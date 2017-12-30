More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

No. 13 UNC holds off Wake Forest 73-69 in ACC opener

Associated PressDec 30, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Joel Berry II hit a high-arcing floater in the paint with 10.3 seconds left to lift No. 13 North Carolina past Wake Forest 73-69 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Berry’s driving shot over 7-foot-1 shot blocker Doral Moore finally pushed the Tar Heels ahead for good. But UNC (12-2, 1-0 ACC) needed Kenny Williams to rebound Keyshawn Woods’ push upcourt 3-pointer for the lead and hit two clinching free throws with 1.3 seconds left to seal it.

North Carolina scored the last eight points of the game.

Luke Maye had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels, while Berry finished with 16 points.

Bryant Crawford scored 17 points to lead the Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-1), who shot 50 percent in the second half and led 69-65 on Crawford’s runner with 2:23 left.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have been up and down from opening night, bumbling their way to an 0-3 start — two of those were at home — but later putting together a six-game winning streak before last weekend’s loss to No. 19 Tennessee. But they repeated their late-game fade from that one, when they surrendered a game-ending 13-0 run.

UNC: The Tar Heels were playing at the Smith Center for the first time since the stunning loss to Wofford that ended a 23-game home winning streak, though they had followed with a win against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans. They very nearly took another home loss, though the reigning national champions figured out how to grind this one with a veteran group.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Syracuse on Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 24 Florida State on Wednesday.

No. 8 Wichita State beats UConn 72-62 in AAC debut

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 30, 2017, 2:45 PM EST
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Wichita State to a 72-62 victory over UConn on Saturday in the Shockers’ first American Athletic Conference game.

Rashard Kelly, Conner Frankamp and Austin Reaves each added 11 points for Wichita State (11-2, 1-0) which has won three straight.

Jalen Adams and Terry Larrier each had 18 points for the Huskies (7-6, 0-1), who have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Christian Vital chipped in with 17 points for UConn.

The Shockers led by four points at the half and the game was tied at 49 with just over 9 minutes left. But Wichita State took control with a 15-6 run and held on from there.

UConn eschewed its traditional man-to-man defense in favor of a zone that gave Wichita State some open 3-point looks.

The Shockers went 12 of 25 from behind the arc, while the Huskies were just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

THE BIG PICTURE.

Wichita State: The Shockers have gone 17 straight games without being outrebounded. They outrebounded UConn 47-34, including 17-8 on the offensive end.

UConn: The Huskies fall to 0-3 against ranked opponents this season. UConn lost to Michigan State 77-57 last month in the PK80 tournament, and fell last week at Arizona, 73-58. The Huskies have won just twice against ranked teams over the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies travel to Oklahoma to play Tulsa on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers will play their American Athletic Conference home opener on Thursday against Houston.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball tripleheader Saturday on NBCSN

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 30, 2017, 12:47 PM EST
The Atlantic 10 comes to NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with three games that will air as part of a tripleheader.

It starts with Fordham at VCU at 12:30 p.m., continues with UMass playing at St. Bonaventure at 2:30 p.m. and concludes with Davidson traveling to Richmond at 4:30 p.m.

Graham leads No. 11 Kansas past Texas 92-86

Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 11:38 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas — Devonte’ Graham had 23 points and eight assists, converting six 3-point baskets, and No. 11 Kansas defeated Texas 92-86 on Friday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Kansas (11-2), which converted 17 of 35 3-point attempts, including 11 in the second half, won a conference opener for the 27th consecutive season.

Lagerald Vick scored 21 points, making a career-best five 3s. Svi Myhailiuk added 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike had 13 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for Kansas.

Kansas has won 13 of its last 14 games against Texas, including eight in a row.

Freshman Mohamed Bamba led Texas (9-4) with 22 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks, all season bests.

Dylan Osetkowski scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Texas. Matt Coleman scored 17 for Texas.

Kansas could not pull away despite making seven 3-point baskets in the first 9 minutes of the second half and leading by 13. They had another three-point play — a dunk and free throw — by Azubuike during that stretch.

Osetkwoski, after missing six of seven shots from the field in the first half, scored 10 points during the first 9 minutes of the second half to help Texas stay within reach. Coleman and Eric Davis Jr. also helped with 12 points apiece in the second half.

Graham made four-3-pointers in the first half, including one with a minute remaining to give Kansas a 37-34 lead.

The Jayhawks finished the half with six 3s, four more than Texas. But the Longhorns had a 22-14 edge in points in the paint courtesy of Bamba.

The 6-foot-11 Bamba was assertive around the basket from the start, scoring 11 of the Longhorns’ first 13 points.

Kansas kept pace by scoring its first 12 points on four 3-point baskets.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Coach Bill Self’s thin seven-man rotation could expand if freshman Silvio De Sousa has his eligibility approved by the NCAA. De Sousa, a 6-9 forward, arrived in Lawrence this week and practiced with the team after recently graduating from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Self told reporters the NCAA must vet “amateurism stuff,” as it routinely does with incoming athletes. Self hopes to have De Sousa available soon. Kansas is still awaiting resolution in the case of freshman forward Billy Preston, a five-star recruit who has yet to appear in a game while the school and the NCAA investigate the financial situation with a car he drove during the fall semester.

Texas: Guard Andrew Jones, the Longhorns’ leading scorer and by far their most accurate 3-point shooter, returned after missing four games with a hairline fracture of the right wrist. Jones, who started the first eight games before his injury, served as a reserve scored five points in 9 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks have won 16 straight against Tech, the last one by a single point in Lubbock.

Texas is at Iowa State on Monday night. The Longhorns have lost six straight in Ames, last winning in 2010.

No. 22 Texas Tech tops No. 18 Baylor 77-53 in Big 12 opener

John Weast/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 10:26 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keenan Evans scored 18 points, freshman Zhaire Smith added 15 in his Big 12 debut and No. 22 Texas Tech rolled past 18th-ranked Baylor 77-53 in the conference opener for both teams Friday night.

Jarrett Culver finished with 13 points and Niem Stevenson had 11 points and a game-high five assists for the Red Raiders (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) in the first meeting out of 135 with both of these longtime conference rivals ranked.

Mark Vital scored 12 points for the Bears (10-3, 0-1), who were missing Big 12 rebounding leader Jo Lual-Acuil because of a left foot sprain. Baylor was outrebounded 39-21, including 22-8 in the first half while falling behind 40-19.

Culver hit a jumper to start a 14-0 first-half run for a 29-9 lead as the Red Raiders beat a ranked team while in the poll themselves for the first time since 2005. Bob Knight was the coach when 24th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 11 Gonzaga 71-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was the third win against a ranked team this season for Texas Tech, which matched Oklahoma for the most wins for a Big 12 team over ranked opponents in nonconference.

The Red Raiders, second nationally in points allowed and opposing shooting percentage, held Baylor to a season low in points. The Bears shot 30 percent in the first half and 37 percent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Even though all three of Baylor’s losses are against ranked teams — the first two were current top 10 teams in Xavier and Wichita State — the Bears are banged up and not playing well. They’ll need Lual-Acuil back quickly, as their rebounding deficit showed, and they’ll need more from top reserve Terry Maston, who missed all four shots and went scoreless after missing six games with a broken shooting hand.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are one of just two teams to start five seniors, and they have a young budding star in Zhaire Smith. It was hard to tell whether the depth coach Chris Beard used against a relatively soft nonconference schedule would translate to the rugged Big 12. The first test looked good for Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Home against No. 10 TCU on Tuesday.

Texas Tech: At No. 11 Kansas on Tuesday.

No. 7 West Virginia rallies for 12th straight win

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 10:20 PM EST
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 15 points, leading six West Virginia players in double figures Friday night as the seventh-ranked Mountaineers rallied to an 85-79 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

West Virginia (12-1, 1-0 Big 12), trailed by seven early in the second half, but rode Allen, who scored 13 of his team-high points over the final 20 minutes. The Mountaineers, who won their 12th straight, got 13 points from Sagaba Konate, 12 each from Javon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr., 11 from Lamont West and 10 from James Bolden in a balanced scoring night.

The Cowboys (10-3, 0-1), the nation’s No. 2 free throw shooting team entering the game, went just 11 of 19 from the line in the second half.

Jeffrey Carroll and Tavarius Shine scored 17 points each to lead the Cowboys.

Both teams claim defensive identities and it showed, as each reached a season-high for turnovers. West Virginia forced 21 turnovers and Oklahoma State 18, and the teams combined for 22 steals.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers appeared in trouble, trailing by nine in the first half and seven after intermission, but grinded their way to the win in typical fashion – with their attacking defense. They won a road Big 12 opener for the fifth time in six years.

Oklahoma State: Picked for last in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Cowboys have played well in Mike Boynton’s first season as coach. Each of their three losses have come against top-10 teams: No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 7 West Virginia and No. 8 Wichita State. Pushing the Mountaineers to the end should give them confidence going forward into conference play.

UP NEXT

West Virginia remains on the road and won’t even return to Morgantown, instead heading to Manhattan, Kansas, for a New Year’s Day game against Kansas State. The Mountaineers annually open the Big 12 schedule with back-to-back road games, designed to kick out two trips before school resumes from holiday break.

Oklahoma State stays in state, but heads on the road nonetheless, visiting No. 12 Oklahoma on Wednesday.