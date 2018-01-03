More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

No. 24 Florida State holds on to beat No. 12 North Carolina

By Raphielle JohnsonJan 3, 2018, 9:40 PM EST
Having lost its ACC opener at No. 2 Duke, No. 24 Florida State entered Wednesday’s game against No. 12 North Carolina in need of a victory. Leonard Hamilton’s team got the job done, hanging on to beat the Tar Heels 81-80 to extend its home winning streak to 28 straight games. Also, the Seminoles ended a seven-game losing streak to North Carolina, with both teams now 1-1 in ACC play as a result.

Here are a couple thoughts on what happened in Tallahassee and how it will affect both teams moving forward.

1. Over-helping off of drivers cost North Carolina in the first half.

Florida State went into the locker room at the half with a 51-40 lead, with the 51 points being the most North Carolina has allowed in the first half of a game this season (previous high: 38). The Seminoles shot 54.5 percent from the floor overall and made nine of its 20 three-point attempts. Florida State certainly deserves credit for knocking down shots, but a big part of the problem for North Carolina was it showing too much respect to dribble penetration.

On multiple occasions such a move would result in Florida State having kick-out opportunities, which its shooters were able to take in rhythm. North Carolina improved in this regard in the second half, with Florida State shooting 2-for-9 from three and 41.7 percent from the field overall. Defending the three has been an issue for the Tar Heels for much of this season, and it was a big reason why they trailed by double digits at the half.

2. Balanced scoring will serve Florida State well in ACC play.

The big question for the Seminoles entering the season was who would pick up the slack offensively, given how much production was lost from last season’s team. Terrence Mann, who averaged 8.4 points per game last season, was the most obvious answer. He’s certainly been a factor this season, but the Seminoles have been able to account for the loss of the likes of Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac and Xavier Rathan-Mayes by way of their offensive balance and that was the case Wednesday night.

Three players scored at least 17 points, with Braian Angola leading the way with 20, C.J. Walker adding 18 and Mann 17. Trent Forrest chipped in with nine, and that balance was certainly a factor in the Seminoles’ ability to pull out the victory. Phil Cofer had an off night, scoring five points on 2-for-11 shooting, but he entered Wednesday averaging 14.5 points per game on a team with five players averaging at least 9.5 points per night.

There may not be a guy averaging 17 per night like Bacon did last season, but Florida State has enough talent to get the job done offensively. Scoring 93 at Duke and now 81 against North Carolina backs that up.

3. North Carolina’s ceiling will be determined by the consistency of Theo Pinson.

Joel Berry II racked up a game-high 28 points to lead three Tar Heels in double figures, with Kenny Williams adding 18 points and Luke Maye 14 in a losing effort. What Berry and Maye will provide offensively is pretty much known at this point, and Williams’ efforts coming off of a 13-point game against Wake Forest is a positive. But if North Carolina is to reach the heights scaled by the last two teams, Roy Williams is going to need consistency on the offensive end of the floor from Theo Pinson.

Thanks in part to injuries it feels as if we’ve been here for quite some time when it comes to Pinson: while the energy and effort he brings isn’t to be overlooked, by now shouldn’t he be a more consistent producer offensively? After scoring 19 points in the win over Ohio State the senior wing had eight against Wake Forest, and Wednesday night he scored five points on 2-for-6 shooting. Pinson’s certainly capable of being a double-digit scorer on occasion, as he’s done so four times this season, but North Carolina will need him to do so more often if they’re to make a run nationally.

4. Florida State’s late game decision-making left something to be desired.

Turnovers nearly did in the Seminoles especially late, when they made some suspect decisions with regards to passing the basketball. There was a home run attempt that sailed out of bounds, and there was also a cross-court pass picked off by Pinson that led to a Berry three-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 30 seconds remaining. Overall Florida State’s 15 turnovers were converted into 24 points by the Tar Heels, whose plus-12 advantage in points off turnovers made it possible for them to make a run and even take the lead in the second half.

Florida State was able to hang on, but that was a bit of a disappointment after the team did well in valuing the basketball in its loss at Duke. Given how tight the top of the ACC is likely to be, Florida State will need to make sure this was an anomaly — to be fair, they’ve been solid with regards to turnovers for much of this season — from a turnover standpoint.

Washington lifts No. 17 Kentucky past LSU, 74-71

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 17 Kentucky held off feisty LSU 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped his 18-point night with two free throws with 16 seconds left, and Kevin Knox had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who survived their first true road test this season.

Duop Reath had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (9-4, 0-1), which missed two 3-point attempts that could have tied it in the final seconds.

Tremont Waters had 18 points and 11 rebounds, but his attempt to tie the game with a late 3 was off-balance and way off-target. The ball deflected out of bounds off Kentucky, giving LSU 0.8 seconds to get off one more shot, but Brandon Sampson’s right corner bounced off the far rim as time expired.

Kentucky trailed 36-31 at halftime, but Washington asserted himself in the second half with an array of power moves, getting free along the baseline for three dunks in a 3-minute span to help Kentucky move in front. He also got the roll and the call when he collided with Sampson under the hoop on a fast break, completing a three-point play that gave Kentucky a 67-65 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander also came through late, hitting a driving scoop as he was fouled to put Kentucky ahead 71-67 with 1:22 left

Kentucky scored the game’s first seven points capped by Knox’s 3, but LSU began to chip away, thanks in no small part to a defensive effort that produced 11 first-half Wildcat turnovers.

The Tigers tied it at 18 after Reath hit a 3 and layup in succession. Reath scored 13 points in the first half, when Waters scored 10.

LSU led by as many as five in the first half when Aaron Epps, who finished with 13 points, hit a left-wing 3 to make it 36-31, a score that stood until halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats did not block a shot or attempt a free throw in the first half, reflecting a style of play that was too passive for coach John Calipari’s liking. That changed in the second half, when the Wildcats scored 30 points in the paint, blocked three shots and attempted 13 free throws.

LSU: The Tigers went 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, but missed their first eight attempts from deep in the second half, giving UK more chances to use its athleticism in transition. LSU came in 7-0 when leading at halftime, but protecting a five-point halftime lead against a team like Kentucky was going to require a better performance down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU visits No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.

___

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Young’s 27 points help No. 7 Oklahoma rout Oklahoma St.

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young fell one rebound short of a triple-double to help No. 7 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 109-89 on Wednesday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. In just his 13th career game, the freshman became the first Oklahoma player to score at least 20 points in 12 straight games.

Freshman forward Brady Manek scored a season-high 28 points and Kameron McGusty added 15 for Oklahoma (12-1, 2-0 Big 12), which won its 10th straight.

It was the first time Oklahoma scored at least 100 points against Oklahoma State since 1990. The Sooners, who entered the night leading the nation in scoring, shot 54 percent from the field to improve on their 94.7-point average.

Thomas Dziagwa scored a career-high 19 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2). Tavarius Shine scored 16 points for Oklahoma State, but he fouled out with 13:29 remaining.

Young had 10 points and seven assists in the first half to help Oklahoma lead 50-42. Shine scored 14 points in the first half, and Oklahoma State had 11 offensive rebounds before the break and scored 13 second-chance points to stay in it.

Young drained a deep 3 over Shine just over 3 minutes into the second half to push Oklahoma’s lead to 62-46, and the ensuing conversation between the two drew double technical fouls. A breakaway dunk by Oklahoma’s Rashard Odomes pushed the Sooners’ lead to 20 just 5 minutes into the second half.

Young got his 10th assist with just under 10 minutes remaining. He had nine rebounds heading into the final minutes but couldn’t get a bounce to go his way.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys hung tough before losing at home to then-No. 7 West Virginia 85-79 on Dec. 29, and they looked ready to compete against another Top 10 team before the Sooners overwhelmed them in the second half. Oklahoma State became the latest team to do a lot of things right and still fail to come up with enough answers against Oklahoma. The Cowboys entered the night allowing just 67.2 points per game.

Oklahoma: It was another quality win for the Sooners, whose only loss was to now-No. 22 Arkansas. The Sooners have solid wins against Oregon, USC, Wichita State, Northwestern, TCU and now Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Travels to No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Georgia Tech knocks off No. 15 Miami

Eric Espada/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 3, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
The start of ACC play appeared to be a manageable one for No. 15 Miami, as the Hurricanes opened with games at Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. However, after handling the Panthers on Saturday the Hurricanes ran into trouble in Atlanta. The combination of Josh Okogie and the Yellow Jackets throwing out multiple looks defensively proved to be too much for Miami, which fell by the final score of 64-54.

Here are some thoughts on Georgia Tech’s surprising win over Miami, and what it potentially means for both teams moving forward.

1. Improved health makes big difference for Georgia Tech.

There’s no sugar-coating it: the Yellow Jackets did not play well for much of non-conference play. And while there’s no excuse for some of the losses Josh Pastner’s team took, this is a group that also had to navigate suspensions and injuries. Two of the team’s key players, Josh Okogie and Ben Lammers, struggled with injuries during non-conference play while Okogie also had to miss time due to an NCAA rules violation.

Both played pivotal roles in Wednesday’s win, with Okogie scoring a game-high 30 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and Lammers adding eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. It wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Lammers was just 3-for-11 from the field and Okogie needed 23 shots to get his 30, but in a game that lacked rhythm (to Georgia Tech’s benefit) both were good enough.

Georgia Tech will have to “muddy” things up some to be successful in ACC play, especially given the fact that it’s operating with a six-man rotation right now. Wednesday night that approach worked.

2. Miami settled for jump shots far too often, struggling with Georgia Tech’s multiple defensive looks.

Despite the number of guards capable of making plays off the dribble on the roster, the Hurricanes haven’t been all too good at getting to the foul line this season. Miami entered Wednesday’s game with a free throw rate of 27.3, which ranked 304th nationally according to kenpom.com, and they were even worse in that regard against Georgia Tech. Miami posted a free throw rate of 19.6, attempting just 11 free throws on the night.

Far too often Miami settled for pull-up jumpers, being it from thee (4-for-19) or in the mid-range game. Bruce Brown finished the game 4-for-12, Chris Lykes 2-for-10, Ja’Quan Newton 3-for-7 and Lonnie Walker IV 3-for-8 as Miami struggled with Georgia Tech’s multiple defensive looks. The Yellow Jackets used man-to-man at some points, a 1-3-1 at others, which impacted the tempo at which the game was played.

3. Jose Alvarado will have better nights, but he did some good things as well.

For a point guard to have seven turnovers in a game, one would think that his team would wind up on the losing end. Luckily for Georgia Tech freshman Jose Alvarado, who turned the ball over seven times, he had help in the form of Okogie, Lammers and a team defensive effort that forced 18 Miami turnovers. The turnover count for the freshman wasn’t optimal, but he also accounted for 12 points, three steals and two blocked shots.

One of those blocks came on a Lykes three-point attempt with 1:46 remaining that could have trimmed the margin to five points. Instead, Alvarado’s subsequent layup extended the Georgia Tech lead to ten. Miami would get no closer than seven from that point forward. Alvarado, who continues to learn what it takes to play the point at a high level, has now reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. If he can keep the turnover count down (he had just one against Notre Dame) Alvarado should be able to have an even greater impact on a team that will need him to do so.

4. Miami now enters a difficult three-game stretch that will have a major impact on its ACC hopes.

Why was taking care of business against Pitt and Georgia Tech so important? Because Miami’s next three league games are against No. 24 Florida State, No. 25 Clemson and No. 2 Duke. The good news is that the Florida State and Duke games will be in Coral Gables, but none of those games will be gimmes by any stretch of the imagination. Florida State has the athleticism and balance to give Miami trouble on both ends of the floor, and thanks to its improvements across the board Clemson is more of a threat than anyone imagined them being before the season began. Lastly there’s Duke, one of the team on the shortlist of surefire national title contenders in the eyes of many.

Those games represent challenges for Miami, but they’re opportunities as well. And for the Hurricanes to take advantage, they’ll need to be far more efficient offensively than they were Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Grantham’s 23 points, 14 boards helps No. 25 Clemson beat BC

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Clemson came onto the court with a national ranking for the first time in nearly eight years and completely controlled Boston College in the opening half.

In the second, they made just enough plays to hold off the Eagles.

Donte Grantham scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Marcquise Reed hit two key free throws to help No. 25 Clemson beat Boston College 74-70 on Wednesday night.

“Our team just locked in defensively,” Grantham said. “Tonight, in the first half, it was special. When we get locked in like that, I don’t see too many teams beating us.”

Reed finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson’s last time in the AP poll came on Jan. 23, 2010.

But the Tigers had to withstand an incredible shooting performance by BC’s Jerome Robinson in the second half. He went 10 for 14 from the field, hitting 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line.

“That’s why when you have a lead you need to keep building it because you never know when a guy can take over a game,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Robinson had some unbelievable confidence. We couldn’t get him under control.”

Robinson led Boston College (10-5, 1-2) with 28 points, scoring 26 in the second half. Ky Bowman had 19 with nine rebounds and six assists.

Reed nailed his two from the line with 48 seconds left to move Clemson ahead 70-68. Robinson’s 3 from the right wing rimmed out on the next possession.

“I got some space and I was like: ‘I’m going to let it go,'” Robinson said. “I had already hit two or three from that spot and we needed that one and unfortunately it didn’t go.”

Gabe DeVoe and Shelton Mitchell each hit two from the line in the final 21 seconds for Clemson.

Bowman’s driving basket cut it to 68-66 with 2:19 to play, the third time BC sliced a big deficit to two points, before he tied it with two free throws with 1:02 left.

Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Eagles relied on a strong start by Robinson, a second team preseason all-ACC selection, after the break. The 6-foot-5 junior guard scored 19 points, including going 5-for-5 on 3-point attempts in the opening 10 minutes to slice the deficit to 53-50.

“We became who we are,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “In order to win in this league, you have to play more than 20 minutes.”

The Tigers had used a 16-0 run midway into the first half en route to their 38-23 halftime.

Grantham, who had a team-leading 11 points and nine rebounds in the half, scored eight straight points in the opening 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers’ emergence in the poll may last a while. Entering the game, they had all five starters averaging double figures in scoring. … Won its sixth straight against BC.

Boston College: Facing their third consecutive ranked team looked like it took a lot out of the Eagles. They appeared flat at the start – something an average team can’t afford. After that, they showed they can compete – like in their win over then-No. 1 Duke in the league opener and a one-point loss at No. 8 Virginia on Saturday.

“We can’t take our eye off the prize,” Christian said. “We can’t have a 3-minute lull or a 4-minute lull like we had in the first half. You can’t dig those type holes.”

NICE NUMBERS

Grantham, a 6-8 senior forward, became the sixth player in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists.

WEAK SHOWING

BC didn’t have an offensive rebound in the opening half, was outrebounded 20-10 overall and went over 5 minutes without a basket.

Eagles starting forward Nik Popovic picked up three fouls in 5 minutes in the half.

TWENTY SOMETHING

It was Robinson’s seventh game with 20 or more points.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

No. 13 Purdue uses 3-point barrage to get past Rutgers 82-51

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 9:48 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter first started using his two 7-foot centers together as an experiment.

On Wednesday night, he went with them out of necessity. If Isaac Haas and Matt Haarms continue playing this well in tandem, they could become a big staple for the defending Big Ten champions.

Haas scored 14 points and Harams grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots, leading the 13th-ranked Boilermakers to an 82-51 rout over Rutgers for their 10th straight win.

“I like it because it provides a lot of length on defense,” said Haas, the 7-foot-2 senior. “I think it allows us to get more spread out on defense. On offense, you have guys that are long rebounders that can go high-low. I just can’t wait to see how that develops the rest of the season.”

So far, it’s worked beautifully.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-0) have won 17 in a row at Mackey Arena and are the only Big Ten team with three conference wins. No. 1 Michigan State and Ohio State can join them Thursday.

And Haas and the 7-3 Haarms played a huge role in turning the tables on Rutgers, which was ranked No. 3 nationally in total rebounds and No. 4 in scoring defense.

But with Haas and Haarms dominating the middle, Purdue outscored Rutgers 28-14 in the paint and had a 45-27 rebound advantage, giving the Scarlet Knights no chance.

“I think all of their lineups cause problems,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “The two big guys do cause problems though each one is different. Haas is a monster down low and the other one is a good shot blocker.”

And the primary reason Painter went with the pairing was because starting forward Vincent Edwards was in foul trouble most of the night.

It wasn’t just the big men who got the job done for Purdue, which made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and finished 10 of 23.

Geo Baker had 11 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Mike Williams added 10.

But the combination was simply too much for Rutgers’ young team.

The Boilermakers used an 8-0 run to take a 17-7 lead, later extended the margin to 32-17 and headed to the locker room with a 45-24 lead.

Rutgers got as close as 51-37 when Baker made Rutgers’ first 3 of the night with 13:27 left to play. Then Purdue answered with six straight and stretched the lead to as much as 33.

“For me, it’s more about learning how to play the 4 a little more,” Haarms said. “When Coach tells me to go get Vince, I get a big smile on my face.”

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are improving but don’t possess the size, depth or scorers to seriously challenge a team like Purdue. And when things went awry Wednesday, Rutgers even lost its poise. With nine freshmen and sophomores on the roster, brighter days are ahead.

Purdue: Showed everyone why it could repeat this season. The Boilermakers can win games by playing big or small, they can outscore opponents, shut them down defensively and can play through foul trouble.

KEY NUMBERS

Rutgers: Freshman Mamadou Doucoure scored eight points before fouling out with 12:55 to go and then picked up a technical on his way to the bench. … The Scarlet Knights allowed their second-highest point total this season (89 at Minnesota). … The last time the Scarlet Knights beat a Top 25 team on the road was Jan. 26, 2008 at Pittsburgh.

Purdue: Carsen Edwards had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Ryan Cline had 12 points and Vincent Edwards added 10. … Purdue is 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since 2010-11 and is 13-0 on American soil this season. It went 1-2 in the Bahamas. … The Boilermakers have scored 80 points in six straight games for the first time since Dec. 6-27, 1997.

GETTING AHEAD

Purdue honored former star Steve Scheffler by handing out bobble heads before the game and having him speak to the crowd at halftime.

The 1990 Big Ten player of the year, captivated the audience with stories about his playing days and former coach Gene Keady, who also attended the game. But he didn’t mince words.

“I should not be a bobble head, I should be a knucklehead,” Scheffler joked. “If they can make me a bobble head for throwing leather through metal, imagine what they can do with you.”

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Wisconsin on Friday.

Purdue: Faces Nebraska on Saturday at home.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25