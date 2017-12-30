More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED


Trae Young, No. 12 Oklahoma hand No. 10 TCU their first loss

By Rob DausterDec 30, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
Every time we think we’ve seen the best Trae Young has to offer, he goes and one-ups himself.

How about this for a Big 12 debut: Playing on the road against a top ten team that entered league play undefeated, Young went for 39 points and 14 assists – including the game-winning free throws with 7.9 seconds left in the game – as the No. 12 Sooners went into Fort Worth and knocked off No. 10 TCU, 90-89.

And here’s the craziest part about it: Young didn’t play his best.

He was sloppy on Saturday. He finished with seven turnovers, more if you count some of the questionable shots that he fired up; he finished the day just 9-for-23 from the floor. Perhaps the most impressive part of the game is that Oklahoma looked to be out of it early in the second half. TCU led by five at the half and pushed the lead to double-digits with the first seven points after the break. Oklahoma hung around, but Jamie Dixon’s club made enough plays – and Oklahoma’s defense was questionable enough – that they were able to keep the Sooners at bay.

But Young took over late. He scored 17 of his 39 points in the final ten minutes and added four of his assists during that stretch as well. Jamuni McNeace, who finished with eight points, six boards, four blocks, three assists and two steals, made a number of big plays down the stretch, while Kameron McGusty – who finished with 22 points off the bench – made a three in the final minute to give Oklahoma their first lead of the second half.

The easy assumption here is that TCU is not as good as their record would indicate, and I wouldn’t blame you for that. Three years ago, the Horned Frogs were one of the last remaining unbeaten teams in America and finished 4-14 in the Big 12. This team feels different. They’re a top 25 team on KenPom. They’ve beaten SMU and Nevada in impressive fashion. They’re old, they rebound the ball well and they are super-efficient on the offensive end of the floor.

They are quite a bit like Dixon’s old Pitt teams from his Big East teams. Shocker, that.

Put another way, I don’t think this loss says much about TCU. They’re probably not the tenth-best team in the country, but they probably are a top 25 team that can get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

It does, however, say something about this Oklahoma team.

Right now, the Sooners are 11-1 on the season. They have won at Wichita State. They won at TCU. They won in Los Angeles against USC. They humiliated Northwestern. Their only loss on the season came against an Arkansas team that will be in the top 25 come Monday.

So I ask you this: Are we underselling the chances that Oklahoma can be the team to end the Kansas run of Big 12 championships?

The key to winning the conference is going to be defending your home court and picking up enough wins on the road to get to, say, a 13-5 record. That might be enough to earn a share of the league title this season. 14-4 might win the conference outright.

If Oklahoma is going to win at TCU, are they good enough to get to that 14-4 record?

They may be.

CBS Sports
By Rob DausterDec 30, 2017, 5:44 PM EST
Villanova is getting smoked by Butler right now, but Jalen Brunson managed a little bit of a moral victory when he shredded Kamar Baldwin’s ankles with this cross over:

I mean, look at this!

It’s seven degrees in Indianapolis today so at least Baldwin will have plenty of ice to put on his ankles tonight. He’ll need it.

No. 4 Duke outlasts No. 24 Florida State


By Scott PhillipsDec 30, 2017, 4:20 PM EST
Duke used a late push to outlast No. 24 Florida State on Saturday afternoon as the No. 4 Blue Devils raced to a 100-93 ACC home. Despite battling foul trouble, cold perimeter shooting and an inconsistent defensive effort, Duke made enough plays down the stretch to finish off the pesky Seminoles.

Freshman big man Marvin Bagley III had a ridiculous outing with 32 points and 21 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils while freshman point guard Trevon Duval (16 points) made a lot of key plays on both ends of the floor to close out the game.

1. Duke’s offense can still put up ridiculous numbers despite cold shooting

Duke put up 100 points against a top-20 defense while only shooting 8-for-30 from three-point range.

The Blue Devils never seemed to get comfortable from beyond the arc on Saturday. We’ve seen stretches this season where Duke goes cold from three-point range. You also have to factor that the Blue Devils had only played one game since Dec. 9 and rust might have been at play.

But despite the cold shooting, Duke’s offense still got rolling and looked unstoppable at times. Offensive rebounding was the huge key for Duke’s sustained offensive success on Saturday. Bagley (11 offensive rebounds) and fellow freshman Wendell Carter Jr. (seven offensive rebounds) seemingly cleaned up every Duke miss as the Blue Devils had 23 offensive rebounds.

Considering that the Seminoles have a lot of depth while Duke is mostly trotting out the same five players and that sustained effort on the glass from the Blue Devils is very impressive.

If Duke is making perimeter looks, good luck stopping this team. But even if they’re not finding consistent success with the deep ball, this offense still has many other ways to beat you. It’s part of the reason Duke has the highest ceiling of any team in the country.

2. Duke’s defense is still a work-in-progress

One of the major developments to track for Duke this season has been its inconsistent defense. Saturday saw more ups and downs from the Blue Devils as this team is still trying to find its defensive identity.

Giving up 93 points to the Seminoles is a bit of an eye-opener. But this game was also played at a very fast pace with players like Phil Cofer (28 points) and Braian Angola (23 points) getting red-hot during certain stretches to carry the Florida State offense.

Duke’s defense still looked shaky at times — especially contesting perimeter jumpers from hot shooters — but they put together a strong final few minutes to secure this win. Florida State missed its final six shots to end the contest as the Blue Devil defense came through when it mattered most. Four starters were playing with four fouls for Duke but that didn’t seem to compromise much of the group’s intensity during the final stretch. Carter did a nice job of taking a key late charge and a rejuvenated Duval seemed to be flying all over the perimeter.

The Blue Devils still have issues with good perimeter shooting and teams who can take either Bagley or Carter away from the basket. But as long as Duke can defend in stretches like they did to close on Saturday, their offense can generally take care of the rest.

3. Just how good is Florida State?

We know Florida State is pretty good. At least we think they’re pretty good. The Seminoles were one of the final teams to remain unbeaten this season and they own an impressive road win at Florida. That’s also easily the most impressive win that Florida State has at this point.  A road win at Rutgers is arguably Florida State’s second best win. They have recent losses to Oklahoma State and now to the Blue Devils.

So how good is Florida State? It’s seriously very hard to answer that question at this point in the season. We can likely pencil this group into the NCAA tournament, for now, but where do the Seminoles rank in the ACC pecking order? Going toe-to-toe with Duke on the road is encouraging but Florida State also hasn’t done a whole lot yet when it comes to quality wins.

Cofer finished with a career-high 28 points on Saturday, as he has elevated his play to another level over the last several weeks. Angola is also capable of taking over a game on the offensive end if he gets rolling with the jumper. And although Terance Mann only attempted six field goals against Duke (a staggeringly low number for a team’s leading scorer against a top-five opponent) he’s also a noted offensive presence who was shooting over 63 percent from the floor entering Saturday’s game.

Florida State has weapons. They have depth. They have athleticism. Now comes the time when the Seminoles need to start winning games against quality competition. The next stretch will be key for Florida State. The Seminoles now get a chance to face North Carolina and Miami the next two games — two top-15 teams. Florida State needs to win one of those games to stay in the ACC race, otherwise they risk starting league play at 0-3 and putting themselves in a major hole.

Arkansas rallies to force overtime, knocks off No. 19 Tennessee


By Scott PhillipsDec 30, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
Arkansas rallied late in the second half to force overtime and ultimately knocked off No. 19 Tennessee as the Razorbacks came away with a 95-93 SEC home win on Saturday afternoon.

It looked like the Volunteers had this game in control as they led by nine points with 3:53 left in the game. Then the wheels came off for Tennessee. Arkansas (11-2, 1-0) used some hot and timely shooting from senior guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon to make a furious comeback and force the extra five minutes.

Macon (33 points) and Barford (28 points) took it from there as the duo carried an Arkansas team that doesn’t have a particularly deep bench. Macon and Barford both went 10-for-18 from the field on Saturday while combining to go 15-for-16 from the free-throw line. Freshman big man Daniel Gafford also continued to make some eye-opening plays for the Razorbacks as he finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Arkansas has quietly put together a decent tournament resume so far — including the win on Saturday. As Trae Young fever sweeps the nation, the Razorback win over Oklahoma continues to look better while another win over Minnesota is also looking really solid. If it weren’t for a puzzling blowout loss to Houston, Arkansas would likely be a top-25 team by now.

Tennessee (9-3, 0-1) still doesn’t have any bad losses this season, but a chance to earn a tough road win at a place like Arkansas is a big missed opportunity for the Vols. Jordan Bone led a balanced Tennessee scoring effort with 21 points, but to lose a nine-point lead in the last four minutes is really concerning.

Considering that Tennessee also blew a late second-half lead in its loss to North Carolina and this is a trend that the Vols want to break. Tennessee has proven that they’re a tournament-caliber team. They also have an issue with closing out games and that will be something to monitor over the next several weeks. Arkansas had superior guard play down the stretch in this one and Tennessee’s guards still have to prove themselves against strong opposing backcourts.

No. 8 Wichita State beats UConn 72-62 in AAC debut


Associated PressDec 30, 2017, 2:45 PM EST
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Wichita State to a 72-62 victory over UConn on Saturday in the Shockers’ first American Athletic Conference game.

Rashard Kelly, Conner Frankamp and Austin Reaves each added 11 points for Wichita State (11-2, 1-0) which has won three straight.

Jalen Adams and Terry Larrier each had 18 points for the Huskies (7-6, 0-1), who have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Christian Vital chipped in with 17 points for UConn.

The Shockers led by four points at the half and the game was tied at 49 with just over 9 minutes left. But Wichita State took control with a 15-6 run and held on from there.

UConn eschewed its traditional man-to-man defense in favor of a zone that gave Wichita State some open 3-point looks.

The Shockers went 12 of 25 from behind the arc, while the Huskies were just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

THE BIG PICTURE.

Wichita State: The Shockers have gone 17 straight games without being outrebounded. They outrebounded UConn 47-34, including 17-8 on the offensive end.

UConn: The Huskies fall to 0-3 against ranked opponents this season. UConn lost to Michigan State 77-57 last month in the PK80 tournament, and fell last week at Arizona, 73-58. The Huskies have won just twice against ranked teams over the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies travel to Oklahoma to play Tulsa on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers will play their American Athletic Conference home opener on Thursday against Houston.

No. 13 UNC holds off Wake Forest 73-69 in ACC opener


Associated PressDec 30, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Joel Berry II hit a high-arcing floater in the paint with 10.3 seconds left to lift No. 13 North Carolina past Wake Forest 73-69 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Berry’s driving shot over 7-foot-1 shot blocker Doral Moore finally pushed the Tar Heels ahead for good. But UNC (12-2, 1-0 ACC) needed Kenny Williams to rebound Keyshawn Woods’ push upcourt 3-pointer for the lead and hit two clinching free throws with 1.3 seconds left to seal it.

North Carolina scored the last eight points of the game.

Luke Maye had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels, while Berry finished with 16 points.

Bryant Crawford scored 17 points to lead the Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-1), who shot 50 percent in the second half and led 69-65 on Crawford’s runner with 2:23 left.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have been up and down from opening night, bumbling their way to an 0-3 start — two of those were at home — but later putting together a six-game winning streak before last weekend’s loss to No. 19 Tennessee. But they repeated their late-game fade from that one, when they surrendered a game-ending 13-0 run.

UNC: The Tar Heels were playing at the Smith Center for the first time since the stunning loss to Wofford that ended a 23-game home winning streak, though they had followed with a win against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans. They very nearly took another home loss, though the reigning national champions figured out how to grind this one with a veteran group.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Syracuse on Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 24 Florida State on Wednesday.