(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 21 Seton Hall rallies from 11 down to beat Butler 90-87

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — Khadeen Carrington scored 29 points, Angel Delgado had 28 points and 15 rebounds and No. 21 Seton Hall rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Butler 90-87 on Saturday to win its fifth straight game.

With 1:08 left in the game, Carrington pushed the ball up the floor and drove the lane for the go-ahead basket to make it 84-82. Butler’s Kelan Martin missed a jumper with 13 seconds remaining and sent Seton Hall to the foul line after the Pirates grabbed the miss. Seton Hall (14-2, 3-0 Big East) sealed the win at the foul line during the final 10 seconds of the game.

Martin finished with 27 points for Butler (12-5, 2-2). Kamar Baldwin scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer with about 2 seconds left that pulled Butler back to 88-87. Henry Baddley also finished with 14 points.

The Pirates’ largest lead of the game was just four points during a first half in which they trailed Butler often. The Bulldogs led 40-36 at halftime and extended their lead at the start of the second half.

Seton Hall trailed 65-54 with just under 10 minutes to play when they used a 16-3 scoring run to take the lead. Butler and Seton Hall traded the lead several times during the final three minutes in what became a quick-paced, back-and-forth scoring frenzy.

Desi Rodriguez scored 19 points for Seton Hall.

The Pirates finished the game shooting 49 percent from the floor (27 of 55) with 18 of their 27 baskets coming off of an assist. Butler’s bench outscored Seton Hall’s, 32-14.

The Pirates are 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall has three more games against unranked conference opponents before it hosts No. 5 Xavier on Jan. 20. The Pirates face the defending Big East champions when they travel to Villanova on Feb. 4. Seton Hall and Butler won’t meet again until the regular-season finale on March 3.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall visits Marquette on Tuesday.

Butler travels to Creighton on Tuesday.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
The Burn is back, baby!

Playing without either of his star seniors, Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson, Mike Brey took his Notre Dame team up to the Carrier Dome and knocked off Syracuse, 51-49, thanks to this game-winning tip-in by junior guard Rex Pflueger:

We discussed this on Friday’s podcast (the 27:00 mark below) but Brey is as good as any coach in the country when it comes to finding a way to make things work with the players that he has on the floor.

And in the past, when he’s lost players at the rate that he lost players in the last week, what he’s reverted to is the Burn Offense. Essentially, he plays as slowly as possible, draining the clock on every single possession and trying to take all the energy out of the game. He knows his team can execute in the half court. Can his opponents?

If the score didn’t give away that the Burn is back, the number of possessions did. There were 55 possessions in this game. The last time Notre Dame played a 55-possession game came in January of 2015 against Virginia. The last time they did it against a team not named Virginia was in February of 2014, the year in which the Irish lost Jerian Grant at the end of the first semester due to an academic issue.

It may have been in the single digits in Upstate New York, but Syracuse felt the Burn.

And as a result, Brey got his first win at Syracuse since 2007.

No. 13 Purdue goes old-school to roll past Nebraska 74-62

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Isaac Haas added 14 to lead No. 13 Purdue past Nebraska 74-62 on Saturday for its 11th consecutive win.

The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten) extended their home-court winning streak to 18 and won their 10th straight home game against a conference foe.

James Palmer Jr. finished with 22 points and Isaac Copeland had 16 to lead the Cornhuskers (11-6, 2-2), whose four-game winning streak ended.

It was never really close, though.

Purdue started fast, taking a 10-2 lead less than three minutes into the game and spent most of the first half pulling away. The Boilermakers extended the lead to 33-20 with 5:24 left, and it was only then that the Cornhuskers steadied themselves.

Nebraska cut the deficit to seven three times before Dakota Mathias’ 3-pointer gave Purdue a 41-31 halftime lead.

Matt Haarms’ layup with 14:05 to go made it 47-33 and after Nebraska closed the deficit to nine, the Boilermakers closed it out with an 11-3 run.

Nebraska never got closer after Purdue’s opening flurry.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: At home, the Cornhuskers have shown they can play with anyone. On the road, they still have a ways to go. Despite an impressive win Tuesday at Northwestern, Nebraska’s other two conference road games resulted in a 15-point loss at Michigan State on Dec. 3 and Saturday’s 12-point loss, in which they shot 40.7 percent from the field.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been rolling through the Big Ten. Now they face more challenging tests. If Purdue is still unbeaten in conference play after visiting Michigan and Minnesota next week and hosting Wisconsin on Jan. 16, it would be in prime position to be playing for a second straight Big Ten crown. That certainly is doable.

KEY NUMBERS

Nebraska: After holding its first three conference opponents to 36 percent from the field, Purdue shot 44.3 percent. …The Cornhuskers were 6 of 17 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 39-30. The Cornhuskers came into the game averaging 6.1 blocks, third in the nation, but finished with just one. … Nebraska scored its fewest points since the Dec. 3 loss to the Spartans.

Purdue: Has won Big Ten titles six of the previous 12 times it started 4-0 in conference action. … The Boilermakers are 14-0 on American soil. Both of their losses came in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas … Purdue’s stretch of 30-point wins ended at three, its streak of games with 80 or more points ended at six and its streak of games with 10 or more 3s ended at three. … Edwards also had 10 rebounds and six assists while Haas grabbed six rebounds. … Mathias scored 11 points and had four steals.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Returns home to face Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Purdue: Heads to Michigan on Tuesday.

Colorado completes weekend sweep, upsets No. 14 Arizona

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 4:26 PM EST
McKinley Wright led five players in double-figures with 16 points to go along with 10 assists as Colorado completed a weekend sweep of the Arizona schools with an 80-77 win over the No. 14 Wildcats in Boulder on Saturday.

On Thursday night, Colorado knocked off No. 4 Arizona State in overtime.

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 42-22 lead late in the first half against Arizona and did just enough down the stretch to hold on and win. The Wildcats made a run in the second half, cutting the lead to 49-46 at one point, but they were never able to get closer than that.

Deandre Ayton led the way for Arizona with 26 points for Arizona. Allonzo Trier finished with just eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

Here are three things we learned from Colorado’s win:

1. COLORADO JUST TURNED THEIR SEASON AROUND

Colorado entered this week in playing as poorly as anyone in the Pac-12, and that’s saying a lot. The Pac-12 is not good at the bottom of the league. Prior to Thursday night’s win over Arizona State, Colorado had lost three straight, five out of six and six out of eight. They were beaten by Oregon State, Colorado State, San Diego and Iowa during that stretch. After winning their first six games of the season, Colorado was sitting at 8-6 and it looked like the season was going to be a lost cause.

Then all of a sudden, Colorado turned around and swept the only two legitimately good teams in the conference.

And now, we can talk about Colorado as a team with the potential to earn an at-large bid and sound at least semi-sober. Colorado plays the toughest schedule in the Pac-12 this season, meaning that they get the Arizona schools, the Los Angeles schools and Utah twice. As of today, those are probably the five best teams in the conference. There is a long uphill battle to wage to build a résumé that is at-large worthy, but they are going to have as many opportunities to earn quality wins in Pac-12 as anyone in the conference.

Combine that with the fact that there are going to be a lot of at-large bids available to high-major schools – the Atlantic 10, Mountain West, Missouri Valley and WCC could all very well end up being one bid leagues – and I’m not totally losing my mind here, am I?

2. TAD BOYLE OUT-COACHED SEAN MILLER

Part of the reason that Colorado was able to put Arizona in that big of a hole was because Arizona looked like a team that was playing their second road game at elevation in the span of 40 hours against a team that lives and practices at elevation every single day.

There’s a reason why that road trip is the toughest road trip in the conference.

So maybe reading into this loss at all is too much.

But I cannot get past how effective Colorado’s game-plan was. It was simple, really: Allonzo Trier scores more than half his points in ball-screens and in transition, so to keep him from getting into a rhythm Colorado blitzed him whenever he was in a pick-and-roll and located him on the break. In the half court, the Wildcats then knew that their zone was going to clog things up and that Deandre Ayton would play at the high post, so they dared Deandre Ayton to beat them with jumpers.

The result was that Trier attempted just nine shots while Dusan Ristic finished with 16, more than anyone on the team until Ayton scored on the final three possessions of a game that was already out of reach. Ristic finished 6-for-16 from the floor, while Parker Jackson-Cartwright was 0-6 from the field and Rawle Alkins shot just 6-for-14.

The reason I say that Boyle out-coached Miller is because he figured out something that Miller has yet to: When Ayton and Ristic are on the floor together, Ristic’s inability to provide anything outside of five feet turns Ayton into a shooter.

And while I’m hardly as qualified as Miller is, I don’t quite understand why anyone would think the best way to win with this team is to turn a potentially franchise-changing NBA talent like Ayton into a jump shooter just to fit in a player like Ristic, who is a zero on the defensive end of the floor.

What Boyle did was take away Trier entirely and take away what Ayton does best, daring Anyone Else on Arizona to beat his team. “Anyone Else” could not get it done.

3. SPEAKING OF DEFENSE, AYTON DID WELL ON THE PERIMETER

Colorado played with four guards for essentially the entire game on Saturday, using George King – who is a shooting guard – at the four. This forced Deandre Ayton to spend the majority of the game playing on the perimeter defensively, and he actually did a pretty solid job. That was one of the knocks on him in the early part of the season, when Arizona lost three in a row in the Bahamas. It’s why teams like SMU, Purdue and N.C. State beat the Wildcats.

Ayton is hardly Draymond Green, but these days he certainly showed that he can be an above-average defender on the perimeter on Saturday. The athleticism and ability was never really in question. He’s a kid that spent his entire life standing in front of the rim defensively. He had to learn what to do, and to his credit, it looks like he has.

VIDEO: Deep Tremont Waters three-pointer lifts LSU over No. 11 Texas A&M

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 6, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
LSU freshman point guard Tremont Waters knocked down arguably the season’s best game-winner on Saturday to lift the Tigers over No. 11 Texas A&M.

Waters drained a heavily contested three from at least 30 feet away to give LSU the 69-68 SEC win. Although not a true buzzer-beater since 0.7 seconds were left on the clock, this is still a ridiculously cold-blooded look.

Waters finished with a game-high 21 points to move LSU to 10-4 on the season. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is in a freefall as injuries and suspensions have derailed a promising start with a three-game losing streak. The Aggies sit 0-3 in the SEC and need to figure things out quickly while getting healthy.

Everybody has been going crazy for Oklahoma guard Trae Young, so Waters gets lost a bit in the national freshman spotlight. But he’s averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game with great shooting splits (48 % FG, 42% 3PT, 80% FT).

Maybe it’s time that Waters enters more of the discussion when it comes to the top freshmen in the country.

Reed’s 24 leads No. 25 Clemson to OT win over Louisville

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and Elijah Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead No. 25 Clemson to a 74-69 win over Louisville in overtime on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-1, 3-0 ACC) found their 3-point shot when it mattered, making five of their final seven shots behind the arc after starting the game 2 of 17 on 3s.

Clemson stayed in the game by forcing a season-worst 21 turnovers by the Cardinals — 15 on steals — and won it by hitting nine of 12 free throws at the end of overtime.

The Cardinals (11-4, 1-1) had a chance to win but turned the ball over with the game tied at 55 in the final 50 seconds. Then, after stealing it back, Quentin Snider missed an off-balance 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The Tigers have won 10 in a row and their 3-0 ACC start is the best since 1997, when Clemson rose to No. 4 with a 5-0 league start that ended against a Wake Forest team led by Tim Duncan.

Ray Spaulding led Louisville with 16 points and 14 rebounds while limited to 29 minutes with foul trouble. Deng Adel added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Shelton Mitchell had 13 points, going 8-for-9 from the foul line and 2 of 13 on 3-pointers for the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals played good defense, holding Clemson to just 37 percent (25 of 68) shooting, but the turnovers killed them. It was only Louisville’s second loss in eight games against Clemson.

Clemson: This was Clemson’s first home game as a ranked opponent in eight years. Last season, this kind of game killed Clemson. Sixteen of the Tigers 33′ games were decided by six points or fewer, and they lost 12 of them. But this Clemson team is more confident and more physical. Many of those 15 steals by the Tigers were caused by them forcing themselves into Cardinals who were stepped up to catch passes.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals play at No. 24 Florida State on Wednesday.

Clemson: The Tigers try to finish an early season sweep at North Carolina State on Thursday. Clemson beat the Wolfpack at home 78-62 on Dec. 30.