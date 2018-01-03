More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
John Weast/Getty Images

VIDEO: Chris Beard, Texas Tech celebrate win at Allen Fieldhouse

By Rob DausterJan 3, 2018, 10:06 AM EST
Texas Tech went into Allen Fieldhouse and knocked off No. 10 Kansas last night, putting the Red Raiders squarely in the mix as the best team in the Big 12.

After the game, after Beard spoke with ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla live on Sportscenter and returned to his locker room with this message for his team:

If you didn’t catch that, he said: “‘You grew up your whole life wanting to be live on Sportscenter.’ I said, ‘no, Fran, I grew up my whole life wanting to be in a locker room like this.'”

I’m ready to run through a wall for him now.

Michael Porter Jr. on chances he returns this year: ‘It’s too early to tell’

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
Speaking to the media for the first time since having surgery on his back, Michael Porter Jr. did lend any clarity to the discussion of whether or not he will be able to return to a basketball court for Missouri this season.

“Right now it’s too early to tell,” he said. “This is the type of injury where I’ll feel good before I’m allowed to play because a lot of healing starts to occur.”

“Everybody’s different with this injury, their recovery time,” Porter added. “So I’m doing everything I can to recover as quick as I can. I’ll feel 100 percent before my back really is 100 percent. Eventually I’ll be 150 percent because I’ll be playing without the pain and limitations I had before.”

Porter said he initially suffered the injury two years ago during a practice with the Mo-Kan elite AAU team that he and Trae Young played for. He went up for a dunk and got knocked off balance, landing flat on his back. He’s been playing in pain ever since, which is part of the reason that the family opted to do this surgery.

“I kind of forgot what it’s like to play normal,” Porter said.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said he was not aware of the injury when Porter arrived on campus in large part due to the fact that he did not recruit Porter all that heavily out of high school. Martin got the Missouri job around the same time that Lorenzo Romar was fired at Washington and the Porters reopened their recruitment.

Porter underwent a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs on Nov. 22nd.

VIDEO: Kevin Stallings defends ‘at least we don’t pay our players $100,000’ comment at Louisville fan

By Scott PhillipsJan 3, 2018, 12:35 AM EST
Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings let his frustrations get the best of him on Tuesday night as the Panthers dropped an ACC road game at Louisville.

According to multiple reports, Stallings got into a verbal altercation with a fan towards the end of the game as the coach said, “at least we didn’t pay our guys $100,000,” to someone behind the Pitt bench.

In speaking with reporters after the game, and the incident, Stallings acknowledged that he probably didn’t say the right thing in handling the situation but that he wasn’t going to stand by and do nothing as someone insulted his players.

“Somebody said something bad about my players, and so I’m just going to stick up for my players,” Stallings told reporters. “Probably said the wrong thing, but I’m not going to let people talk crap about my players. We’re down, the game’s over with, you don’t need to insult kids who are out there trying to fight hard and do their best.”

Stallings’ comments to the fan are presumably about Louisville’s involvement in the FBI investigation for alleged bribery. According to a federal complaint, Adidas executives and a Louisville coach brokered an agreement to pay $100,000 to the family of Louisville freshman Brian Bowen, who never suited up for the Cardinals after the allegations came to light. Rick Pitino eventually lost his job as Louisville’s head coach and the federal complaint has changed the outlook of the entire season for the Cardinals.

Clearly, Stallings is fed up with how things are going for his program right now as Pitt has struggled to an 8-7 start following Tuesday’s 26-point loss. Always outspoken about a number of issues facing college basketball, Stallings can’t be faulted for sticking up for his players. At least Stallings was smart enough to admit that he probably should have said something else rather than bringing an ugly investigation into the mix.

Mississippi St. tops No. 22 Arkansas 78-75

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Weatherspoon scored 22 points, his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon added another 22 and Mississippi State upset No. 22 Arkansas 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (13-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) built off its best start during non-conference play in years, rallying for the win after trailing for much of the second half.

Arkansas (11-3, 1-1) was playing its first game in the AP’s national rankings since March 2015. The Razorbacks came in averaging more than 90 points per game, but Mississippi State slowed the pace and took a 32-28 lead into halftime.

Arkansas rallied to take the lead just after halftime and held the advantage for the majority of the second half. The Razorbacks shot a 64.5 percent in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas with 24 points while Daniel Gafford added 17.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It’s undeniably a big win for the Bulldogs, who look like they could be a factor in the Southeastern Conference race. Mississippi State had a big advantage at the free-throw line, with 40 attempts to Arkansas’ 12. The Bulldogs won despite shooting just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked like they had this game under control a few times during the second half, but they could never put away Mississippi State. Arkansas has another tough game this weekend against Auburn, which just beat Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to face Ole Miss on Saturday.

Arkansas travels to face Auburn on Saturday.

Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Kansas, the SEC’s weird and the Big Ten’s back

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 2, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
Just another crazy night in college hoops.

Kansas goes down, the SEC gets even more convoluted and the Big Ten started … again? 

Here are the three things you need to know.

1. KANSAS ISN’T THE FOREGONE FAVORITE IN THE BIG 12 ANYMORE

After winning 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships, everyone just automatically pencils in Kansas as the favorite to win another title. After Tuesday night’s shocking home loss to Texas Tech, it might be time to reconsider.

While the Jayhawks are absolutely still in the mix for the Big 12 title, and likely will be until the end, the loss to the Red Raiders was stunning. Not only had Texas Tech never won in Lawrence before, but they led nearly the entire game and thoroughly outplayed Kansas for most of the contest.

Now with two losses during their last three home games, the Jayhawks suddenly don’t seem so invincible playing in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Also, Texas Tech looks like they’re absolutely for real as they’ll be in the Big 12 title mix as well. Chris Beard has done a phenomenal job with that program.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one.

2. THE SEC IS DRUNK

The SEC is markedly better than last season from top to bottom. A league that was recently Kentucky, Florida and everyone else has now improved to the point where we’re seeing unusual results on a near-nightly basis.

Tuesday, in particular, was bonkers. No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 23 Tennessee both lost at home to unranked teams in Florida and Auburn, respectively. Mississippi State picked off No. 22 Arkansas with a tight home win. Struggling Vanderbilt nipped Alabama (fresh off a win over Texas A&M) for a one-point win.

In a nutshell: this league is drunk right now.

The SEC is completely unpredictable and it’s going to be fascinating to see how this all plays out.

3. THE BIG TEN IS BACK (AND NOBODY CARES)

In the midst of the chaos going on between the Big 12 and the SEC, the Big Ten also returned to conference play on Tuesday night. After the ridiculous two-game conference stretch from early December that barely anyone remembers, the Big Ten returned to even less fanfare on Tuesday night.

Since the Big Ten is so down this season, none of the close games from Tuesday night’s conference slate made a blip on college hoops Twitter.

Michigan outlasted Iowa like they were supposed to. Maryland held off Penn State at home. A struggling Wisconsin team beat an even worse Indiana team.

Yawn.

Wake us up when Michigan State plays Purdue.

No. 18 Texas Tech picks off No. 10 Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 2, 2018, 11:11 PM EST
It feels like we go through this every year.

At some point during the season, maybe after an unexpected loss in non-conference play or an ugly start to the Big 12 schedule, we ask whether or not this is the year where the streak will end, where the Kansas run of 13 straight conference regular season titles will cease.

That point is tonight.

No. 10 Kansas trailed for 40 minutes on Tuesday night, falling behind No. 18 Texas Tech 23-7 within the first ten minutes and never getting closer than six points the rest of the way.

Keenan Evans, who is Texas Tech’s best player, led the way with 15 points and three assists, although he shot just 4-for-16 from the floor. As a team, the Red Raiders were 6-for-24 from three. This wasn’t a case of a team walking into Allen Fieldhouse and shooting the lights out. Texas Tech was the tougher team. They got to the glass, they executed their game-plan better and they were the first to every loose ball. Chris Beard’s club was, quite simply, better, and it wasn’t all that close.

“They have good players and they’re experienced so I would say that helped but I look out there and I see two freshmen wearing us out just as much as the seniors were,” Bill Self said Tuesday night. “Age is irrelevant when it comes to competing and trying.”

Texas Tech is the real deal.

The Red Raiders aren’t a basketball powerhouse so it might take awhile for this to catch on, but they could very well be the best team in the conference. Beard has amassed a roster that has some ridiculous athletes, size all over the roster, a killer at the point in Evans and a team that is just as hungry to prove themselves as Beard is. There are some vagabonds on this roster. There are some underrecruited freshmen on this roster. There are holdovers from the Tubby Smith era that have fully bought into what Beard is selling.

The truth is this: Beard’s club is just good enough offensively that they are going to be able to win a lot of games with their defense. They force turnovers as well as just about anyone. They run opponents off the three-point line as well as just about anyone. They have enough big bodies in the paint – and they rotate well enough defensively – that open looks at the rim are not going to be easy to come by when those opponents do get run off the three-point line.

And that just so happened to matchup perfectly with a Kansas team that wants to spend 40 minutes zipping the ball around the perimeter and hoisting up threes.

I’m not sure I am quite ready to dub Texas Tech the best team in the Big 12, not when Trae Young exists, not when West Virginia is just now hitting their stride and getting Esa Ahmad back in two weeks. Hell, I’m not going to completely write off a Kansas team that added Sam Cunliffe, is still adding Silvio De Dousa and could also end up getting Billy Preston eligible.

That trio, combined with Devonte’ Graham and the Phog, would put the Jayhawks right back in the mix.

But as of today, it is officially time to say that the Jayhawks are no longer the favorite to win the Big 12, and there are a couple of reasons to say that.

For starters, the Phog is not the fortress that it has been in the past. Arizona State walked in and whipped up on Kansas in that building. Texas Tech did the same. Part of the reason that the Jayhawks have been able to keep this streak going as long as they have is that they are damn near unbeatable in their building. When you are locked into nine wins in an 18 game league schedule because the Phog is the Phog, it’s hard for anyone to keep pace.

In a conference where the margins are going to be fine, Texas Tech landing a road win in Lawrence immediately gives them an edge.

Because the league is ridiculous this season.

TCU was undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country last week and they may be the fifth-best team in the league at this point.

Road wins, particularly those against the top of the league, are not going to be easy to come by.

But the bigger issue is that Kansas just is not all that good.

We’ve talked about the lack of talent on the roster. We’ve talked about their issues on the defensive end of the floor. We’ve talked about the fact that there really is only one player that can create a shot that isn’t a three – Devonte’ Graham – and that he isn’t a guy that loves creating off the dribble.

Everything that I wrote in this ‘What’s Wrong With Kansas?’ story from three weeks ago still holds true today.

But the biggest issue is No. 2 on that list: There is not enough toughness of leadership on this roster.

Frank Mason and Josh Jackson were alphas. They were pitbulls. Competitors. Whatever the cliché du jour is, they were.

“Let’s just call it like it is,” Self said last month. “You’re replacing Frank with somebody who’s not near as competitive as Frank. You’re replacing Josh with somebody who’s not near as competitive as Josh. And you’re replacing Landen with somebody that doesn’t know how to be competitive yet. Those aren’t negatives. Those are just facts. I mean, we had two-and-a-half dogs last year, and Landen was close to being a full one.”

With those two gone, Kansas doesn’t have that guy, and it showed in the body language of the guys on the roster in the second half. By the 10 minute mark, it was clear Kansas was never going to seriously mount a comeback attempt, and the bad news for Jayhawk fans is that none of Preston, De Sousa or Cunliffe are the answer to that problem.

What that means is that whoever the actual favorite to win the Big 12 is, it is not Kansas.

Not this year.