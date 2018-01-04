More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Wednesday’s Three Things To Know: Markus Howard goes crazy, No. 15 Miami falls, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s time is here

By Rob DausterJan 4, 2018, 1:10 AM EST
Here’s how impressive Trae Young has been this season.

In a win over in-state rival Oklahoma State, Young had 27 points, 10 assists and nine boards … and it wasn’t enough to make this list. Why are we mentioning players that finish a game below their season average in points AND assists?

Anyway, here are the three things to know from Wednesday:

1. MARQUETTE’S MARKUS HOWARD TIES THE BIG EAST RECORD FOR POINTS

In a game that the Golden Eagles badly needed to win to help build their NCAA tournament profile, Markus Howard put together arguably the best individual performance of the season. He scored 52 points. He shot 17-for-29 from the floor and 11-for-19 from three. But here’s the most impressive part: He had 10 points at halftime and was 2-for-6 from three in the first 20 minutes. He went for 32 points in the second half before scoring 10 points and hitting a pair of threes in the extra period.

That tied the Big East record for points in a game, set in 2011 by MarShon Brooks of Providence. It also set the record for points in a game by a Marquette player, more than Dwyane Wade or Jae Crowder or Jimmy Butler ever scored.

Not a bad night for Markus Howard.

2. JOSH OKOGIE IS BACK AND GEORGIA TECH IS BEATING TEAMS LIKE NO. 15 MIAMI

Okogie returned from a suspension to start the season more than three weeks ago, but Wednesday night was the first night that he looked like a guy that can star in the ACC. He finished with 30 points as the Yellow Jackets picked up a win over No. 15 Miami in Atlanta, 64-54. The Hurricanes have been one of the nation’s best defensive teams to date this season, which makes Okogie’s performance all the more impressive, but the question is whether it is too little, too late for Josh Pastner’s club. They lost seven games already this season, including out of conference games against Grambling, Wright State and Wofford. But Okogie’s been present for three of those seven losses. There aren’t really any excuses for Pastner beyond his team just has not been good enough.

But they did get this win.

And at this point, it’s probably fair to wonder just how good Miami actually is. They’ve lost two of their last four games – to New Mexico State and Georgia Tech – and their only remotely good win came at Minnesota, who has fallen out of the top 25. As good as they are defensively, they really struggle to score at times, settling for far too many jump shots. Our Raphielle Johnson wrote all about Miami here.

3. WHEN CAN WE START TALKING ABOUT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AS KENTUCKY’S BEST PLAYER?

Because, on Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander was Kentucky’s best player.

It was the third-straight game that he was Kentucky’s best player. After averaging 22.5 points, 5.o boards, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in wins over Louisville and Georgia last week, Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and four assists off the bench for the No. 167 Wildcats as they knocked off a sneaky-good LSU team in Baton Rouge.

Gilgeous-Alexander has grown into Kentucky’s best option in the half-court offensively. He can play in pick-and-roll and he’s a good, not great, passer, but what makes him so unique is his length and the way he moves. He’s incredibly smooth, seemingly gliding past defenders more than exploding past them. His strides and his reach are so long that he can get his shoulders past a defender with ease. Throw in his ability defensively, and suddenly he’s an incredibly intriguing prospect with some serious NBA upside.

Maybe more so than anyone else on that roster.

Hunter’s 14 leads No. 8 Virginia past Virginia Tech, 78-52

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 1:12 AM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — De’Andre Hunter said it was all about the first shot.

As one of the first players off the bench for No. 8 Virginia at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, the freshman made a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 21-12 lead. He went on to score 14 points, leading a balanced offense and a smothering defense as the Cavaliers rolled to a 78-52 victory.

It was Virginia’s largest margin of victory in the series since a 107-59 win on Feb. 18, 1955.

“I know I can shoot,” Hunter said. “I haven’t been shooting it too well lately, but I’m going to keep shooting. Seeing it go in, it really boosts my confidence.”

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy added 13 points each and Devon Hall had 12 for the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak in Cassell Coliseum.

The defensive effort, always a calling card for coach Tony Bennett’s team, was more impressive than the offensive balance.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 14 points to lead the Hokies (11-4, 0-2). Virginia Tech came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at .532 and among the leaders in 3-point percentage at .427, but they made only 17 of 47 shots and were just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory. Scoring leaders Ahmed Hill (15.6 ppg) and Justin Bibbs (14.6) finished with a combined eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

“To hold a team like that, to really stifle them, it’s impressive, but you really don’t have time to sit back and say, `Wow,” Jerome said.

Unless, perhaps, you are the coach of the team that was stifled.

“I always give the credit to the opponent,” Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. “Twenty-three percent of the time we turned it over, which is in essence the same turnover rate we had (in a 68-56 loss) at Syracuse. Both defenses caused that.”

Virginia led 37-25 at halftime and expanded its lead throughout the second half. A 15-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Jerome, Nigel Johnson and Guy pushed the margin to 63-35 with 6:50 remaining. When Justin Robinson ended the run with a layup for the Hokies, he also ended a Virginia Tech scoring drought that lasted more than 6 minutes.

Virginia led throughout and used an 11-4 run late in the first half to open a 37-23 edge. Guy started it with a 3-pointer, Hall and Hunter both converted offensive rebounds and Jack Salt finished the flurry with a dunk.

BIG MOMENT

Bennett rarely begins his postgame remarks with an opening statement, but he made an exception and was beaming as he did it, sharing that he’d awarded walk-on junior Justice Bartley with a scholarship after the game.

“I got to do something that is one of the greatest joys as a coach,” he said. “He really embodies — we talk about being a servant in our program a lot — and it’s a walk-on that does all the little things. You should have seen the joy in his eyes and the excitement in the players’ eyes, so I’m on a high from that.”

Bartley, who got into the game when Bennett emptied the bench late, hit a 3-pointer and couldn’t wait to share the news with his parents.

“My mom’s definitely going to be crying,” he said. “I have a few siblings headed to college so this definitely helps out.”

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers weren’t bothered by Virginia Tech’s game-long full-court press, committing just six turnovers. They also hit on 12 of 25 3-pointers with six players connecting at least once from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies averaged better than 90 points during the nonconference portion of their schedule, but have found offense more difficult to come by since ACC play started. They managed just 56 points in a 12-point loss to Syracuse in their league opener before facing Virginia, one of the nation’s top defensive teams.

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home to face No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday.

The Hokies are at home again, facing Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Washington lifts No. 17 Kentucky past LSU, 74-71

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 17 Kentucky held off feisty LSU 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped his 18-point night with two free throws with 16 seconds left, and Kevin Knox had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who survived their first true road test this season.

Duop Reath had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (9-4, 0-1), which missed two 3-point attempts that could have tied it in the final seconds.

Tremont Waters had 18 points and 11 rebounds, but his attempt to tie the game with a late 3 was off-balance and way off-target. The ball deflected out of bounds off Kentucky, giving LSU 0.8 seconds to get off one more shot, but Brandon Sampson’s right corner bounced off the far rim as time expired.

Kentucky trailed 36-31 at halftime, but Washington asserted himself in the second half with an array of power moves, getting free along the baseline for three dunks in a 3-minute span to help Kentucky move in front. He also got the roll and the call when he collided with Sampson under the hoop on a fast break, completing a three-point play that gave Kentucky a 67-65 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander also came through late, hitting a driving scoop as he was fouled to put Kentucky ahead 71-67 with 1:22 left

Kentucky scored the game’s first seven points capped by Knox’s 3, but LSU began to chip away, thanks in no small part to a defensive effort that produced 11 first-half Wildcat turnovers.

The Tigers tied it at 18 after Reath hit a 3 and layup in succession. Reath scored 13 points in the first half, when Waters scored 10.

LSU led by as many as five in the first half when Aaron Epps, who finished with 13 points, hit a left-wing 3 to make it 36-31, a score that stood until halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats did not block a shot or attempt a free throw in the first half, reflecting a style of play that was too passive for coach John Calipari’s liking. That changed in the second half, when the Wildcats scored 30 points in the paint, blocked three shots and attempted 13 free throws.

LSU: The Tigers went 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, but missed their first eight attempts from deep in the second half, giving UK more chances to use its athleticism in transition. LSU came in 7-0 when leading at halftime, but protecting a five-point halftime lead against a team like Kentucky was going to require a better performance down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU visits No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Young’s 27 points help No. 7 Oklahoma rout Oklahoma St.

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
1 Comment

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young fell one rebound short of a triple-double to help No. 7 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 109-89 on Wednesday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. In just his 13th career game, the freshman became the first Oklahoma player to score at least 20 points in 12 straight games.

Freshman forward Brady Manek scored a season-high 28 points and Kameron McGusty added 15 for Oklahoma (12-1, 2-0 Big 12), which won its 10th straight.

It was the first time Oklahoma scored at least 100 points against Oklahoma State since 1990. The Sooners, who entered the night leading the nation in scoring, shot 54 percent from the field to improve on their 94.7-point average.

Thomas Dziagwa scored a career-high 19 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2). Tavarius Shine scored 16 points for Oklahoma State, but he fouled out with 13:29 remaining.

Young had 10 points and seven assists in the first half to help Oklahoma lead 50-42. Shine scored 14 points in the first half, and Oklahoma State had 11 offensive rebounds before the break and scored 13 second-chance points to stay in it.

Young drained a deep 3 over Shine just over 3 minutes into the second half to push Oklahoma’s lead to 62-46, and the ensuing conversation between the two drew double technical fouls. A breakaway dunk by Oklahoma’s Rashard Odomes pushed the Sooners’ lead to 20 just 5 minutes into the second half.

Young got his 10th assist with just under 10 minutes remaining. He had nine rebounds heading into the final minutes but couldn’t get a bounce to go his way.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys hung tough before losing at home to then-No. 7 West Virginia 85-79 on Dec. 29, and they looked ready to compete against another Top 10 team before the Sooners overwhelmed them in the second half. Oklahoma State became the latest team to do a lot of things right and still fail to come up with enough answers against Oklahoma. The Cowboys entered the night allowing just 67.2 points per game.

Oklahoma: It was another quality win for the Sooners, whose only loss was to now-No. 22 Arkansas. The Sooners have solid wins against Oregon, USC, Wichita State, Northwestern, TCU and now Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Travels to No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday.

Georgia Tech knocks off No. 15 Miami

Eric Espada/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 3, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
The start of ACC play appeared to be a manageable one for No. 15 Miami, as the Hurricanes opened with games at Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. However, after handling the Panthers on Saturday the Hurricanes ran into trouble in Atlanta. The combination of Josh Okogie and the Yellow Jackets throwing out multiple looks defensively proved to be too much for Miami, which fell by the final score of 64-54.

Here are some thoughts on Georgia Tech’s surprising win over Miami, and what it potentially means for both teams moving forward.

1. Improved health makes big difference for Georgia Tech.

There’s no sugar-coating it: the Yellow Jackets did not play well for much of non-conference play. And while there’s no excuse for some of the losses Josh Pastner’s team took, this is a group that also had to navigate suspensions and injuries. Two of the team’s key players, Josh Okogie and Ben Lammers, struggled with injuries during non-conference play while Okogie also had to miss time due to an NCAA rules violation.

Both played pivotal roles in Wednesday’s win, with Okogie scoring a game-high 30 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and Lammers adding eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. It wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Lammers was just 3-for-11 from the field and Okogie needed 23 shots to get his 30, but in a game that lacked rhythm (to Georgia Tech’s benefit) both were good enough.

Georgia Tech will have to “muddy” things up some to be successful in ACC play, especially given the fact that it’s operating with a six-man rotation right now. Wednesday night that approach worked.

2. Miami settled for jump shots far too often, struggling with Georgia Tech’s multiple defensive looks.

Despite the number of guards capable of making plays off the dribble on the roster, the Hurricanes haven’t been all too good at getting to the foul line this season. Miami entered Wednesday’s game with a free throw rate of 27.3, which ranked 304th nationally according to kenpom.com, and they were even worse in that regard against Georgia Tech. Miami posted a free throw rate of 19.6, attempting just 11 free throws on the night.

Far too often Miami settled for pull-up jumpers, being it from thee (4-for-19) or in the mid-range game. Bruce Brown finished the game 4-for-12, Chris Lykes 2-for-10, Ja’Quan Newton 3-for-7 and Lonnie Walker IV 3-for-8 as Miami struggled with Georgia Tech’s multiple defensive looks. The Yellow Jackets used man-to-man at some points, a 1-3-1 at others, which impacted the tempo at which the game was played.

3. Jose Alvarado will have better nights, but he did some good things as well.

For a point guard to have seven turnovers in a game, one would think that his team would wind up on the losing end. Luckily for Georgia Tech freshman Jose Alvarado, who turned the ball over seven times, he had help in the form of Okogie, Lammers and a team defensive effort that forced 18 Miami turnovers. The turnover count for the freshman wasn’t optimal, but he also accounted for 12 points, three steals and two blocked shots.

One of those blocks came on a Lykes three-point attempt with 1:46 remaining that could have trimmed the margin to five points. Instead, Alvarado’s subsequent layup extended the Georgia Tech lead to ten. Miami would get no closer than seven from that point forward. Alvarado, who continues to learn what it takes to play the point at a high level, has now reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. If he can keep the turnover count down (he had just one against Notre Dame) Alvarado should be able to have an even greater impact on a team that will need him to do so.

4. Miami now enters a difficult three-game stretch that will have a major impact on its ACC hopes.

Why was taking care of business against Pitt and Georgia Tech so important? Because Miami’s next three league games are against No. 24 Florida State, No. 25 Clemson and No. 2 Duke. The good news is that the Florida State and Duke games will be in Coral Gables, but none of those games will be gimmes by any stretch of the imagination. Florida State has the athleticism and balance to give Miami trouble on both ends of the floor, and thanks to its improvements across the board Clemson is more of a threat than anyone imagined them being before the season began. Lastly there’s Duke, one of the team on the shortlist of surefire national title contenders in the eyes of many.

Those games represent challenges for Miami, but they’re opportunities as well. And for the Hurricanes to take advantage, they’ll need to be far more efficient offensively than they were Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Grantham’s 23 points, 14 boards helps No. 25 Clemson beat BC

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Clemson came onto the court with a national ranking for the first time in nearly eight years and completely controlled Boston College in the opening half.

In the second, they made just enough plays to hold off the Eagles.

Donte Grantham scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Marcquise Reed hit two key free throws to help No. 25 Clemson beat Boston College 74-70 on Wednesday night.

“Our team just locked in defensively,” Grantham said. “Tonight, in the first half, it was special. When we get locked in like that, I don’t see too many teams beating us.”

Reed finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson’s last time in the AP poll came on Jan. 23, 2010.

But the Tigers had to withstand an incredible shooting performance by BC’s Jerome Robinson in the second half. He went 10 for 14 from the field, hitting 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line.

“That’s why when you have a lead you need to keep building it because you never know when a guy can take over a game,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Robinson had some unbelievable confidence. We couldn’t get him under control.”

Robinson led Boston College (10-5, 1-2) with 28 points, scoring 26 in the second half. Ky Bowman had 19 with nine rebounds and six assists.

Reed nailed his two from the line with 48 seconds left to move Clemson ahead 70-68. Robinson’s 3 from the right wing rimmed out on the next possession.

“I got some space and I was like: ‘I’m going to let it go,'” Robinson said. “I had already hit two or three from that spot and we needed that one and unfortunately it didn’t go.”

Gabe DeVoe and Shelton Mitchell each hit two from the line in the final 21 seconds for Clemson.

Bowman’s driving basket cut it to 68-66 with 2:19 to play, the third time BC sliced a big deficit to two points, before he tied it with two free throws with 1:02 left.

Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Eagles relied on a strong start by Robinson, a second team preseason all-ACC selection, after the break. The 6-foot-5 junior guard scored 19 points, including going 5-for-5 on 3-point attempts in the opening 10 minutes to slice the deficit to 53-50.

“We became who we are,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “In order to win in this league, you have to play more than 20 minutes.”

The Tigers had used a 16-0 run midway into the first half en route to their 38-23 halftime.

Grantham, who had a team-leading 11 points and nine rebounds in the half, scored eight straight points in the opening 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers’ emergence in the poll may last a while. Entering the game, they had all five starters averaging double figures in scoring. … Won its sixth straight against BC.

Boston College: Facing their third consecutive ranked team looked like it took a lot out of the Eagles. They appeared flat at the start – something an average team can’t afford. After that, they showed they can compete – like in their win over then-No. 1 Duke in the league opener and a one-point loss at No. 8 Virginia on Saturday.

“We can’t take our eye off the prize,” Christian said. “We can’t have a 3-minute lull or a 4-minute lull like we had in the first half. You can’t dig those type holes.”

NICE NUMBERS

Grantham, a 6-8 senior forward, became the sixth player in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists.

WEAK SHOWING

BC didn’t have an offensive rebound in the opening half, was outrebounded 20-10 overall and went over 5 minutes without a basket.

Eagles starting forward Nik Popovic picked up three fouls in 5 minutes in the half.

TWENTY SOMETHING

It was Robinson’s seventh game with 20 or more points.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

