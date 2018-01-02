More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s time to pay attention to Auburn on the court after win over No. 23 Tennessee

By Scott PhillipsJan 2, 2018, 9:48 PM EST
Auburn earned a 94-84 road victory over No. 23 Tennessee on Tuesday night as the Tigers dominated at times against one of the SEC’s better teams.

It was the first win for Auburn at Tennessee in 20 years — a victory that Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is surely pleased with since it came against his former employer. The win was also, undoubtedly, the biggest win of the season for Auburn, who now sits at a very surprising 13-1. The Tigers certainly deserve credit for their 11-game winning streak — the third longest in the country. Their best win before Tuesday was also against an underwhelming UConn team that has struggled against quality opponents.

So what do we make of this Auburn team now?

This wasn’t supposed to be a team that would factor into the SEC race. Not only has Auburn struggled to forge a winning culture under Pearl, but the program (along with Pearl himself) has dealt with significant scrutiny this season thanks to Auburn’s involvement in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball.

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested in September and was later indicted by a federal grand jury. The Tigers opened its exhibition season with a loss to Division II Barry University. Former highly-touted recruits like Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy have been forced to sit out as the FBI’s investigation plays out. Pearl himself has reportedly been unwilling to cooperate during the school’s internal investigation.

And none of that completely ridiculous off-court chaos that seems made for an HBO drama matters to Auburn so far.

The Tigers won in impressive fashion on Tuesday night thanks to their ability to control the glass on the offensive end. Finishing with 22 offensive rebounds, Auburn pounded the Vols on the interior and maintained a lead despite a cold start from three-point territory.

Then the Tigers got hot and dominated for a solid stretch of the second half. Knocking down four three-pointers in a matter of minutes — three of which came off of offensive rebounds — the flurry of points was all that Auburn needed to pull ahead and secure a quality SEC road win. Balanced scoring was also a big factor for Auburn in the win over Tennessee as five players finished in double-figures — led by Jared Harper and Bryce Brown finishing with 18 points each.

Even missing two of its four top scorers from last season in Purifoy and Wiley, Auburn still has what appears to be plenty of SEC-caliber talent. Four players are averaging double-figures and there are plenty of capable pieces left to work with. The Tigers are not going to be an easy out for anybody in a significantly stronger SEC this season.

And the credit has to go to Pearl and the Tigers.

While other FBI-affected programs like Arizona and USC have hit some bumps in the road this season, the Tigers have never slowed down after a November neutral-court loss to Temple. Pearl has always been a noted recruiter who can bring in highly-touted talent. Now, finally, in year four with the Tigers, those talented players are playing hard and with a lot of confidence despite all of the turmoil within the program.

Auburn still has work to do if they want to compete for the SEC title and make their first NCAA tournament since 2003. Their weak non-conference schedule means they can’t go on a big losing streak. But Tuesday marked the first time all season that Auburn was a team that we were paying attention to for what they were doing on the court instead of the headlines away from it.

After the loss to Division II Barry, who saw that coming?

Mississippi St. tops No. 22 Arkansas 78-75

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Weatherspoon scored 22 points, his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon added another 22 and Mississippi State upset No. 22 Arkansas 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (13-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) built off its best start during non-conference play in years, rallying for the win after trailing for much of the second half.

Arkansas (11-3, 1-1) was playing its first game in the AP’s national rankings since March 2015. The Razorbacks came in averaging more than 90 points per game, but Mississippi State slowed the pace and took a 32-28 lead into halftime.

Arkansas rallied to take the lead just after halftime and held the advantage for the majority of the second half. The Razorbacks shot a 64.5 percent in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas with 24 points while Daniel Gafford added 17.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It’s undeniably a big win for the Bulldogs, who look like they could be a factor in the Southeastern Conference race. Mississippi State had a big advantage at the free-throw line, with 40 attempts to Arkansas’ 12. The Bulldogs won despite shooting just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked like they had this game under control a few times during the second half, but they could never put away Mississippi State. Arkansas has another tough game this weekend against Auburn, which just beat Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to face Ole Miss on Saturday.

Arkansas travels to face Auburn on Saturday.

No. 18 Texas Tech picks off No. 10 Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 2, 2018, 11:11 PM EST
It feels like we go through this every year.

At some point during the season, maybe after an unexpected loss in non-conference play or an ugly start to the Big 12 schedule, we ask whether or not this is the year where the streak will end, where the Kansas run of 13 straight conference regular season titles will cease.

That point is tonight.

No. 10 Kansas trailed for 40 minutes on Tuesday night, falling behind No. 18 Texas Tech 23-7 within the first ten minutes and never getting closer than six points the rest of the way.

Keenan Evans, who is Texas Tech’s best player, led the way with 15 points and three assists, although he shot just 4-for-16 from the floor. As a team, the Red Raiders were 6-for-24 from three. This wasn’t a case of a team walking into Allen Fieldhouse and shooting the lights out.

Texas Tech was the tougher team. They got to the glass, they executed their game-plan better and they were the first to every loose ball. Chris Beard’s club was, quite simply, better, and it wasn’t all that close.

Florida cruises past depleted No. 11 Texas A&M for SEC road win

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 2, 2018, 11:07 PM EST
Florida ran away from No. 11 Texas A&M on Tuesday night as the Gators secured an easy 83-66 SEC road win. The up-and-down Gators earned one of their best wins of the season while the Aggies are still reeling without three of its best players in the lineup.

Here are three takeaways from Florida’s quality road win.

1. FLORIDA’S OFFENSE HAS TO HIT PERIMETER SHOTS 

Florida should have won Tuesday night’s game at Texas A&M strictly by virtue of the Aggies missing three important players (more on that below). While the Gators obviously came away with the win, it should also be noted that Florida completely dominated this game for almost the entire time.

Displaying more intensity on both ends, along with potent perimeter shooting, Florida looked like the team we thought they could be early in the season before a cold stretch sent them on a puzzling tailspin. Shooting 16-for-27 from three-point range, Florida had floor-spacing options all over the floor as they had balanced scoring.

Senior point guard Chris Chiozza (12 points, nine assists) carved up the young and experienced Texas A&M backcourt as he found shooters for open looks and cutters for easy lobs. Egor Koulechov (19 points) and Keith Stone (18 points) both shot the ball at a very high level as they seemed to be playing (and more importantly, shooting) with confidence.

We’ve seen what happens when Florida isn’t hitting shots from the perimeter in an ugly home loss to Florida State. But on this night, the Gators had it rolling from the perimeter and it opened up everything that Florida wanted to do on the offensive end. Florida needs to hit three-pointers at a solid clip to be the best version of themselves.

In wins this season, Florida is shooting 40.7 percent from three-point land. In losses, that number dips to 29.5 percent. If Florida is hitting shots, chances are, they are going to win.

2. TEXAS A&M BADLY NEEDS ITS FULL ROSTER

One of the reasons that Texas A&M finds itself 0-2 in the SEC is the depleted roster the Aggies are currently dealing with. Junior forward D.J. Hogg is finishing a three-game suspension for violating school policy while guards Duane Wilson and Admon Gilder are currently battling knee injuries.

Without those three key pieces, the Aggies got badly exposed against a talented Florida team. Facing a veteran Florida backcourt, Texas A&M’s backcourt of freshmen Jay Jay Chandler, J.J. Caldwell and Savion Flagg struggled as the trio couldn’t get consistent footing on offense while getting burned consistently on defense. Texas A&M entered Tuesday’s game allowing opponents to shot only 27.1 percent from three-point range on the season. Florida shot nearly 60 percent from distance in the win as they got whatever look they wanted.

Obviously, Texas A&M is a significantly better team when three of their four top scorers are on the floor. But the glaring lack of depth also showed that the Aggies are susceptible to getting beat if they ever have to deal with any sort of roster adversity.

Texas A&M had better hope that no injuries or foul problems hit their backcourt during an important game this season because they could be in major trouble if that happens.

3. FLORIDA HAS AN EARLY CHANCE TO MAKE A PUSH UP THE SEC STANDINGS

The SEC has been drunk at the start of 2018.

Ranked teams like Texas A&M and Tennessee now find themselves at 0-2 in the conference standings. Teams like Auburn are looking legitimate.

And Florida now has a chance to capitalize and gain some serious conference momentum after a 2-0 start.

Not only did Florida just pick off one of the SEC’s better teams on the road, but the upcoming schedule isn’t very daunting for Gators. Florida travels to Missouri before hosting Mississippi State and heading to Ole Miss over the next three games. Those are all winnable games for Mike White’s ballclub, meaning the Gators could be sitting pretty at 5-0 in the SEC while the rest of the league beats each other up.

In a potentially tight conference like this, that could mean the difference in winning a conference title. There’s still a long ways to go before we start deeply analyzing conference races. Unforeseen injuries will change things. Kentucky is going to have something to say in all of this as well. But Florida is sitting pretty right now and they have a chance to gain a lot of momentum in the SEC over the next few weeks. Can the Gators capitalize?

No. 16 TCU bounces back with 81-78 overtime win at Baylor

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
WACO, Texas — Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, as No. 16 TCU bounced back from its first loss with an 81-78 victory at Baylor on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-1 Big 12), after blowing a 12-point lead in the second half, went ahead to stay on Brodziansky’s 3 from the top of the key with 1:29 left in overtime that made it 75-74. They stretched the lead on an inside shot by Kouat Noi, who punctuated the win with a breakaway slam on an inbounds pass from Kenrich Williams, who is from Waco.

Jo Lual-Acuil had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (10-4, 0-2), which had a 14-0 run in the second half after giving up an 11-0 spurt before the break. Terry Maston had 20 points and nine rebounds.

All five TCU starters scored in double figures. Jaylen Fisher had 15 points, JD Miller had 13, Williams 12 and Desmond Bane 10.

Baylor’s Jake Lindsey drove for a layup with 17 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 64. TCU had plenty of time, but Bane’s open 3-pointer from the right wing ricocheted off the rim as time ran out.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: While it was the 182nd meeting in the series between the instate rivals, this was TCU’s first Big 12 win in 12 tries since the Horned Frogs joined the conference five years ago. … While the Frogs pulled out the win this time, they blew a double-digit lead after halftime for the second game in a row. They blew a 13-point lead in the second half Saturday in a loss to No. 7 Oklahoma, which ended their school-record 17-game winning streak.

Baylor: The Bears were much more themselves with the 7-foot Lual-Acuil back after he missed the Big 12 opener because of a sprained left foot. After their worst rebounding margin in 10 years, with Texas Tech outrebounding them by 18, Baylor had a 45-34 margin over TCU.

UP NEXT

TCU is home to play No. 10 Kansas, their first meeting since the Horned Frogs upset the then-No. 1 Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament last March.

Baylor is home Saturday to play Texas, then play five of its next seven games after that on the road through the end of January.

No. 5 Xavier beats Butler 86-79 for 10th straight victory

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 9:57 PM EST
CINCINNATI – (AP) — J.P. Macura scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half to get Xavier rolling, and Trevon Bluiett had 21 points as the fifth-ranked Musketeers won their 10th in a row, beating Butler 86-79 on Tuesday night.

The Musketeers (15-1, 3-0 Big East) matched their highest ranking in school history on Monday. A day later, they matched the best start in school history by getting up 14 points and holding on against the team that’s pulled off the biggest upset so far in the conference.

Butler (12-4, 2-1) was coming off 101-93 win over then-No. 1 Villanova on Saturday. The Bulldogs were hoping to take that momentum with them for the 100-mile trip to Xavier. Instead, they couldn’t hit enough outside shots to beat a second straight Top 5 team.

The Bulldogs were only 4 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, with Xavier leading 44-36. Kaiser Gates had a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 66-52 midway through the second half.

Kamar Baldwin’s 3-pointer cut it to 79-74 with 1:09 left, but Xavier closed it out at the free-throw line. Baldwin had 28 points, and Kelan Martin added 25.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs buried Villanova with a flurry of 3s, including a school-record 10 straight. They were only 4 of 14 in the first half against Xavier’s man-to-man and 1-3-1 zone defense and finished 7 of 27 beyond the arc.

Xavier: Bluiett was out of the starting lineup for the last game against DePaul because he showed up late for a shoot-around, and he went only 4 of 13 from the field. He was 6 of 15 on Tuesday, scoring eight points on free throws.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs host No. 21 Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Musketeers are at Providence on Saturday.