More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Temple’s Fran Dunphy gets costly technical after knocking water bottle on to court

By Travis HinesJan 4, 2018, 11:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Temple looked like it was on its way to knocking off a top-25 opponent and getting its first AAC win of the season in one fell swoop Thursday.

Then things kind of went off the rails.

The most tragicomic of which was Owls coach Fran Dunphy, essentially, accidentally getting T’d up.

With Temple clinging to a two-point lead with under 3 minutes to play, the Owl’s Ernest Aflakpui was whistled for an offensive foul. In response, Dunphy smacked his bottle of water off the scorer’s table and on to the court, resulting in getting a technical foul.

Cincy’s Gary Clark made just one of the two ensuing free throws to leave the Bearcats trailing, but the moment did seem to turn the tide, which ended with Jacob Evans’ game-winner for Cincinnati with under a second to play.

No. 1 Michigan State beats Maryland 91-61 with balance

Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 10:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks to help No. 1 Michigan State turn a closely contested game into another rout, pulling away to beat Maryland 91-61 on Thursday night.

The Spartans (15-1, 3-0 Big Ten) went on a 15-0 run late in the first half to take control and led 44-32 at halftime. They refused to be content with the 12-point lead, building 30-plus point cushions in the second half by diving for loose balls, playing tough defense and finishing with a season-high 16 3-pointers.

NBA teams were well represented at the game with at least a dozen in attendance and they saw a lot of prospects playing for Michigan State.

Freshman Jaren Jackson, projected to be picked ahead of Bridges this year, had 15 points, three blocks and two steals despite playing just 4 minutes in the first half because he had two fouls. Nick Ward had 16 points and two blocks. Cassius Winston had 10 points and eight assists before fouling out for the Spartans.

The Terrapins (13-4, 2-2) had won seven straight.

Maryland’s Anthony Cowman scored 26 and Kevin Huerter had 16 points.

BIG PICTURE:

Maryland: The Terrapins can take away some positive signs about the way they played the top-ranked team in the country for about 15 minutes.

Michigan State: The Spartans’ depth was on full display, showing they will be tough to stop if a player or two doesn’t perform well or if they’re hit by foul trouble.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Iowa on Sunday.

Michigan State: Plays at Ohio State on Sunday.

No. 9 Wichita State cruises past Houston 81-63

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — After watching his team get blown out fairly quickly, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson wished he had spent Thursday night at the movies.

He felt like he was in one as No. 9 Wichita State cruised past his Cougars 81-63.

“You know that movie ‘Gladiator’?” he asked. “I felt like one of those guys, like they just threw us in the middle of the ring with no chance.”

Wichita State (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) made nine of its first 11 3-point shots, led by as many as 25 in the first half and by 32 with 6:32 remaining.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points in just 22 minutes to lead the Shockers — “Easily the best player we’ve faced this season,” Sampson said — but Wichita State had four players in double figures before halftime.

Starting guards Shamet and Conner Frankamp (15 points) were a combined 12 of 15 from the field.

Shaquille Morris scored 14 points for the Shockers while Markis McDuffie added 11.

Rob Gray led Houston (12-3, 2-1 American) with 13 points, six below his season average. He was 6 of 14 from the field. Corey Davis scored 12 points for the Cougars, and Wes Van Beck had 11.

Shockers players and coaches credited Zach Brown, a Houston native, with leading the defensive effort.

“Our guys really followed the defensive game plan,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “Zach did a great job on Gray. Zach was tremendous.”

Wichita State led 53-32 at halftime, going 10 of 16 from the 3-point line to build that lead. The Shockers had 14 assists and five turnovers in the first half.

“We were doing a great job of moving and getting open shots, which Coach has been harping on,” Frankamp said. “That made a big difference.”

The Shockers quickly built on that monster first half. Shamet’s dunk with 18:02 remaining gave Wichita State a 62-32 lead.

Brown’s 3-pointer with 15:32 remaining was Wichita State’s 12th 3-pointer of the game, three shy of the school record.

Marshall started inserting seldom used players off his bench with 9 minutes remaining.

“That probably hurt us a bit, took away the momentum,” Marshall said. “But it was good to be in that position.”

The Shockers finished 12 of 27 from the 3-point line while Houston was 4 of 15.

PROUD TO BE

This was Wichita State’s first home game as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Sampson lauded the addition, saying he has always respected the Wichita area for basketball since his days as the head coach at Oklahoma.

“There was an electricity in the building tonight,” Sampson said. “Wichita State will do fine in our league. They would be good in any league, 1-2-3 in any league in America.”

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

After missing the season’s first 11 games with a foot injury, McDuffie was 2 of 10 from the field in his first two games.

McDuffie broke out of that slump quickly Thursday night. In his first minute of action off the bench, McDuffie hit a 3-point shot while being fouled, made the free throw and added another 3-pointer.

“I was just hyped,” McDuffie said. “I just kept telling myself that’s what I do.”

That first minute was the highlight for McDuffie, who finished 3 of 7 from the field in 13 minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Houston: The Cougars lost to a hot-shooting Wichita State team but get another chance at the Shockers on Jan. 20.

Wichita State: The Shockers have not had an overabundance of games looking like a top 10 team and needed one.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars play host to Tulsa on Jan. 11.

Wichita State: The Shockers host South Florida on Sunday.

Notre Dame will be without Matt Farrell (ankle) vs. Syracuse

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 4, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Losing Bonzie Colson for two months is bad enough. A team losing its best player, an All-American and national player of the year contender, is already facing an uphill battle. To lose your second-best player to injury, too, well, that’s just cruel.

It’s also reality for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will be without guard Matt Farrell on Saturday at Syracuse due to an ankle injury, coach Mike Brey said on his radio show, according to Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune.

Farrell rolled his ankle in the first half of the Irish’s 88-58 win over North Carolina State on Wednesday, and did not appear in the second half.

“He’s got some swelling,” Brey said after the game. “It’s one of those that I don’t think is going to be ready. I would hope that he’d be healthy to play Wednesday in Atlanta (against Georgia Tech).”

Farrell is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, and was likely to be the one to carry an increased workload with Colson out due to a broken foot.

“That group is so confident and upbeat,” Brey said. “Bonzie’s been down a day and we’re practicing and then Matty goes down and then T.J. Gibbs, you just see him and Rex (Pflueger) go, ‘OK, we’re running this now.’

“That’s the culture of the program.”

Stephen Curry calls Trae Young ‘unbelievable’

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

During this sensational season that Trae young is having, he has been compared more to Stephen Curry than any player in basketball.

The comparisons aren’t entirely off-base, even if putting a 19-year old in the same conversation as a man that changed how basketball is played is entirely unfair.

Curry was asked about those comparisons on Wednesday night, and it was clear that he’s watched Young do his thing at points this season.

“He’s unbelievable. Just the confidence that he plays with,” Curry told reporters on Wednesday night, after Golden State beat the Dallas Mavericks. “I call it the flair, but it seems like he’s always composed and knows what he’s trying to do every time he has the ball in his hands. He shoots a lot of deep threes and has a creativity to his game that’s just so fluid to watch.”

“Just watching him on the floor at all times, that kind of magnetism is special.”

And it’s similar to what Curry was when he was at Davidson. Frankly, it’s what Curry is right now.

Young got a chance to see Curry play in person when Steph’s Davidson Wildcats played at Oklahoma when Blake Griffin was still on campus. Curry had 44 points in that game, and Young clearly understands Curry’s role in creating a future for him in this sport.

“He was changing the game,” Young told the Wall Street Journal, “and the way I played fit perfectly.”

VIDEO: Official ‘TV Teddy’ Valentine turns his back on Joel Berry II during exchange

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2018, 9:29 AM EST
2 Comments

Here’s something that you don’t see every day.

In the second half of No. 24 Florida State’s win over No. 12 North Carolina, Joel Berry II, UNC’s senior all-american point guard and the reigning Final Four MOP, was blatantly held during a fast break. The hold resulted in a turnover, and as you might expect, Berry was not happy a foul wasn’t called.

As he scooped up the ball and went to go speak to Ted Valentine, known as TV Teddy on the internet, Valentine quite literally turned his back on Berry. Watch this:

If you talk to coaches in the sport, Valentine is one of the most respected officials in the college game. He generally gets calls right, he’s willing to hear out what they have to say and, most importantly, he’s not affected by a home crowd getting on him or someone like Coach K or Tom Izzo jabbering in his ear for two hours.

But that doesn’t excuse this.

Not when it is very easy to see that Valentine and his crew totally blew a call that resulted in a turnover in a game that the Tar Heels lost by a single point.

Berry had a legitimate beef and should be as respected as any player in the sport.

What Valentine did here was wrong, and while you cannot say that he cost UNC the game – the way possessions play out down the stretch are determined by the score, and if the score was different it would have played out differently – he, at the very least, owes Berry an apology.