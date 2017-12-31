More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Lance King/Getty Images

Freshman Jordan Tucker transferring from Duke

By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 8:19 PM EST
Duke freshman Jordan Tucker will transfer out of the program after just a semester in Durham.

“We support Jordan and his family’s decision,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We appreciate his commitment to Duke during his time here. Jordan represented our program well and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

A four-star prospect from New York, Tucker was recruited by Duke to fill the void that was left after Kevin Knox opted to head to Kentucky.

Through 14 games, Tucker had amassed all of 14 minutes. He scored just six points.

College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State Saturday College Hoops Recap: Trae Young is a cheat code, Butler beats No. 1 Villanova No. 1 goes down! Butler hits 15 threes in upset win over Villanova

It is going to be fascinating to see how the top five of this week’s polls play out.

There are three, maybe four, teams with a totally valid case to be ranked No. 1.

Let’s start with the team that was No. 1 last week, Villanova. The Wildcats are still the No. 1 team in the country, according to KenPom. Their only loss, which came on Saturday, was a road loss to a top 40 team that just so happened to shoot 15-for-22 from three. That’s the kind of fluky, outlier performance that will beat anyone on any given night. The Wildcats have two top 20 wins on KenPom – Tennessee and Gonzaga, both on a neutral – and their four best wins on the season all came away from home.

They’re awesome. Having them No. 1 on New Years Day is justified.

So if ranking Michigan State in the top spot. They haven’t lost in more than six week. They’ve developed one of the biggest and best front lines in college basketball. They have a super star in Miles Bridges, their back court is playing as well as they have ever played and a team with arguably the most intimidating defense in the sport has now scored 100 points in four straight games.

For me, Michigan State is the best team in the country. And yes. I know. They lost to Duke when Duke played 30 minutes without Marvin Bagley. If I was seeding an NCAA tournament bracket, Duke would seeded above the Spartans.

And then I would pick Michigan State to beat them when they play.

Speaking of Duke, you can certainly make the argument that they deserve to be ranked No. 1. They probably have the best résumé in college basketball. In addition to beating Michigan State on a neutral, they have three other top 35 KenPom wins, two of which came on a neutral floor. Michigan State only has two total. Same with Villanova. And Arizona State. Duke’s only loss came on the road in their ACC opener against a Boston College team that has cracked the top 75 on KenPom.

If you want to have Duke at No. 1, you’re not wrong. Personally, I just cannot get past their issues on the defensive end of the floor. Their currently 79th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom’s metrics, and that seems like a friendly ranking based on the games that I have seen them play (one in person, eight in their entirety).

I’m not sure that you can justify putting Arizona State at No. 1 after their first loss of the season, but that is a team that is certainly in the mix at this point. They won at Kansas, beat Xavier on a neutral and have amassed six top 75 KenPom wins.

(And before anyone asks, I know I’m on an island with Arizona. You can hear my justification for their ranking at the 32:00 mark of the podcast below):

Anyway, here my full Power Rankings:

1. Michigan State, 14-1 (Last Week: No. 2)
2. Villanova, 13-1 (1)
3. Duke, 13-1 (3)
4. Arizona, 11-3 (4)
5. Arizona State, 12-1 (5)
6. Xavier, 13-1 (7)
7. Oklahoma, 11-1 (13)
8. West Virginia, 12-1 (8)
9. Purdue, 13-2 (9)
10. Texas A&M, 11-2 (6)
11. Miami, 12-1 (10)
12. North Carolina, 12-2 (11)
13. Kansas, 11-2 (12)
14. Wichita State, 11-2 (14)
15. Seton Hall, 13-2 (15)
16. Virginia, 12-1 (16)
17. Kentucky, 11-2 (19)
18. Gonzaga, 12-3 (18)
19. TCU, 12-1 (17)
20. Notre Dame, 11-3 (20)
21. Cincinnati, 12-2 (21)
22. Texas Tech, 12-1 (23)
23. Arkansas, 11-2 (25)
24. Tennessee, 9-3 (22)
25. Clemson, 12-1 (NR)

DROPPED: No. 24 Baylor

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 25 Clemson

Reports: Carlton Bragg to leave Arizona State

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 8:22 PM EST
Carlton Bragg is leaving the Arizona State program, according to reports from 247Sports and ESPN.

Bragg, a former five-star prospect, is currently a redshirt in Tempe. He transferred into the program this offseason after leaving Kansas.

The 6-foot-8 forward spent two seasons with the Jayhawks, averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 boards last year.

Ward and Bridges help No. 2 Michigan State rout Savannah St

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is ready for everything that comes with a No. 1 ranking after his second-ranked Spartans rolled past Savannah State 108-52 on Sunday.

With top-ranked Villanova and No. 3 Arizona losing on Saturday, the Spartans are poised to move into the top spot for the first time since the 2015-16 season when this week’s Associated Press poll is released Monday.

“Any time we can be ranked No. 1 is a good thing,” Izzo said after MSU (14-1) overcame some early difficulty and finished the game on a 32-0 run. “I also think there are five or six teams that could be No. 1.”

Nick Ward had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State, while Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for the Spartans, who had six players in double figures.

They won their 13th in a row and scored 100 points in four consecutive games for the first time in school history.

The Tigers (3-12), which led the nation in 3-point attempts going into the game, made good use of them in the first half. They hit seven in the first 10:05 of the first half en route to taking a 23-22 lead.

“We were playing their game,” said Bridges, whose team committed 10 turnovers in that span and just seven the rest of the way. “We started playing our game in the second half.”

Cassius Winston had 16 points and a career-high 13 assists for the Spartans.

Savannah State lost for the eighth time in nine games, the last six in a row. The Tigers were led by Dexter McClanahan, who had 14 points.

LONG VIEW:

Savannah State: Sunday’s game was the fifth of seven consecutive road games for the Tigers, who have faced six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.

Michigan State: The Spartans, 2-0 in the Big Ten, begin a stretch where they play four of the next five conference games at home.

UP NEXT

Savannah State: At Coppin State on Saturday

Michigan State: Vs. Maryland at home Thursday

Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2017, 12:11 AM EST
2 Comments

College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall Saturday College Hoops Recap: Trae Young is a cheat code, Butler beats No. 1 Villanova No. 1 goes down! Butler hits 15 threes in upset win over Villanova

Deandre Ayton finished with 23 points, 19 boards, three blocks and three assists to lead No. 17 Arizona to an 84-78 win over No. 3 Arizona State.

And with that, there are now no longer any undefeated teams left in college basketball, the first time since 1948 that we did not reach the turn of the calendar with a single undefeated team left. No. 1 Villanova and No. 10 TCU also lost today.

The Wildcats were able to push a lead out to 12 points on the Sun Devils twice in the final ten minutes, but ASU had an answer both times. Arizona State is the real deal, but you didn’t need this performance to tell you that; they won at Kansas and beat Xavier by 16 points on a neutral.

For me, the big question that we have yet to get a true answer to is whether or not Arizona actually is a national title contender. Personally, I believe that they are. When you have a talent like Ayton and a player like Allonzo Trier on the floor with him, you are going to have the two best players on the court just about every time you play.

That’s difficult to contend with.

But the issues that this team had in the preseason are still there. They don’t defend well enough, although the return of Rawle Alkins has helped in that area quite a bit. They also have bouts of forgetfulness, meaning that there are times that the Arizona guards seem to forget that Deandre Ayton is damn-near unstoppable and that Dusan Ristic is also in that front court. If Arizona is going to sacrifice some of their defensive solidity by playing those two 7-footers together, they should get a touch on every single possession in the post, particularly when the opponent is a team that is as small as Arizona State is.

The biggest question mark, however, is Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Arizona’s point guard play, and for my money, that position is why Arizona State was able to make their runs to get back into this game. Whether it’s his struggles on the defensive end of the floor, his lack of ability to breakdown a defense off the dribble or the issues he has finishing off a play when he does beat his man, PJC is the flaw in this team’s armor.

The last ten national champions have all had good to great point guard play, and the teams that only had good point guard play had two lead guards on the floor. The biggest question marks? Ryan Arcidiacono had his flaws, but he was an excellent defender, bigger than you realize and the heart and soul of that Villanova team. Kentucky in 2012 had Marquis Teague, but he was a first round pick that has played a number of years in the NBA. Duke in 2010 didn’t really have a true point guard on their roster, but Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith were NBA players that might still be on a roster if injuries hadn’t derailed their careers.

You probably have to go all the way back to Taurean Green and Florida’s back-to-back national champs to find someone on that level, but even then, Green was a markedly more talented player.

Hell, his limitations are what allowed Arizona to make their runs, whether it was Tra Holder scoring on him or Arizona turning the ball over against the Arizona State press because Sean Miller had to play someone other than PJC.

I think Arizona will be able to get it done.

I’m the only one that has Arizona currently ranked in the top five. I did before tonight’s win.

But the question marks, they are justified.

Saturday College Hoops Recap: Trae Young is a cheat code, Butler beats No. 1 Villanova

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 30, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
College Basketball Power Rankings: There is a new No. 1 as the last of the unbeatens fall Deandre Ayton shines as No. 17 Arizona knocks off No. 3 Arizona State No. 1 goes down! Butler hits 15 threes in upset win over Villanova

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Trae Young is a cheat code.

Seriously.

He finished with 39 points and 14 assists on Saturday. Playing his first Big 12 game. On the road. Against an undefeated top ten team.

And he didn’t even play his best.

All of that is true!

Young had 17 points and four assists in the final ten minutes to help the Sooners overcome a double-digit second half deficit, but he also shot just 9-for-23 from the floor and had seven turnovers, a number that would be higher if you included some of the bad* shots that the took.

But that doesn’t matter anymore.

Because Trae Young is a cheat code.

*Editor’s note: There are not ACTUAL bad shots for Trae Young. Every one of them is a good shot.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley played his best game as a collegian on Saturday, and that’s saying something considering the way that he has played this season. He went for 32 points and 21 boards, 11 of which came on the offensive end of the floor, as the Blue Devils won a thriller against No. 24 Florida State, 100-93.
  • DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona: In his Pac-12 opener against a top three team that just so happened to be his school’s in-state rival, No. 3 Arizona State, Ayton went for 23 points, 19 boards, three blocks and three assists to lead the Wildcats to a statement win that they are probably going to need if they want to win the league.
  • TY JEROME, Virginia: Boston College went into Charlottesville and gave No. 9 Virginia a fight. If it wasn’t for a turnover on the final possession of the game the Eagles might have won. Ty Jerome led the way with 31 points for UVA in a 59-58 win.
  • JAYLEN BARFORD and DARRYL MACON, Arkansas: Barford went for 33 points and Macon had 28 as the Razorbacks landed a come-from-behind, overtime win over No. 19 Tennessee. It is not easy to go into Fayetteville and leave with a victory.
  • BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: The Irish shook off a slow start to land a win in their ACC opener against Georgia Tech. Colson finished with 22 points, 17 boards, three blocks and a pair of steals.
  • JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s: It took overtime for Saint Mary’s to get out of Provo with a win, but the Gaels managed to do just that, knocking off BYU 74-64. Landale was the best player on the floor in the game, finishing with 31 points and 13 boards in the win.
  • ANDREW ROWSEY, Marquette: Marquette won their first game of the Big East season over Georgetown on the back of a 35-point outburst from their diminutive point guard.

TEAM OF THE DAY

Butler landed their biggest win of the season on Saturday, as they broke the century mark against No. 1 Villanova, winning 101-93. The Bulldogs have now beaten Villanova all three times that they have played in the 2017 calendar year. Kelan Martin led the way with 24 points for Butler, who shot 60 percent from the floor and 15-for-22 from beyond the arc. As a team, Butler posted 1.40 points-per-possession against a team that entered the day as a top ten team according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

I’m not sure how else I can explain this. It was a ridiculous performance from a Butler team, the first marquee win for them this season and the first statement win for LaVall Jordan as the head coach of the Bulldogs. When it comes down to it, this could end up being the difference between a bid to the NCAA tournament and a trip to the NIT

What does it mean for Villanova? Well, we dove into that here.

GAME OF THE DAY

A thriller in Fayetteville. After trailing for the entire game, Arkansas staged a rally in the final five minutes, eventually forcing overtime against No. 19 Tennessee. The Razorbacks would eventually build an 11-point lead in the extra frame, but Tennessee came storming right back. They cut the lead to two points before a pair of Darryl Macon free throws sealed the win.

Arkansas got a combined 61 points from Macon and Jaylen Barfield as they added another impressive win to their résumé. The Hogs are quietly having an impressive season, one that should get them ranked in the top 25 come Monday and maybe as high as a top four seed come Selection Sunday. We shall see how it all plays out.

For the Vols, this is going to be another tough loss to swallow. They led by nine points with 3:53 left in the game. They also led late against No. 13 North Carolina when they played the Tar Heels in Knoxville early this year. Hell, held a big lead on No. 1 Villanova in the first half back in November. Those are their three losses. Tennessee is having a really good year. They’re that close to having a great year.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

No. 6 Xavier trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half against DePaul at the Cintas Center on Saturday, but they turned things around, winning 77-72 in a performance that wasn’t exactly inspiring but that got the job done.

The highlight of the game came midway through the comeback. The referees missed a blatant inbound violation – DePaul’s Eli Cain clearly never established inbounds while receiving an inbounds pass – and Mack ran 15 feet on the court during play to argue the call. He was, clearly, T’d up, and in the process of trying to argue his point, Mack pulled out a whiteboard and tried to diagram what happened for the referee:

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Joel Berry saved the day for No. 13 North Carolina, hitting this floater to give the Tar Heels a late lead as they held off Wake Forest, 73-69:

It came against a shorthanded No. 5 Texas A&M, but Alabama landed themselves a marquee win, blowing out the Aggies, 79-57. That win is going to look great on their résumé come Selection Sunday. It shouldn’t hurt Texas A&M all that much, however. The Aggies were without leading scorer D.J. Hogg and off-guard Admon Gilder, two of their three leading scorers and their two best three-point shooters.

In their first game as a member of the American, No. 8 Wichita State picked up a road win against UConn, 72-62. That sounds more impressive than it actually is. UConn is not all that good at basketball these days, and the Huskies took the lead late in the second half before the Shockers pulled away for good.