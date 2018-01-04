More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

VIDEO: Jacob Evans beats Temple in final second

By Travis HinesJan 4, 2018, 11:28 PM EST
Cincinnati didn’t play particularly well Thursday at Temple. The 19th-ranked Bearcats shot less than 40 percent from the floor, trailed most of the game and looked unfocused for much of the night.

Jacob Evans made sure none of that really mattered in the end.

The Cincy junior delivered the game-winning jumpshot with under a second to play to send the Bearcats to a 55-53 victory, Cincinnati’s sixth-straight.

It wasn’t the prettiest of final possessions for Evans and the Bearcats – zero passes and a long 2-point jumper – but when the game-winner drops, who cares? A game-winner is a game-winner, and a W is a W.

Report: Minnesota center Reggie Lynch suspended until 2020 for sexual misconduct

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 5, 2018, 12:34 AM EST
The nation’s third-leading shot-blocker has been suspended from the University of Minnesota’s campus until August of 2020, according to a report from the Pioneer Press.

The incident that Lynch has been suspended for is a separate incident from the allegation that resulted in a suspension back in May of 2016. He was allowed to play this season while the school investigated the new allegation. The police were not involved in the second investigation, per the report.

Reggie Lynch, a redshirt senior center from Edina, MN, has been “found responsible for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy,” according to the paper, who obtained documents from the University of Minnesota’s Office Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.

Lynch was suspended from the Minnesota team in the spring of 2016 stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year old woman in an on-campus apartment. He was arrested by the police and suspended during the police investigation, but ultimately was not charged and was eventually cleared by the school after an investigation by the EOAA.

That incident was widely reported.

And that, according to this report, is not the incident that has earned Lynch a two-and-a-half year suspension from school and ban from the campus. There was a separate sexual assault allegation that spring that was not reported to the police. It was investigated by the EOAA, and they reportedly have determined that Lynch violated the school’s sexual misconduct rules. The Star-Tribune is reporting that the accuser reported the incident this fall.

Lynch, who is averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 boards and 4.1 blocks this season, can appeal the decision.

Lynch enrolled at Minnesota at the start of the 2015-16 school year. He transferred to Minnesota from Illinois State, where he played his first two seasons. Barring a win on appeal, effective January 9th, Lynch will be suspended from the university and banned from the campus and all university events until August, 2020. As a redshirt senior, this would end his college basketball career.

Last year, Minnesota’s football team threatened to boycott a bowl game over the suspension of 10 players over an alleged sexual assault. In February of 2016, three players – including Nate Mason and Dupree MacBrayer, current starters – were suspended after former Gopher Kevin Dorsey posted explicit videos on his twitter page. In 2014, Daquein McNeil was kicked off the team following an arrest for a vicious assault on his girlfriend. He was again arrested for assaulting the woman in 2015 and has since been charged with murder for a deadly house fire that he set.

Ayton scores 24, No. 14 Arizona beats Utah 94-82

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 14 Arizona never trailed in a 94-82 victory over Utah on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Pac-12) have won nine straight. They started the season 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Rawle Atkins finished with 22 points for Arizona and Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 19.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah (10-4, 2-1) with 23 points and David Collette added 19.

Utah rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game late, but couldn’t pull off the upset.

The Wildcats took a 14-point lead into halftime behind the outstanding guard play of Jackson-Cartwright and Atkins and held on in the second half as Barefield tried to shoot the Utes back in the game.

Arizona shut down the interior as its length frustrated the Utah big men. It outrebounded the Utes 46-23.

Barefield scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half and rained down jumpers from around the arc as Utah got within one point, but every time the Utes made a second-half run, Ayton answered on the offensive end. He scored 19 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Reigning Pac-12 player of the week Ayton may be a possible No. 1 overall NBA pick, but the Wildcats showed they’re more than the 7-foot-1 big man. The guard play was strong, and that was with the conference’s second-leading scorer Allonzo Trier having a fairly quiet night.

Utah: The Utes regressed in the first half after sweeping Oregon and Oregon State on the road last week, but played with more fire in the second. They were dominated on the interior and Utah will need Collette to play tougher against opponents with size.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Travels to face Colorado on Saturday.

Utah: Hosts No. 4 Arizona State on Sunday

Temple’s Fran Dunphy gets costly technical after knocking water bottle on to court

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
By Travis HinesJan 4, 2018, 11:16 PM EST
Temple looked like it was on its way to knocking off a top-25 opponent and getting its first AAC win of the season in one fell swoop Thursday.

Then things kind of went off the rails.

The most tragicomic of which was Owls coach Fran Dunphy, essentially, accidentally getting T’d up.

With Temple clinging to a two-point lead with under 3 minutes to play, the Owl’s Ernest Aflakpui was whistled for an offensive foul. In response, Dunphy smacked his bottle of water off the scorer’s table and on to the court, resulting in getting a technical foul.

Cincy’s Gary Clark made just one of the two ensuing free throws to leave the Bearcats trailing, but the moment did seem to turn the tide, which ended with Jacob Evans’ game-winner for Cincinnati with under a second to play.

No. 1 Michigan State beats Maryland 91-61 with balance

Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 10:29 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks to help No. 1 Michigan State turn a closely contested game into another rout, pulling away to beat Maryland 91-61 on Thursday night.

The Spartans (15-1, 3-0 Big Ten) went on a 15-0 run late in the first half to take control and led 44-32 at halftime. They refused to be content with the 12-point lead, building 30-plus point cushions in the second half by diving for loose balls, playing tough defense and finishing with a season-high 16 3-pointers.

NBA teams were well represented at the game with at least a dozen in attendance and they saw a lot of prospects playing for Michigan State.

Freshman Jaren Jackson, projected to be picked ahead of Bridges this year, had 15 points, three blocks and two steals despite playing just 4 minutes in the first half because he had two fouls. Nick Ward had 16 points and two blocks. Cassius Winston had 10 points and eight assists before fouling out for the Spartans.

The Terrapins (13-4, 2-2) had won seven straight.

Maryland’s Anthony Cowman scored 26 and Kevin Huerter had 16 points.

BIG PICTURE:

Maryland: The Terrapins can take away some positive signs about the way they played the top-ranked team in the country for about 15 minutes.

Michigan State: The Spartans’ depth was on full display, showing they will be tough to stop if a player or two doesn’t perform well or if they’re hit by foul trouble.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Iowa on Sunday.

Michigan State: Plays at Ohio State on Sunday.

No. 9 Wichita State cruises past Houston 81-63

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — After watching his team get blown out fairly quickly, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson wished he had spent Thursday night at the movies.

He felt like he was in one as No. 9 Wichita State cruised past his Cougars 81-63.

“You know that movie ‘Gladiator’?” he asked. “I felt like one of those guys, like they just threw us in the middle of the ring with no chance.”

Wichita State (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) made nine of its first 11 3-point shots, led by as many as 25 in the first half and by 32 with 6:32 remaining.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points in just 22 minutes to lead the Shockers — “Easily the best player we’ve faced this season,” Sampson said — but Wichita State had four players in double figures before halftime.

Starting guards Shamet and Conner Frankamp (15 points) were a combined 12 of 15 from the field.

Shaquille Morris scored 14 points for the Shockers while Markis McDuffie added 11.

Rob Gray led Houston (12-3, 2-1 American) with 13 points, six below his season average. He was 6 of 14 from the field. Corey Davis scored 12 points for the Cougars, and Wes Van Beck had 11.

Shockers players and coaches credited Zach Brown, a Houston native, with leading the defensive effort.

“Our guys really followed the defensive game plan,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “Zach did a great job on Gray. Zach was tremendous.”

Wichita State led 53-32 at halftime, going 10 of 16 from the 3-point line to build that lead. The Shockers had 14 assists and five turnovers in the first half.

“We were doing a great job of moving and getting open shots, which Coach has been harping on,” Frankamp said. “That made a big difference.”

The Shockers quickly built on that monster first half. Shamet’s dunk with 18:02 remaining gave Wichita State a 62-32 lead.

Brown’s 3-pointer with 15:32 remaining was Wichita State’s 12th 3-pointer of the game, three shy of the school record.

Marshall started inserting seldom used players off his bench with 9 minutes remaining.

“That probably hurt us a bit, took away the momentum,” Marshall said. “But it was good to be in that position.”

The Shockers finished 12 of 27 from the 3-point line while Houston was 4 of 15.

PROUD TO BE

This was Wichita State’s first home game as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Sampson lauded the addition, saying he has always respected the Wichita area for basketball since his days as the head coach at Oklahoma.

“There was an electricity in the building tonight,” Sampson said. “Wichita State will do fine in our league. They would be good in any league, 1-2-3 in any league in America.”

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

After missing the season’s first 11 games with a foot injury, McDuffie was 2 of 10 from the field in his first two games.

McDuffie broke out of that slump quickly Thursday night. In his first minute of action off the bench, McDuffie hit a 3-point shot while being fouled, made the free throw and added another 3-pointer.

“I was just hyped,” McDuffie said. “I just kept telling myself that’s what I do.”

That first minute was the highlight for McDuffie, who finished 3 of 7 from the field in 13 minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Houston: The Cougars lost to a hot-shooting Wichita State team but get another chance at the Shockers on Jan. 20.

Wichita State: The Shockers have not had an overabundance of games looking like a top 10 team and needed one.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars play host to Tulsa on Jan. 11.

Wichita State: The Shockers host South Florida on Sunday.