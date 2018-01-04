More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Shakyla Hill/Instagram

Grambling’s Shakyla Hill Gets 4th D-I Women’s Quadruple-Double

Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 9:16 AM EST
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shakyla Hill’s assist with the closing seconds of Grambling State’s win over Alabama State gave the junior guard the fourth quadruple-double in NCAA women’s basketball history on Wednesday night.

Hill found Monisha Neal for a 3-pointer that wrapped up the Tigers’ 93-71 win over the Hornets and accounted for Hill’s 10th assist to go with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

The last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Veronica Pettry of Loyola Chicago had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 11 steals for the first official quadruple-double on Jan. 14, 1989. Steals didn’t become an official NCAA stat until 1987-88 and assists became an official stat just two years earlier.

Unofficially Jackie Spencer of Louisville had a quadruple double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 10 steals against Cincinnati on Feb. 2, 1985.

The other official quad-double — 10-10-10 and 12 steals — was by Ramona Jones of Lamar against Central Florida on Jan. 14, 1991.

On Sunday, Sabrina Ionescu, a sophomore at Oregon, picked up her NCAA record eighth career triple-double. There have been 18 triple doubles this season, four by Ionescu.

Hill did most of her damage in the second half when the Tigers (5-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), up 40-33, pulled away from the Hornets (2-11, 0-2). She had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals after the break.

VIDEO: Official ‘TV Teddy’ Valentine turns his back on Joel Berry II during exchange

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2018, 9:29 AM EST
Here’s something that you don’t see every day.

In the second half of No. 24 Florida State’s win over No. 12 North Carolina, Joel Berry II, UNC’s senior all-american point guard and the reigning Final Four MOP, was blatantly held during a fast break. The hold resulted in a turnover, and as you might expect, Berry was not happy a foul wasn’t called.

As he scooped up the ball and went to go speak to Ted Valentine, known as TV Teddy on the internet, Valentine quite literally turned his back on Berry. Watch this:

If you talk to coaches in the sport, Valentine is one of the most respected officials in the college game. He generally gets calls right, he’s willing to hear out what they have to say and, most importantly, he’s not affected by a home crowd getting on him or someone like Coach K or Tom Izzo jabbering in his ear for two hours.

But that doesn’t excuse this.

Not when it is very easy to see that Valentine and his crew totally blew a call that resulted in a turnover in a game that the Tar Heels lost by a single point.

Berry had a legitimate beef and should be as respected as any player in the sport.

What Valentine did here was wrong, and while you cannot say that he cost UNC the game – the way possessions play out down the stretch are determined by the score, and if the score was different it would have played out differently – he, at the very least, owes Berry an apology.

Hunter’s 14 leads No. 8 Virginia past Virginia Tech, 78-52

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 1:12 AM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — De’Andre Hunter said it was all about the first shot.

As one of the first players off the bench for No. 8 Virginia at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, the freshman made a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 21-12 lead. He went on to score 14 points, leading a balanced offense and a smothering defense as the Cavaliers rolled to a 78-52 victory.

It was Virginia’s largest margin of victory in the series since a 107-59 win on Feb. 18, 1955.

“I know I can shoot,” Hunter said. “I haven’t been shooting it too well lately, but I’m going to keep shooting. Seeing it go in, it really boosts my confidence.”

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy added 13 points each and Devon Hall had 12 for the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak in Cassell Coliseum.

The defensive effort, always a calling card for coach Tony Bennett’s team, was more impressive than the offensive balance.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 14 points to lead the Hokies (11-4, 0-2). Virginia Tech came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at .532 and among the leaders in 3-point percentage at .427, but they made only 17 of 47 shots and were just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory. Scoring leaders Ahmed Hill (15.6 ppg) and Justin Bibbs (14.6) finished with a combined eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

“To hold a team like that, to really stifle them, it’s impressive, but you really don’t have time to sit back and say, `Wow,” Jerome said.

Unless, perhaps, you are the coach of the team that was stifled.

“I always give the credit to the opponent,” Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. “Twenty-three percent of the time we turned it over, which is in essence the same turnover rate we had (in a 68-56 loss) at Syracuse. Both defenses caused that.”

Virginia led 37-25 at halftime and expanded its lead throughout the second half. A 15-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Jerome, Nigel Johnson and Guy pushed the margin to 63-35 with 6:50 remaining. When Justin Robinson ended the run with a layup for the Hokies, he also ended a Virginia Tech scoring drought that lasted more than 6 minutes.

Virginia led throughout and used an 11-4 run late in the first half to open a 37-23 edge. Guy started it with a 3-pointer, Hall and Hunter both converted offensive rebounds and Jack Salt finished the flurry with a dunk.

BIG MOMENT

Bennett rarely begins his postgame remarks with an opening statement, but he made an exception and was beaming as he did it, sharing that he’d awarded walk-on junior Justice Bartley with a scholarship after the game.

“I got to do something that is one of the greatest joys as a coach,” he said. “He really embodies — we talk about being a servant in our program a lot — and it’s a walk-on that does all the little things. You should have seen the joy in his eyes and the excitement in the players’ eyes, so I’m on a high from that.”

Bartley, who got into the game when Bennett emptied the bench late, hit a 3-pointer and couldn’t wait to share the news with his parents.

“My mom’s definitely going to be crying,” he said. “I have a few siblings headed to college so this definitely helps out.”

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers weren’t bothered by Virginia Tech’s game-long full-court press, committing just six turnovers. They also hit on 12 of 25 3-pointers with six players connecting at least once from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies averaged better than 90 points during the nonconference portion of their schedule, but have found offense more difficult to come by since ACC play started. They managed just 56 points in a 12-point loss to Syracuse in their league opener before facing Virginia, one of the nation’s top defensive teams.

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home to face No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday.

The Hokies are at home again, facing Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Wednesday’s Three Things To Know: Markus Howard goes crazy, No. 15 Miami falls, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s time is here

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2018, 1:10 AM EST
Here’s how impressive Trae Young has been this season.

In a win over in-state rival Oklahoma State, Young had 27 points, 10 assists and nine boards … and it wasn’t enough to make this list. Why are we mentioning players that finish a game below their season average in points AND assists?

Anyway, here are the three things to know from Wednesday:

1. MARQUETTE’S MARKUS HOWARD TIES THE BIG EAST RECORD FOR POINTS

In a game that the Golden Eagles badly needed to win to help build their NCAA tournament profile, Markus Howard put together arguably the best individual performance of the season. He scored 52 points. He shot 17-for-29 from the floor and 11-for-19 from three. But here’s the most impressive part: He had 10 points at halftime and was 2-for-6 from three in the first 20 minutes. He went for 32 points in the second half before scoring 10 points and hitting a pair of threes in the extra period.

That tied the Big East record for points in a game, set in 2011 by MarShon Brooks of Providence. It also set the record for points in a game by a Marquette player, more than Dwyane Wade or Jae Crowder or Jimmy Butler ever scored.

Not a bad night for Markus Howard.

2. JOSH OKOGIE IS BACK AND GEORGIA TECH IS BEATING TEAMS LIKE NO. 15 MIAMI

Okogie returned from a suspension to start the season more than three weeks ago, but Wednesday night was the first night that he looked like a guy that can star in the ACC. He finished with 30 points as the Yellow Jackets picked up a win over No. 15 Miami in Atlanta, 64-54. The Hurricanes have been one of the nation’s best defensive teams to date this season, which makes Okogie’s performance all the more impressive, but the question is whether it is too little, too late for Josh Pastner’s club. They lost seven games already this season, including out of conference games against Grambling, Wright State and Wofford. But Okogie’s been present for three of those seven losses. There aren’t really any excuses for Pastner beyond his team just has not been good enough.

But they did get this win.

And at this point, it’s probably fair to wonder just how good Miami actually is. They’ve lost two of their last four games – to New Mexico State and Georgia Tech – and their only remotely good win came at Minnesota, who has fallen out of the top 25. As good as they are defensively, they really struggle to score at times, settling for far too many jump shots. Our Raphielle Johnson wrote all about Miami here.

3. WHEN CAN WE START TALKING ABOUT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AS KENTUCKY’S BEST PLAYER?

Because, on Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander was Kentucky’s best player.

It was the third-straight game that he was Kentucky’s best player. After averaging 22.5 points, 5.o boards, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in wins over Louisville and Georgia last week, Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and four assists off the bench for the No. 167 Wildcats as they knocked off a sneaky-good LSU team in Baton Rouge.

Gilgeous-Alexander has grown into Kentucky’s best option in the half-court offensively. He can play in pick-and-roll and he’s a good, not great, passer, but what makes him so unique is his length and the way he moves. He’s incredibly smooth, seemingly gliding past defenders more than exploding past them. His strides and his reach are so long that he can get his shoulders past a defender with ease. Throw in his ability defensively, and suddenly he’s an incredibly intriguing prospect with some serious NBA upside.

Maybe more so than anyone else on that roster.

Washington lifts No. 17 Kentucky past LSU, 74-71

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 17 Kentucky held off feisty LSU 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped his 18-point night with two free throws with 16 seconds left, and Kevin Knox had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who survived their first true road test this season.

Duop Reath had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (9-4, 0-1), which missed two 3-point attempts that could have tied it in the final seconds.

Tremont Waters had 18 points and 11 rebounds, but his attempt to tie the game with a late 3 was off-balance and way off-target. The ball deflected out of bounds off Kentucky, giving LSU 0.8 seconds to get off one more shot, but Brandon Sampson’s right corner bounced off the far rim as time expired.

Kentucky trailed 36-31 at halftime, but Washington asserted himself in the second half with an array of power moves, getting free along the baseline for three dunks in a 3-minute span to help Kentucky move in front. He also got the roll and the call when he collided with Sampson under the hoop on a fast break, completing a three-point play that gave Kentucky a 67-65 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander also came through late, hitting a driving scoop as he was fouled to put Kentucky ahead 71-67 with 1:22 left

Kentucky scored the game’s first seven points capped by Knox’s 3, but LSU began to chip away, thanks in no small part to a defensive effort that produced 11 first-half Wildcat turnovers.

The Tigers tied it at 18 after Reath hit a 3 and layup in succession. Reath scored 13 points in the first half, when Waters scored 10.

LSU led by as many as five in the first half when Aaron Epps, who finished with 13 points, hit a left-wing 3 to make it 36-31, a score that stood until halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats did not block a shot or attempt a free throw in the first half, reflecting a style of play that was too passive for coach John Calipari’s liking. That changed in the second half, when the Wildcats scored 30 points in the paint, blocked three shots and attempted 13 free throws.

LSU: The Tigers went 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, but missed their first eight attempts from deep in the second half, giving UK more chances to use its athleticism in transition. LSU came in 7-0 when leading at halftime, but protecting a five-point halftime lead against a team like Kentucky was going to require a better performance down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU visits No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Young’s 27 points help No. 7 Oklahoma rout Oklahoma St.

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young fell one rebound short of a triple-double to help No. 7 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 109-89 on Wednesday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. In just his 13th career game, the freshman became the first Oklahoma player to score at least 20 points in 12 straight games.

Freshman forward Brady Manek scored a season-high 28 points and Kameron McGusty added 15 for Oklahoma (12-1, 2-0 Big 12), which won its 10th straight.

It was the first time Oklahoma scored at least 100 points against Oklahoma State since 1990. The Sooners, who entered the night leading the nation in scoring, shot 54 percent from the field to improve on their 94.7-point average.

Thomas Dziagwa scored a career-high 19 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2). Tavarius Shine scored 16 points for Oklahoma State, but he fouled out with 13:29 remaining.

Young had 10 points and seven assists in the first half to help Oklahoma lead 50-42. Shine scored 14 points in the first half, and Oklahoma State had 11 offensive rebounds before the break and scored 13 second-chance points to stay in it.

Young drained a deep 3 over Shine just over 3 minutes into the second half to push Oklahoma’s lead to 62-46, and the ensuing conversation between the two drew double technical fouls. A breakaway dunk by Oklahoma’s Rashard Odomes pushed the Sooners’ lead to 20 just 5 minutes into the second half.

Young got his 10th assist with just under 10 minutes remaining. He had nine rebounds heading into the final minutes but couldn’t get a bounce to go his way.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys hung tough before losing at home to then-No. 7 West Virginia 85-79 on Dec. 29, and they looked ready to compete against another Top 10 team before the Sooners overwhelmed them in the second half. Oklahoma State became the latest team to do a lot of things right and still fail to come up with enough answers against Oklahoma. The Cowboys entered the night allowing just 67.2 points per game.

Oklahoma: It was another quality win for the Sooners, whose only loss was to now-No. 22 Arkansas. The Sooners have solid wins against Oregon, USC, Wichita State, Northwestern, TCU and now Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Travels to No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday.

