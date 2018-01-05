More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Weekend Preview: This may be the best weekend of hoops yet this season

By Rob DausterJan 5, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

No. 7 OKLAHOMA at No. 6 WEST VIRGINIA (-4), Sat. 7:15 p.m.

This is quite possibly the best individual matchup that we are going to see all season long: Trae Young, the nation’s best player and the leading candidate for Player of the Year, going up against senior point guard Jevon Carter, one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball, and Press Virginia. If Young does what he has done through the first two months of the season on the road against this West Virginia team, then maybe we should just send him to the NBA now.

  • PREDICTION: I actually think this is the game where Young’s legs start to show. WVU wears down ball-handlers. West Virginia (-4)

No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA at No. 8 VIRGINIA (-7), Sat. 1:00 p.m.

Virginia has won four of the last five regular season meetings with North Carolina, including all three of the games that these two teams have played at John Paul Jones Arena. That’s because the way that the Tar Heels have played is what Virginia’s Pack-Line defense is designed to stop. They double the post, they clean the glass, they don’t allow transition and they force you to make jump shots. The way that Roy Williams wants to play is by scoring in transition, pounding the ball into the paint and attacking the offensive glass. It’s a bad matchup.

  • PREDICTION: UNC is playing differently this season, but that has a lot to do with their bigs being young. I think Virginia’s defense totally flummoxes the Tar Heels. Virginia (-7)

No. 17 KENTUCKY at No. 23 TENNESSEE (-2), Sat. 9:00 p.m.

Kentucky always seems to struggle at Tennessee, and this is a pretty important game for the Vols. Lose here, and they’re 0-3 in the SEC with a pair of home losses to their name. Tennessee has played very, very well against good teams this season … and blown two or three big leads they should have held onto. I don’t expect Kentucky to be getting points when the line comes out in Vegas.

  • PREDICTION: If Kentucky is getting points, then I’m taking them, especially with the way Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing. Kentucky (+2)

No. 10 KANSAS (-1) at No. 16 TCU, Sat. 9:15 p.m.

With all the criticism surrounding Kansas this week and what I’m sure was a miserable set of practices to attend, I think this is the bounce back spot for the Jayhawks. Their loss to Texas Tech, to me, has so much to do with how the Red Raiders defend. They run you off the three point line and force turnovers, which is precisely the kind of defense that gives the Jayhawks trouble. I don’t think TCU can execute in that way.

  • PREDICTION: Svi catches fire, Kansas makes 15 threes and they win. Kansas (-1)

SUNDAY’S SLATE IS GOOD, TOO

No. 24 FLORIDA STATE at No. 15 MIAMI (-4), Sun. 6:00 p.m.

This is a critical game for a Miami team that I was very high on entering the season. They’ve lost two of their last four, including a game at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Hurricanes can really defend, they’re just waiting for their offense to catchup. I think this is the game that happens.

  • PREDICTION: The Hurricanes bounce-back. Miami (-4)

SMU at No. 19 CINCINNATI (-6), Sun. 6:00 p.m.

This game was a whole lot more intriguing before SMU went and lost at Tulane on Thursday night. The Mustangs should matchup fairly well with Cincinnati, who landed a last-second win a Temple.

  • PREDICTION: The Mustangs small-ball isn’t going to work against a team that has Gary Clark at the four. Cincinnati (-6)

WHAT ELSE IS WORTH WATCHING?

  • No. 5 XAVIER (-4) at PROVIDENCE, Sat. 12:00 p.m.: Is Rodney Bullock going to play? If he doesn’t, I love Xavier (-4). If he does … I still like Xavier.
  • No. 2 DUKE (-12) at N.C. STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m.: N.C. State just gave up 88 points to a Notre Dame team that didn’t have Bonzie Colson and that lost Matt Farrell to a sprained ankle. Let’s see what they do against the nation’s most efficient offense.
  • MARQUETTE at No. 3 VILLANOVA (-15), Sat. 8:00 p.m.: Marquette beat Villanova in Milwaukee last year, and if Markus Howard goes for 52 points again, they’ll beat them in Philly this year.
  • KANSAS STATE at No. 18 TEXAS TECH (-10), Sat. 4:00 p.m.: Will there be a hangover for the Red Raiders? I don’t think so. The Wildcats are going to run into a buzzsaw.
  • No. 1 MICHIGAN STATE (-7) at OHIO STATE, Sun. 4:30 p.m.: As good as I think Chris Holtmann is, Michigan State is the best team in the country right now and playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Bracketology: Xavier vaults to top line

By Dave OmmenJan 5, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
College hoops is as unpredictable as ever – which makes for great viewing and a lot movement in early bracket projections.  With Arizona State’s loss Thursday night in Colorado, the Xavier Musketeers slide up a spot on the seed list and enter the weekend as the No. 1 seed in the West Region.  Duke (South), Michigan State (Midwest), and Villanova (East) remain in their same positions.

One could make a good case for Oklahoma or West Virginia on the top line, too.  Which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Sooners and Mountaineers in Morgantown that much more interesting.  If Oklahoma snags another quality road win tomorrow, (they already have wins at TCU and Wichita State), it’ll be hard to keep the Sooners off the top line regardless of Xavier’s outcome at Providence.

UPDATED: January 5, 2018

Thursday’s Three Things To Know: Cincy escapes, Arizona State doesn’t and Wichita rolls

By Travis HinesJan 5, 2018, 2:16 AM EST
Thursday threatened to be a chaotic evening. Top-ranked Michigan State was sluggish early, No. 4 Arizona State found itself in trouble on the road, No. 14 Arizona was under seige and No. 19 Cincinnati looked uninterest.

In the end, the Spartans crushed Maryland, the Wildcats pulled away and Cincy emerged victorious, with only the Sun Devils succumbing to upset.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Thursday night that nearly was:

1. JACOB EVANS BAILS OUT CINCY FROM AN UNINSPIRING PERFORMANCE

Cincinnati really didn’t look like it was all that interested in being in snow-covered Philadelphia on Thursday night. There were like 97 people The Liacouras Center and the energy to match. The game unfolded like a typical ugly L ranked teams sometimes take on the road. The Bearcats couldn’t make shots, were sloppy with the ball and simply weren’t making winning plays at critical junctures.

They did, though, hang around long enough for Fran Dunphy to smack a bottle of water on to the floor in frustration at an inopportune time to get a technical and change the momentum of the game. Yeah, a skipping bottle of Dasani may have flipped an AAC game. Eventually, Cincinnati finally strung enough stops together and got a last-second game winner from Jacob Evans on a hero-ball possession.

In the end, it was an ugly, uninspiring win for the Bearcats, but a win nonetheless. Mick Cronin’s crew, though, are built to win a lot of games with that formula thanks to a defense that absolutely crushes opponents inside. Temple shot just 36.4 percent on 2-pointers.

2. SUN DEVILS GET STUNG

Arizona State drew huge plaudits over the weekend in a loss to rival Arizona. Sure, the Sun Devils, but, the thinking went, they showed their true mettle by sticking with the Wildcats for a full 40 at the McKale Center. It was a loss, but one that proved Arizona State is for real.

There will be no such praise after falling to Colorado.

Bobby Hurley’s team nearly got bailed out by Mickey Mitchell’s game-tying dunk with 5 seconds left in regulation, but Arizona State was outscored by the Buffs 16-7 in the extra 5 minutes to take a second-straight loss.

The Sun Devils shot just 36 percent from the field – 27.3 percent from 3 – against a Colorado team that had lost three-straight games to vaunted opponents such as Iowa and Oregon State coming into the game.

Rob Dauster recapped the game here.

3. WICHITA STATE LOOKS LIKE THE CLASS AMERICAN

The Shockers absolutely obliterated Houston on Thursday. WIchita State made nine of their first 11 3-point attempts and finished 12 of 27 from distance in its 81-63 victory.

Houston looked like a potential challenger – more likely thorn in the side – for the Shockers, but this was no contest. Wichita State outclassed them from start to finish. And on a night where SMU lost at Tulane and Cincinnati needed to escape Temple, Gregg Marshall’s team sure did look like the class of the AAC by about a mile. The Bearcats’ night was probably a blip, but their offense has enough issues to think Wichita State is the clear frontrunner. Especially when they go bezerk from 3-point range.

No. 4 Arizona State loses second straight at Colorado

By Rob DausterJan 5, 2018, 2:14 AM EST
Arizona State learned pretty quickly that conference play is not as easy as it may seem.

After starting the season 12-0 and climbing as high as No. 3 in the polls, the Sun Devils lost their second straight game to open Pac-12 play Thursday when they fell at Colorado, 90-81, in overtime.

It’s the 11th time this season that a top five team has lost to an unranked team.

Credit where credit is due: Colorado played great. McKinley Wright was awesome, finishing with 19 points and five assists. Namon Wright had 19 points off the bench. George King finished with 18 points, hitting a big three in overtime to open up a five-point lead. Nothing I am going to say will diminish that.

But Arizona State is the team that has spent the first two month of the season looking like a national title contender so they are the team that we are going to be focused on.

And frankly, I think some of this is the regression that we all thought would eventually come. Arizona State is a team that’s built around talented guards making tough shots – and a lot of threes – and at some point they would run cold. That’s just kind of how basketball works. Right now, Shannon Evans is running cold. He was 3-for-14 from the floor on Thursday night. He was 3-for-14 from the floor in Saturday night’s loss at Arizona. He’s a combined 0-for-14 from three in those two games. In the last five games, he is shooting 17-for-68 (25 percent) from the floor and 9-for-47 (19.1 percent) from three.

But it’s also important to remember that Arizona State’s first loss was on the road to a team we all thought would run away with the Pac-12 regular season title. And their second loss came at more than a mile of elevation in a conference road game. There’s a reason it’s so difficult to win at Utah and at Colorado, and it’s not because those programs have been juggernauts in recent years.

So yes, Arizona State has not been playing well.

And when you don’t play well in league games on the road, you lose.

Don’t be too worried just yet.

Report: Minnesota center Reggie Lynch suspended until 2020 for sexual misconduct

By Rob DausterJan 5, 2018, 12:34 AM EST
The nation’s third-leading shot-blocker has been suspended from the University of Minnesota’s campus until August of 2020, according to a report from the Pioneer Press.

The incident that Lynch has been suspended for is a separate incident from the allegation that resulted in a suspension back in May of 2016. He was allowed to play this season while the school investigated the new allegation. The police were not involved in the second investigation, per the report.

Reggie Lynch, a redshirt senior center from Edina, MN, has been “found responsible for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy,” according to the paper, who obtained documents from the University of Minnesota’s Office Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.

Lynch was suspended from the Minnesota team in the spring of 2016 stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year old woman in an on-campus apartment. He was arrested by the police and suspended during the police investigation, but ultimately was not charged and was eventually cleared by the school after an investigation by the EOAA.

That incident was widely reported.

And that, according to this report, is not the incident that has earned Lynch a two-and-a-half year suspension from school and ban from the campus. There was a separate sexual assault allegation that spring that was not reported to the police. It was investigated by the EOAA, and they reportedly have determined that Lynch violated the school’s sexual misconduct rules. The Star-Tribune is reporting that the accuser reported the incident this fall.

Lynch, who is averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 boards and 4.1 blocks this season, can appeal the decision.

Lynch enrolled at Minnesota at the start of the 2015-16 school year. He transferred to Minnesota from Illinois State, where he played his first two seasons. Barring a win on appeal, effective January 9th, Lynch will be suspended from the university and banned from the campus and all university events until August, 2020. As a redshirt senior, this would end his college basketball career.

Last year, Minnesota’s football team threatened to boycott a bowl game over the suspension of 10 players over an alleged sexual assault. In February of 2016, three players – including Nate Mason and Dupree MacBrayer, current starters – were suspended after former Gopher Kevin Dorsey posted explicit videos on his twitter page. In 2014, Daquein McNeil was kicked off the team following an arrest for a vicious assault on his girlfriend. He was again arrested for assaulting the woman in 2015 and has since been charged with murder for a deadly house fire that he set.

Ayton scores 24, No. 14 Arizona beats Utah 94-82

Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 14 Arizona never trailed in a 94-82 victory over Utah on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Pac-12) have won nine straight. They started the season 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Rawle Atkins finished with 22 points for Arizona and Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 19.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah (10-4, 2-1) with 23 points and David Collette added 19.

Utah rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game late, but couldn’t pull off the upset.

The Wildcats took a 14-point lead into halftime behind the outstanding guard play of Jackson-Cartwright and Atkins and held on in the second half as Barefield tried to shoot the Utes back in the game.

Arizona shut down the interior as its length frustrated the Utah big men. It outrebounded the Utes 46-23.

Barefield scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half and rained down jumpers from around the arc as Utah got within one point, but every time the Utes made a second-half run, Ayton answered on the offensive end. He scored 19 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Reigning Pac-12 player of the week Ayton may be a possible No. 1 overall NBA pick, but the Wildcats showed they’re more than the 7-foot-1 big man. The guard play was strong, and that was with the conference’s second-leading scorer Allonzo Trier having a fairly quiet night.

Utah: The Utes regressed in the first half after sweeping Oregon and Oregon State on the road last week, but played with more fire in the second. They were dominated on the interior and Utah will need Collette to play tougher against opponents with size.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Travels to face Colorado on Saturday.

Utah: Hosts No. 4 Arizona State on Sunday