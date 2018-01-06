More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 6 West Virginia frustrates Trae Young, beats No. 7 Oklahoma

By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
For the first time in his college basketball career, Trae Young had a bad game.

And it was Press Virginia that figured out how to make that happen.

The No. 6 Mountaineers got 17 points, 10 assists and seven boards from Jevon Carter and 20 points from Teddy Allen as they spent 40 minutes flustering and frustrating college basketball’s must-see TV attraction, taking a 89-76 win over No. 7 Oklahoma to the bank. Sagana Konate added 16 points, 13 boards and five blocks.

Young finished with 29 points and five assists, but it was far from his most efficient game. The dynamic freshman turned the ball over eight times. He shot just 8-for-22 from the floor. He missed free throws. He failed to finish layups he typically makes.

It was, quite frankly, exactly what we all expected to see happen heading into Morgantown.

We’ll get into that, and more, as we discuss the three things we learned from this game:

1. WEST VIRGINIA PROVIDED A BLUEPRINT FOR HOW TO SLOW DOWN TRAE YOUNG, BUT CAN ANYONE REPLICATE IT?

The Mountaineer game-plan was so simple: Do everything they possibly can to make life miserable for Trae Young. They double-teamed him after made shots and then face-guarded him as soon as they ball was inbounded to someone else. They harassed him when he did get his hands on the ball, rotating defenders on him and daring officials to call a foul on every possession. If the referees did, it didn’t matter. West Virginia has more than enough bodies: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles, James Bolden. Hell, even 6-foot-7 Lamont West had a few possessions guarding Young.

That was frustrating enough for Young, but the gamesmenship didn’t end when the whistle blew. West Virginia did everything they could to get into his head. An extra bump here, a little shove there, holding onto his arm after the play was blown dead, standing in Young’s way as he tried to walk to his bench or his teammates.

It worked.

Young was demonstrably and visibly frustrated for much of the game. You could see it in his body language. You could see it in the conversations that he had with referees during deadballs. Hell, you could see it in the way he reacted to every missed layup and missed free throw.

Young still finished with 29 points and five assists, but he was 8-for-22 from the floor with eight turnovers. It was far from his best game, but it’s something that he is going to have to mentally prepare himself for.

Because this isn’t going to stop.

West Virginia provided the blueprint for how to slow him down, but I’m not convinced that the rest of the conference – save for Texas Tech – can do what the Mountaineers did as well as the Mountaineers did. Bob Huggins recruits players specifically for this system and those players then spend years developing within that system. You don’t learn to do what West Virginia did with two practices in the middle of conference plays.

But that sure won’t stop teams from trying, which is why …

2. … OKLAHOMA’S SUPPORTING CAST NEEDS TO PROVIDE MORE SUPPORT

West Virginia was more than happy to essentially play 4-on-4 in the half court on Saturday night because they knew that the likes of Brady Manek, Christian James and Kameron McGusty are made so much better by what Young can set up for them. For me, the question that will determine Oklahoma’s ceiling this season is going to be how the rest of this team reacts to these situations.

Can the Sooners not named Young make defenses pay for selling out to stop their star point guard?

3. TEDDY BUCKETS CHANGES THINGS FOR WEST VIRGINIA, AS WILL ESA AHMAD

As basketball continues to embrace the use of analytics and efficiency metrics, the three-ball is becoming more and more relevant. Between the spacing that shooting provides and the simple fact that shooting threes at 34 percent is more efficient than shooting 50 percent from three, we’re never going to see this go the other way.

Unless, of course, you are a pressing team.

The logic is pretty basic. Pressing teams are at their most effective when the ball goes through the basket, when they can set up their defense after a made shot. That’s how they build momentum. That’s how they wear opponents down. And, as a result, it becomes more important for West Virginia to shoot the highest percentage that they can as opposed to shooting the most efficient shot that they can. Put another way, it’s better for West Virginia to make 50 percent of their twos than it is 34 percent of their threes because they can get into their press on 16 percent more of their possessions.

Enter Teddy Allen, whose is known as Teddy Buckets. A freshman forward that comes off the bench for the Mountaineers, Allen had 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting. He had 22 points at Kansas State on Monday night. He finished with 15 points in the Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State. Combine Teddy Buckets with the looming return of Esa Ahmad, West Virginia’s second-leading scorer last season and their best interior scorer, and suddenly the Mountaineers are a team that are much more balanced on the offensive end of the floor.

And they’re already a top ten team that may be the best in the Big 12.

Auburn beats No. 22 Arkansas

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Mustapha Heron scored 17 points and Auburn fended off a late comeback attempt to secure an 88-77 victory over No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday, the Tigers 12th consecutive win.

Saturday’s decision, coupled with Tuesday’s win at No. 23 Tennessee, marks the first time in 11 years that Auburn has won consecutive games against ranked opponents. The last time it happened was 2007, when the Tigers beat No. 22 Tennessee and No. 12 Alabama in a span of six days.

Auburn (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hit 12 of its first 18 shots as it opened the game on a 29-18 run. After Arkansas’ CJ Jones cut the advantage to nine with a layup, Malik Dunbar hit a pair of free throws, Anfernee McLemore threw down a dunk and Chuma Okeke hit a jumper during the course of a 6-0 run that gave the Auburn a double-digit lead it held until the final 6 minutes of the game.

Arkansas (11-4, 1-2) cut the deficit to as little as seven points with 3:55 remaining in the second half thanks to a 16-6 run sparked by Darious Hall and Jaylen Barford, but the Razorbacks never got closer than that. Bryce Brown hit a 3, Davion Mitchell and Desean Murray each hit a layup, and Jared Harper salted the victory away from the free throw line.

Heron was one of five Auburn players in double figures along with Murray (15), Harper (14), Brown (13), and Okeke (10).

Barford scored 21 to lead the Razorbacks.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have now followed a six-game winning streak with back-to-back road losses at Mississippi State and Auburn to fall to 1-2 in SEC play.

Auburn: A win in their SEC home opener extended the Tigers’ winning streak to 12 games (their longest since 1999-2000) and pushed their record to 14-1, which is their best start since that same season.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

In a span of 41 seconds, Auburn’s Dunbar hit a 3 and finished an alley-oop dunk, taking a feed from freshman point guard Mitchell and throwing down a one-handed dunk that gave Auburn a 21-point lead with 11:24 left to play.

LETDOWN

Arkansas freshman Daniel Gafford entered Saturday’s game averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and, at 6-foot-11, had a significant size advantage against Auburn’s frontcourt, but he finished the game with just eight points and four rebounds in 17 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas entered Saturday’s game at No. 22 in the poll, but the loss in Auburn Arena coupled with one Tuesday should see it dropped from the rankings. Auburn, which received votes but was not ranked in the most recent poll, could approach or even capture its first spot in the Top 25 since January 2003.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will try to stop a two-game losing streak when it returns home to host LSU on Wednesday.

Auburn goes for 13th win in a row at home against Ole Miss on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Isaac Copeland dunks on 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas

By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
Nebraska got beaten down at No. 13 Purdue on Saturday afternoon, but Isaac Copeland got a little bit of revenge.

The Georgetown transfer – a former five-star prospect with enough talent to make far more headlines that just this – received a pass coming down the middle of the lane and dunked all over Isaac Haas, Purdue’s center and arguably the biggest player in all of college basketball:

Copeland got a technical foul for his reaction, but you know what? When you dunk on a 7-footer, you probably earned the T. But doing so in a big loss probably isn’t the best look.

Evans 27 points as No. 18 Texas Tech beats K-State 74-58

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 7:33 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keenan Evans scored 27 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 74-58 on Saturday to back up that big win at Kansas earlier in the week.

The Red Raiders (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) led throughout against K-State, like they have in all of their conference games. That includes that 85-73 win at Allen Fieldhouse four days earlier, the only time they have ever won there.

Texas Tech is one of only two Big 12 teams to make it through the first three conference games without a loss — No. 6 West Virginia and No. 7 Oklahoma, the others who started the day 2-0, played later Saturday night. Tech plays both next week.

By shooting 70 percent in the first half, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 20-4 lead and settled for a 40-22 advantage at the break. The Red Raiders were still shooting 61 percent when coach Chris Beard pulled starters from the game.

Dean Wade had eight points for K-State (11-4, 1-2) in a 16-8 spurt to get within 48-40 with just under 12 minutes left. Evans scored the game’s next four points off Wildcats turnovers and Tech maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Barry Brown led Kansas State with 24 points and Dean had 14 before fouling out in the final 3 minutes. Cartier Diarra added 11 points.

All 10 Texas Tech players scored, and Zhaire Smith was the only other in double figures with 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Starting guard Kamau Stokes went to the Wildcats locker room with an apparent ankle injury before the first half ended and didn’t return. He scored two points in 15 minutes, well below his season average of 14.2 points per game.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 3-0 play for the first time since the 2003-04 season. They will almost certainly move up in the polls after two more double-digit victories this week, including the win over No. 10 Kansas.

UP NEXT

Kansas State returns home for a Wednesday game against Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech will visit No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday night. It’s the team’s second true road game this year, but it also is the squad’s fifth contest out of the state of Texas.

VIDEO: Without Colson, Farrell, Notre Dame beat Syracuse at buzzer

By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
The Burn is back, baby!

Playing without either of his star seniors, Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson, Mike Brey took his Notre Dame team up to the Carrier Dome and knocked off Syracuse, 51-49, thanks to this game-winning tip-in by junior guard Rex Pflueger:

We discussed this on Friday’s podcast (the 27:00 mark below) but Brey is as good as any coach in the country when it comes to finding a way to make things work with the players that he has on the floor.

And in the past, when he’s lost players at the rate that he lost players in the last week, what he’s reverted to is the Burn Offense. Essentially, he plays as slowly as possible, draining the clock on every single possession and trying to take all the energy out of the game. He knows his team can execute in the half court. Can his opponents?

If the score didn’t give away that the Burn is back, the number of possessions did. There were 55 possessions in this game. The last time Notre Dame played a 55-possession game came in January of 2015 against Virginia. The last time they did it against a team not named Virginia was in February of 2014, the year in which the Irish lost Jerian Grant at the end of the first semester due to an academic issue.

It may have been in the single digits in Upstate New York, but Syracuse felt the Burn.

And as a result, Brey got his first win at Syracuse since 2007.

No. 21 Seton Hall rallies from 11 down to beat Butler 90-87

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — Khadeen Carrington scored 29 points, Angel Delgado had 28 points and 15 rebounds and No. 21 Seton Hall rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Butler 90-87 on Saturday to win its fifth straight game.

With 1:08 left in the game, Carrington pushed the ball up the floor and drove the lane for the go-ahead basket to make it 84-82. Butler’s Kelan Martin missed a jumper with 13 seconds remaining and sent Seton Hall to the foul line after the Pirates grabbed the miss. Seton Hall (14-2, 3-0 Big East) sealed the win at the foul line during the final 10 seconds of the game.

Martin finished with 27 points for Butler (12-5, 2-2). Kamar Baldwin scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer with about 2 seconds left that pulled Butler back to 88-87. Henry Baddley also finished with 14 points.

The Pirates’ largest lead of the game was just four points during a first half in which they trailed Butler often. The Bulldogs led 40-36 at halftime and extended their lead at the start of the second half.

Seton Hall trailed 65-54 with just under 10 minutes to play when they used a 16-3 scoring run to take the lead. Butler and Seton Hall traded the lead several times during the final three minutes in what became a quick-paced, back-and-forth scoring frenzy.

Desi Rodriguez scored 19 points for Seton Hall.

The Pirates finished the game shooting 49 percent from the floor (27 of 55) with 18 of their 27 baskets coming off of an assist. Butler’s bench outscored Seton Hall’s, 32-14.

RETURN TO THE TOP

The Pirates are 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall has three more games against unranked conference opponents before it hosts No. 5 Xavier on Jan. 20. The Pirates face the defending Big East champions when they travel to Villanova on Feb. 4. Seton Hall and Butler won’t meet again until the regular-season finale on March 3.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall visits Marquette on Tuesday.

Butler travels to Creighton on Tuesday.