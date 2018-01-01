More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
UC-Riverside parts way with Cutts

By Travis HinesJan 1, 2018, 6:13 PM EST
A new year is bringing a new coach to UC-Riverside.

Dennis Cutts, who is in his fifth season with the Highlanders, has been replaced as coach, the school announced Monday.

“There is a need to elevate our men’s basketball program to a more consistent level, to more effectively compete with mid-major Division I programs,” Riverside director of intercollegiate athletics Tamica Smith Jones said in a statement. “We need a coaching philosophy that will accelerate our program’s overall success in the Big West Conference, that emphasizes a culture for champions.

“This was a difficult decision, especially as we make plans to open conference play, but we do feel it is in the best interest of our student athletes’ overall experience and the basketball program’s competitive progress.”

Cutts went 50-87 overall and 23-41 in Big West play during his tenure at UC-Riverside. He’s been at the school since 2007 when he arrived as an assistant. He is being replaced by associated head coach Justin Bell on an interim basis.

“We are confident that Coach Bell and the remaining coaches on staff are equipped and committed to leading our young men toward peak academic and athletic performance throughout this period of transition,” Jones said in a statement.

The Highlanders are 5-9 this season with wins over California, Air Force and Valparaiso. They begin Big West play Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton.

Former Hoosier Jones transferring to Oklahoma State

By Travis HinesJan 1, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
Former top-100 guard Curtis Jones has found his newest landing spot.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore will transfer to Oklahoma State, according to multiple reports.

Jones announced early last month that he would leave Indiana at the semester after playing a year-and-a-half for the Hoosiers. He averaged about 11 minutes per game in both seasons in Bloomington while putting up 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game this season under new coach Archie Miller

“We appreciate Curtis’s contributions and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” Miller said in a statement when Jones’ transfer was announced.

Out of Huntington Prep, Jones had offers from the likes of Georgetown, Virginia and Xavier before ultimately picking the Hoosiers.

In Oklahoma State, he’s joining a program in transition. The Cowboys are under their third coach in three years after Travis Ford was fired and Brad Underwood bolted for Indiana, giving assistant Mike Boynton the helm of the program. The Cowboys have been stronger than anticipated so far this season with a 10-3 record. Boynton has a pair of three-star commitments for his 2018 class. Jones is expected to be eligible starting in the second semester of the 2018-19 season.

Michigan State to No. 1 in AP poll, Villanova drops to No. 3

Associated PressJan 1, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall

Michigan State was passed by Villanova for the No. 1 ranking after Duke and Kansas lost three weeks ago. The Spartans were No. 3 at the time, but voters moved the fourth-ranked Wildcats to the top spot.

Look who’s No. 1 now.

Michigan State (14-1) moved up to No. 1 in the poll released on Monday, receiving 43 of 65 first-place votes following previously top-ranked Villanova’s loss to Butler on Saturday.

No. 2 Duke, up two spots, received 21 first-place votes and No. 3 Villanova had one.

Michigan State won both of its games last week and hasn’t lost since Nov. 14, when Duke beat the Spartans 88-81 at the Champions Classic in Chicago. The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the 12th time overall.

“Any time we can be ranked No. 1 is a good thing,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after the Spartans beat Savannah State 108-52. “I also think there are five or six teams that could be No. 1.”

One thing there certainly isn’t: An undefeated team left in college basketball.

No. 3 Arizona State lost to No. 17 Arizona and No. 10 TCU lost to No. 12 Oklahoma on the same day as Villanova, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last team to finish a season undefeated.

The Sun Devils (12-1) dropped to No. 4 and the Horned Frogs fell from the program’s highest ranking to No. 16.

No. 5 Xavier, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wichita State and Kansas rounded out the top 10.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Michigan State (43 first-place votes)
2. Duke (21)
3. Villanova (1)
4. Arizona State
5. Xavier
6. West Virginia
7. Oklahoma
8. Virginia
9. Wichita State
10. Kansas
11. Texas A&M
12. North Carolina
13. Purdue
14. Arizona
15. Miami
16. TCU
17. Kentucky
18. Texas Tech
19. Cincinnati
19. Gonzaga
21. Seton Hall
22. Arkansas
23. Tennessee
24. Florida State
25. Clemson

SOONERS RISE

Oklahoma has made a steady climb since debuting in the poll this season at No. 17 on Dec. 18. Now the Sooners are up to No. 7, their highest ranking since reaching No. 1 and finishing the 2015-16 season at No. 7.

Trae Young has been the biggest reason for Oklahoma’s rise.

The freshman point guard leads the nation in both scoring (29.5) and assists (10.7) while leading the Sooners to nine straight wins. Young had 39 points, hit the tiebreaking free throws with 7.9 seconds left and had 14 assists in Oklahoma’s 90-88 win over previously-unbeaten TCU on Saturday.

The Sooners had the biggest climb in this week’s poll, moving up five spots.

AGGIES FALL

Texas A&M recovered nicely from a neutral-site loss to Arizona with five straight wins, moving up to No. 5 in the AP poll. An ugly, 79-57 loss to unranked Alabama sent the Aggies out of the top 10 to No. 11. Texas A&M had the second-biggest drop in this week’s poll.

MOVING IN

No. 22 Arkansas is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since finishing the 2014-15 season at No. 21. The Razorbacks beat Cal State-Bakersfield and No. 19 Tennessee last week.

No. 25 Clemson moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 17 in 2009-10. The Tigers rolled over North Carolina State 78-62 last week.

MOVING OUT

Baylor took the biggest fall in the poll, from No. 18 to all the way out after losing to Texas Tech 77-53 last week.

Creighton dropped out from No. 25 after losing to No. 23 Seton Hall and beating Providence.

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs

By Rob DausterJan 1, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State

Butler landed their biggest win of the season on Saturday, as they broke the century mark against No. 1 Villanova, winning 101-93. The Bulldogs have now beaten Villanova all three times that they have played in the 2017 calendar year. Kelan Martin led the way with 24 points for Butler, who shot 60 percent from the floor and 15-for-22 from beyond the arc. As a team, Butler posted 1.40 points-per-possession against a team that entered the day as a top ten team according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

I’m not sure how else I can explain this. It was a ridiculous performance from a Butler team, the first marquee win for them this season and the first statement win for LaVall Jordan as the head coach of the Bulldogs. When it comes down to it, this could end up being the difference between a bid to the NCAA tournament and a trip to the NIT.

And all of that came after the Bulldogs erased a 20-point deficit in the second half of their Big East opener, on the road against Georgetown.

It was a loud and impressive start to Big East play for Jordan.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • ALABAMA: It came against a shorthanded No. 5 Texas A&M, but Alabama landed themselves a marquee win, blowing out the Aggies, 79-57. That win is going to look great on their résumé come Selection Sunday. It shouldn’t hurt Texas A&M all that much, however. The Aggies were without leading scorer D.J. Hogg and off-guard Admon Gilder, two of their three leading scorers and their two best three-point shooters.
  • TEXAS TECH: It was a loud and resounding start to Big 12 play for Chris Beard’s club. They demolished No. 18 Baylor, 77-53, in a game that never seemed like it was actually a game. Might the Red Raiders be the second-best team in the conference?
  • SETON HALL: The Pirates started out Big East play with a pair of wins, landing a come-from-behind win over No. 25 Creighton in their opener before surviving a dogfight against tri-state area rival St. John’s on New Year’s Eve.
  • KENTUCKY: The Wildcats not only won their SEC opener over a scrappy Georgia team, but they also managed to absolutely embarrass their archrivals, beating Louisville by 29 points in a game that never seemed like it was competitive after the first 10 minutes.

 

Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona

By Rob DausterJan 1, 2018, 8:04 AM EST
Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State

There are so many quality options to pick from this week, but for me, Ayton is the pick.

As good as Trae Young, as dominant as Marvin Bagley III was, as impressive as Ty Jerome’s performance was, the win that Arizona earned on Saturday was by far the most important win of the weekend.

Let’s start with the basics: An Arizona team that scuffled their way to an 0-3 record in the Battle 4 Atlantis landed a win over the undefeated No. 3 team in the country at home. It was a statement win, a sign that the Wildcats are back from whatever ailed them early on this season, as well as being a win that they really needed if they wanted to feel good about their chances of winning the Pac-12 regular season title.

But that buries the lede: Arizona landed this win over their in-state rival, Arizona State.

I shouldn’t have to explain the Big Brother, Little Brother dynamics at play here. The Sun Devils are a legitimate contender – Pac-12, Final Four, National Title – for the first time in … well, it’s a long enough time that I’d have to go look it up. The specifics aren’t what matter. The point is that Arizona State was on their way to stealing the title of State’s Best Basketball Team, and the Wildcats ended that pipe dream, temporarily at the very least.

And Ayton was the reason why.

He finished with 23 points, 19 boards, three blocks and three assists. He was the dominant presence in the paint that Sean Miller needed to overwhelm a smaller opponent. He looked every bit the part of the best player in the sport not named Trae Young on a night when he team needed him to be for reasons that go beyond a simple win or loss.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Young had 39 points and 14 assists as Oklahoma beat an undefeated top ten team on the road in come-from-behind fashion in the first Big 12 game of the freshman’s career. He also made the game-winning free throws. And to get a sense of how good that dude is, it all seemed pretty normal. Yeesh.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley was absolutely dominant in Duke’s win over No. 24 Florida State on Saturday, finishing with 32 points and 21 boards, 11 on the offensive end.
  • TY JEROME, Virginia: Jerome popped off for 31 points in a 59-58 win for the Wahoos. Not a bad way to kick off ACC play.
  • SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky: SGA had his two best offensive performances of the season this week. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in a blowout win over Louisville and a win in their SEC opener over Georgia.
  • KHADEEN CARRINGTON, Seton Hall: Carrington had a rough start to the year transitioning to the point. Since the Rutgers loss two weeks ago, he’s averaging 20.8 points and shooting 15-for-25 from three. He had 24 on Sunday in a gritty rivalry win over St. John’s and 17 points in a win over No. 25 Creighton.

College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall

By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
2 Comments

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State

It is going to be fascinating to see how the top five of this week’s polls play out.

There are three, maybe four, teams with a totally valid case to be ranked No. 1.

Let’s start with the team that was No. 1 last week, Villanova. The Wildcats are still the No. 1 team in the country, according to KenPom. Their only loss, which came on Saturday, was a road loss to a top 40 team that just so happened to shoot 15-for-22 from three. That’s the kind of fluky, outlier performance that will beat anyone on any given night. The Wildcats have two top 20 wins on KenPom – Tennessee and Gonzaga, both on a neutral – and their four best wins on the season all came away from home.

They’re awesome. Having them No. 1 on New Years Day is justified.

So is ranking Michigan State in the top spot. They haven’t lost in more than six week. They’ve developed one of the biggest and best front lines in college basketball. They have a super star in Miles Bridges, their back court is playing as well as they have ever played and a team with arguably the most intimidating defense in the sport has now scored 100 points in four straight games.

For me, Michigan State is the best team in the country. And yes. I know. They lost to Duke when Duke played 30 minutes without Marvin Bagley. If I was seeding an NCAA tournament bracket, Duke would seeded above the Spartans.

And then I would pick Michigan State to beat them when they play.

Speaking of Duke, you can certainly make the argument that they deserve to be ranked No. 1. They probably have the best résumé in college basketball. In addition to beating Michigan State on a neutral, they have three other top 35 KenPom wins, two of which came on a neutral floor. Michigan State only has two total. Same with Villanova. And Arizona State. Duke’s only loss came on the road in their ACC opener against a Boston College team that has cracked the top 75 on KenPom.

If you want to have Duke at No. 1, you’re not wrong. Personally, I just cannot get past their issues on the defensive end of the floor. Their currently 79th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom’s metrics, and that seems like a friendly ranking based on the games that I have seen them play (one in person, eight in their entirety).

I’m not sure that you can justify putting Arizona State at No. 1 after their first loss of the season, but that is a team that is certainly in the mix at this point. They won at Kansas, beat Xavier on a neutral and have amassed six top 75 KenPom wins.

(And before anyone asks, I know I’m on an island with Arizona. You can hear my justification for their ranking at the 32:00 mark of the podcast below):

Anyway, here my full Power Rankings:

1. Michigan State, 14-1 (Last Week: No. 2)
2. Villanova, 13-1 (1)
3. Duke, 13-1 (3)
4. Arizona, 11-3 (4)
5. Arizona State, 12-1 (5)
6. Xavier, 13-1 (7)
7. Oklahoma, 11-1 (13)
8. West Virginia, 12-1 (8)
9. Purdue, 13-2 (9)
10. Texas A&M, 11-2 (6)
11. Miami, 12-1 (10)
12. North Carolina, 12-2 (11)
13. Kansas, 11-2 (12)
14. Wichita State, 11-2 (14)
15. Seton Hall, 13-2 (15)
16. Virginia, 12-1 (16)
17. Kentucky, 11-2 (19)
18. Gonzaga, 12-3 (18)
19. TCU, 12-1 (17)
20. Notre Dame, 11-3 (20)
21. Cincinnati, 12-2 (21)
22. Texas Tech, 12-1 (23)
23. Arkansas, 11-2 (25)
24. Tennessee, 9-3 (22)
25. Clemson, 12-1 (NR)

DROPPED: No. 24 Baylor

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 25 Clemson