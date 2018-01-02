West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad cleared to play beginning Jan. 13

West Virginia received some important news on Tuesday as junior forward Esa Ahmad has been cleared to play by the NCAA.
It was announced in late September that the 6-foot-8 Ahmad would have to sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. Ahmad will be eligible to play beginning with a road game at Texas Tech on Jan. 13.
Appearing in all 34 games for the Mountaineers last season, Ahmad was second on the team in scoring and third in rebounding as he averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
West Virginia has been one of the hottest teams in the country, rattling off 13 consecutive wins since an opening game loss to Texas A&M. Adding a player like Ahmad will only help the No. 6 Mountaineers as they get another experienced frontcourt player to add to an already deep rotation.
One of the favorites in the Big 12, West Virginia opens conference play with a home game against No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Notre Dame received some tough news on Tuesday as the school announced that senior forward Bonzie Colson is expected to miss up to eight weeks recovering from a left foot fracture.
The 6-foot-6 Colson will undergo surgery on his left foot after suffering the injury in practice this week.
A third-team AP All-American last season, Colson is averaging 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Fighting Irish. One of the most versatile offensive players in the country, Colson is a huge part of Notre Dame’s potent attack. Although he’s been struggling from three-point range this season, Colson is capable of scoring from all over the floor as he’s often a matchup nightmare for the opposition.
Notre Dame (11-3) is going to probably play the ACC regular season schedule without Colson as they hope he can return in time for the postseason. Without Colson in the lineup, the Irish need a third scorer to step up as freshman wing D.J. Harvey and sophomore forward John Mooney could see more significant playing time.
If Notre Dame wants to maintain its smaller, floor-spacing lineup, then Harvey could play. If the Irish need to go bigger, than the 6-foot-9 Mooney could be called on for more minutes. Mooney is also capable of spacing the floor as a perimeter shooter but he isn’t nearly the same as Colson in other facets of the game.
Either way, this is a huge blow to Notre Dame’s ACC title hopes as they’ll have to continue to pile up wins to make the NCAA tournament. Notre Dame will have to rely heavily on its backcourt of Matt Farrell, T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger when it comes to generating offense.
Arizona senior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright has been viewed as a weak link for the Wildcats as they attempt to chase a national championship this season.
The 5-foot-11 Jackson-Cartwright hasn’t put up gaudy numbers during his time in Tucson, but Arizona head coach Sean Miller believes that his floor general is doing a great job with the little things when it comes to running a team. Jackson-Cartwright has had an up-and-down career at Arizona — backing up T.J. McConnell then splitting time with Kadeem Allen the past few seasons — but he’s been playing well in the role that Miller wants him to play.
Speaking with Arizona media earlier this week, including Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star, Miller mentioned Jackson-Cartwright’s solid assist-to-turnover ratio as well as his ability to knock down open threes.
“Parker has done a real good job in a quiet way,” Miller said to Pascoe. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit because he’s not a high scorer but you have to remember the team that he’s playing on — in some ways he’s the perfect point guard for this team.”
Miller specifically cited how Jackson-Cartwright has been even better since the return of sophomore Rawle Alkins, as he doesn’t have to look to score as often with another weapon on the floor.
“With Rawle back, we have two wings who can score. We have a good low-post game. What Parker does is what a lot of coaches would love their point guard to do. He sits on a 3-1 assist-turnover ratio. Last game he was 6-1. And he’s shooting high percentage from 3,” Miller said. “A lot like [Utah point guard Justin] Bibbins, you can’t leave Parker alone. And as you decide what to do – trapping, double teaming our post guys, or trying to crowd the court against Rawle or Allonzo, Parker is continuously in position to take 3s and make those and he’s done a great job until now of doing that and I expect him to continue to shoot the ball well.”
Perhaps Jackson-Cartwright hasn’t lived up to his lofty recruiting ranking coming out of high school, but he’s been a factor when Arizona was successful the past two seasons. After recovering from a high ankle sprain last season, Jackson-Cartwright had some flashes of strong play. During an eight-game stretch from Feb. 16 to March 11, Jackson-Cartwright went 17-for-25 from three-point range as the Wildcats went 7-1 to close out the season with a Pac-12 Tournament title before the NCAA tournament.
Then in the NCAA tournament, Jackson-Cartwright struggled on some occasions, with subpar outings against Saint Mary’s and in the loss to Xavier.
If Arizona is to win the national championship this season, they’re going to need Jackson-Cartwright to knock down open threes and continue to take care of the ball as he’s done in recent games. Jackson-Cartwright hasn’t scored in double-figures in a month and Arizona is riding an eight-game winning streak.
Although Jackson-Cartwright might not be as talented as some of the title-winning floor generals of the past few seasons (Joel Berry, Ryan Arcidiacono, Tyus Jones), his supporting cast is loaded. Miller expressed his belief that Jackson-Cartwright is perfect for this team. Now it’s on Jackson-Cartwright to continue to do the little things while getting guys like Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier the ball.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: The Trae Young Show rolls on
1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: This isn’t exactly breaking news, but Trae Young is having a pretty ridiculous season for the Sooners as a freshman.
As we discussed on the podcast on Tuesday morning, Young might actually be having the best season that we have ever seen out of a guard at the college level. At the very least, he’s the best since Steph Curry graced the court at Davidson.
The most ridiculous part of his year, however, is that he someone keeps managing to one-up himself. The craziest part of the 39 points and 14 assists that he put up on Saturday wasn’t that it came on the road against an undefeated top ten team in his first Big 12 game; or that he managed to score 17 points and hand out four assists in the final 9:45, including the game-winning free throws with 7.9 seconds left; or that it felt like Young didn’t actually play all that well, shooting 9-for-23 from the floor with seven turnovers.
The most ridiculous part is that this felt … normal.
Every time Young has stepped on the floor the last five games have been progressively more mind-blowing: He had 29 points and nine assists in Los Angeles in a win over USC. He followed that up with 29 points and 10 assists in a win at Wichita State in which he had 21 points and seven assists in a first half where he made the Shockers defense look like it had gone through a combine harvester. Then he went for 26 points and an NCAA-record 22 assists against Northwestern State before posting 25 points and 10 assists in the first half against Northwestern.
That was the last game he played before Saturday’s trip to TCU.
It’s also worth noting at this point that Young has the highest usage rate of any player in the 16 years that KenPom has data for at 39.3 percent of Oklahoma’s possessions and he’s still the most efficient high-usage player in the database:
2. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley had a ridiculous 32 points and 21 boards in Duke’s win over No. 24 Florida State on Saturday, with 11 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end. Bagley is now averaging 21.9 points and 11.6 boards on the season, but I discussed on the podcast this week (the 7:18 mark below) why I think he might be somewhat overvalued as an NBA prospect.
3. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona: Like Young and Bagley, Ayton put together a ridiculous performance in a big game on Saturday. He finished with 23 points, 19 boards, three assists and three blocks as the Sun Devils had absolutely no answer on the interior for the Big Bahamian. Given the defensive issues that keep popping up for the Wildcats, being able to overwhelm teams in the paint is going to be what carries Arizona to … a Pac-12 title? A Final Four? A national title?
4. TRA HOLDER, Arizona State: Holder’s Arizona State team lost on Saturday at Arizona. Holder had 31 points. He’s averaging 22 pints, 5.1 boards and 4.5 assists for the No. 4 team in the country. He’s had a phenomenal season and nearly led the Wildcats to a win on the road against their in-state rivals.
5. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: Villanova lost to Butler on the road on Saturday, giving up 101 points to a team that is not exactly known as an offensive juggernaut. Brunson, however, finished with 31 points and five assists. He did, however, miss two critical free throws in the middle of Villanova’s attempted comeback.
6. JEVON CARTER, West Virginia 7. TREVON BLUIETT, Villanova 8. BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame 9. JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota 10. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas
College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.
To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.
Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?
Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?
What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?
We break it all down here.
Today, we’ll be taking a look at Mid-Majors.
For the sake of this post, members of the following conferences will be excluded: ACC, American, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC.
We’ll also be leaving out BYU and Gonzaga of the WCC, which is likely to fire up our readers with Saint Mary’s’ interests.
1. SAINT MARY’S
One of the best offenses in the country (No. 3 on KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency), Saint Mary’s should be a major threat to Gonzaga in the WCC. The Gaels suffered some early slip-ups against Washington State and Georgia on neutral courts. Other than that, they’ve been perfect. A veteran core that is filled with upperclassmen leads Saint Mary’s as big man Jock Landale is once again an All-American candidate. Calvin Hermanson, Emmett Naar and Jordan Ford are also performing admirably to start the season. Do yourself a favor and stay up late to watch these guys play. Saint Mary’s can be really fun to watch.
2. MIDDLE TENNESSEE
If we’ve learned anything the past few years it’s that you don’t want to face these guys in March. Winners of an NCAA tournament game the past two seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising if Middle Tennessee made it back to the dance and won again. Playing a ridiculously tough schedule for a mid-major program, the Blue Raiders already own wins over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss while taking top-25 teams like USC and Miami to the brink on neutral courts. Senior wing Nick King is one of the best players in the nation — regardless of conference. Seniors Giddy Potts and Brandon Walters have proven they can play with anyone. Conference USA won’t be easy but Middle Tennessee has a chance to maintain a special run for the program again this season.
3. NEW MEXICO STATE
First-year head coach Chris Jans deserves a ton of credit for maintaining the success for the Aggies as the WAC favorites look like a potentially terrifying team to play in March. Already with neutral court wins over Illinois and Miami, New Mexico State also swept in-state rival New Mexico while pushing USC in a single-digit loss. Senior guard Zach Lofton is a potent scorer who isn’t afraid of the spotlight and double-double threat Jemerrio Jones has proven that he can hang with power conference teams.
4. MISSOURI STATE
Off to a positive start in Missouri Valley Conference play, the Bears have already knocked off Loyola and Valparaiso — two of the league’s stronger teams. Senior forward Alize Johnson is perhaps the best pro prospect of any player on this list as the double-double threat can carry Missouri State on his back during certain stretches. Around Johnson, there is plenty of balance, including senior guard J.T. Miller and junior forward Reggie Scurry. Playing at a slow tempo, Missouri State can to grind out wins using its solid eight-man rotation, or they can score and go more uptempo when the game calls for it.
5. LOYOLA-CHICAGO
The road win at then-No. 5 Florida got the nation’s attention as the Ramblers look like one of the teams to watch in the Missouri Valley Conference. Blessed with a team that loves to move the ball, this unselfish group is very deep and balanced. Seniors like Aundre Jackson and Donte Ingram have been solid. Junior point guard Clayton Custer and junior transfer Marques Townes have also shown flashes of strong play. Freshmen like center Cameron Krutwig continue to develop. Loyola has a high ceiling, but they have to navigate a very difficult league that knows how good they can be.
6. WESTERN KENTUCKY
Even without former McDonald’s All-American Mitchell Robinson, the Hilltoppers have been solid playing against a schedule that was designed to be difficult. The win over Purdue was a shocker and Western Kentucky also picked off SMU for good measure. Head coach Rick Stansbury also has plenty of talent at his disposal, including graduate transfers Darius Thompson (Virginia) and Dwight Coleby (Kansas) and freshman shooter Taveion Hollingsworth. Conference USA looks really tough but Western Kentucky should definitely be in the mix.
7. LOUISIANA
The Sun Belt favorites might not have NBA-caliber talents like Elfrid Payton and Shawn Long on the roster anymore but this is still a noteworthy program. Transfers have done well for the Ragin’ Cajuns as former BYU guard Frank Bartley IV and former Missouri forward JaKeenan Gant have been the team’s two best players so far this season. Louisiana doesn’t have an eye-opening, top-25 caliber win like some teams on this list but they’re off to a 12-3 start and have a neutral win over Iowa that should count for something.
8. EAST TENNESSEE STATE
Head coach Steve Forbes has done a solid job of building this program into a consistent winner as the Buccaneers sit at 10-4. A recent 19-point road win at Mercer was a really impressive mid-major win and East Tennessee State also put a serious scare into Xavier on the road before losing by two. Armed with a top-50 defense, if the Buccaneers can improve their dreadful 32 percent three-point shooting then they could compete with anyone.
9. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
Things were looking really good for the Lumberjacks until a puzzling conference-opening loss to SE Louisiana. Although not to the level of the Brad Underwood-era juggernauts, this Stephen F. Austin team is still really good. With a road win at LSU and close road losses at Mississippi State and Missouri, this team has shown that they can compete with SEC teams if they’re focused. Sophomore wing Kevon Harris looks like a potential star while junior forward T.J. Holyfield is very steady. The Southland has some solid competition but the Lumberjacks remain the favorites at this point.
10. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Summit League has some intriguing teams this season, including in-state rival South Dakota. But none of the other teams in the conference have a player as talented as junior forward Mike Daum. Knowing that Daum was returning, the Jackrabbits loaded up the non-conference schedule, as they knocked off Iowa and Ole Miss while also gaining experience in road losses to Kansas, Wichita State and Colorado. Daum can take over a game and go for 40 on any night but freshman shooter David Jenkins Jr. has been a pleasant surprise as the team’s second-leading scorer.
11. ALBANY
The favorites in the America East have been really solid to start this season as the Great Danes find themselves at 12-3. Armed with three really good scorers in junior sharpshooter Joe Cremo, junior guard David Nichols and senior forward Travis Charles, Albany has the weapons to compete with the big boys. With single-digit road losses at Memphis and Louisville, the Great Danes haven’t been intimidated by anybody this season.
12. SAN DIEGO
Could the WCC have four good teams this year? That might be the case if surprising San Diego continues to win games. Off to an 11-3 start, the Toreros had three quality road wins in non-conference play at Grand Canyon, New Mexico State and Colorado. Defense and balanced scoring is the calling card for San Diego as they rate No. 61 in KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency while producing four double-figure scorers. The real tests will come for the Toreros when they have to face WCC juggernauts like Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and BYU but San Diego shouldn’t be taken lightly.
13. UC SANTA BARBARA
With a solid 12-3 start, UC Santa Barbara looks like the team to beat in the Big West this season. The one-two punch of freshman Max Heidegger and senior Leland King II is one of the best scoring duos on this list. Competitive in road losses to Pittsburgh and USC, the Gauchos have wins over solid mid-major teams like San Diego, Montana and Montana State.
14. GRAND CANYON
Eligible for the NCAA tournament this season, the Antelopes are hungry to make a move in the WAC. Although Grand Canyon didn’t earn a signature win during non-conference play, they competed against a lot of tough teams. Close road and neutral losses against St. John’s, Boise State and Illinois showed that this team isn’t afraid of bigger schools away from home. And Grand Canyon still maintains one of the better homecourt advantages in all of college hoops.
15. BALL STATE
After a rough 1-4 start, the Cardinals have turned things around during a recent eight-game winning streak. A road win at Notre Dame is one of the best wins of any team on this list and Ball State also had some solid in-state wins over Valparaiso and Indiana State during the recent streak. And if we’re talking clutch players, junior Tayler Persons is your guy. A CBT Player of the Week earlier this season, Persons has knocked down numerous clutch shots to win games.
In today’s podcast, Rob Dauster rolls through everything that happened in a wild weekend of college basketball, from Villanova losing to Butler to Arizona playing Arizona State on a channel no one can watch to Duke’s win, Texas A&M’s loss and Louisville’s embarrassment of a performance.
Here are the timecodes for each topic:
Open: with a discussion about why Villanova, Michigan State and Duke all have a claim on the No. 1 spot in the rankings.