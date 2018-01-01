More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No. 6 West Virginia holds off Kansas State, 77-69

Associated PressJan 1, 2018, 9:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has a play card packed with 75 offensive sets, yet he couldn’t seem to find anything that would work against Kansas State on Monday.

So Huggins told his guys to get the Wildcats to chase them in the hopes of opening up the lane.

Maybe that freelancing should be set No. 76.

Teddy Allen kept driving to the rim and scored 22 points, Lamont West added 19, and the sixth-ranked Mountaineers – so often the undersized team whenever they step on the floor – beat up pesky Kansas State in the paint in a 77-69 victory that pushed their win streak to 13 games.

“When you can’t make a shot you have to do something,” Huggins said, “and we couldn’t make one.”

The Mountaineers (13-1, 2-0), who have not lost since their opener against Texas A&M in Germany, were 4 of 15 from beyond the arc. But they offset that poor perimeter shooting by outrebounding Kansas State (11-3, 1-1) and compiling a massive 40-18 advantage in points in the pain.

“They’re really good at making you shoot the ball over you. It’s kind of like playing Virginia, to a degree. You got 10 eyes on you all the time,” Huggins said. “We had to get close.”

West Virginia was clinging to a 65-61 lead down the stretch when Allen went to work, slicing down the lane and picking up fouls. He kept knocking down the free throws, scoring eight points in the closing minutes while helping the Mountaineers to their first win on New Year’s Day.

West Virginia had lost its previous four games on Jan. 1.

“We kept the game within a couple possessions for the most part, but at the end they kind of picked us apart,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “They just seemed to make all the right plays.”

Xavier Sneed scored 20 points and Dean Wade had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas State, but the duo couldn’t compensate for miserable performances by Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes.

Brown finished with 14 points, but he was just 5 of 13 from the field and committed seven of the Wildcats’ 15 turnovers. Stokes was 0 for 10 from the field and had six points.

“They fought the game a little bit today, instead of letting it come,” Weber said.

The Mountaineers’ pressure defense caused several lengthy first-half droughts for Kansas State, and at one point West Virginia had built a 25-15 lead with just over three minutes to go.

It took little-used guard Brian Patrick, whose career-best night came against West Virginia last season, to get the Wildcats going. He entered just before the break and knocked down a 3-pointer, then fed Brown for another 3, closing the deficit to 31-26 heading to the locker room.

The Mountaineers kept the Wildcats at arm’s length most of the second half, relying on their tough defense, some ugly misfires and a few fortunate calls to maintain their advantage.

Kansas State trailed 65-55 with 5 1/2 minutes left when it made a final run. Wade got to the foul line, Brown followed him there and Sneed knocked down his sixth 3-pointer from right in front of his bench to claw the Wildcats within 65-61 at the under-4 media timeout.

Allen and the Mountaineers showed their poise down the stretch.

The freshman forward went to the foul line on three consecutive trips down the floor, knocking down six straight free throws. And when Wade threw the ball away and failed to convert on a free throw of his own, the Mountaineers built enough of a cushion to hold on the rest of the way.

They’re a great team. They made some plays down the stretch,” Wade said. “We’ve just got to move on from this game, it’s behind us. We can’t do anything about it now.”

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia opened conference play at Oklahoma State three days ago, but rather than make a long trip home, the Mountaineers headed to Manhattan early. They passed the time by watching movies, hanging out at the mall and, yes, breaking down game film.

Kansas State scorched the nets in a win at Iowa State to open Big 12 play. But throw out Sneed’s 3s and the Wildcats were 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and shot 35.7 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

West Virginia heads home to face No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Kansas State travels to No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Former Hoosier Jones transferring to Oklahoma State

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Travis HinesJan 1, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former top-100 guard Curtis Jones has found his newest landing spot.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore will transfer to Oklahoma State, according to multiple reports.

Jones announced early last month that he would leave Indiana at the semester after playing a year-and-a-half for the Hoosiers. He averaged about 11 minutes per game in both seasons in Bloomington while putting up 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game this season under new coach Archie Miller

“We appreciate Curtis’s contributions and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” Miller said in a statement when Jones’ transfer was announced.

Out of Huntington Prep, Jones had offers from the likes of Georgetown, Virginia and Xavier before ultimately picking the Hoosiers.

In Oklahoma State, he’s joining a program in transition. The Cowboys are under their third coach in three years after Travis Ford was fired and Brad Underwood bolted for Indiana, giving assistant Mike Boynton the helm of the program. The Cowboys have been stronger than anticipated so far this season with a 10-3 record. Boynton has a pair of three-star commitments for his 2018 class. Jones is expected to be eligible starting in the second semester of the 2018-19 season.

UC-Riverside parts way with Cutts

Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 1, 2018, 6:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

A new year is bringing a new coach to UC-Riverside.

Dennis Cutts, who is in his fifth season with the Highlanders, has been replaced as coach, the school announced Monday.

“There is a need to elevate our men’s basketball program to a more consistent level, to more effectively compete with mid-major Division I programs,” Riverside director of intercollegiate athletics Tamica Smith Jones said in a statement. “We need a coaching philosophy that will accelerate our program’s overall success in the Big West Conference, that emphasizes a culture for champions.

“This was a difficult decision, especially as we make plans to open conference play, but we do feel it is in the best interest of our student athletes’ overall experience and the basketball program’s competitive progress.”

Cutts went 50-87 overall and 23-41 in Big West play during his tenure at UC-Riverside. He’s been at the school since 2007 when he arrived as an assistant. He is being replaced by associated head coach Justin Bell on an interim basis.

“We are confident that Coach Bell and the remaining coaches on staff are equipped and committed to leading our young men toward peak academic and athletic performance throughout this period of transition,” Jones said in a statement.

The Highlanders are 5-9 this season with wins over California, Air Force and Valparaiso. They begin Big West play Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton.

Michigan State to No. 1 in AP poll, Villanova drops to No. 3

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 1, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall

Michigan State was passed by Villanova for the No. 1 ranking after Duke and Kansas lost three weeks ago. The Spartans were No. 3 at the time, but voters moved the fourth-ranked Wildcats to the top spot.

Look who’s No. 1 now.

Michigan State (14-1) moved up to No. 1 in the poll released on Monday, receiving 43 of 65 first-place votes following previously top-ranked Villanova’s loss to Butler on Saturday.

No. 2 Duke, up two spots, received 21 first-place votes and No. 3 Villanova had one.

Michigan State won both of its games last week and hasn’t lost since Nov. 14, when Duke beat the Spartans 88-81 at the Champions Classic in Chicago. The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the 12th time overall.

“Any time we can be ranked No. 1 is a good thing,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after the Spartans beat Savannah State 108-52. “I also think there are five or six teams that could be No. 1.”

One thing there certainly isn’t: An undefeated team left in college basketball.

No. 3 Arizona State lost to No. 17 Arizona and No. 10 TCU lost to No. 12 Oklahoma on the same day as Villanova, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last team to finish a season undefeated.

The Sun Devils (12-1) dropped to No. 4 and the Horned Frogs fell from the program’s highest ranking to No. 16.

No. 5 Xavier, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wichita State and Kansas rounded out the top 10.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Michigan State (43 first-place votes)
2. Duke (21)
3. Villanova (1)
4. Arizona State
5. Xavier
6. West Virginia
7. Oklahoma
8. Virginia
9. Wichita State
10. Kansas
11. Texas A&M
12. North Carolina
13. Purdue
14. Arizona
15. Miami
16. TCU
17. Kentucky
18. Texas Tech
19. Cincinnati
19. Gonzaga
21. Seton Hall
22. Arkansas
23. Tennessee
24. Florida State
25. Clemson

SOONERS RISE

Oklahoma has made a steady climb since debuting in the poll this season at No. 17 on Dec. 18. Now the Sooners are up to No. 7, their highest ranking since reaching No. 1 and finishing the 2015-16 season at No. 7.

Trae Young has been the biggest reason for Oklahoma’s rise.

The freshman point guard leads the nation in both scoring (29.5) and assists (10.7) while leading the Sooners to nine straight wins. Young had 39 points, hit the tiebreaking free throws with 7.9 seconds left and had 14 assists in Oklahoma’s 90-88 win over previously-unbeaten TCU on Saturday.

The Sooners had the biggest climb in this week’s poll, moving up five spots.

AGGIES FALL

Texas A&M recovered nicely from a neutral-site loss to Arizona with five straight wins, moving up to No. 5 in the AP poll. An ugly, 79-57 loss to unranked Alabama sent the Aggies out of the top 10 to No. 11. Texas A&M had the second-biggest drop in this week’s poll.

MOVING IN

No. 22 Arkansas is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since finishing the 2014-15 season at No. 21. The Razorbacks beat Cal State-Bakersfield and No. 19 Tennessee last week.

No. 25 Clemson moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 17 in 2009-10. The Tigers rolled over North Carolina State 78-62 last week.

MOVING OUT

Baylor took the biggest fall in the poll, from No. 18 to all the way out after losing to Texas Tech 77-53 last week.

Creighton dropped out from No. 25 after losing to No. 23 Seton Hall and beating Providence.

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 1, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State

Butler landed their biggest win of the season on Saturday, as they broke the century mark against No. 1 Villanova, winning 101-93. The Bulldogs have now beaten Villanova all three times that they have played in the 2017 calendar year. Kelan Martin led the way with 24 points for Butler, who shot 60 percent from the floor and 15-for-22 from beyond the arc. As a team, Butler posted 1.40 points-per-possession against a team that entered the day as a top ten team according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

I’m not sure how else I can explain this. It was a ridiculous performance from a Butler team, the first marquee win for them this season and the first statement win for LaVall Jordan as the head coach of the Bulldogs. When it comes down to it, this could end up being the difference between a bid to the NCAA tournament and a trip to the NIT.

And all of that came after the Bulldogs erased a 20-point deficit in the second half of their Big East opener, on the road against Georgetown.

It was a loud and impressive start to Big East play for Jordan.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • ALABAMA: It came against a shorthanded No. 5 Texas A&M, but Alabama landed themselves a marquee win, blowing out the Aggies, 79-57. That win is going to look great on their résumé come Selection Sunday. It shouldn’t hurt Texas A&M all that much, however. The Aggies were without leading scorer D.J. Hogg and off-guard Admon Gilder, two of their three leading scorers and their two best three-point shooters.
  • TEXAS TECH: It was a loud and resounding start to Big 12 play for Chris Beard’s club. They demolished No. 18 Baylor, 77-53, in a game that never seemed like it was actually a game. Might the Red Raiders be the second-best team in the conference?
  • SETON HALL: The Pirates started out Big East play with a pair of wins, landing a come-from-behind win over No. 25 Creighton in their opener before surviving a dogfight against tri-state area rival St. John’s on New Year’s Eve.
  • KENTUCKY: The Wildcats not only won their SEC opener over a scrappy Georgia team, but they also managed to absolutely embarrass their archrivals, beating Louisville by 29 points in a game that never seemed like it was competitive after the first 10 minutes.

 

Player of the Week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 1, 2018, 8:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State

There are so many quality options to pick from this week, but for me, Ayton is the pick.

As good as Trae Young, as dominant as Marvin Bagley III was, as impressive as Ty Jerome’s performance was, the win that Arizona earned on Saturday was by far the most important win of the weekend.

Let’s start with the basics: An Arizona team that scuffled their way to an 0-3 record in the Battle 4 Atlantis landed a win over the undefeated No. 3 team in the country at home. It was a statement win, a sign that the Wildcats are back from whatever ailed them early on this season, as well as being a win that they really needed if they wanted to feel good about their chances of winning the Pac-12 regular season title.

But that buries the lede: Arizona landed this win over their in-state rival, Arizona State.

I shouldn’t have to explain the Big Brother, Little Brother dynamics at play here. The Sun Devils are a legitimate contender – Pac-12, Final Four, National Title – for the first time in … well, it’s a long enough time that I’d have to go look it up. The specifics aren’t what matter. The point is that Arizona State was on their way to stealing the title of State’s Best Basketball Team, and the Wildcats ended that pipe dream, temporarily at the very least.

And Ayton was the reason why.

He finished with 23 points, 19 boards, three blocks and three assists. He was the dominant presence in the paint that Sean Miller needed to overwhelm a smaller opponent. He looked every bit the part of the best player in the sport not named Trae Young on a night when he team needed him to be for reasons that go beyond a simple win or loss.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Young had 39 points and 14 assists as Oklahoma beat an undefeated top ten team on the road in come-from-behind fashion in the first Big 12 game of the freshman’s career. He also made the game-winning free throws. And to get a sense of how good that dude is, it all seemed pretty normal. Yeesh.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley was absolutely dominant in Duke’s win over No. 24 Florida State on Saturday, finishing with 32 points and 21 boards, 11 on the offensive end.
  • TY JEROME, Virginia: Jerome popped off for 31 points in a 59-58 win for the Wahoos. Not a bad way to kick off ACC play.
  • SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky: SGA had his two best offensive performances of the season this week. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in a blowout win over Louisville and a win in their SEC opener over Georgia.
  • KHADEEN CARRINGTON, Seton Hall: Carrington had a rough start to the year transitioning to the point. Since the Rutgers loss two weeks ago, he’s averaging 20.8 points and shooting 15-for-25 from three. He had 24 on Sunday in a gritty rivalry win over St. John’s and 17 points in a win over No. 25 Creighton.