maye (six points on 2-for-10 shooting) has cooled off a bit recently and a consistent third scorer still needs to emerge.

Thankfully for North Carolina, they have some time to figure this out. Only playing No. 25 Clemson as a ranked opponent until a game against Duke on Feb. 8, the Tar Heels don’t have a lot of top-flight competition to face over the next week weeks.

On the road, they get Bonzie Colson-less Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech. At home, North Carolina has Georgia Tech, Clemson, N.C. State, Pitt and Boston College. That’s a winnable group of games (while allowing for tweaks in the rotation) before a home stretch that includes two against Duke, Miami and road games at Louisville and Syracuse.

Things don’t look great for North Carolina right now. They also have to integrate Cameron Johnson more into the lineup after only five games so this team still has plenty of room to get better.

North Carolina doesn’t look like a great team right now. It also wouldn’t be smart to count them out.

3. Virginia has to improve on offense to be among the elites but there’s still time

One of the intriguing things about Virginia is how much this team can grow by the end of the season. Since so many of the members of this rotation are in new roles, there has been an adjustment period on the offensive end at times this season.

Sophomore Kyle Guy is living up to his former McDonald’s All-American status by leading the Cavaliers in scoring but he can still get better as the season goes on — particularly if others also step up and alleviate the attention that defenses are giving him.

Other players in the rotation like point guard Ty Jerome, wing De’Andre Hunter and big man Mamadi Diakite are also still in their first years of college basketball with room to grow. Senior Nigel Johnson is another new piece as a grad transfer still figuring out his role.

Already with the No. 1 defense in the country, if Virginia continues to get better on offense then their ceiling continues to expand. A high-floor team with the potential to get knocked out of a tournament-style setting on a cold-shooting day, Virginia enhances their chances of advancing deep into March with a more developed offensive attack.

I mean, have you seen Duke’s offense? At some point, the Cavaliers are going to have to score points. They’re also as effective as any team in the country at keeping games slow and at their tempo. But their offense still has to get better for the Cavaliers to be an elite team.

There’s still a few months left before March and a lot of time to get better. It’ll be fascinating to see if Virginia can improve its offense to hang with some of the big boys.

Providence earns huge win over No. 5 Xavier

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 6, 2018, 2:08 PM EST
Providence earned its biggest win of the season on Saturday with a 81-72 Big East home victory over No. 5 Xavier.

The Friars had dropped the previous two Big East games on the road at Creighton and at home to Marquette when Markus Howard went bonkers for 52 points. So a win over a top-five opponent — the first top-five win at home for Providence since 2009 — gives the Friars a huge win for its NCAA tournament resume.

Kyron Cartwright helped the Friars pull ahead early and stay ahead throughout as he finished with 19 points, nine assists and four steals, playing with a ton of confidence that rubbed off on his teammates. Isaiah Jackson added 18 points while Rodney Bullock finished with 17 points as the Friars shot very well from the perimeter (9-for-20 from three-point range).

In a tight game that saw Xavier never really go away until the final minute, Providence also did a great job closing the game out at the line as they finished 20-for-22 from the free-throw line.

Since Providence has only defeated teams like Washington, Boston College and Saint Louis in the non-conference portion, this was a huge win for their credibility — especially coming off of a 1-2 start and back-to-back conference losses.

Meanwhile, Xavier has developed a concerning habit of playing some games from behind. The Musketeers have three comeback wins when trailing by double-digits this season but they weren’t able to overcome those issues during a sluggish afternoon. Trevon Bluiett (12 points) and J.P. Macura (nine points) combined to go only 8-for-24 from the field as they were particularly cold in the second half and down the stretch when Xavier needed a bucket.

The rest of the Musketeers weren’t much better from the perimeter as the team was only 27 percent (5-for-18) from three-point range. Big man Karim Kanter was a major bright spot for Xavier, dominating by scoring in the block and finishing with 24 points, but he didn’t have much consistent offensive help around him.

If this game — and this past week — has taught us anything, it’s that the Big East is once again going to be really tough and really good from top to nearly bottom.

Previously No. 1 Villanova lost on the road at unranked Butler last week. Now another top-five team in Xavier, a team on a ten-game winning streak, gets clipped on the road at unranked Providence.

With Seton Hall, Creighton and Marquette also off to solid starts — and Georgetown and St. John’s not being pushovers — this is going to be a really tough league to win this season. I don’t believe the Big East is as good as the Big 12 or ACC is in terms of overall talent from top-to-bottom but you can make a solid case that the league might be the toughest to actually win.

The top two teams in the league have already fallen to unranked teams and we haven’t even gotten to some of the better matchups in conference play. The Big East is going to be bonkers.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 6, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.

It starts with UMass at Dayton at 12:00 p.m. EST and ends with VCU at La Salle at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

VIDEO: Nebraska players try Australian spread Vegemite (and absolutely hate it)

By Scott PhillipsJan 6, 2018, 11:23 AM EST
Nebraska has a roster with a few international players this season. This has led to the Huskers producing a fun video segment called “Tastes Like Home.” In the segment, players on Nebraska are introduced to foreign foods that one of their teammates eats back home.

Junior forward Jack McVeigh hails from Australia. So McVeigh, like many Australians, grew up eating Vegemite, a yeast extract spread that is popular there. Australians use the salty, black spread for toast, sandwiches, crumpets and biscuits — among other things.

Unfortunately for McVeigh, his beloved Vegemite wasn’t very popular among his Nebraska teammates.

In fact, they absolutely hated it.

It’s pretty common for Americans to despise Vegemite. Nebraska’s players aren’t acting like spoiled college kids with a limited palette here. Even former President Barack Obama publicly mentioned his disdain for the spread when former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard visited a Virginia high school with him in 2011.

Although Nebraska wasn’t feeling the Vegemite, McVeigh didn’t do his teammates any favors with the way he told them to eat it. Describing Vegemite as being like chocolate is a cruel thing to do. Most Australians also don’t use large amounts of Vegemite. They typically use a thin layer of it on whatever they are eating.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman demonstrated the proper way to eat Vegemite in a segment with Jimmy Fallon a few years back and the response from Fallon was much more positive.

I don’t think Nebraska will be eating Vegemite with McVeigh anytime soon. At least McVeigh didn’t make his teammates try truly bizarre food concoctions like Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic did with his teammates earlier this week.

Mirotic fancies himself some jelly and mayo sandwiches. He also dips his Oreos in orange juice. I think Nebraska got off light here with the Vegemite.