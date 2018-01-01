More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs

By Rob DausterJan 1, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
Butler landed their biggest win of the season on Saturday, as they broke the century mark against No. 1 Villanova, winning 101-93. The Bulldogs have now beaten Villanova all three times that they have played in the 2017 calendar year. Kelan Martin led the way with 24 points for Butler, who shot 60 percent from the floor and 15-for-22 from beyond the arc. As a team, Butler posted 1.40 points-per-possession against a team that entered the day as a top ten team according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

I’m not sure how else I can explain this. It was a ridiculous performance from a Butler team, the first marquee win for them this season and the first statement win for LaVall Jordan as the head coach of the Bulldogs. When it comes down to it, this could end up being the difference between a bid to the NCAA tournament and a trip to the NIT.

And all of that came after the Bulldogs erased a 20-point deficit in the second half of their Big East opener, on the road against Georgetown.

It was a loud and impressive start to Big East play for Jordan.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • ALABAMA: It came against a shorthanded No. 5 Texas A&M, but Alabama landed themselves a marquee win, blowing out the Aggies, 79-57. That win is going to look great on their résumé come Selection Sunday. It shouldn’t hurt Texas A&M all that much, however. The Aggies were without leading scorer D.J. Hogg and off-guard Admon Gilder, two of their three leading scorers and their two best three-point shooters.
  • TEXAS TECH: It was a loud and resounding start to Big 12 play for Chris Beard’s club. They demolished No. 18 Baylor, 77-53, in a game that never seemed like it was actually a game. Might the Red Raiders be the second-best team in the conference?
  • SETON HALL: The Pirates started out Big East play with a pair of wins, landing a come-from-behind win over No. 25 Creighton in their opener before surviving a dogfight against tri-state area rival St. John’s on New Year’s Eve.
  • KENTUCKY: The Wildcats not only won their SEC opener over a scrappy Georgia team, but they also managed to absolutely embarrass their archrivals, beating Louisville by 29 points in a game that never seemed like it was competitive after the first 10 minutes.

 

Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 1, 2018, 8:04 AM EST
There are so many quality options to pick from this week, but for me, Ayton is the pick.

As good as Trae Young, as dominant as Marvin Bagley III was, as impressive as Ty Jerome’s performance was, the win that Arizona earned on Saturday was by far the most important win of the weekend.

Let’s start with the basics: An Arizona team that scuffled their way to an 0-3 record in the Battle 4 Atlantis landed a win over the undefeated No. 3 team in the country at home. It was a statement win, a sign that the Wildcats are back from whatever ailed them early on this season, as well as being a win that they really needed if they wanted to feel good about their chances of winning the Pac-12 regular season title.

But that buries the lede: Arizona landed this win over their in-state rival, Arizona State.

I shouldn’t have to explain the Big Brother, Little Brother dynamics at play here. The Sun Devils are a legitimate contender – Pac-12, Final Four, National Title – for the first time in … well, it’s a long enough time that I’d have to go look it up. The specifics aren’t what matter. The point is that Arizona State was on their way to stealing the title of State’s Best Basketball Team, and the Wildcats ended that pipe dream, temporarily at the very least.

And Ayton was the reason why.

He finished with 23 points, 19 boards, three blocks and three assists. He was the dominant presence in the paint that Sean Miller needed to overwhelm a smaller opponent. He looked every bit the part of the best player in the sport not named Trae Young on a night when he team needed him to be for reasons that go beyond a simple win or loss.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Young had 39 points and 14 assists as Oklahoma beat an undefeated top ten team on the road in come-from-behind fashion in the first Big 12 game of the freshman’s career. He also made the game-winning free throws. And to get a sense of how good that dude is, it all seemed pretty normal. Yeesh.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley was absolutely dominant in Duke’s win over No. 24 Florida State on Saturday, finishing with 32 points and 21 boards, 11 on the offensive end.
  • TY JEROME, Virginia: Jerome popped off for 31 points in a 59-58 win for the Wahoos. Not a bad way to kick off ACC play.
  • SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky: SGA had his two best offensive performances of the season this week. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in a blowout win over Louisville and a win in their SEC opener over Georgia.
  • KHADEEN CARRINGTON, Seton Hall: Carrington had a rough start to the year transitioning to the point. Since the Rutgers loss two weeks ago, he’s averaging 20.8 points and shooting 15-for-25 from three. He had 24 on Sunday in a gritty rivalry win over St. John’s and 17 points in a win over No. 25 Creighton.

College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
It is going to be fascinating to see how the top five of this week’s polls play out.

There are three, maybe four, teams with a totally valid case to be ranked No. 1.

Let’s start with the team that was No. 1 last week, Villanova. The Wildcats are still the No. 1 team in the country, according to KenPom. Their only loss, which came on Saturday, was a road loss to a top 40 team that just so happened to shoot 15-for-22 from three. That’s the kind of fluky, outlier performance that will beat anyone on any given night. The Wildcats have two top 20 wins on KenPom – Tennessee and Gonzaga, both on a neutral – and their four best wins on the season all came away from home.

They’re awesome. Having them No. 1 on New Years Day is justified.

So if ranking Michigan State in the top spot. They haven’t lost in more than six week. They’ve developed one of the biggest and best front lines in college basketball. They have a super star in Miles Bridges, their back court is playing as well as they have ever played and a team with arguably the most intimidating defense in the sport has now scored 100 points in four straight games.

For me, Michigan State is the best team in the country. And yes. I know. They lost to Duke when Duke played 30 minutes without Marvin Bagley. If I was seeding an NCAA tournament bracket, Duke would seeded above the Spartans.

And then I would pick Michigan State to beat them when they play.

Speaking of Duke, you can certainly make the argument that they deserve to be ranked No. 1. They probably have the best résumé in college basketball. In addition to beating Michigan State on a neutral, they have three other top 35 KenPom wins, two of which came on a neutral floor. Michigan State only has two total. Same with Villanova. And Arizona State. Duke’s only loss came on the road in their ACC opener against a Boston College team that has cracked the top 75 on KenPom.

If you want to have Duke at No. 1, you’re not wrong. Personally, I just cannot get past their issues on the defensive end of the floor. Their currently 79th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom’s metrics, and that seems like a friendly ranking based on the games that I have seen them play (one in person, eight in their entirety).

I’m not sure that you can justify putting Arizona State at No. 1 after their first loss of the season, but that is a team that is certainly in the mix at this point. They won at Kansas, beat Xavier on a neutral and have amassed six top 75 KenPom wins.

(And before anyone asks, I know I’m on an island with Arizona. You can hear my justification for their ranking at the 32:00 mark of the podcast below):

Anyway, here my full Power Rankings:

1. Michigan State, 14-1 (Last Week: No. 2)
2. Villanova, 13-1 (1)
3. Duke, 13-1 (3)
4. Arizona, 11-3 (4)
5. Arizona State, 12-1 (5)
6. Xavier, 13-1 (7)
7. Oklahoma, 11-1 (13)
8. West Virginia, 12-1 (8)
9. Purdue, 13-2 (9)
10. Texas A&M, 11-2 (6)
11. Miami, 12-1 (10)
12. North Carolina, 12-2 (11)
13. Kansas, 11-2 (12)
14. Wichita State, 11-2 (14)
15. Seton Hall, 13-2 (15)
16. Virginia, 12-1 (16)
17. Kentucky, 11-2 (19)
18. Gonzaga, 12-3 (18)
19. TCU, 12-1 (17)
20. Notre Dame, 11-3 (20)
21. Cincinnati, 12-2 (21)
22. Texas Tech, 12-1 (23)
23. Arkansas, 11-2 (25)
24. Tennessee, 9-3 (22)
25. Clemson, 12-1 (NR)

DROPPED: No. 24 Baylor

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 25 Clemson

Reports: Carlton Bragg to leave Arizona State

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 8:22 PM EST
1 Comment

Carlton Bragg is leaving the Arizona State program, according to reports from 247Sports and ESPN.

Bragg, a former five-star prospect, is currently a redshirt in Tempe. He transferred into the program this offseason after leaving Kansas.

The 6-foot-8 forward spent two seasons with the Jayhawks, averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 boards last year.

Freshman Jordan Tucker transferring from Duke

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 8:19 PM EST
1 Comment

Duke freshman Jordan Tucker will transfer out of the program after just a semester in Durham.

“We support Jordan and his family’s decision,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We appreciate his commitment to Duke during his time here. Jordan represented our program well and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

A four-star prospect from New York, Tucker was recruited by Duke to fill the void that was left after Kevin Knox opted to head to Kentucky.

Through 14 games, Tucker had amassed all of 14 minutes. He scored just six points.

Ward and Bridges help No. 2 Michigan State rout Savannah St

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
1 Comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is ready for everything that comes with a No. 1 ranking after his second-ranked Spartans rolled past Savannah State 108-52 on Sunday.

With top-ranked Villanova and No. 3 Arizona losing on Saturday, the Spartans are poised to move into the top spot for the first time since the 2015-16 season when this week’s Associated Press poll is released Monday.

“Any time we can be ranked No. 1 is a good thing,” Izzo said after MSU (14-1) overcame some early difficulty and finished the game on a 32-0 run. “I also think there are five or six teams that could be No. 1.”

Nick Ward had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State, while Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for the Spartans, who had six players in double figures.

They won their 13th in a row and scored 100 points in four consecutive games for the first time in school history.

The Tigers (3-12), which led the nation in 3-point attempts going into the game, made good use of them in the first half. They hit seven in the first 10:05 of the first half en route to taking a 23-22 lead.

“We were playing their game,” said Bridges, whose team committed 10 turnovers in that span and just seven the rest of the way. “We started playing our game in the second half.”

Cassius Winston had 16 points and a career-high 13 assists for the Spartans.

Savannah State lost for the eighth time in nine games, the last six in a row. The Tigers were led by Dexter McClanahan, who had 14 points.

LONG VIEW:

Savannah State: Sunday’s game was the fifth of seven consecutive road games for the Tigers, who have faced six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.

Michigan State: The Spartans, 2-0 in the Big Ten, begin a stretch where they play four of the next five conference games at home.

UP NEXT

Savannah State: At Coppin State on Saturday

Michigan State: Vs. Maryland at home Thursday