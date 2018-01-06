More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
John Weast/Getty Images

Evans 27 points as No. 18 Texas Tech beats K-State 74-58

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 7:33 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keenan Evans scored 27 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 74-58 on Saturday to back up that big win at Kansas earlier in the week.

The Red Raiders (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) led throughout against K-State, like they have in all of their conference games. That includes that 85-73 win at Allen Fieldhouse four days earlier, the only time they have ever won there.

Texas Tech is one of only two Big 12 teams to make it through the first three conference games without a loss — No. 6 West Virginia and No. 7 Oklahoma, the others who started the day 2-0, played later Saturday night. Tech plays both next week.

By shooting 70 percent in the first half, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 20-4 lead and settled for a 40-22 advantage at the break. The Red Raiders were still shooting 61 percent when coach Chris Beard pulled starters from the game.

Dean Wade had eight points for K-State (11-4, 1-2) in a 16-8 spurt to get within 48-40 with just under 12 minutes left. Evans scored the game’s next four points off Wildcats turnovers and Tech maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Barry Brown led Kansas State with 24 points and Dean had 14 before fouling out in the final 3 minutes. Cartier Diarra added 11 points.

All 10 Texas Tech players scored, and Zhaire Smith was the only other in double figures with 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Starting guard Kamau Stokes went to the Wildcats locker room with an apparent ankle injury before the first half ended and didn’t return. He scored two points in 15 minutes, well below his season average of 14.2 points per game.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 3-0 play for the first time since the 2003-04 season. They will almost certainly move up in the polls after two more double-digit victories this week, including the win over No. 10 Kansas.

UP NEXT

Kansas State returns home for a Wednesday game against Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech will visit No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday night. It’s the team’s second true road game this year, but it also is the squad’s fifth contest out of the state of Texas.

Auburn beats No. 22 Arkansas

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Mustapha Heron scored 17 points and Auburn fended off a late comeback attempt to secure an 88-77 victory over No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday, the Tigers 12th consecutive win.

Saturday’s decision, coupled with Tuesday’s win at No. 23 Tennessee, marks the first time in 11 years that Auburn has won consecutive games against ranked opponents. The last time it happened was 2007, when the Tigers beat No. 22 Tennessee and No. 12 Alabama in a span of six days.

Auburn (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hit 12 of its first 18 shots as it opened the game on a 29-18 run. After Arkansas’ CJ Jones cut the advantage to nine with a layup, Malik Dunbar hit a pair of free throws, Anfernee McLemore threw down a dunk and Chuma Okeke hit a jumper during the course of a 6-0 run that gave the Auburn a double-digit lead it held until the final 6 minutes of the game.

Arkansas (11-4, 1-2) cut the deficit to as little as seven points with 3:55 remaining in the second half thanks to a 16-6 run sparked by Darious Hall and Jaylen Barford, but the Razorbacks never got closer than that. Bryce Brown hit a 3, Davion Mitchell and Desean Murray each hit a layup, and Jared Harper salted the victory away from the free throw line.

Heron was one of five Auburn players in double figures along with Murray (15), Harper (14), Brown (13), and Okeke (10).

Barford scored 21 to lead the Razorbacks.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have now followed a six-game winning streak with back-to-back road losses at Mississippi State and Auburn to fall to 1-2 in SEC play.

Auburn: A win in their SEC home opener extended the Tigers’ winning streak to 12 games (their longest since 1999-2000) and pushed their record to 14-1, which is their best start since that same season.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

In a span of 41 seconds, Auburn’s Dunbar hit a 3 and finished an alley-oop dunk, taking a feed from freshman point guard Mitchell and throwing down a one-handed dunk that gave Auburn a 21-point lead with 11:24 left to play.

LETDOWN

Arkansas freshman Daniel Gafford entered Saturday’s game averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and, at 6-foot-11, had a significant size advantage against Auburn’s frontcourt, but he finished the game with just eight points and four rebounds in 17 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas entered Saturday’s game at No. 22 in the poll, but the loss in Auburn Arena coupled with one Tuesday should see it dropped from the rankings. Auburn, which received votes but was not ranked in the most recent poll, could approach or even capture its first spot in the Top 25 since January 2003.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will try to stop a two-game losing streak when it returns home to host LSU on Wednesday.

Auburn goes for 13th win in a row at home against Ole Miss on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Isaac Copeland dunks on 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas

Screenshot via ESPN
By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
Nebraska got beaten down at No. 13 Purdue on Saturday afternoon, but Isaac Copeland got a little bit of revenge.

The Georgetown transfer – a former five-star prospect with enough talent to make far more headlines that just this – received a pass coming down the middle of the lane and dunked all over Isaac Haas, Purdue’s center and arguably the biggest player in all of college basketball:

Copeland got a technical foul for his reaction, but you know what? When you dunk on a 7-footer, you probably earned the T. But doing so in a big loss probably isn’t the best look.

VIDEO: Without Colson, Farrell, Notre Dame beat Syracuse at buzzer

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 6, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
The Burn is back, baby!

Playing without either of his star seniors, Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson, Mike Brey took his Notre Dame team up to the Carrier Dome and knocked off Syracuse, 51-49, thanks to this game-winning tip-in by junior guard Rex Pflueger:

We discussed this on Friday’s podcast (the 27:00 mark below) but Brey is as good as any coach in the country when it comes to finding a way to make things work with the players that he has on the floor.

And in the past, when he’s lost players at the rate that he lost players in the last week, what he’s reverted to is the Burn Offense. Essentially, he plays as slowly as possible, draining the clock on every single possession and trying to take all the energy out of the game. He knows his team can execute in the half court. Can his opponents?

If the score didn’t give away that the Burn is back, the number of possessions did. There were 55 possessions in this game. The last time Notre Dame played a 55-possession game came in January of 2015 against Virginia. The last time they did it against a team not named Virginia was in February of 2014, the year in which the Irish lost Jerian Grant at the end of the first semester due to an academic issue.

It may have been in the single digits in Upstate New York, but Syracuse felt the Burn.

And as a result, Brey got his first win at Syracuse since 2007.

No. 21 Seton Hall rallies from 11 down to beat Butler 90-87

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — Khadeen Carrington scored 29 points, Angel Delgado had 28 points and 15 rebounds and No. 21 Seton Hall rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Butler 90-87 on Saturday to win its fifth straight game.

With 1:08 left in the game, Carrington pushed the ball up the floor and drove the lane for the go-ahead basket to make it 84-82. Butler’s Kelan Martin missed a jumper with 13 seconds remaining and sent Seton Hall to the foul line after the Pirates grabbed the miss. Seton Hall (14-2, 3-0 Big East) sealed the win at the foul line during the final 10 seconds of the game.

Martin finished with 27 points for Butler (12-5, 2-2). Kamar Baldwin scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer with about 2 seconds left that pulled Butler back to 88-87. Henry Baddley also finished with 14 points.

The Pirates’ largest lead of the game was just four points during a first half in which they trailed Butler often. The Bulldogs led 40-36 at halftime and extended their lead at the start of the second half.

Seton Hall trailed 65-54 with just under 10 minutes to play when they used a 16-3 scoring run to take the lead. Butler and Seton Hall traded the lead several times during the final three minutes in what became a quick-paced, back-and-forth scoring frenzy.

Desi Rodriguez scored 19 points for Seton Hall.

The Pirates finished the game shooting 49 percent from the floor (27 of 55) with 18 of their 27 baskets coming off of an assist. Butler’s bench outscored Seton Hall’s, 32-14.

RETURN TO THE TOP

The Pirates are 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall has three more games against unranked conference opponents before it hosts No. 5 Xavier on Jan. 20. The Pirates face the defending Big East champions when they travel to Villanova on Feb. 4. Seton Hall and Butler won’t meet again until the regular-season finale on March 3.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall visits Marquette on Tuesday.

Butler travels to Creighton on Tuesday.

No. 13 Purdue goes old-school to roll past Nebraska 74-62

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Isaac Haas added 14 to lead No. 13 Purdue past Nebraska 74-62 on Saturday for its 11th consecutive win.

The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten) extended their home-court winning streak to 18 and won their 10th straight home game against a conference foe.

James Palmer Jr. finished with 22 points and Isaac Copeland had 16 to lead the Cornhuskers (11-6, 2-2), whose four-game winning streak ended.

It was never really close, though.

Purdue started fast, taking a 10-2 lead less than three minutes into the game and spent most of the first half pulling away. The Boilermakers extended the lead to 33-20 with 5:24 left, and it was only then that the Cornhuskers steadied themselves.

Nebraska cut the deficit to seven three times before Dakota Mathias’ 3-pointer gave Purdue a 41-31 halftime lead.

Matt Haarms’ layup with 14:05 to go made it 47-33 and after Nebraska closed the deficit to nine, the Boilermakers closed it out with an 11-3 run.

Nebraska never got closer after Purdue’s opening flurry.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: At home, the Cornhuskers have shown they can play with anyone. On the road, they still have a ways to go. Despite an impressive win Tuesday at Northwestern, Nebraska’s other two conference road games resulted in a 15-point loss at Michigan State on Dec. 3 and Saturday’s 12-point loss, in which they shot 40.7 percent from the field.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been rolling through the Big Ten. Now they face more challenging tests. If Purdue is still unbeaten in conference play after visiting Michigan and Minnesota next week and hosting Wisconsin on Jan. 16, it would be in prime position to be playing for a second straight Big Ten crown. That certainly is doable.

KEY NUMBERS

Nebraska: After holding its first three conference opponents to 36 percent from the field, Purdue shot 44.3 percent. …The Cornhuskers were 6 of 17 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 39-30. The Cornhuskers came into the game averaging 6.1 blocks, third in the nation, but finished with just one. … Nebraska scored its fewest points since the Dec. 3 loss to the Spartans.

Purdue: Has won Big Ten titles six of the previous 12 times it started 4-0 in conference action. … The Boilermakers are 14-0 on American soil. Both of their losses came in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas … Purdue’s stretch of 30-point wins ended at three, its streak of games with 80 or more points ended at six and its streak of games with 10 or more 3s ended at three. … Edwards also had 10 rebounds and six assists while Haas grabbed six rebounds. … Mathias scored 11 points and had four steals.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Returns home to face Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Purdue: Heads to Michigan on Tuesday.