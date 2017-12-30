VIDEO: Marvin Bagley III makes a shot off the top of the backboard, and-one

I have no idea how Marvin Bagley III managed to get this shot to drop:
The superstar freshman finished with 32 points and 21 boards as No. 4 Duke outlasted No. 24 Florida State, 100-93, on Saturday afternoon.
Come Selection Sunday, Alabama’s win over No. 5 Texas A&M is going to look marvelous.
The Crimson Tide beat the Aggies down behind 18 points from John Petty, who led four players in double-figures. The final score was 79-57, and A&M shot 30 percent from the floor and 2-for-21 from three.
It wasn’t pretty.
It also wasn’t the full assortment of Aggies that Alabama could have faced.
Texas A&M leading scorer D.J. Hogg did not play on Saturday. He sat out the second of a three game suspension for violating a school policy. Hogg is not only A&M’s leading scorer, but he is their best three-point shooter and the guy that is capable of creating the most space in the paint for the likes of Tyler Davis and Robert Williams.
Admon Gilder, A&M’s starting off-guard and their third-leading scorer and second-leading assister, also missed the game. He reportedly had a surgical procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and could be out for another week or two based on the initial projections. He also happens to be A&M’s second-best three-point shooter.
With that in mind, it really should not come as a surprise that the Aggies lost a road game to a good Alabama team or that they had a nightmare trying to shoot the rock in the process.
So give credit to the Crimson Tide.
They dominated a team they should dominate and won a game they needed to win. The NCAA tournament selection committee factors in players missing losses for the team missing the players but not for the team beating the team missing players. This is going to make their profile look a whole lot better when it doesn’t necessarily mean that this team is any better than we initially thought.
But that’s all that really matters, right?
Maybe this win helps get Alabama on the right side of the bubble. Or maybe it means that they end up as, say, a No. 7 seed instead of a No. 8 seed and get someone like Wichita State in their bracket instead of Villanova or Michigan State.
Either way, it helps.
PITTSBURGH — Anthony Lawrence II doesn’t get homesick much. The way the athletic and versatile Miami forward figures it, the schedule makers can send the 15th-ranked Hurricanes wherever they please. The more nights in a hotel, the better.
“I love to play on the road because it’s a better crowd and the crowd’s against us,” Lawrence said. “We play better.”
Looks like it.
Lawrence finished with a team-high 12 points and Miami smothered Pittsburgh when it mattered in a 67-53 victory on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.
Five days and five time zones from a third-place finish at the Diamondhead Invitational in Hawaii, the Hurricanes (12-1, 1-0) used their suffocating man-to-man defense and their significant size and talent advantage to end Pitt’s modest three-game winning streak.
Ja’Quan Newton and Bruce Brown Jr. chipped in 11 points each for the Hurricanes and Chris Lykes added 10 points off the bench for Miami, which has spent most of the last six weeks traveling the country far afield from Coral Gables. The Hurricanes have played at Watsco Arena just once since Thanksgiving, while visiting Minnesota, Washington D.C., Hawaii and Pennsylvania in that stretch.
“We feel like we’ve challenged ourselves,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said.
One the Hurricanes passed with relative ease against the undermanned and inexperienced Panthers. Miami held Pitt (8-6, 0-1) to 40 percent shooting, outrebounded the Panthers 31-23 and forced 19 turnovers.
“When we needed to get by them, we couldn’t (and) when we did get by them, they’ve got the length at the goal which is a problem,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “Again, thought our kids played hard, fought hard, we just didn’t have enough answers.”
Shamiel Stevenson led the Panthers with 16 points and Jared-Wilson Frame had 13 points but Pitt simply couldn’t keep up. Miami outscored the Panthers 40-28 in the paint and got to the rim regularly during a 13-1 run at the end of the first half that broke it open. The majority of the run came with Pitt freshman point guard Marcus Carr on the bench with three fouls.
“There are too many possessions feel that like a trip to the dentist,” Stallings said. “It was made a lot worse today without Marcus in the game.”
The Panthers came in having won seven of eight to give their massively overhauled roster a needed confidence boost. Yet all seven wins came against teams from one-bid conferences. The Hurricanes presented a significant step up in class, one Pitt was forced to take without senior forward Ryan Luther, who missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury.
Luther is Pitt’s lone experienced post player. Still, the Panthers actually hung around for the first 13 minutes or so until the offensive issues that have dogged them at times against quality opponents resurfaced. Once the Hurricanes figured out they could get into the lane whenever they wanted, the Panthers offered little resistance.
Miami used a late surge to go up 30-19 at the half. Newton opened the second half with a runner, Brown hit consecutive layups and Ebuka Izundu followed with a dunk during a quick burst to start the second half that put the Hurricanes up 16 and Miami was never in trouble again.
LUTHER’S STATUS
Luther is averaging 12.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for Pitt and his presence gives the alarmingly young Panthers a calming presence. Yet he remains sidelined by a stress reaction in his right foot. Stallings think it’s unlikely Luther will be available for Tuesday’s trip to Louisville. The Panthers, picked to finish last in the ACC, need Luther if they want to be remotely competitive in arguably the nation’s toughest conference.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The Hurricanes have a mix of size and quickness that will make them a difficult matchup. Miami was never in any real trouble against Pitt even with freshman Lonnie Walker in the midst of a slump. The McDonald’s All-America finished with eight points in 27 minutes and is 2 for 13 from the field over his last four games.
Pitt: Stevenson could end up being the best of the seven freshmen on the roster. His jumper remains a work in progress but he has touch around the rim and the body (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) to withstand the grind that awaits in the ACC.
UP NEXT
Miami: Visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 6-2 against the Yellow Jackets under Larranaga.
Pitt: Travels to Louisville on Tuesday. The Panthers are 0-6 to the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ty Jerome has said all along that his confidence remained high, even when his shot wasn’t falling.
Now that it is falling, he’s given No. 9 Virginia another offensive weapon for opponents to worry about.
Jerome hit 6 of 9 3-point tries and scored a career-high 31 points, including two free throws with 53 seconds left, as the Cavaliers held off Boston College 59-58 on Saturday.
“My confidence never wavers so it’s not really a relief,” Jerome said of an offensive surge that has seen him reach a career high in two of his last three games. “I expect it to fall and I’m going to keep being aggressive no matter what.”
It helps, he said, that on a team with many potential scorers, a hot hand is rewarded.
“That’s huge. You can’t do it without good teammates,” he said. “That’s one thing I think we have that makes it special. That’s what makes this a special team on and off the court. There’s no jealousy here.”
Kyle Guy added 11 points and Isaiah Wilkins had eight with 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Cavaliers (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended BC’s five-game winning streak.
Jerome Robinson led the Eagles (10-4, 1-1) with 29 points and Jordan Chatman had 18. Boston College scoring leader Ky Bowman (16.8 ppg) didn’t score until just 11:03 remained and finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
The Eagles had two chances to win it, each while inbounding the ball under their basket with 3.1 seconds left. Wilkins knocked the ball away on the first try, but the officials ruled the clock hadn’t started on time, giving the Eagles another chance. On the second try, they inbounded it to Nik Popovic, who was called for pushing off before attempting an 8-footer that missed.
“That’s a big step for us,” Eagles coach Jim Christian said. “One of our key guys didn’t play as well as he probably would have liked and we were still in a one-possession game with 2 seconds left and the ball.”
Jerome, who also had two assists, two steals and five rebounds, hit six 3-pointers, the last two breaking a 51-all tie and then giving Virginia a 57-53 lead with 3:21 left.
“He was unbelievably confident and he took big shots,” Christian said.
After Chatman hit two free throws to pull BC within 57-55, Jerome hit a pair of free throws with 53.8 seconds remaining, allowing Virginia to withstand Robinson’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds to play.
BOARD GAME
Wilkins’ rebound total was a career high.
“I was trying to steal as many rebounds as I could,” he joked. After a teammate took a rebound away early, he said, “I was like, now I’m stealing everybody else’s.”
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: The Eagles got halfway to their conference victory total of last season with an 89-84 victory against Duke on Dec. 9 and were within 42-39 of the Cavaliers after Bowman got his first points of the game on a 3-pointer. They also were without No. 4 scorer Deontae Hawkins (12.4 ppg), who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Virginia: Jerome’s offensive emergence has been big for Virginia and comes as conference play starts. He’s scored in double figures in three consecutive games and twice established career highs after only hitting double figures twice in the first 10 games. His previous high was 17 points against Savannah State three games ago.
UP NEXT
The Eagles return home and face Clemson on Wednesday night.
Virginia plays at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.
CINCINNATI — No. 6 Xavier is tired of pulling off these huge second-half comebacks.
J.P. Macura scored 19 points and had a steal and a blocked shot in the final minute Saturday, completing the Musketeers’ rally from a 16-point deficit to a 77-72 victory over DePaul.
For the second time this season, Xavier (14-1, 2-0 Big East) had to dig out of a deep hole to pull one out on its home court. The Musketeers were down by 22 against ETSU on Dec. 16 before winning 68-66 win at the Cintas Center.
In both cases, they came out flat and found their energy just in time.
“I just honestly got tired of losing,” said point guard Quentin Goodin , who had 12 points, four assists and a dunk with 18 seconds left. “I wanted to do whatever it took to flip the switch.”
The Musketeers’ ninth straight win let them match the best start in school history. They’ve won seven in a row against DePaul (7-7, 0-2) . They beat the Blue Demons three times last season, including a Big East Tournament win that jump-started their NCAA Elite Eight push.
“We have a lot to learn,” said DePaul’s Max Strus, who matched his season-high with 33 points. “We need to learn to execute at the end of the game and take the crowd out of it.”
Macura made the pivotal plays at the end. His steal set up Goodin’s fast-break dunk for a 75-72 lead with 28 seconds left. He blocked Eli Cain’s shot with 9.5 seconds left, and Trevon Bluiett finished it off with a pair of free throws.
“He’s one of those X-factor guys,” said forward Sean O’Mara, who had eight points. “He brings defensive energy. He’s taking charges, getting hands on the ball. We need that energy from him.”
Xavier shot only 28 percent, including 3 of 16 beyond the arc, as DePaul took a 39-31 lead into halftime. Strus hit six of his eight shots for 16 points in the half, and hit another 3 as the Blue Demons pushed the lead to 16 points early in the second half.
“They were a tenacious team, they were ready to go, they were hungry,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “We were able to flip something with about 16 minutes to go. Our energy increased dramatically.”
Xavier’s shots started falling, and the Musketeers forced DePaul into a season-high 23 turnovers that eased the way.
“When you turn the ball over against a team that’s veteran and skilled and can get up and down the court, that hurt us,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. “I think it’s because we got consumed by the moment and didn’t stay aggressive.”
BIG PICTURE
DePaul: The Blue Demons had the roughest opening stretch in Big East play. They lost to No. 1 Villanova 103-85 on Wednesday. They’re 0-4 against ranked teams this season, including losses to Notre Dame and Michigan State. Their last win over a ranked opponent on the road was Jan. 22, 2015 over No. 24 Seton Hall.
Xavier: The Musketeers also came out flat against ETSU and went into a deep shooting slump, scoring only 27 points in the first half. They looked much the same in the first half against DePaul.
“The game started, but we weren’t ready to play,” Goodin said. “DePaul had a great game plan and played really well.”
BLUIETT SITS
Bluiett is Xavier’s top scorer, but the senior opened the game on the bench as punishment for showing up late to a shoot-around. He played 31 minutes, scored 16 points, and went only 4 of 13 from the field. Bluiett hadn’t come off the bench in a game since his freshman season.
BIG BIRTHDAY
Mack got his 200th win at his alma mater and celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday. He’s 200-92 as Xavier’s head coach.
HAPPY AT HOME
Xavier improved to 10-0 at the Cintas Center this season and 238-35 all-time, the sixth-best home winning percentage nationally.
NEWCOMER
Guard Flynn Cameron will join the Blue Demons next week. The New Zealand native is enrolled for winter quarter that starts on Tuesday.
TECHNICAL
Xavier’s Tyrique Jones got a dead-ball technical foul early in the second half. Mack got one in the second half for going on court to argue that the Blue Demons made an improper inbounds pass.
DAD IN THE HOUSE
Bill Murray attended the game. His son, Luke, is a Xavier assistant coach.
UP NEXT
The Blue Demons host Georgetown on Tuesday.
The Musketeers host Butler on Tuesday.
Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Villanova has lost four regular season basketball games.
And for the third time in 2017 calendar year, it was Butler that handed Villanova one of those losses.
Kelan Martin scored 24 points while Paul Jorgensen added 23 and Kamar Baldwin chipped in with 19 points, nine boards and seven assists as the Bulldogs shot 15-for-22 from three in a 101-93 win over the No. 1 Wildcats in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
Butler shot 60 percent from the floor. They scored 1.40 points-per-possession against the notoriously stingy Villanova defense, the best showing that any team has had against them since Doug McDermott and Creighton forgot how to miss during the 2013-14 season. It dropped Villanova from a top ten defense, according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency model, to the No. 23 defense.
This is a massive win for Butler, who led by as many as 22 points during the second half, as they appear to be tracking towards a spot on the bubble come Selection Sunday. Villanova has staying power. They are going to be one of the best teams in the country all season long. This is going to be an elite win all season long, the kind of win that can set Butler’s résumé apart from the rest of their bubble compatriots.
It should also go a long way to alleviating some of the concerns that Butler fans had about this group. Twitter mentions are hardly the best way to gauge a consensus for how a fan base is feeling, but when Butler was trailing Georgetown by 20 points at halftime of their Big East opener this week, my mentions were hit with Bulldog fans wondering just how good of a coach LaVall Jordan would. Something about the defense not being tough enough, or the offense not running smoothly.
I don’t know.
I thought it was silly at the time.
And hopefully this performance will help to quell some the doubts those maniacs have.
It’s almost like there’s a Butler Way or something.
The bigger question seems to be whether or not there is some grandiose take to be had regarding Villanova, and I don’t think there is.
I don’t think Villanova played terribly on Saturday, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. They certainly weren’t good defensively, but I’m not sure that the Boston Celtics could have slowed Butler down today. Sometimes a team catches fire, and when they do, they do things like this:
We can’t chalk all of this up to lights-out shooting.
Villanova’s ability to keep Butler out of the paint left much to be desired. The Bulldogs found their way to every loose ball for the first 32 minutes and made all the right plays, passes and reads, and held off a big Villanova run in the final minutes. They deserved to win, and Villanova deserved to lose.
And you know what the great part about college basketball is?
Sometimes that happens in league play.
Villanova is still awesome. They still may be the best team in the country, even if they won’t be ranked No. 1 come Monday morning.