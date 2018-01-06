Missouri freshman guard Blake Harris to transfer

Missouri lost some perimeter depth late this week as the school confirmed that freshman guard Blake Harris will seek a release to transfer.
A former top-150 prospect, the 6-foot-3 native of North Carolina started nine of 14 games for the Tigers this season as a true freshman. Harris was previously pledged to Washington but got his release and followed the Porter family to Missouri once previous Huskies head coach Lorenzo Romar was let go.
Averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 13.9 minutes per contest, Harris was the starter for much of the season but his minutes at the point were stretched across multiple players. Fighting for minutes with juniors Jordan Geist and Terrence Phillips, Harris never gained full control of the spot as he tries to find a new home for next season.
Missouri is a surprising 11-3 playing with stud freshman Michael Porter Jr. this season but now losing Harris is going to hurt even more. Although Harris was inconsistent, he showed flashes of strong play this season, including 10 points in a recent Braggin’ Rights loss to rival Illinois in 22 minutes of play.
The Tigers and new head coach Cuonzo Martin have now lost Harris and another freshman guard, C.J. Roberts, to transfer as Missouri needs to find some future floor generals when it comes to recruiting. The program has a pair of off-guards signed for next season in Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett, so Missouri’s staff could look to target a point guard this spring.